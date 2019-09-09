  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Type:
#2 Minivan

What’s new

  • Trim levels reduced to four choices
  • All-wheel drive now available
  • Some previously optional features are now standard
  • Minor cosmetic changes to the interior
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
  • Upscale look of the interior design and materials
  • Many available convenience, safety and luxury features
  • All-around visibility is excellent
  • Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunky or slow shifts
  • Seat padding is on the firm side
MSRP Starting at
$34,045
Save as much as $8,300
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
2020 Chrysler Pacifica pricing

2020 Chrysler Pacifica pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring, Touring L, Touring L Plus, Hybrid Touring, Touring L Plus, Hybrid Touring L, Limited, Hybrid Limited, Red S and Hybrid Red S

 

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Review

As accomplished as three-row SUVs might be, when it comes to hauling a big family and its stuff, minivans continue to rule supreme. One of our favorites is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, helped by strong overall performance, a long list of standard and optional features, newly available all-wheel drive and pleasing style inside and out.

One of the Pacifica's greatest assets is its class-exclusive Stow 'n Go second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor with relative ease. That lets you tailor the cabin to your particular needs in an instant. Naturally, there are plenty of advanced safety and entertainment features to keep everyone in the family secure and occupied.

Among minivans, the Pacifica is second only to the top-ranked Honda Odyssey, which edges out the Chrysler when it comes to cargo space, clever storage solutions and comfort. It's a close battle between the Honda and the Pacifica Hybrid, which gets a slightly better overall score than this non-hybrid model.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Chrysler Pacifica meets all minivan expectations and exceeds them in some key areas. Overall performance is strong, thanks to a powerful V6 engine and confident handling. On paper it doesn't match the cargo capacity of some rivals, but only by a few cubic feet, which means there's still plenty of space. In terms of passenger room, the second-row seats can easily accommodate adults, but the third row is better suited to kids.

There are plenty of standard and available tech and safety features to meet your particular needs. When it comes to value, build quality and fuel economy, the Pacifica gets average scores.

How does it drive?

7.5
By minivan standards, the Pacifica is a strong performer. The 287-horsepower V6 gets it up to 60 mph in a quick 7.7 seconds while the brakes bring it to a stop from that speed in only 119 feet. Handling is also praiseworthy, with well-managed body roll and stability over midcorner bumps. We're no fans of the nine-speed transmission's indecisiveness and slow reactions, though, and the steering feel is also on the vague side, which isn't all that uncommon in the class.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
There's a lot of comfort to be had in the Pacifica, but it can depend on passenger size and seat selection. The second-row seats are big enough for adults, but the third row is better suited for smaller passengers. Unfortunately, neither of these rows slides or reclines, and all seats have overly firm padding.

The ride is smooth and calm, but we suggest sticking to smaller wheel sizes to keep it that way. Road and wind noise is well silenced, though we did notice a few creaks from the interior.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The controls inside the Pacifica are very intuitive and easy to use, with large buttons within arm's reach of the driver. The sliding rear passenger doors provide a generous opening to get in and out or load child seats, and there's a large gap between the second-row seats to access the third row.

From the front seats, the Pacifica feels large, with ample headroom and hip room available. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average. Competitors, including the Honda Odyssey and the Kia Sedona, beat it by a few inches. The massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight mean virtually zero blind spots. A rearview camera comes standard, and a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but even without them, Chrysler's Uconnect is one of the easiest systems to use. The controls are easy to understand with a convenient menu on the lower portion of the screen for main commands, and the device interface operates as it should.

Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/intervention and a 360-degree camera are optional. The adaptive cruise is overly sensitive at times, leaving a large following distance and braking hard when minor slowing occurs in front of you.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Pacifica might not be the biggest vehicle in the class, with 32.3 cubic feet behind the third row and 140.5 cubic feet with the rear rows folded. It only falls behind the leaders such as the Honda Odyssey by a few cubic feet. Stow 'n Go seating is an excellent feature, and when the seats aren't stowed, there's good storage underneath the floor.

Center console storage is adequate for large water bottles and a few snacks. There are a lot of small pockets throughout the cabin. Cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots are all present. Maximum towing capacity is 3,600 pounds, which is marginally better than other minivans' ratings.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA-estimated mileage for the Pacifica is 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), which is average for a minivan. On our 116-mile evaluation loop, the Pacifica got 25 mpg, which is about what we'd expect.

Is it a good value?

7.0
In standard trim, the Pacifica is a decent value with lots of equipment. In higher trims, there are plenty of optional features offered, but you'll pay a premium for a well-equipped Pacific over competent rivals such as the Odyssey and the Sedona. At first glance, the Pacifica presents an upscale vibe with nice soft-touch surfaces for your elbows. Upon closer inspection, things are less than perfect, with crooked stitching on the steering wheel and door panels.

Wildcard

7.0
There's nothing particularly dynamic or outwardly impressive about the Pacifica, but it's still a good vehicle to drive. It feels solid around corners, has good manners on the highway and, for a minivan, it looks pretty sleek.

The interior and exterior styling is attractive with available perforated leather and lots of good-looking surfaces — a departure from the old, boxy Town and Country, for sure. If your family is looking for a stylish way to travel, this certainly fits the bill.

Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?

The Touring L trim gets our recommendation for budget-minded shoppers. You'll get roof rails, heated front seats, leather upholstery and window shades for second- and third-row passengers. It's also the only trim available with the new all-wheel-drive system should you need additional traction during winter months. We also suggest adding the Advanced SafetyTec package to get all of the latest safety and driver assistance technologies.

Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica comes in four main trim levels: Touring, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The naming can be a little confusing but, as expected, the more expensive the trim level, the more standard features you get. There's also a plug-in Pacifica Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.

Every Pacifica gets the same engine: a 3.6-liter V6 (287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Most models come with front-wheel drive, though all-wheel drive is optional on the Touring L via the AWD Launch Edition package. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board, and eight-passenger seating is optional on all Pacificas.

Standard feature highlights for the Touring trim include 17-inch wheels, fog lights, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, a power liftgate and sliding doors, keyless entry/ignition, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control, second-row in-floor storage bins, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a conversation mirror, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split third-row Stow 'n Go seats, active noise cancellation, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Touring L trim adds roof rails, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, and window shades for second and third rows. In addition to all-wheel drive, the new AWD Launch edition package for the Touring L adds black-painted exterior accents and 18-inch wheels.

Stepping up to the Touring L Plus will get you an upgraded center console, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated second-row seats, a 115-volt household power outlet, rear interior ambient lighting, a Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a rear entertainment system with DVD/Blu-Ray player, a premium 13-speaker Alpine audio system, and additional USB ports in the third row.

At the top of the range, the Limited trim comes with 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED fog lights, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, power-folding mirrors, hands-free power sliding doors and liftgate, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, power-folding third-row seats, and additional USB ports in the second row.

Some features are offered as options on supporting trims. The Advanced SafetyTec package bundles automatic high beams, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera and a larger driver information display.

Other add-ons include a tow package and a 20-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. For a little extra spice, the S Appearance, Red S Appearance and 35th Anniversary packages add cosmetic changes inside and out.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • road noise
  • appearance
  • dashboard
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • ride quality
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • transmission
  • towing
  • climate control
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Visited dealership for repairs 6 times in 6 months
Nicole,
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I have a Chrysler Pacifica Limited. It's had one issue after another. Electrical issues, infotainment screen freezing, fuel pump failed, issues with sliding doors, and the latest is the compressor on the A/C is bad. It's unbelievable how many times I've had to take it to the dealership for repairs. I love this van as far as the interior features and comfort but it has not been reliable and I've spent hours taking it on for repairs.

5 out of 5 stars, Love this car!
Annie,
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I did my homework, shopped around, considered the new 2019 and pre-owned Limited’s and decided on the less bells and whistles, Touring. I chose Touring with upgraded Safety features and the GPS 8” screen. The Dealer will add the leather and complete all weather mats as well as having the windows tinted (since there are no pull up screens for the 3rd seat). It will have everything I want without paying for extras I won’t use. This is on the advice of the great salesman, Chris Rodriquez and his team at Bill Bryant Chrysler in Florida. Thank you!

5 out of 5 stars, Glad I bought this van
Ron,
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

Researched all the minivans. Owned an older Odyssey spans and liked it. Couldn’t get away from all the Pacifica’s features and good reviews. Got it a month ago and the more I drive it the more I like it. It’s got good power, comfortable, quiet, and many, many features. The 9 speed tranny’s fine so far, smooth. If you’re on the fence get it you’ll like it. Touring L “S” with advanced safety tec

5 out of 5 stars, 2nd Pacifica and we love it even more
Gerald,
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

We replaced our leased 2017 Pacifica with a 2020 Pacifica. We liked our 2017 very much but it had several widely documented annoyances (e.g. lack of carplay, backup camera/infotainment display too dim, etc). The 2018 and newer models fixed these annoyances - I guess that's the problem of getting a 1st model year car. The 2 cars are 95% the same, but these updates and other minor improvements made the 2020 even better. We had no issues w our 2017 except for a handful of recalls, which were annoying. Hopefully the 2020 will be as reliable. I actually wanted to get a hybrid version, but b/c of production delay and the timing of our lease expiration, we were forced to get another gas version. We had previously leased a 2014 Odyssey, which was an OK car. We also looked into a 2020 Odyssey. Each has its virtues, but we felt the Pacifica fits our needs better. Even though we have other luxury cars in the family, I would usually prefer driving the Pacifica as it's just so functional as a family vehicle.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan features & specs
Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$40,245
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Touring 4dr Minivan features & specs
Touring 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$34,045
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Minivan features & specs
Limited 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$44,795
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Touring L 4dr Minivan features & specs
Touring L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$37,145
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Chrysler Pacifica features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Pacifica safety features:

Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop
Alerts the driver when there is an object directly in front of or behind the vehicle. Applies the brakes if necessary.
Surround View Camera
Provides a 360-degree, top-down view to help the driver park.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Informs the driver of a vehicle in a blind spot. Also identifies vehicles crossing the Pacifica's path while backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Chrysler Pacifica vs. the competition

Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey is our top choice in the minivan class, thanks to a long list of clever family-friendly features. As a counterpoint to Chrysler’s Stow 'n Go seats, the Odyssey's second row can slide fore and aft as well as side-to-side, allowing for third-row access while leaving a child seat in place.

Compare Chrysler Pacifica & Honda Odyssey features

Chrysler Pacifica vs. Toyota Sienna

The Sienna scores big points for its smooth ride quality, powerful V6 and available all-wheel drive. Holding it back, however, is a rather dated platform, as the current Sienna has been around for nine years. As a result, you won't be able to get some of the latest features, and the second-row seats are heavy and difficult to remove.

Compare Chrysler Pacifica & Toyota Sienna features

Chrysler Pacifica vs. Kia Sedona

The Kia Sedona gives you a lot of minivans, and features for the money. We also give it credit for its quiet highway ride and SUV-like cockpit, but it has a bit smaller cargo capacity than rivals and the ride quality can be a little stiff over rough pavement.

Compare Chrysler Pacifica & Kia Sedona features

FAQ

Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Pacifica both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Chrysler Pacifica fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Pacifica gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Pacifica has 32.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler Pacifica. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica:

Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler Pacifica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pacifica. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Pacifica's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Pacifica and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Pacifica is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?

The least-expensive 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,045.

Other versions include:

  • Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,245
  • Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,045
  • Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,795
  • Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,145
  • Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,240
  • Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,735
  • Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,840
  • Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $45,845
  • Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $46,540
  • Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,990
  • Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,295
  • Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $43,785
  • Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $39,995
  • Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $49,140
Learn more

What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?

If you're interested in the Chrysler Pacifica, the next question is, which Pacifica model is right for you? Pacifica variants include Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Pacifica models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Minivan, Pacifica Hybrid. Available styles include Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Pacifica 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Pacifica.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Pacifica featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

