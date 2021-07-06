  1. Home
Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Around $70,000
  • All-new mid-engine sports car
  • 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder makes 360 horsepower
  • Available 3.5-liter supercharged V6 makes 400 hp
  • Optional six-speed manual transmission
  • Introduces the first Emira generation for 2022
2022 Lotus Emira Review
Maybe the best Lotus of a generation
Kurt Niebuhr
7/6/2021
What is the Emira?

It isn't every day, or decade, that Lotus introduces a new sports car. In fact, the last new Lotus that was introduced to our shores was the (barely) four-passenger Evora way back in 2010. With a bonded, extruded aluminum chassis, the Emira (pronounced eh-meer-ah) utilizes traditional Lotus construction methods but is the first vehicle to use the company's new Sports Car Architecture. And with Lotus' move into the fully electrified world of the supercar, the Emira represents the company's last vehicle to be powered solely by an internal combustion engine.

As a two-seat mid-engine sports car, the Emira effectively replaces the Elise and the Exige but is larger than both and is more similar in size to the recently discontinued Evora. Mid-engine competition comes from the Porsche 718 Cayman and the V8-powered Chevrolet Corvette.

What's under the Emira's hood?

Buyers will have a choice between two engines to power their Emira. Sourced from technical partner Mercedes-AMG is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine expected to crank out around 360 horsepower. We've sampled this engine's potency in the AMG CLA 45 and we're sure it will be absolutely ferocious in the relatively lightweight Emira. This engine will be paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The other engine will be more familiar to Lotus aficionados. It's a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 engine sourced from Toyota. Currently used in the Evora GT and rated at 416 horsepower, the engine will be mated to a dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. Though official performance numbers have not been released, we expect the Emira, with a curb weight of just over 3,000 pounds, to hit 60 mph in around 4.0 seconds.

How's the Emira's interior?

Part of the reason for the Emira's extra curb weight (3,000 pounds is a little portly for Lotus) is the modern, comfortable interior. A fully digital 12.3-inch instrument panel greets the driver as does a small-diameter, flat-bottom steering wheel. The two seats can be spec'd with either four- or 12-way electric adjustability and strike a balance between day-to-day comfort and support for high-performance driving.

Concerns over long-distance comfort have also resulted in increased attention to lowering interior noise levels. Sound deadening and insulation have increased to the point where Lotus has partnered with the British high-end audio company KEF to design and construct a premium sound system for the Emira. Control of the audio system and other ancillary systems will be done through a slick-looking 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. Other modern features will be rain-sensing wipers, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control among others. This Lotus will certainly be more than just a track-day special.

EdmundsEdmunds says

While the Emria represents the first Lotus to be built on the company's new Sports Car Architecture, it also represents the last Lotus to be powered solely by an internal combustion engine. With proven performance coming from its two available engines and Lotus' unassailable reputation for handling excellence all wrapped up in a stylish and modern package, we can't help but think the Emira will be the best Lotus of an entire generation. Excuse us while we go looking for the corporate checkbook.

