What is the Emira?
It isn't every day, or decade, that Lotus introduces a new sports car. In fact, the last new Lotus that was introduced to our shores was the (barely) four-passenger Evora way back in 2010. With a bonded, extruded aluminum chassis, the Emira (pronounced eh-meer-ah) utilizes traditional Lotus construction methods but is the first vehicle to use the company's new Sports Car Architecture. And with Lotus' move into the fully electrified world of the supercar, the Emira represents the company's last vehicle to be powered solely by an internal combustion engine.