2020 Chrysler Pacifica
What’s new
- Trim levels reduced to four choices
- All-wheel drive now available
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- Minor cosmetic changes to the interior
- Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Pros & Cons
- Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
- Upscale look of the interior design and materials
- Many available convenience, safety and luxury features
- All-around visibility is excellent
- Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
- Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunky or slow shifts
- Seat padding is on the firm side
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Review
As accomplished as three-row SUVs might be, when it comes to hauling a big family and its stuff, minivans continue to rule supreme. One of our favorites is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, helped by strong overall performance, a long list of standard and optional features, newly available all-wheel drive and pleasing style inside and out.
One of the Pacifica's greatest assets is its class-exclusive Stow 'n Go second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor with relative ease. That lets you tailor the cabin to your particular needs in an instant. Naturally, there are plenty of advanced safety and entertainment features to keep everyone in the family secure and occupied.
Among minivans, the Pacifica is second only to the top-ranked Honda Odyssey, which edges out the Chrysler when it comes to cargo space, clever storage solutions and comfort. It's a close battle between the Honda and the Pacifica Hybrid, which gets a slightly better overall score than this non-hybrid model.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
There are plenty of standard and available tech and safety features to meet your particular needs. When it comes to value, build quality and fuel economy, the Pacifica gets average scores.
How does it drive?7.5
How comfortable is it?7.5
The ride is smooth and calm, but we suggest sticking to smaller wheel sizes to keep it that way. Road and wind noise is well silenced, though we did notice a few creaks from the interior.
How’s the interior?8.5
From the front seats, the Pacifica feels large, with ample headroom and hip room available. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average. Competitors, including the Honda Odyssey and the Kia Sedona, beat it by a few inches. The massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight mean virtually zero blind spots. A rearview camera comes standard, and a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.
How’s the tech?8.0
Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/intervention and a 360-degree camera are optional. The adaptive cruise is overly sensitive at times, leaving a large following distance and braking hard when minor slowing occurs in front of you.
How’s the storage?8.0
Center console storage is adequate for large water bottles and a few snacks. There are a lot of small pockets throughout the cabin. Cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots are all present. Maximum towing capacity is 3,600 pounds, which is marginally better than other minivans' ratings.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
The interior and exterior styling is attractive with available perforated leather and lots of good-looking surfaces — a departure from the old, boxy Town and Country, for sure. If your family is looking for a stylish way to travel, this certainly fits the bill.
Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?
Chrysler Pacifica models
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica comes in four main trim levels: Touring, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The naming can be a little confusing but, as expected, the more expensive the trim level, the more standard features you get. There's also a plug-in Pacifica Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.
Every Pacifica gets the same engine: a 3.6-liter V6 (287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Most models come with front-wheel drive, though all-wheel drive is optional on the Touring L via the AWD Launch Edition package. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board, and eight-passenger seating is optional on all Pacificas.
Standard feature highlights for the Touring trim include 17-inch wheels, fog lights, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, a power liftgate and sliding doors, keyless entry/ignition, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control, second-row in-floor storage bins, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a conversation mirror, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split third-row Stow 'n Go seats, active noise cancellation, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Touring L trim adds roof rails, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, and window shades for second and third rows. In addition to all-wheel drive, the new AWD Launch edition package for the Touring L adds black-painted exterior accents and 18-inch wheels.
Stepping up to the Touring L Plus will get you an upgraded center console, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated second-row seats, a 115-volt household power outlet, rear interior ambient lighting, a Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a rear entertainment system with DVD/Blu-Ray player, a premium 13-speaker Alpine audio system, and additional USB ports in the third row.
At the top of the range, the Limited trim comes with 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED fog lights, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, power-folding mirrors, hands-free power sliding doors and liftgate, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, power-folding third-row seats, and additional USB ports in the second row.
Some features are offered as options on supporting trims. The Advanced SafetyTec package bundles automatic high beams, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera and a larger driver information display.
Other add-ons include a tow package and a 20-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. For a little extra spice, the S Appearance, Red S Appearance and 35th Anniversary packages add cosmetic changes inside and out.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a Chrysler Pacifica Limited. It's had one issue after another. Electrical issues, infotainment screen freezing, fuel pump failed, issues with sliding doors, and the latest is the compressor on the A/C is bad. It's unbelievable how many times I've had to take it to the dealership for repairs. I love this van as far as the interior features and comfort but it has not been reliable and I've spent hours taking it on for repairs.
I did my homework, shopped around, considered the new 2019 and pre-owned Limited’s and decided on the less bells and whistles, Touring. I chose Touring with upgraded Safety features and the GPS 8” screen. The Dealer will add the leather and complete all weather mats as well as having the windows tinted (since there are no pull up screens for the 3rd seat). It will have everything I want without paying for extras I won’t use. This is on the advice of the great salesman, Chris Rodriquez and his team at Bill Bryant Chrysler in Florida. Thank you!
Researched all the minivans. Owned an older Odyssey spans and liked it. Couldn’t get away from all the Pacifica’s features and good reviews. Got it a month ago and the more I drive it the more I like it. It’s got good power, comfortable, quiet, and many, many features. The 9 speed tranny’s fine so far, smooth. If you’re on the fence get it you’ll like it. Touring L “S” with advanced safety tec
We replaced our leased 2017 Pacifica with a 2020 Pacifica. We liked our 2017 very much but it had several widely documented annoyances (e.g. lack of carplay, backup camera/infotainment display too dim, etc). The 2018 and newer models fixed these annoyances - I guess that's the problem of getting a 1st model year car. The 2 cars are 95% the same, but these updates and other minor improvements made the 2020 even better. We had no issues w our 2017 except for a handful of recalls, which were annoying. Hopefully the 2020 will be as reliable. I actually wanted to get a hybrid version, but b/c of production delay and the timing of our lease expiration, we were forced to get another gas version. We had previously leased a 2014 Odyssey, which was an OK car. We also looked into a 2020 Odyssey. Each has its virtues, but we felt the Pacifica fits our needs better. Even though we have other luxury cars in the family, I would usually prefer driving the Pacifica as it's just so functional as a family vehicle.
Features & Specs
|Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$40,245
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Touring 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$34,045
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,795
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Touring L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$37,145
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pacifica safety features:
- Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop
- Alerts the driver when there is an object directly in front of or behind the vehicle. Applies the brakes if necessary.
- Surround View Camera
- Provides a 360-degree, top-down view to help the driver park.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Informs the driver of a vehicle in a blind spot. Also identifies vehicles crossing the Pacifica's path while backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler Pacifica vs. the competition
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey is our top choice in the minivan class, thanks to a long list of clever family-friendly features. As a counterpoint to Chrysler’s Stow 'n Go seats, the Odyssey's second row can slide fore and aft as well as side-to-side, allowing for third-row access while leaving a child seat in place.
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Toyota Sienna
The Sienna scores big points for its smooth ride quality, powerful V6 and available all-wheel drive. Holding it back, however, is a rather dated platform, as the current Sienna has been around for nine years. As a result, you won't be able to get some of the latest features, and the second-row seats are heavy and difficult to remove.
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Kia Sedona
The Kia Sedona gives you a lot of minivans, and features for the money. We also give it credit for its quiet highway ride and SUV-like cockpit, but it has a bit smaller cargo capacity than rivals and the ride quality can be a little stiff over rough pavement.
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica:
- Trim levels reduced to four choices
- All-wheel drive now available
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- Minor cosmetic changes to the interior
- Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?
Is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
The least-expensive 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,045.
Other versions include:
- Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,245
- Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,045
- Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,795
- Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,145
- Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,240
- Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,735
- Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,840
- Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $45,845
- Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $46,540
- Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,990
- Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,295
- Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $43,785
- Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $39,995
- Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $49,140
What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?
More about the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Overview
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Minivan, Pacifica Hybrid. Available styles include Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Pacifica 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Pacifica.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Pacifica featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,340. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $8,300 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,300 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,040.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 17.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,730. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,798 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,798 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,932.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 15.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,540. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,871 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,871 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,669.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 16.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 41 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $7,224 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,224 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,066.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 15.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,580. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $7,005 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,005 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,575.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 15.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,780. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $5,926 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,926 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,854.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 13.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,570 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,570 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,555.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 16% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,880. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $7,426 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,426 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,454.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 14% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,925. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is trending $2,857 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,857 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,068.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) is 5.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chrysler Pacificas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chrysler Pacifica for sale near. There are currently 412 new 2020 Pacificas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,053 on a used or CPO 2020 Pacifica available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chrysler Pacificas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,226.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,445.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chrysler lease specials
