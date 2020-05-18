2021 Volkswagen Atlas
What’s new
- Restyled front and rear bodywork
- Upgraded interior appointments
- Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior offers ample passenger room in all three rows
- Great compromise between precise handling and everyday comfort
- Straightforward, easy-to-use cabin design
- Lackluster acceleration, even with the optional V6
- Lower fuel economy than most competitors
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Review
The Volkswagen Atlas was VW's first swing at a three-row midsize SUV, and the automaker knocked it out of the park. Its roomy cabin and comfortable ride helped place it near the top of the pack when it debuted in 2018. But new competitors and a rapidly evolving market mean Volkswagen feels the need to offer some updates to keep the Atlas fresh.
On the outside, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas gets restyled headlights, bumpers, taillights and a new grille. The interior receives some mild changes such as a new steering wheel and the addition of new driver aids including a system that can scan traffic signs. This latter feature can help you know what the speed limit of the road you're on, even if you didn't see the sign yourself.
Alas, the Atlas is powered by the same engines as before: a turbocharged 235-horsepower four-cylinder and a 276-hp six-cylinder engine. We think Volkswagen missed an opportunity here to add some power under the hood since even the optional six-cylinder lacks the power to get this big SUV moving with any real authority. Overall, though, the 2021 VW Atlas is still a compelling contender among three-row family SUVs.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE with Technology to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about what we learned, from real-world fuel economy to reliability. Note that while the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas differs slightly from our long-term 2018 model, nearly all of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Otherwise, the Atlas is a decent performer. The brake feel is natural and easy to predict, and the steering is surprisingly precise. The eight-speed automatic transmission is well tuned and shifts quickly and smoothly. The Atlas also delivers admirable grip in tight corners, though the considerable body roll means you'll probably give up before the Atlas does.
The automatic engine stop-start feature is a little wonky. It'll often turn off the engine at a stoplight, only to fire it up again two seconds later with no provocation.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Outside noise is subdued. You'll hear the engine when you mash the gas, but it's a pleasing sonorous snarl. Every Atlas except the base model comes with tri-zone climate control and heated front seats. A heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats come on upper trim levels. Vents throughout the cabin ensure passengers in all three rows remain comfortable.
How’s the interior?8.5
Up front, the driver's seat offers surprisingly few adjustments, but an agreeable position is easy to find thanks to the seat's pleasant shape. The view outward is pretty good all around, and the third-row headrests do not interfere with rear visibility.
The interior layout is pleasant, but some buttons are small and VW's steering wheel controls are arranged poorly. And while we like the infotainment system overall, some of its menu logic is hard to decipher.
How’s the tech?7.5
The available Fender audio system is punchy and doesn't distort at high volumes. We're less fond of the nav system. You often have to specify a city for single-location points of interest, and even then, the system is slow to return a hit. POIs with multiple locations — such as Starbucks — do not show directional information (e.g., straight ahead 1.5 miles). The voice command system only allows address inputs for the nav system, so you can't search on the fly.
Driver aids work well overall and are easy to switch on and off. Adaptive cruise maintains tight gaps and doesn't overreact to changing traffic conditions.
How’s the storage?8.5
In-cabin storage is good too, with lots of places up front and in the third row to stash your stuff. Cubbies are in short supply in the second row, but the doors have lots of pockets. Got small children? Installing child safety seats is straightforward. The Atlas's sizable second row and large door openings aid in loading bulky rear-facing seats.
The V6-powered Atlas is rated to tow 5,000 pounds, which is an average amount for this class of SUV.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Basic and powertrain warranties run for four years/50,000 miles. Most other automakers offer three years/36,000 miles for the basic and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. VW is one of the few to offer complimentary maintenance, good for two services over two years/20,000 miles.
Wildcard8.0
The distinctive styling alone may drive consumers to consider the Atlas if they haven't already been won over by the ample room inside. It's bold but also utilitarian, appealing to both sides of the brain. The handsome R-Line appearance package isn't something we often see in family-oriented SUVs either.
Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Atlas models
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is a midsize three-row SUV sold in eight trim levels. It is powered by your choice of two engines, though their availability across trims is quite confusing.
The base engine is a turbocharged 235-horsepower four-cylinder engine. It comes standard on S and SE levels, plus the front-wheel-drive SE with Technology and all-wheel-drive versions of the SEL and SEL Premium. All other configurations are powered by a 276-hp V6. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.
S
Standard features of the base Atlas S include:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- A 60/40-split second-row bench seat and 50/50-split third-row bench
- 6.5-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- In-car Wi-Fi hotspot
- Volkswagen's Car-Net app services
The S also comes with these safety features:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SE
The SE adds a host of convenience features, including:
- Power liftgate
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Power driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Second-row USB ports
- Manual rear window sunshades
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Voice controls
- Wireless charging pad
SE with Technology
The SE with Technology primarily adds driver assistance features, but a few other extras are included as well:
- 20-inch wheels
- Hands-free tailgate
- Remote engine start
- Household-style power outlet
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Atlas and the car in front)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
There are several options packages starting at this level, including:
- Second-row captain's chairs
- Panoramic sunroof
- Towing package with 5,000-pound towing capacity (V6 models only)
SE with Technology R-Line
This trim comes standard with the V6 engine. It also adds:
- Dark gray wheels
- Restyled bumpers and lower door trim
- Sporty interior accents
SEL
The SEL builds off the SE with Technology trim. A panoramic sunroof is standard at this level, as is the Towing package when you opt for a V6 engine. Other add-ons include:
- Digital instrument panel
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Power passenger seat
- Navigation system
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
SEL R-Line
The SEL R-Line essentially marries the SEL trim with the R-Line's styling upgrades and standard V6. It also includes 21-inch wheels.
SEL Premium
The SEL Premium is the most feature-packed Atlas available. It starts with SEL content and all-wheel drive, then adds:
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Leather upholstery
- Ambient interior lighting
- 12-speaker Fender premium audio system
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- 360-degree camera (gives you a top-down view of the car for tight parking situations)
SEL Premium R-Line
This top-of-the-line trim pairs the SEL R-Line's upgrades with SEL Premium's features.
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Shopped for a month and was going to go with the Highlander. We first tried the 20 Atlas. Before buying the Highlander, we tried the 21 Atlas and went home with it. To us it was better than all of them and much better than the 20 Atlas. The price point was a big item. We were able to get the 21 SEL Premium, in our desires color, for 46k out the door. No one could even come close with the other manufacturers. The space, ride, and better pricing sold it.
The 2021 WV atlas SEL premium now, when you add a RLINE package there is NO DELETED features, not like before the 2019 VW atlas sel premium with Rline package, the power folding mirror, area view/360 camera and park assist are all gone.
Features & Specs
|V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,195
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$40,195
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,995
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,295
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Atlas safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts you if you are approaching an object in front of or behind the Atlas while parking.
- Lane Keeping System
- Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Atlas vs. the competition
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is one of our favorite midsize three-row SUVs. It isn't as spacious as the Atlas, but the Pilot makes up for it with a premium cabin design and a more dynamic feel from behind the wheel. If you want to learn more about a Pilot of this generation, you can read our long-term road test.
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride was a newcomer last year, but it quickly won us over. Roomy, comfortable and chock full of features, the Telluride offers everything you want in a three-row SUV at a price that undercuts rivals by thousands. With no real faults, it's our top-rated vehicle in its class. If you want to learn more about a Telluride of this generation, you can read our long-term road test.
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is the newest member of the Atlas family. The Atlas Cross Sport is essentially a two-row version of the Atlas that has a coupe-like rear roof to give it a sportier appearance. The Atlas Cross Sport's reduced weight makes it feel a little more fun to drive than the standard Atlas, but the two SUVs are otherwise very similar.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas:
- Restyled front and rear bodywork
- Upgraded interior appointments
- Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volkswagen Atlas reliable?
Is the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas?
The least-expensive 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,545.
Other versions include:
- V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,195
- V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,195
- V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,995
- V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,295
- V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,295
- SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,895
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,545
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,695
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,595
- SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,795
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,895
- SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,795
- V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $50,695
- SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,395
- SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,195
- S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,445
- V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,995
- V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,895
What are the different models of Volkswagen Atlas?
What's a good price for a New 2021 Volkswagen Atlas?
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,015. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,833 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,833 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,182.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 7.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 47 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,215. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,455 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,455 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,760.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 57 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,215. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,089 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,089 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,126.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 34 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,625. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,937 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,937 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,688.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 29 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,215. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,624 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,624 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,591.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,315. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,964 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,964 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,351.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,975. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,250 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,250 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,725.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 9.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,415. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,585 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,585 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,830.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,315. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,305 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,305 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,010.
The average savings for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Volkswagen Atlases are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volkswagen Atlas for sale near. There are currently 582 new 2021 Atlases listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,730 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,500 on a used or CPO 2021 Atlas available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlass you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Atlas for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,231.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,683.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
