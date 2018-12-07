5 star reviews: 51 %

4 star reviews: 28 %

3 star reviews: 6 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 9 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 43 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Tried and True

Jacob , 10/22/2019

PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

After looking at the new Ranger, the Colorado, and a few different Tacoma’s, the Frontier won me over. I’ve read a lot of the negative comments from the “expert” reviews, but the simplicity of my truck is what ultimately sold me. It took the salesman at the Ford dealership 15 minutes just to explain the infotainment system in the Ranger! Not for me. This truck is great; it handles well, has plenty of power, and is surprisingly comfortable. For the price, it can’t be beat. I haven’t had the chance to go off road or tow yet, but I will soon and I have no doubts I’ll have zero issues. The technology is simple and straightforward to set up, and as a bonus the sound system is outstanding. I don’t have many negatives. I’ve averaged around 19 mpg around town, which could be better. But honestly I’m happy as is. The power and torque are very satisfying durning my daily commute, and as I’ve mentioned, I love the simplicity of this truck. I have no issues with the “dated” feel that’s prevalent in a lot of reviews. I’m sure the others trucks have a lot to offer in new technologies and features; but at the end of the day I wanted a safe and reliable truck that’s rewarding to drive, and has stood the test of time. I’m beyond happy with my choice.

5 out of 5 stars, The Pro 4x kicks butt!

Lou , 02/06/2019

PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

The Pro 4x with the luxury options offers full leather heated power adjustable seats with moonroof, roof rack, touch screen navigation, heated mirrors, great sound and true off road suspension. Strong engine and surprisingly good handling. Get the Pro 4x loaded! it doesn't cost that much more, and it's a MUCH nicer truck than the base 4x model. What I wish it had: Auto up and down on all 4 windows. At least both front windows. Only the driver’s side has auto down. No auto up.

4 out of 5 stars, Does exactly what I bought it to do

C. C. Jordan , 06/15/2019

SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

I bought a 2019 Midnight Edition Frontier, in gunmetal with "steel" interior . It is fitted with 18" black wheels, black out trim and a really useful package of options, including tow package. The second weekend I had it, I drove it a considerable distance to spend the weekend with friends at their beach house. The bed extender came in handy with two kayaks and two mountain bikes strapped into the bed. Nissan's Utili-track system is outstanding for this purpose. This truck is very comfortable to drive, both short and long distances. I found the steering ratio to be slower than I prefer. It took some getting used to. Brake force distribution and ABS prevent rear wheel lock-up, but add to the stopping distance at highway speeds. Around town, brakes are excellent. While the Frontier interior is minimalist, with hard plastics (except on the door arm rests), it has a simple elegance all its own. It is a pickup truck, and simplicity isn't a sin. I don't expect to take it off road very often, I have a Wrangler Rubicon for that. Yet, after airing down the tires to 18 psi, I drove the Frontier on the beach with ease. I bought the Frontier because I needed a vehicle with greater utility than my Wrangler or my 2016 1/2 Mazda CX-5 Touring. After shopping midsize pickups, and seeing ridiculous MSRPs (a Ranger Lariat at $45,655, a Colorado at $42,280 and a Tacoma at $44,148), the $34,030 sticker on the Frontier Midnight Edition was surprising. After rebates, discounts and negotiation, the bottom line price was $29,030. None of the other midsize trucks can come anywhere near that price with similar options and equipment. Therein is why I bought the Frontier. Superior reliability, and the best value for the money. By far. Update: As of seven months of use, my Frontier has been driven from Long Island to the Space Coast of Florida and back. It carried over 1,000 lb each way. Despite the load, fuel mileage averaged 20.7 mpg. The ride was comfortable and quiet. The responsive V6 gets the truck up to highway speed effortlessly. Nissan's excellent entertainment system was flawless, streaming music and audio books. I have zero complaints to date.

5 out of 5 stars, Best affordable truck that is also reliable

Udont Needtoknow , 04/22/2019

PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

I rented a 2018 pro4x and took it off roading in Anza-Borrego state park in southern California. It shined and I was thoughly impressed. I wanted a wrangler, or zr2. But there prices are just not justifiable for 90% of the market. My uncle owned a 1990 nissan hardbody v6 with the mickey thomson off-road package. He took that little truck everywhere. It was at 405,000 miles when it was totalled on a freeway 5 car pile up. Nissan builds reliable trucks at a affordable price. Thats something jeep and GM can't do anymore. That's why I grabbed a pro4x with the luxury package the second it went on sale. If you need all the latest and greatest electronics, then you probably don't need a off-roader.

