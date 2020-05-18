2021 Volkswagen Atlas Review

The Volkswagen Atlas was VW's first swing at a three-row midsize SUV, and the automaker knocked it out of the park. Its roomy cabin and comfortable ride helped place it near the top of the pack when it debuted in 2018. But new competitors and a rapidly evolving market mean Volkswagen feels the need to offer some updates to keep the Atlas fresh. On the outside, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas gets restyled headlights, bumpers, taillights and a new grille. The interior receives some mild changes such as a new steering wheel and the addition of new driver aids including a system that can scan traffic signs. This latter feature can help you know what the speed limit of the road you're on, even if you didn't see the sign yourself. Alas, the Atlas is powered by the same engines as before: a turbocharged 235-horsepower four-cylinder and a 276-hp six-cylinder engine. We think Volkswagen missed an opportunity here to add some power under the hood since even the optional six-cylinder lacks the power to get this big SUV moving with any real authority. Overall, though, the 2021 VW Atlas is still a compelling contender among three-row family SUVs. What's it like to live with? Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE with Technology to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about what we learned, from real-world fuel economy to reliability. Note that while the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas differs slightly from our long-term 2018 model, nearly all of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

We like the VW Atlas' big interior, smooth ride and attractive styling. It's a great vehicle for family road trips. Neither the standard four-cylinder or optional six-cylinder has the power to get this big SUV moving with any real authority, but on the whole the Atlas is a compelling contender among three-row family SUVs.

How does it drive? 7.5

Power is one of the Atlas' few weak points. Our test Atlas had the V6. Though punchy at lower speeds, it quickly runs out of steam on the highway. And that's with just a driver on board — the Atlas is likely to feel bogged down when loaded with passengers and cargo. Its 0-60 mph sprint of 8.5 seconds is roughly a second slower than class average.



Otherwise, the Atlas is a decent performer. The brake feel is natural and easy to predict, and the steering is surprisingly precise. The eight-speed automatic transmission is well tuned and shifts quickly and smoothly. The Atlas also delivers admirable grip in tight corners, though the considerable body roll means you'll probably give up before the Atlas does.



The automatic engine stop-start feature is a little wonky. It'll often turn off the engine at a stoplight, only to fire it up again two seconds later with no provocation.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

An SUV in this class has to be comfortable, and the Atlas abides. The cushy ride strikes a deft balance between comfort and on-road feel, soaking up bumps easily but without the floaty feeling you notice in some rivals. The front seats are quite nice, with long seat bottoms perfect for long-legged drivers. The second-row seats are a little too flat, and the tall headrests hit third-row passengers in the upper back.



Outside noise is subdued. You'll hear the engine when you mash the gas, but it's a pleasing sonorous snarl. Every Atlas except the base model comes with tri-zone climate control and heated front seats. A heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats come on upper trim levels. Vents throughout the cabin ensure passengers in all three rows remain comfortable.

How’s the interior? 8.5

A seriously roomy interior gives the Atlas an edge over rivals. Most in the class have fairly limited third-row room, but the Atlas has enough space for adults in the very back. Climbing into the rear is quite easy, too, because the second-row seats slide and tilt far forward to reveal a sizable entryway.



Up front, the driver's seat offers surprisingly few adjustments, but an agreeable position is easy to find thanks to the seat's pleasant shape. The view outward is pretty good all around, and the third-row headrests do not interfere with rear visibility.



The interior layout is pleasant, but some buttons are small and VW's steering wheel controls are arranged poorly. And while we like the infotainment system overall, some of its menu logic is hard to decipher.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Our SEL Premium test vehicle came with five USB ports, two 12-volt outlets and a 115-volt household-style outlet. It also had an auxiliary-in port, an SD card slot and even a CD player. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is also included.



The available Fender audio system is punchy and doesn't distort at high volumes. We're less fond of the nav system. You often have to specify a city for single-location points of interest, and even then, the system is slow to return a hit. POIs with multiple locations — such as Starbucks — do not show directional information (e.g., straight ahead 1.5 miles). The voice command system only allows address inputs for the nav system, so you can't search on the fly.



Driver aids work well overall and are easy to switch on and off. Adaptive cruise maintains tight gaps and doesn't overreact to changing traffic conditions.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The Atlas has 20.6 cubic feet of luggage space behind the third-row seat and a whopping 96.8 cubes with both second and third rows folded — more than any other vehicle in its class other than the Buick Enclave/Chevrolet Traverse twins. The second and third rows aren't power-folding, but they lie completely flat to give the Atlas van-like amounts of storage.



In-cabin storage is good too, with lots of places up front and in the third row to stash your stuff. Cubbies are in short supply in the second row, but the doors have lots of pockets. Got small children? Installing child safety seats is straightforward. The Atlas's sizable second row and large door openings aid in loading bulky rear-facing seats.



The V6-powered Atlas is rated to tow 5,000 pounds, which is an average amount for this class of SUV.

How economical is it? 6.0

The V6-powered Atlas with AWD carries an EPA estimate of 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway). The combined rating is 2-5 mpg worse than the figure for any of its competitors with a similar engine. As a sliver of good news, we've found that these numbers are at least realistic in real-world driving.

Is it a good value? 7.0

As with most midsize three-row SUVs, the Atlas starts in the low $30,000s. Our SEL Premium test vehicle was loaded with the V6, all-wheel drive, the R-Line package and second-row captain's chairs. That put it above $50,000, which is a bit pricey. Build quality is solid, but other rivals (such as the Kia Telluride) have higher-quality interiors.



Basic and powertrain warranties run for four years/50,000 miles. Most other automakers offer three years/36,000 miles for the basic and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. VW is one of the few to offer complimentary maintenance, good for two services over two years/20,000 miles.

Wildcard 8.0

The Volkswagen Atlas is extremely comfortable and competent, with a relaxed ride that transports up to seven people in supreme comfort. The lethargic powertrain and ponderous handling mean it isn't as fun to drive as a Mazda CX-9 or Honda Pilot, but buyers who don't need corner-carving abilities will find the Atlas pleasant enough.



The distinctive styling alone may drive consumers to consider the Atlas if they haven't already been won over by the ample room inside. It's bold but also utilitarian, appealing to both sides of the brain. The handsome R-Line appearance package isn't something we often see in family-oriented SUVs either.

Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?

We think the SE with Technology trim gives you the best of the Atlas' features while keeping the price reasonable. You can also select the panoramic sunroof and second-row captain's chairs if you desire, or check the box for the R-Line package, which gives the Atlas a sporty appearance. Acceleration from the four-cylinder and V6 engines is similar, so there's little reason to upgrade to the V6.

Volkswagen Atlas models

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is a midsize three-row SUV sold in eight trim levels. It is powered by your choice of two engines, though their availability across trims is quite confusing.