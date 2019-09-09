2020 Chrysler Pacifica Review

As accomplished as three-row SUVs might be, when it comes to hauling a big family and its stuff, minivans continue to rule supreme. One of our favorites is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, helped by strong overall performance, a long list of standard and optional features, newly available all-wheel drive and pleasing style inside and out. One of the Pacifica's greatest assets is its class-exclusive Stow 'n Go second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor with relative ease. That lets you tailor the cabin to your particular needs in an instant. Naturally, there are plenty of advanced safety and entertainment features to keep everyone in the family secure and occupied. Among minivans, the Pacifica is second only to the top-ranked Honda Odyssey, which edges out the Chrysler when it comes to cargo space, clever storage solutions and comfort. It's a close battle between the Honda and the Pacifica Hybrid, which gets a slightly better overall score than this non-hybrid model.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Chrysler Pacifica meets all minivan expectations and exceeds them in some key areas. Overall performance is strong, thanks to a powerful V6 engine and confident handling. On paper it doesn't match the cargo capacity of some rivals, but only by a few cubic feet, which means there's still plenty of space. In terms of passenger room, the second-row seats can easily accommodate adults, but the third row is better suited to kids.



There are plenty of standard and available tech and safety features to meet your particular needs. When it comes to value, build quality and fuel economy, the Pacifica gets average scores.

How does it drive? 7.5

By minivan standards, the Pacifica is a strong performer. The 287-horsepower V6 gets it up to 60 mph in a quick 7.7 seconds while the brakes bring it to a stop from that speed in only 119 feet. Handling is also praiseworthy, with well-managed body roll and stability over midcorner bumps. We're no fans of the nine-speed transmission's indecisiveness and slow reactions, though, and the steering feel is also on the vague side, which isn't all that uncommon in the class.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

There's a lot of comfort to be had in the Pacifica, but it can depend on passenger size and seat selection. The second-row seats are big enough for adults, but the third row is better suited for smaller passengers. Unfortunately, neither of these rows slides or reclines, and all seats have overly firm padding.



The ride is smooth and calm, but we suggest sticking to smaller wheel sizes to keep it that way. Road and wind noise is well silenced, though we did notice a few creaks from the interior.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The controls inside the Pacifica are very intuitive and easy to use, with large buttons within arm's reach of the driver. The sliding rear passenger doors provide a generous opening to get in and out or load child seats, and there's a large gap between the second-row seats to access the third row.



From the front seats, the Pacifica feels large, with ample headroom and hip room available. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average. Competitors, including the Honda Odyssey and the Kia Sedona, beat it by a few inches. The massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight mean virtually zero blind spots. A rearview camera comes standard, and a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but even without them, Chrysler's Uconnect is one of the easiest systems to use. The controls are easy to understand with a convenient menu on the lower portion of the screen for main commands, and the device interface operates as it should.



Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/intervention and a 360-degree camera are optional. The adaptive cruise is overly sensitive at times, leaving a large following distance and braking hard when minor slowing occurs in front of you.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Pacifica might not be the biggest vehicle in the class, with 32.3 cubic feet behind the third row and 140.5 cubic feet with the rear rows folded. It only falls behind the leaders such as the Honda Odyssey by a few cubic feet. Stow 'n Go seating is an excellent feature, and when the seats aren't stowed, there's good storage underneath the floor.



Center console storage is adequate for large water bottles and a few snacks. There are a lot of small pockets throughout the cabin. Cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots are all present. Maximum towing capacity is 3,600 pounds, which is marginally better than other minivans' ratings.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA-estimated mileage for the Pacifica is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), which is average for a minivan. On our 116-mile evaluation loop, the Pacifica got 25 mpg, which is about what we'd expect.

Is it a good value? 7.0

In standard trim, the Pacifica is a decent value with lots of equipment. In higher trims, there are plenty of optional features offered, but you'll pay a premium for a well-equipped Pacific over competent rivals such as the Odyssey and the Sedona. At first glance, the Pacifica presents an upscale vibe with nice soft-touch surfaces for your elbows. Upon closer inspection, things are less than perfect, with crooked stitching on the steering wheel and door panels.

Wildcard 7.0

There's nothing particularly dynamic or outwardly impressive about the Pacifica, but it's still a good vehicle to drive. It feels solid around corners, has good manners on the highway and, for a minivan, it looks pretty sleek.



The interior and exterior styling is attractive with available perforated leather and lots of good-looking surfaces — a departure from the old, boxy Town and Country, for sure. If your family is looking for a stylish way to travel, this certainly fits the bill.

Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?

The Touring L trim gets our recommendation for budget-minded shoppers. You'll get roof rails, heated front seats, leather upholstery and window shades for second- and third-row passengers. It's also the only trim available with the new all-wheel-drive system should you need additional traction during winter months. We also suggest adding the Advanced SafetyTec package to get all of the latest safety and driver assistance technologies.

Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica comes in four main trim levels: Touring, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The naming can be a little confusing but, as expected, the more expensive the trim level, the more standard features you get. There's also a plug-in Pacifica Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.