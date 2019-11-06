2020 Chevrolet Corvette
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2020 with a new mid-engine layout
- 495-horsepower V8 and dual-clutch automatic transmission
- Launches the eighth Corvette generation
Pros & Cons
- Impressive power and acceleration
- High handling limits don't take heroic skill to reach
- Relatively affordable price for what you get
- Cabin design can make the passenger feel isolated
- Poor rear visibility
- Manual transmission no longer available
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Review
For 2020, the Corvette has undergone the most radical redesign in its 67-year history. Believing that they had squeezed every ounce of performance they could from the Corvette's classic front-engine and rear-drive layout, Chevrolet's engineers decided a new mid-engine layout was the way to go for its inherent advantages in weight distribution. Risky? Yes. But the result is hugely impressive.
In terms of performance, the Corvette equals or outshines cars costing twice to three times as much. The new 6.2-liter V8 and dual-clutch automatic transmission are a formidable combo on the track but offer plenty of oomph and smooth operation in nearly any condition. The 2020 Corvette also imparts more information about its handling balance and grip, thereby giving its driver more confidence in taking the car up to its handling limits.
As with past Corvettes, the C8 is practical for both daily driving and long trips. Although the total cargo area isn't as usable as before, it's still large enough to fit a few pieces of luggage. There's still space for the coupe's removable targa roof panel top in the rear, and the lack of an engine up front means there's a small frunk in the nose. The new interior has a sharp, driver-focused design and fine materials throughout. A Corvette convertible is on its way too.
Downsides? Well, your passenger might not like the cabin design as much as you do. The driver focus limits access to most of the car's controls for the passenger. Additionally, the new mid-engine design has made rear visibility worse. Chevrolet has tried to mitigate it with new technology but with only partial success.
Overall, however, these are minor issues. We're hugely impressed with how the new Corvette turned out. It's stupid fast, it looks exotic and it hammers home what the Chevy's sports car has always done: Give you maximum performance at a reasonable price.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as Edmunds' Top Rated Sports Car of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
Steering and handling are both much improved over previous Corvettes, and the car's considerable limits can be explored even by drivers with only moderate skill. Our skidpad testing showed the chassis' excellent balance with an eye-opening 1.09g, which is a number you'd expect from much more expensive performance cars. Likewise, the new eight-speed automatic transmission impresses with its smooth and quick shifts.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Our drivers generally disliked our test car's optional Competition seats. Most of us started to get uncomfortable after 30 minutes because the seats are too confining. There are two less aggressive seating options available, so keep that in mind when you buy your Corvette. The climate system provides good airflow from its stylish vents.
How’s the interior?7.5
It's a bit more difficult to get into the Corvette than some other higher-riding sports cars, and getting out of it is more difficult still. This predicament is exacerbated in tight parking situations. But buyers will likely figure out a way and won't be too bothered. The compromised rear visibility will take some getting used to as well. Chevy added a camera-based rearview mirror display to help out, but the blind spots created by the rear pillars are still significant.
How’s the tech?8.0
It lacks adaptive cruise control and emergency braking, but rear cross-traffic assist is a very welcome feature, as are the cameras that help with low-speed maneuvering. An optional nose-lift system can use GPS to remember steep driveways, which is handier than you might imagine. Of course, Chevrolet's Performance Traction Management software is available and excellent.
How’s the storage?8.0
Similar to other cars in this class, interior storage is limited to a small, shallow center console box, and an equally small pair of cupholders. The door pockets are long and lined with felt but can't hold a whole lot.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard10.0
Which Corvette does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Corvette models
The 2020 Corvette Stingray is available in three trims: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT, each one building off the last with features and available options. All are powered by a mid-mounted 6.2-liter non-turbocharged V8 (490 horsepower, 465 lb-ft) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, a first for the Corvette.
The base 1LT comes fairly well-equipped with features such as leather seats, keyless entry with push-button start, a rear camera mirror, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. Options on the 1LT are limited.
The 2LT offers a wider variety of standard and available features. Standard items include a 14-speaker Bose audio system, heated and ventilated seats, a head-up display, and more interior color choices. You also get Chevrolet's Performance Data Recorder, a system that records video of your laps as well as info such as steering angle and g-force. Optional features that aren't available on the 1LT include more aggressive seats, a front-end lift system and carbon-fiber trim.
At the top of the lineup you have the 3LT trim level. It comes with all of the standard equipment you'll find on the 2LT, plus standard GT2 sport seats, additional interior colors and more. Available features generally mirror those of the 2LT trim save for what already comes standard.
The Z51 Performance package is available on all three trims and comes with some significant upgrades to the powertrain and chassis. Cars with the Z51 package get a slight bump in power (495 hp and 470 lb-ft) thanks to a performance exhaust system. Other Z51 upgrades include a heavy-duty cooling system, adaptive suspension dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential and grippier tires.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
Trending topics in reviews
- emission system
- engine
- technology
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car is a Masterpiece inside and out. Ferrari looking. I feel sorry for those who have earlier model years and still believe they are driving a thing of beauty or technology. Its almost always a new design that makes the older model look and feel outdated. But please future buyers. Stop!, with the ugly color combinations and black rims. They are a eye sore to look upon.
This automobile is breathtaking to behold. A first mid engine Corvette with 490hp and an exhilarating exhaust package that will blow your socks off.
This is by far the best vette ever. Fast and stylish, with an outstanding performance. Exotic cars buster!
A bargain for a super car!
Features & Specs
|Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT
6.2L 8cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$70,850
|MPG
|15 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|490 hp @ 6450 rpm
|Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT
6.2L 8cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$66,200
|MPG
|15 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|490 hp @ 6450 rpm
|Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT
6.2L 8cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$58,900
|MPG
|15 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|490 hp @ 6450 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corvette safety features:
- Blind-Spot Zone Alert
- Alerts you of vehicles in your blind spot with a light in the side mirrors. Helps prevent a collision when changing lanes.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- When in reverse, alerts the driver of vehicles or other objects crossing behind the car. Helpful when backing out of parking spaces.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a live camera video feed in the rearview mirror, replacing the reflected image. Helps mitigate the Corvette's limited rear visibility.
Chevrolet Corvette vs. the competition
Chevrolet Corvette vs. Porsche 911
The 911 costs more than the Corvette, but the two cars are roughly equal when it comes to performance. Like the Corvette, the 911 is extremely entertaining in any guise. Unlike the Chevrolet, the Porsche will soon be available with a manual transmission. The 992 generation's interior is far better than before with a more functional design and better materials, though cargo space is still short of the Corvette's.
Chevrolet Corvette vs. Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro is one of the best-handling cars on the market, and the ZL1's supercharged V8 makes far more power than the non-turbocharged engine in the Corvette. While we dig the Camaro's performance, the interior is cramped and hard to see out of. Some of the controls are ill-placed, and the back seat is better used for storage, a boon given how small the trunk is.
Chevrolet Corvette vs. Ford Shelby GT350
The GT350 has been out for a few years. This, plus the fact that it's still a Mustang, means that it doesn't turn nearly as many heads as the new Corvette. But it's still a hugely entertaining sport coupe thanks to its 526-hp V8, manual transmission and race-tuned suspension. If you're planning on doing a lot of high-performance driving events, this car may be the one to get.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
