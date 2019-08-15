2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

The crossover SUV is quickly becoming the multi-tool of the automotive world. And while its versatility allows it to be many things to many people, sometimes you need a little bit extra, be it with passenger seating or towing capacity. For those situations, there's the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, a full-size SUV capable of carrying up to nine people and equipped with a maximum tow rating of 8,600 pounds. Allowing for all this capability is a decidedly old-school body-on-frame construction (much like a truck) and a pair of stout V8 engines: the standard 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and the optional 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine found in other GM products such as the Silverado. Four-wheel drive is optional, as is the Tahoe's aforementioned ability to seat up to nine people with variations allowing for eight or seven passengers. But the Tahoe's capability comes at the cost of refinement. Over imperfect roads, the Chevy shudders and shakes, and its responses to throttle and braking inputs can be annoyingly slow. It doesn't help that Ford's Expedition was recently revamped. It excels at providing passengers with excellent comfort, refinement and convenience and offers solid towing capabilities. The Tahoe exists for the few buyers who need more capability than most SUVs offer but are unwilling to buy a full-size truck. And even with its shortcomings, as a workhorse, the Chevy is tough to beat. Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe RST as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

When it comes to SUVs that can tow, the Tahoe is showing its age. It has a nicely trimmed cabin, but its solid rear axle is an obvious cost-cutting measure that degrades ride comfort and third-row legroom. Its high rear load floor drops the Tahoe to last-in-class for cargo space and loading ease.

How does it drive? 6.5

Sluggish throttle tuning overshadows an otherwise stout 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and six-speed automatic. The brakes are slow-acting, too, and the Tahoe feels large and heavy at all times. Towing ability is a saving grace as is the addition of Chevrolet's robust 6.2-liter 420-hp V8 engine.



But there's no getting away from the antiquated rear suspension setup. On anything less than a perfect surface, the solid rear axle skips and jumps across the road, transmitting bumps and shakes into the cabin. The available off-road package is of some value, but the Tahoe's limited ground clearance and sheer size will keep the adventures on gravel roads.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Thanks to its body-on-frame construction and excellent door seals, this Tahoe is about as quiet as SUVs get. The first two rows of seats are roomy and comfy, but the same can't be said for the third, which is a shame for a vehicle of this size. Although the suspension is adept at controlling big bumps, seemingly insignificant ripples and road patches tend to give the cabin the shakes, making the Tahoe feel a bit crude and truck-like.



The climate control always has a handle on cabin temperature. Outside temperatures over 100 degrees never fazed the Tahoe or any of its occupants, and even though the blower could be a bit loud at full speed, this setting was rarely needed.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The first two rows of the Tahoe are excellent in terms of ease of use, room and access, and even the third row is fairly accessible. But the rear floor is high because of the solid-axle suspension, which eats up third-row legroom. Cargo room is also compromised by the high rear floor to the point where loading larger or heavier items might require a helping hand.



Thankfully, visibility is fairly good in all directions thanks to tall windows and relatively thin pillars. The outside mirrors are simply too small for the Tahoe, but with standard rear parking sensors and a backup camera, it's not much of a hassle to park.

How’s the tech? 7.5

It's up-to-date with today's consumer demands. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a quick-acting touchscreen cover a lot of ground when it comes to daily use of the infotainment system. Features such as 4G LTE Wi-Fi and up to 14 charging ports cater to the Tahoe's likely family-hauling duties.



Some of the driver assistance features, such as the lane departure system's vibrating seats, are mediocre and feel a bit gimmicky in their execution. The backup camera lacks clarity, and we wish the audio system was of higher-quality, especially on the top trim levels.

How’s the storage? 6.0

Its 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row trails behind the nearest competitor's 18.6 cubic feet. Cargo space behind the second row trails similarly, with 51.7 cubic feet compared to 55 cubic feet. Even worse, the load floor is quite high and sloping. In-cabin storage is considerably better.



When properly equipped (using the 5.3-liter V8, two-wheel drive and trailering package), the Tahoe can tow up to 8,600 pounds. That's a strong showing and goes some way toward redeeming the Tahoe's below-average driving dynamics and less-than-stellar cargo capacity.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA rates the 5.3-liter 4WD Tahoe at 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway), which is better than a Toyota Sequoia but not a Ford Expedition. We averaged 17.3 mpg over 845 miles of mixed driving, including 19.5 mpg on our standard test loop. The 6.2-liter with 4WD is slated to return similar numbers at 17 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) although that engine requires premium unleaded.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Tahoe's old-school chassis doesn't come at a discount relative to the competition, and the relative age of the platform makes its higher-priced options harder to swallow. Fully loaded, a Tahoe can top out near $80K. That said, its nice-looking cabin is generally a pleasant place and is packed with modern touches. Build quality is generally good, but there are still plenty of hard plastics with rough edges throughout the cabin.



The Tahoe offers a pretty strong powertrain warranty, and your first scheduled maintenance visit is free. Extra peace of mind may come with a roadside assistance program that lasts five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard 6.5

Certain aspects of the Tahoe's performance seem designed to discourage fun, most notably the laggardly throttle, brakes and steering. This is understandable given the truck's mission, but these measures extend too far into the realm of everyday driving and become annoying. Still, if you need your full-size SUV to work hard for a living, it's difficult to overlook the Tahoe.

Which Tahoe does Edmunds recommend?

The 6.2-liter V8 is a very tempting option for the Tahoe, but the price tag associated with it, and the top trim level where it exists, is a bit too steep for us to recommend. Instead, we like the midgrade LT model, which comes well-equipped with power-adjustable leather seats, a power liftgate and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system. The affordable Max Trailering package ensures impressive towing numbers, and there are Midnight Edition, RST Edition, Z71 Off-Road, and Luxury packages to dress up the LT to your tastes.

Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe comes in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. Moving up through the three trim levels brings more standard features and available option packages, ranging from appearance to powertrain options. Thanks to the wide array of available upgrades, the Tahoe can be tailored for a variety of needs, from something more work-centric to fairly luxurious.