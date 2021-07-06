While the Emria represents the first Lotus to be built on the company's new Sports Car Architecture, it also represents the last Lotus to be powered solely by an internal combustion engine. With proven performance coming from its two available engines and Lotus' unassailable reputation for handling excellence all wrapped up in a stylish and modern package, we can't help but think the Emira will be the best Lotus of an entire generation. Excuse us while we go looking for the corporate checkbook.