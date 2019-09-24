2020 Subaru BRZ
Since its introduction in 2013, the Subaru BRZ has been one of the few cars that have prioritized driving purity over most everything else. So good and rewarding was the way the BRZ gulped down a good road, the true enthusiast could easily overlook the stiff ride, elevated interior noise levels and lack of sophisticated infotainment. But over the years, the BRZ hasn't really progressed. And its initial shortcomings, such as the anemic engine, are now glaring and frustrating, even to the bluest-blooded enthusiasts.
Our verdict
The Subaru BRZ has always appealed to a small but dedicated group of driving enthusiasts. But after nearly seven years without any appreciable performance gains and somewhat lackluster infotainment, the BRZ is quickly losing its shine. Still, if you can look past its faults, almost nothing can match the pure and delicate driving experience of this lightweight and eager sports car.
How does the BRZ drive?
When it comes to feel, precision and handling, the BRZ is near the top of the class. It's an absolute blast to drive this car down a good road, and its quick but communicative steering rewards smooth and minimal inputs. The brakes feel great and are easy to modulate, both around town and at higher speeds. But they can't take too much abuse before the pedal starts to lose most of its feel.
Engine performance is the low point, and the BRZ was only able to hit 60 mph in a rather unimpressive 6.9 seconds. Longer grades can't even be pulled in sixth gear, and the thrashy sound made by the engine simply adds to the disappointment. It's absolutely the weakest link.
How comfortable is the BRZ?
There are two sides to every coin and the BRZ is no exception. If performance and sheer driving pleasure are what you're all about, the BRZ offers almost no downsides. The seats are supportive, and though the ride is stiff, it manages to take the harshness out of less-than-perfect roads all while maintaining excellent body control.
To the more casual driver, though, the Subaru might seem a little noisy, rough riding and confining. The supportive seats simply don't breathe well, and the climate controls can be obstructed by the gear lever. Interior noise levels might be too much as well, with tire and road noise prevalent at all speeds.
How’s the interior?
The Subaru isn't going to win any interior design awards, but with plenty of space and most every control at your fingertips, the BRZ is a comfortable companion through during spirited driving. Visibility is quite good for a sport coupe too. The driving position is also difficult to fault, although it might take a bit of time to adjust to the more upright seating position.
Though it's quite low to the ground, the BRZ isn't that difficult to get in and out of, with the exception of the back seats. They should function merely as interior storage since even children will find sitting there uncomfortable. It's a shame the layout isn't less cluttered, and Subaru has somehow managed to pack the BRZ with too many buttons.
How’s the tech?
The BRZ's technology package is like the car itself, but at least it offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Navigation is also standard in the BRZ, unlike its twin, the Toyota 86. But the touchscreen is difficult to see during the day, and the entire unit looks like a low-end aftermarket piece. Audio quality is also lacking and simply couldn't keep up with road noise at highway speeds.
Thanks to the compact cockpit and elevated interior noise, the voice controls are almost unnecessary. We do like the ease with which the stability control system can be relaxed or simply defeated to enjoy the modest limits of the BRZ without interference.
How’s the storage?
No one will ever accuse the BRZ of sacrificing performance for practicality, but that doesn't mean it's not capable of carrying its fair share. On its own, the trunk is decently sized at 6.9 cubic feet, which is larger than the Miata's 4.6 cubic feet but smaller than the 11.2 cubic feet offered by the Civic Si. But once you fold the rear seats, the BRZ can hold a full set of wheels and tires and a small tool set, perfect for a weekend track event.
The BRZ's small cabin doesn't present a lot of storage options, but what's available manages to hold most small personal items. As a bonus, nothing stored in the cupholders will prevent you from driving as vigorously as you like.
How economical is the BRZ?
With an EPA-rated 24 mpg combined (21city/29 highway), the BRZ can return some decent mileage so long as you have a light foot. Our mixed-driving test loop returned just over 30 mpg, while the rest of our driving returned over 21 mpg, even with a fair number of enthusiastic miles. Subaru does recommend premium unleaded for the BRZ.
Is the BRZ a good value?
It's tough to assign value to an emotional machine like a sports car, but if simple rear-wheel-drive excitement is what you're after, the BRZ is right in the mix. It offers more protection and insulation than a convertible like the Miata, but it's smaller and more fun than an entry-level Camaro or Mustang. With the exception of the head unit, build quality is good. The BRZ was free of squeaks and rattles and the panel gaps were small and consistent. Warranty coverage is comparable to what other cars in the segment offer.
Wildcard
To the casual driver, there are more than enough reasons to not buy a BRZ. But to the true enthusiast, the Subaru resonates in ways that all but a handful of cars can. If driving feel, fun and purity are all that matter, the BRZ is tough to top. But after seven years with minimal performance upgrades to the engine, the 2.0-liter powerplant is more annoyingly deficient than ever. Its bizarre power delivery and uninspiring sound sap the thrill from the BRZ almost as quickly as a flat tire.
Which BRZ does Edmunds recommend?
Subaru BRZ models
Echoing its purity as a sports car, the 2020 Subaru BRZ is offered in only two trim levels: the Limited and the tS. Only one engine is available, a 2.0-liter flat-four making 205 horsepower and 156 lb-ft of torque. Those are the numbers for the six-speed manual transmission, with the optional six-speed automatic at 200 hp and 151 lb-ft.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|Limited 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$28,845
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Limited 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,945
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|tS 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$31,495
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite BRZ safety features:
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Automatically deploy when the car has been struck from the side. Cover the windows of both rows and protect occupants' heads.
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Uses the brakes and reduces power to prevent accidents. A Track mode reins in this intervention to allow some sliding.
- Brake Assist
- Automatically applies full braking force when the car detects the driver is initiating a panic stop.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru BRZ vs. the competition
Subaru BRZ vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
Considering a back-to-basics sports car without including the Miata would be a mistake. After all, the Miata can be credited with the rebirth of the entire segment. And in its newest iteration, it remains true to the original's "light makes right" philosophy. The Miata is about as pure as it gets, but it does lack the cargo capacity and the sound insulation of a true coupe like the BRZ.
Subaru BRZ vs. Volkswagen GTI
If a good drive on a great road gets your heart racing but you won't give up creature comforts and refinement in the name of purity, the GTI may be what you're looking for. We're fans of the GTI's power, excellent road manners and overall sophistication. It's also exceedingly practical and one of the best all-arounders you can buy today.
Subaru BRZ vs. Chevrolet Camaro
If you really love the style of a coupe but want something a bit larger and with more modern tech, look no further than the refreshed Chevy Camaro. Belying its size, the Camaro is a good drive, with excellent handling and good power, even from its turbo four-cylinder engine. You can also get it with a manual transmission.
