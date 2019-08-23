2020 Nissan Versa Review

The Nissan Versa has held the title of the "least expensive car in America" for over a decade. But in its all-new third generation, the Versa has relinquished its title and is a better car for it. The 2020 Nissan Versa starts about $2,000 more than the model it replaces. But this price increase gets you a modern-looking, better-driving Versa with more standard features than the outgoing model. The redesigned Versa sits 2.3 inches lower, is 1.8 inches wider and has a 1.6-inch-longer profile than the previous generation. Its styling bears a strong resemblance to its larger sibling, the Nissan Altima, which is a big step up for the subcompact. And while the price has increased, you're getting more features than before. Formerly top-trim-exclusive features such as power windows, power locks, and keyless entry with push-button start are now standard on the base S trim level. The new non-turbocharged 1.6-liter engine makes 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 13 hp and 5 lb-ft over the old model. It's paired with a new continuously variable automatic transmission as well. Unfortunately, the Versa is still pretty slow, but at least there's no fuel economy penalty for the extra power. You can expect to get about 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving with the Versa's automatic transmission, which is quite good for a small sedan. Overall, these changes add up to a significantly better car than the one it replaces. The Versa is worth considering if you need a subcompact car with modern features but don't want to break the bank. Notably, the 2020 Nissan Versa is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

The Nissan Versa is a well-built small sedan, with plenty of space inside and enough standard technology and safety features to easily justify its price. High fuel economy is another bonus. The Versa's slow acceleration is a bummer, but overall the Versa is a smart pick for an affordable small sedan.

How does it drive? 6.5

The Versa's four-cylinder engine takes its time getting you up to speed. There's little issue in typical driving around town or fitting in with traffic. But in cases where you need to pull away quick or have short space to make a pass, the Versa leaves you wanting badly.



You'll be more satisfied with the Versa's handling abilities. It stays composed when going around turns. The steering can feel a little too heavy at times, but it's accurate and allows you to point the Versa where you want to go with ease.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

Nissan includes its Zero Gravity seats in the 2020 Versa. The versions in the SV trim have comfortable cloth that is generally firm, but the seats run a little narrow under the shoulders. They offer great support on short- and medium-length drives, though the lack of sufficient lumbar support may require breaks over longer trips.



The car has a comfortable ride if the road surface is decent but gets bouncy over lesser-quality roads. Wind noise is prevalent inside the cabin, and if the car hits any bumps, you will hear it as much as you feel it. Another aspect holding the Versa back in this category is its climate control system. The controls don't allow enough fine adjustment to find exactly the right cabin comfort you're looking for.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Versa scores high for its interior design. It's easy to get inside and adjust the seat to your preferred driving position. The cabin is relatively roomy too. Even at the highest driving position, which feels almost SUV-like, there is plenty of headroom with space to stretch your legs in both the front and back seats.



The touchscreen is responsive and provides a clear picture. The controls on the center stack and steering wheel are straightforward, and you can use the tuning button to scroll through screens, which is easier than poking the touchscreen while driving. It's pretty easy to see out of the Versa thanks to the short hood and large windows.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The Versa comes with a basic four-speaker audio system and it sounds like it. You'll need to turn up the volume all the way up to drown out exterior noise. Onboard navigation is not an option, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility is standard, so you can get directions through your phone. Pleasingly, they work quickly to display your phone's apps on the screen.



The Versa's advanced driver safety aids are helpful without being intrusive. Forward collision warning activates with a simple string of beeps. Lane-keeping warnings are also gentle buzzes. The biggest weak points are a low-resolution rearview camera and overly sensitive backup collision mitigation system. During our testing, this system mistakenly triggered when one of our drivers was backing into a street from a mildly inclined driveway. It slammed the car to a stop.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The new Versa has a lot of trunk space for this class of car. Cargo capacity is 14.7 cubic feet, more than most competitors, and the trunk space has enough depth to accommodate larger items. The load floor is relatively low for a sedan, and the rear seats fold down, but not flat, if needed.



Small-item storage is not a strong suit. The center armrest is optional and can barely fit a smartphone. Child seat accommodation is better. There is good space for a rear-facing seat in the back. The lower car-seat anchor points are hidden between cushions, but they're easy to locate and attach to. The rear seats have integrated headrests, which means you have to wrap the strap around them to attach to the rear tether hooks.

How economical is it? 8.5

Equipped with the CVT automatic, the Versa has EPA-estimated fuel economy of 35 mpg combined (32 city/40 highway). That's right up at the top of the class. Our test Versa soared above that with a 41.1 mpg average on our 115-mile test route that combines street, mountain roads and freeway driving.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The Versa offers basic affordability without feeling like you're punishing yourself. It feels tightly built, with higher-quality materials than typical for the class, and provides more pizzazz than your usual econo-sedan. There is interesting tech and enough safety equipment to easily justify the cost of entry, with room to add options and still stay under $20,000.



Nissan offers a pretty middle-of-the-road warranty with basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for five years/60,000 miles. Hyundai, Kia and Mitsubishi all go up to 10 years/100,000 miles. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles. Most rivals offer better coverage, and some provide free maintenance for up to three years.

Wildcard 7.0

The Versa has no delusions of grandeur. There are no superfluous paddle shifters, fake vents or Sport modes. It's an economy car that offers space and safety technology at an attractive value. That said, the steering and handling are decent for the price, and even a few of us will admit we like the style and feel of the flat-bottom steering wheel. This is a slow car. There's no getting around it. But the Versa makes a good effort to avoid being soulless.

Which Versa does Edmunds recommend?

The mid SV trim strikes the balance between a good value and modern amenities. Compared to the base S, you get the full suite of Nissan's available safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and some little extras such as a driver's armrest and heated outside mirrors.

Nissan Versa models

The 2020 Nissan Versa is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. All trim levels come with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. In general, the SV and the SR add more cosmetic, convenience and safety features. There's only one package available on the SR trim, which makes it simple to find a Versa with the features you want.