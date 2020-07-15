2020 Land Rover Defender
What’s new
- All-new Defender model
- Two-door and four-door configurations available
- Available seven-passenger seating
- Kicks off the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Strong off-road capabilities
- Wealth of customization options
- High-tech safety and off-road features
- Options can get pricey
2020 Land Rover Defender Review
The Land Rover Defender has been cast as forbidden fruit for a lot of off-road enthusiasts. There was a brief moment in the 1990s when Land Rover officially sold them in the U.S., but crash test standards quickly put an end to importation. Either despite — or because of — its rarity, the Defender has enjoyed cult-like status here. Now it's been reborn with the arrival of the 2020 Defender. But will the faithful like this kindler, gentler Defender?
Underpinned by a new chassis, the 2020 Defender is meant to compete in the new world of rugged but luxurious SUVs. The styling is more rounded and smoothed over and is missing some of the brawny, no-nonsense utilitarian looks of its forebear. But short overhangs and an impressive maximum ground clearance of 11.5 inches hints at the Defender's off-road capability. The new Defender will be available in two and four-door configurations. The two-door (Defender 90) has more traditional SUV character, while the four-door (Defender 110) offers an available third-row seat for greater versatility.
The midsize luxury SUV class is full of strong offerings from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Many of these models offer packages to enhance off-road capability, but the new Land Rover Defender looks to be unmatched in this regard. Its modern technology and ample luxury should also satisfy. We think this newest incarnation of an icon is worth a look.
Which Defender does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Defender models
The 2020 Land Rover Defender is offered in six trim levels: base, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and X. Two body styles are offered: the two-door Defender 90 (available in the summer of 2020) and the four-door Defender 110. All Defenders come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed transfer case and all-wheel drive.
Five passenger seating is standard. An available jump seat that fits between the two front seats boosts capacity to six passengers. The Defender 110 can also be had with a two-person third-row seat.
Power comes from either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 lb-ft) or a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (395 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque) with mild hybrid capability.
Standard feature highlights for the base trim include an adjustable air suspension, 18-inch steel wheels, cloth seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking.
The S adds 19-inch wheels and leather upholstery, while the SE adds 20-inch wheels and a premium sound system, among a few other upgrades. The limited-production First Edition is equipped similar to the SE but has special paint and trim plus a few extra features to enhance off-road capability.
Compared to the SE, the HSE adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control. The top-of-the-line X offers special styling and paint details. It also comes with just about everything that's otherwise optional on the lower trim levels, including heated second-row seats, an upgraded 15-speaker sound system and a head-up display.
A variety of accessory packs are also available and include features such as wheel arch flares, a spare tire cover, a roof rack and even an integrated air compressor.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Defender.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We've had ours since June 8. After 8 days, the Check Engine light went on. Land Rover then had the car for 9 days The dealer determined that three mechanical faults set the light off, but the mechanical faults were non-existent; it must have been a software issue that caused the light to come on. Land Rover (the dealer, in consultation with engineers from Land Rover USA on the east coast and Land Rover England) cleared the Check Engine light but never determined what software issue set it off in the first place. We then got the car back, Land Rover having had it for a longer period of time than we did. About a week later, Sirius went out. It comes in and out intermittently, and we have an appointment to have that fixed, but we can't get in to the dealer until the end of July. While waiting for that appointment, the Check Engine light came on again. I'm anticipating another long stint with a loaner. We love the car reliability issues aside, but those reliability issues are quickly moving it into Lemon Law land.
it is always a great design for these cars, always been very attractive vehicles and a lot of charm around it. we have our Defender HSE P400 for about two months drove less that 2000 miles. very comfortable front and rear seats. lots of space in the second row seat. i would have expected a better access to the trunk, the door is quite small if you need to load a long box or luggage. it could have been a bit more spacious without having to sacrifice the back seat leg space, by sliding the bench forward. the visibility is not the best you are quite sunken in, you would expect bigger windows from a Rover. the alpine windows are purely esthetic. the third row seat is very sacrificed. nothing like LR4 ... probably i wouldn’t order them if i saw them before ordering it. acceleration lag. i would say close to two second dely and then all in a sudden power kicks in and you are propelled forward abruptly. passengers are not happy , the driver at least can hold the steering wheel. our car has several issues .... adaptive cruise control sat radio touch screen lane keep adjust energy saving stop start sunroof all are either not working or working intermittently, very annoying. the brakes if applied too sharply have a bad noise and vibrate thru the pedal, not a good feeling... the interior trim of one door feel off and some trim in the trunk were installed half way and are very cheap and light plastic, especially for a car that should be “rugged” i would have hoped for better materials. the worse of all is costumer service. i think they are always busy because rover have tons of issues, not a surprise. I had several...The company wants to be in the luxury sector and has a great appeal but definitely not at the audi / mercedes quality. i spent several hours for several days to have an appointment that than was never scheduled and i only found out the day before the appointment only because i called to confirm. usually takes 3 weeks where i am to have an appointment... sound crazy but this is my experience. now i am 1 and 1/2 month into this process.... not sure i am happy about this car... my 2004 discovery has less problem and at least the door don’t squeak even after 100K miles ... the door in the defender are quite loud ... again could be a bit better quality it’s new car we would expect some issues but i can’t be a happy costumer so 2 stars are as much i can give..
Before the actual launch I was not a fan of the exterior, mainly the front end. I went to check one out in person and it looks great! The interior is sleek and modern. The materials used are more for durability and comfort. It is not cheap plastic inside but a mix of cloth, leather, metal and a soft rubber. The 400 hp & torque engine does an excellent job of moving this 5,000 pound beast. The ZF 8-speed transmission handles the power well with smooth shifts. I have not experienced any acceleration lag as I have with other turbos; the supercharger and mild hybrid system probably help offset any turbo lag. The brakes are large and do a good job of stopping the Defender quickly. The on-road ride is smooth even with the factory all terrain tires. The sound proofing is very good. Visibility is good all around. The rear mirror with back camera view works well when the rear storage area is full. The infotainment/navigation system is clean, easy to use and responsive. The front and rear seat legroom is great. The third row legroom is very, very tight. Made for kids only. You can move second row forward for some additional third row room if needed. Headroom is great in all rows. In summary, the looks and performance are much better than expected and I am very happy with this purchase. With that said, I do realize it is a Land Rover and the first year for this model so I assume some bugs may pop up along the way. But after test driving one and reading the positive online reviews, I didn’t want to wait another year or two.
I love jeeps but wanted something a bit more luxurious and this was it it's amazing and I'd recommend it in a heartbeat best car I've been in!
New Ford Bronco Style Comparison
SPEAKER 1: If you're into off-road vehicles, it's a great time to be alive. There are a lot of great choices out there, and it looks like the new Ford Bronco has the potential to be one of the best. There's no way to tell for sure until we get to drive it, so I thought I'd take the time to have a surface level chat about the Bronco's design, style, and how it stacks up against its two most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. As always, hit that subscribe button below, because we have a ton of great content coming your way. And head over to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. If you haven't seen our Ford Bronco preview video yet, you might want to go check that out right now. Go ahead, I'll wait. When it comes to style, people often reference the past. Is it nostalgia, or does it take time for timeless style to develop? Personally, I think it's a combination of both. With the revival of the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, the Jeep Wrangler has its work cut out for it. All three are iconic off-roaders with impressive specs and modern engineering. But they also celebrate their heritage with motifs and design elements that date back several decades. The common thread? Well, they're all boxy with short overhangs for better off-road capabilities. Most of them are also a lot more primitive and utilitarian than the typical family crossover SUV. Let's start with the Jeep, since in a lot of ways it was the originator of this class, as one of the first mass-produced four wheel drive vehicles. The Jeep was instrumental in helping the Allies win World War II, and went on to become a symbol of freedom and sacrifice. It's easy to see its lineage, even with an eight decade difference. They're both purpose-built and fairly simple in design. After all, the fewer intricacies and complications means quicker production, and that was critical to the war effort. The Willys MA here shows the origins of the Wrangler's distinctive grill, with these upright metal slats. They're also the flat fenders and slab-sided body that are instantly recognizable. Other Jeep staples include the fold down windshield as well as the removable doors. The MB version is the one that we recognize as the traditional military Jeep. Note the grill is now stamped steel rather than those welded slats, because it speeds up production. After the war, Willys introduced the first civilian Jeep. That's where the CJ name comes from. Over the decades, it evolved, but remains easily recognizable. There have been some tweaks here and there, with maybe a little rounded-off corner here and rounded-off fenders there, and even, yeah, rectangular headlights. Ugh. The CJ title was dropped in favor of the Wrangler name in the late 1980s. The Jeep has the kind of brand equity that you simply can't buy. And the fan base is very dedicated, as evidenced by a handful of comments in that Bronco preview video. Then there's the Land Rover Defender. The Defender's heritage can be traced back to the original Land Rover Series I, II, III. Unlike the Jeep, these were developed for agricultural and light commercial duty in postwar England. They were similarly primitive, though. In the '80s, the Defender came on the scene with the squared-off style that so many of us come to love. The two main versions, Defender 90 and the longer Defender 110 were only sold in the US for a few years, which kind of made them forbidden fruit for a lot of people. Its rarity and price gained its own cult following, and that squared-off shaped and exposed rivets had a charm all its own. The Defender underwent its only true redesign last year. In the process, it lost some of that aforementioned charm. The new Defender is more of a modern reinterpretation rather than an evolution. It's softer in its style, which may be a disappointment to Defender loyalists. But it may also gain a wider audience as a result. To use a movie industry reference, it's great to have critical acclaim, but every now and then you need a blockbuster to keep the lights on. Now the problem is, this dumpster fire that is 2020 makes it really difficult to tell whether or not the Defender is a success or failure when it comes to sales. We'll just have to wait a little longer to see what the public's reaction is to it. There are hints of the original Defender here and there, but it's simply not as bad ass as the original. Sure, it has some mean-looking headlights, and that chopped-off rear tail section. But the rounding of the corners and the fenders almost remind me of a Honda Element from certain angles, and that's not exactly a compliment. I have no doubt that it's a very capable off-roader. And if current Land Rover vehicles are an indication, all that technical wizardry should make it a lot easier to navigate difficult terrain. Part of the allure of off-roading is actually in the struggle. It's that sensation that you're an integral part of reaching the destination. I have a feeling that the Defender might actually make things too easy, if that's even possible. The interior is a good example. It has echoes of the past, but it's overpowered by the modern and luxurious setting it's in. I'm sure it's a great glamper, and it's probably better to drive on the road. But in this instance, I'm falling on the side of edginess. I know, me, Mr. Luxury! Who knew? Plus I feel kind of bad mucking up that lovely cabin. And now, onto the new hotness of the moment, new Ford Bronco. Has the Bronco split the difference between the Jeep and the Defender? No. No, no, no. From my in-person experience, it's definitely a lot closer to the Jeep Wrangler than the Defender. In some ways, it's what I wish the Defender could have been, with its strong, retro identity, with all the tech and convenience features that we get from any modern car. I can see how some might feel that Ford was a little heavy-handed with the retro styling, because I sort of feel the same way. Or at least I used to. When you think of other retro revivals, like the PT Cruiser, Chevy HHR, or that monstrosity that was the last Thunderbird, yeah, I can see that. But man, it just seems to work for me with this Bronco. What really resonates with me is that they didn't put any retro features in there that didn't really serve a purpose. Like the peaked fenders that are a retro callback, but they allow the driver to get a better indication of where the corners are when they're off-roading. On the whole, it's the details that make the Bronco special. It's as if Ford let Jeep take over market research for two decades while they took a massive shortcut that isn't on any map, and ended up at the same destination at the same time. I suppose Chevy could have followed suit. But that new Blazer has abandoned all of its heritage in favor of mass-market appeal, as questionable as that may be. In the more affluent class, the Mercedes G Wagon, well that's more of a reboot than a sequel, because honestly, I still have a hard time telling the new one from the previous one. If successful, the Ford Bronco may usher in a new era of cool off-roaders. Or at least one can hope. I would love to see a revival of the Toyota FJ, and perhaps with a hail Mary pass in the automotive industry, maybe we could someday see an International Scout come back. Come on, Navistar. It's a license to print money. Anyway, those are my thoughts on the new Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Land Rover Defender. Let me know what you think in the comments below. And as always, head on to edmunds.com for more information on the Bronco and all of its competition. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
The 2021 Ford Bronco is the hot vehicle of the moment. Mark Takahashi covers the new Bronco’s design and style and how it stacks up against its most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender.
Features & Specs
|P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$68,350
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$62,250
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,350
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P300 110 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$49,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite Defender safety features:
- Surround-View Camera
- Provides a 360-degree view to aid in tight parking situations.
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically if it senses an imminent front collision.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Gives a visible notification if it senses a vehicle in any of your blind spots.
Land Rover Defender vs. the competition
Land Rover Defender vs. Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler is the undisputed off-road champion of SUVs, and the Defender will have to be immensely capable to keep up with the Jeep over a challenging trail. Yet the Defender has just as much heritage as the Jeep, but it offers luxury and comfort the Wrangler can't hope to match even in its most expensive trim level.
Land Rover Defender vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
In the realm of continent exploring SUVs, only the Land Cruiser has a similar iconic track record of capability and longevity. But Toyota has allowed the Land Cruiser to grow old, as well as expensive, and many younger buyers might not be attracted to the Toyota when it doesn't look, or feel, anywhere near as modern as the new Defender. The Defender's smaller footprint makes it more nimble in tighter off-road situations.
Land Rover Defender vs. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The G-Class seems like an unlikely competitor to the Defender, but it's one of the only luxury SUVs with any degree of true off-road prowess. It also has enormous luxury cachet and an almost unmatched street presence. But for buyers who can't swing the G-Class' eye-watering price yet still want something stylish and rugged, the Defender looks to be an excellent option.
Is the Land Rover Defender a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Defender?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Land Rover Defender:
- All-new Defender model
- Two-door and four-door configurations available
- Available seven-passenger seating
- Kicks off the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
Is the Land Rover Defender reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Defender a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Defender?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Defender is the 2020 Land Rover Defender P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,900.
Other versions include:
- P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,350
- P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $62,250
- P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,350
- P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,900
- P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $80,900
- P400 110 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,650
- P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $65,100
What are the different models of Land Rover Defender?
