2020 Nissan Versa
What’s new
- Redesigned with new exterior styling and improved interior
- More available safety features
- Slightly more powerful engine
- Versa Note hatchback has been discontinued
- Launches the third Versa generation for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of safety features available at a reasonable price
- Sizable trunk
- High fuel economy
- Infotainment system is easy to use
- Sluggish acceleration
- Not much interior storage space for small items
2020 Nissan Versa Review
The Nissan Versa has held the title of the "least expensive car in America" for over a decade. But in its all-new third generation, the Versa has relinquished its title and is a better car for it. The 2020 Nissan Versa starts about $2,000 more than the model it replaces. But this price increase gets you a modern-looking, better-driving Versa with more standard features than the outgoing model.
The redesigned Versa sits 2.3 inches lower, is 1.8 inches wider and has a 1.6-inch-longer profile than the previous generation. Its styling bears a strong resemblance to its larger sibling, the Nissan Altima, which is a big step up for the subcompact. And while the price has increased, you're getting more features than before. Formerly top-trim-exclusive features such as power windows, power locks, and keyless entry with push-button start are now standard on the base S trim level.
The new non-turbocharged 1.6-liter engine makes 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 13 hp and 5 lb-ft over the old model. It's paired with a new continuously variable automatic transmission as well. Unfortunately, the Versa is still pretty slow, but at least there's no fuel economy penalty for the extra power. You can expect to get about 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving with the Versa's automatic transmission, which is quite good for a small sedan.
Overall, these changes add up to a significantly better car than the one it replaces. The Versa is worth considering if you need a subcompact car with modern features but don't want to break the bank. Notably, the 2020 Nissan Versa is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
You'll be more satisfied with the Versa's handling abilities. It stays composed when going around turns. The steering can feel a little too heavy at times, but it's accurate and allows you to point the Versa where you want to go with ease.
How comfortable is it?6.5
The car has a comfortable ride if the road surface is decent but gets bouncy over lesser-quality roads. Wind noise is prevalent inside the cabin, and if the car hits any bumps, you will hear it as much as you feel it. Another aspect holding the Versa back in this category is its climate control system. The controls don't allow enough fine adjustment to find exactly the right cabin comfort you're looking for.
How’s the interior?8.0
The touchscreen is responsive and provides a clear picture. The controls on the center stack and steering wheel are straightforward, and you can use the tuning button to scroll through screens, which is easier than poking the touchscreen while driving. It's pretty easy to see out of the Versa thanks to the short hood and large windows.
How’s the tech?7.0
The Versa's advanced driver safety aids are helpful without being intrusive. Forward collision warning activates with a simple string of beeps. Lane-keeping warnings are also gentle buzzes. The biggest weak points are a low-resolution rearview camera and overly sensitive backup collision mitigation system. During our testing, this system mistakenly triggered when one of our drivers was backing into a street from a mildly inclined driveway. It slammed the car to a stop.
How’s the storage?7.0
Small-item storage is not a strong suit. The center armrest is optional and can barely fit a smartphone. Child seat accommodation is better. There is good space for a rear-facing seat in the back. The lower car-seat anchor points are hidden between cushions, but they're easy to locate and attach to. The rear seats have integrated headrests, which means you have to wrap the strap around them to attach to the rear tether hooks.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Nissan offers a pretty middle-of-the-road warranty with basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for five years/60,000 miles. Hyundai, Kia and Mitsubishi all go up to 10 years/100,000 miles. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles. Most rivals offer better coverage, and some provide free maintenance for up to three years.
Wildcard7.0
Which Versa does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Versa models
The 2020 Nissan Versa is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. All trim levels come with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. In general, the SV and the SR add more cosmetic, convenience and safety features. There's only one package available on the SR trim, which makes it simple to find a Versa with the features you want.
The base S trim isn't as bare-bones as it used to be. It now offers a solid list of standard equipment, including power windows and door locks, a 7-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth. You also get frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear automatic emergency braking, automatic headlights, and a rearview camera. The base transmission is a five-speed manual, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT, called Xtronic) is optional.
The mid SV trim comes with the CVT automatic as standard plus alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Other cosmetic extras on the SV are body-colored mirrors and door handles, premium fabric seats and a few soft-touch surfaces.
The top SR trim adds automatic climate control, remote engine start, LED headlights, special exterior and interior trim details, keyless door access, a six-speaker audio system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Optional for the SR trim is the SR Convenience package that equips the Versa with heated front seats and adaptive cruise control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am a car guy, and the Versa is not really know for being for us car guys/gals. BUT, this car is very fun! The interior and exterior styling looks awesome, and is easy to clean/wash. Truck space is huge, and space is plentiful. I have the 5-speed with the 1.6 liter engine (HR16DE). Contrary to what others say, it accelerates nicely, and I am currently getting 45 mpg (empty car, highway miles). The only complaint I have is I feel there should have been a 6-speed transmission. The engine screams at 3,500RPM @ 70mph. As for reliability, it has not given me any issues. I'll come back in a few years and let you know...
I researched this car to death before I bought it. I got the SR fully loaded. Love the technology of Android Audio, blind spot, and sensors. Gives a very nimble ride. Get 41 mpg when drive 70-75 mph. Get 50 mpg when drive 60 mph. Seats very comfortable. Very nice sound system. This car is the best deal out there.
Here’s a list of the features in my 2020 Base vs. 2010 Versa Base: power windows, locks, trunk, mirrors; integrated, full-color integrated Bluetooth audio screen (2010 did not have a radio!); A/C, interior trunk release, auto-dim high beam; cruise control; auto stop from front collision; lane drift warning; back-up camera; rear-backup bumper warning/braking, multiple interior lights; trunk light, window visor mirrors, multiple usb outlets, real seat cup holders, etc! All in a really good looking sedan. I firmly believe Nissan has mistakenly packed too many features in too low a price. Buy.
Iv had this car for a day and I’m already in love with it! Literally the best thing ever. It’s so smooth on the roads!
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,500
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SV 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,740
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SR 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,340
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$14,830
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Versa safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Detects vehicles and pedestrians ahead and automatically applies the brakes if a collision is imminent and the driver doesn't react in time.
- Rear Door Alert
- Uses the horn, door sensors and driver display to remind the driver to check the rear seat for children after the vehicle is parked.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors lane markings and alerts the driver if the Versa starts to drift out of its lane without a turn signal being used.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.8%
Nissan Versa vs. the competition
Nissan Versa vs. Nissan Sentra
Like the Versa, the Nissan Sentra compact sedan is fully redesigned for 2020. Highlights include a sleeker appearance, a more refined powertrain and surprisingly high-quality cabin materials. The only limiting factor, if you're in the market for a cost-efficient small sedan, is its higher price tag. However, the Sentra is less expensive than many of its rivals and offers good value for the money.
Nissan Versa vs. Hyundai Accent
The Hyundai Accent has a quiet cabin with good build quality and a spacious interior, and it offers a longer warranty than Nissan. If you're interested in features such as automatic emergency braking or push-button start, they are available on the Versa for significantly less money. The Versa also offers features such as remote start, rear automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert, which are not available on the Accent.
Nissan Versa vs. Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Where the Versa used to be the "least expensive car in America," that title now belongs to the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan. Price and rear-seat legroom are the only advantages the Mirage has on the Versa. The Versa has a more powerful engine and a larger cargo area, and it is more enjoyable to drive overall.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Versa a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Versa?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Versa:
- Redesigned with new exterior styling and improved interior
- More available safety features
- Slightly more powerful engine
- Versa Note hatchback has been discontinued
- Launches the third Versa generation for 2020
Is the Nissan Versa reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Versa a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Versa?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Versa is the 2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,830.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,500
- SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,740
- SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,340
- S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,830
What are the different models of Nissan Versa?
