Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)
2020 Nissan Versa

#3 X-Small sedan

What’s new

  • Redesigned with new exterior styling and improved interior
  • More available safety features
  • Slightly more powerful engine
  • Versa Note hatchback has been discontinued
  • Launches the third Versa generation for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of safety features available at a reasonable price
  • Sizable trunk
  • High fuel economy
  • Infotainment system is easy to use
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • Not much interior storage space for small items
Nissan Versa for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$14,830
Save as much as $2,774
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,774 with Edmunds

2020 Nissan Versa pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Nissan Versa Review

The Nissan Versa has held the title of the "least expensive car in America" for over a decade. But in its all-new third generation, the Versa has relinquished its title and is a better car for it. The 2020 Nissan Versa starts about $2,000 more than the model it replaces. But this price increase gets you a modern-looking, better-driving Versa with more standard features than the outgoing model.

The redesigned Versa sits 2.3 inches lower, is 1.8 inches wider and has a 1.6-inch-longer profile than the previous generation. Its styling bears a strong resemblance to its larger sibling, the Nissan Altima, which is a big step up for the subcompact. And while the price has increased, you're getting more features than before. Formerly top-trim-exclusive features such as power windows, power locks, and keyless entry with push-button start are now standard on the base S trim level.

The new non-turbocharged 1.6-liter engine makes 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 13 hp and 5 lb-ft over the old model. It's paired with a new continuously variable automatic transmission as well. Unfortunately, the Versa is still pretty slow, but at least there's no fuel economy penalty for the extra power. You can expect to get about 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving with the Versa's automatic transmission, which is quite good for a small sedan.

Overall, these changes add up to a significantly better car than the one it replaces. The Versa is worth considering if you need a subcompact car with modern features but don't want to break the bank. Notably, the 2020 Nissan Versa is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.1 / 10
The Nissan Versa is a well-built small sedan, with plenty of space inside and enough standard technology and safety features to easily justify its price. High fuel economy is another bonus. The Versa's slow acceleration is a bummer, but overall the Versa is a smart pick for an affordable small sedan.

How does it drive?

6.5
The Versa's four-cylinder engine takes its time getting you up to speed. There's little issue in typical driving around town or fitting in with traffic. But in cases where you need to pull away quick or have short space to make a pass, the Versa leaves you wanting badly.

You'll be more satisfied with the Versa's handling abilities. It stays composed when going around turns. The steering can feel a little too heavy at times, but it's accurate and allows you to point the Versa where you want to go with ease.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
Nissan includes its Zero Gravity seats in the 2020 Versa. The versions in the SV trim have comfortable cloth that is generally firm, but the seats run a little narrow under the shoulders. They offer great support on short- and medium-length drives, though the lack of sufficient lumbar support may require breaks over longer trips.

The car has a comfortable ride if the road surface is decent but gets bouncy over lesser-quality roads. Wind noise is prevalent inside the cabin, and if the car hits any bumps, you will hear it as much as you feel it. Another aspect holding the Versa back in this category is its climate control system. The controls don't allow enough fine adjustment to find exactly the right cabin comfort you're looking for.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Versa scores high for its interior design. It's easy to get inside and adjust the seat to your preferred driving position. The cabin is relatively roomy too. Even at the highest driving position, which feels almost SUV-like, there is plenty of headroom with space to stretch your legs in both the front and back seats.

The touchscreen is responsive and provides a clear picture. The controls on the center stack and steering wheel are straightforward, and you can use the tuning button to scroll through screens, which is easier than poking the touchscreen while driving. It's pretty easy to see out of the Versa thanks to the short hood and large windows.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The Versa comes with a basic four-speaker audio system and it sounds like it. You'll need to turn up the volume all the way up to drown out exterior noise. Onboard navigation is not an option, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility is standard, so you can get directions through your phone. Pleasingly, they work quickly to display your phone's apps on the screen.

The Versa's advanced driver safety aids are helpful without being intrusive. Forward collision warning activates with a simple string of beeps. Lane-keeping warnings are also gentle buzzes. The biggest weak points are a low-resolution rearview camera and overly sensitive backup collision mitigation system. During our testing, this system mistakenly triggered when one of our drivers was backing into a street from a mildly inclined driveway. It slammed the car to a stop.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The new Versa has a lot of trunk space for this class of car. Cargo capacity is 14.7 cubic feet, more than most competitors, and the trunk space has enough depth to accommodate larger items. The load floor is relatively low for a sedan, and the rear seats fold down, but not flat, if needed.

Small-item storage is not a strong suit. The center armrest is optional and can barely fit a smartphone. Child seat accommodation is better. There is good space for a rear-facing seat in the back. The lower car-seat anchor points are hidden between cushions, but they're easy to locate and attach to. The rear seats have integrated headrests, which means you have to wrap the strap around them to attach to the rear tether hooks.

How economical is it?

8.5
Equipped with the CVT automatic, the Versa has EPA-estimated fuel economy of 35 mpg combined (32 city/40 highway). That's right up at the top of the class. Our test Versa soared above that with a 41.1 mpg average on our 115-mile test route that combines street, mountain roads and freeway driving.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Versa offers basic affordability without feeling like you're punishing yourself. It feels tightly built, with higher-quality materials than typical for the class, and provides more pizzazz than your usual econo-sedan. There is interesting tech and enough safety equipment to easily justify the cost of entry, with room to add options and still stay under $20,000.

Nissan offers a pretty middle-of-the-road warranty with basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for five years/60,000 miles. Hyundai, Kia and Mitsubishi all go up to 10 years/100,000 miles. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles. Most rivals offer better coverage, and some provide free maintenance for up to three years.

Wildcard

7.0
The Versa has no delusions of grandeur. There are no superfluous paddle shifters, fake vents or Sport modes. It's an economy car that offers space and safety technology at an attractive value. That said, the steering and handling are decent for the price, and even a few of us will admit we like the style and feel of the flat-bottom steering wheel. This is a slow car. There's no getting around it. But the Versa makes a good effort to avoid being soulless.

Which Versa does Edmunds recommend?

The mid SV trim strikes the balance between a good value and modern amenities. Compared to the base S, you get the full suite of Nissan's available safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and some little extras such as a driver's armrest and heated outside mirrors.

Nissan Versa models

The 2020 Nissan Versa is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. All trim levels come with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. In general, the SV and the SR add more cosmetic, convenience and safety features. There's only one package available on the SR trim, which makes it simple to find a Versa with the features you want.

The base S trim isn't as bare-bones as it used to be. It now offers a solid list of standard equipment, including power windows and door locks, a 7-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth. You also get frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear automatic emergency braking, automatic headlights, and a rearview camera. The base transmission is a five-speed manual, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT, called Xtronic) is optional.

The mid SV trim comes with the CVT automatic as standard plus alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Other cosmetic extras on the SV are body-colored mirrors and door handles, premium fabric seats and a few soft-touch surfaces.

The top SR trim adds automatic climate control, remote engine start, LED headlights, special exterior and interior trim details, keyless door access, a six-speaker audio system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Optional for the SR trim is the SR Convenience package that equips the Versa with heated front seats and adaptive cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Versa.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 12%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • visibility
  • ride quality
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • climate control
  • doors
  • acceleration
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • transmission
  • lights
  • warranty
  • cup holders
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • comfort
  • value
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fun, zippy, gas saver!
MistaT,
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

I am a car guy, and the Versa is not really know for being for us car guys/gals. BUT, this car is very fun! The interior and exterior styling looks awesome, and is easy to clean/wash. Truck space is huge, and space is plentiful. I have the 5-speed with the 1.6 liter engine (HR16DE). Contrary to what others say, it accelerates nicely, and I am currently getting 45 mpg (empty car, highway miles). The only complaint I have is I feel there should have been a 6-speed transmission. The engine screams at 3,500RPM @ 70mph. As for reliability, it has not given me any issues. I'll come back in a few years and let you know...

5 out of 5 stars, Outstanding!
Spiderman,
SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

I researched this car to death before I bought it. I got the SR fully loaded. Love the technology of Android Audio, blind spot, and sensors. Gives a very nimble ride. Get 41 mpg when drive 70-75 mph. Get 50 mpg when drive 60 mph. Seats very comfortable. Very nice sound system. This car is the best deal out there.

5 out of 5 stars, Best for the buck!!!
Ned Boston,
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

Here’s a list of the features in my 2020 Base vs. 2010 Versa Base: power windows, locks, trunk, mirrors; integrated, full-color integrated Bluetooth audio screen (2010 did not have a radio!); A/C, interior trunk release, auto-dim high beam; cruise control; auto stop from front collision; lane drift warning; back-up camera; rear-backup bumper warning/braking, multiple interior lights; trunk light, window visor mirrors, multiple usb outlets, real seat cup holders, etc! All in a really good looking sedan. I firmly believe Nissan has mistakenly packed too many features in too low a price. Buy.

5 out of 5 stars, Super excited!!
Hannah H ,
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

Iv had this car for a day and I’m already in love with it! Literally the best thing ever. It’s so smooth on the roads!

Write a review

See all 8 reviews

Features & Specs

S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$16,500
MPG 32 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr Sedan features & specs
SV 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$17,740
MPG 32 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
SR 4dr Sedan features & specs
SR 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$18,340
MPG 32 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 5M
MSRP$14,830
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Versa safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Detects vehicles and pedestrians ahead and automatically applies the brakes if a collision is imminent and the driver doesn't react in time.
Rear Door Alert
Uses the horn, door sensors and driver display to remind the driver to check the rear seat for children after the vehicle is parked.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors lane markings and alerts the driver if the Versa starts to drift out of its lane without a turn signal being used.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.8%

Nissan Versa vs. the competition

Nissan Versa vs. Nissan Sentra

Like the Versa, the Nissan Sentra compact sedan is fully redesigned for 2020. Highlights include a sleeker appearance, a more refined powertrain and surprisingly high-quality cabin materials. The only limiting factor, if you're in the market for a cost-efficient small sedan, is its higher price tag. However, the Sentra is less expensive than many of its rivals and offers good value for the money.

Compare Nissan Versa & Nissan Sentra features

Nissan Versa vs. Hyundai Accent

The Hyundai Accent has a quiet cabin with good build quality and a spacious interior, and it offers a longer warranty than Nissan. If you're interested in features such as automatic emergency braking or push-button start, they are available on the Versa for significantly less money. The Versa also offers features such as remote start, rear automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert, which are not available on the Accent.

Compare Nissan Versa & Hyundai Accent features

Nissan Versa vs. Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Where the Versa used to be the "least expensive car in America," that title now belongs to the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan. Price and rear-seat legroom are the only advantages the Mirage has on the Versa. The Versa has a more powerful engine and a larger cargo area, and it is more enjoyable to drive overall.

Compare Nissan Versa & Mitsubishi Mirage G4 features

Related Versa Articles

FAQ

Is the Nissan Versa a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Versa both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Versa fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Versa gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Versa ranges from 14.7 to 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Versa. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Nissan Versa?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Versa:

  • Redesigned with new exterior styling and improved interior
  • More available safety features
  • Slightly more powerful engine
  • Versa Note hatchback has been discontinued
  • Launches the third Versa generation for 2020
Learn more

Is the Nissan Versa reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Versa is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Versa. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Versa's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Nissan Versa a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan Versa is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Versa and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Versa is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Versa?

The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Versa is the 2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,830.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,500
  • SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,740
  • SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,340
  • S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,830
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Versa?

If you're interested in the Nissan Versa, the next question is, which Versa model is right for you? Versa variants include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Versa models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Nissan Versa

2020 Nissan Versa Overview

The 2020 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Versa?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Versa and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Versa 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Versa.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Versa and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Versa featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Versa?

2020 Nissan Versa SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Versa SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Versa SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,583 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,583 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,682.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Versa SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 13.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 28 2020 Nissan Versa SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,620 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,620 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,255.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 13.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 57 2020 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,425. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,774 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,774 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,651.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 15.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 29 2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Nissan Versas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 293 new 2020 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Versa. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,877 on a used or CPO 2020 Versa available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan Versa for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,478.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,006.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Versa?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

