  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Tahoe
Shop Tahoe
Chevrolet.com

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

#5 Large SUVs

What’s new

  • Minor revisions to optional feature availability
  • Part of the fourth Tahoe generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine people
  • Standard V8 offers impressive towing capability
  • Interior is well-trimmed and quiet
  • Optional 6.2-liter V8 adds performance and capability
  • Sluggish engine and brake responses
  • High trunk floor makes loading difficult and reduces cargo space
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$46,800
Save as much as $10,252
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $10,252 with Edmunds

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
All-New 2021 Chevy Tahoe
LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country

msrp 

$53,800
starting price
Shop Tahoe
Chevrolet.com
See all for sale

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

The crossover SUV is quickly becoming the multi-tool of the automotive world. And while its versatility allows it to be many things to many people, sometimes you need a little bit extra, be it with passenger seating or towing capacity. For those situations, there's the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, a full-size SUV capable of carrying up to nine people and equipped with a maximum tow rating of 8,600 pounds.

Allowing for all this capability is a decidedly old-school body-on-frame construction (much like a truck) and a pair of stout V8 engines: the standard 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and the optional 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine found in other GM products such as the Silverado. Four-wheel drive is optional, as is the Tahoe's aforementioned ability to seat up to nine people with variations allowing for eight or seven passengers.

But the Tahoe's capability comes at the cost of refinement. Over imperfect roads, the Chevy shudders and shakes, and its responses to throttle and braking inputs can be annoyingly slow. It doesn't help that Ford's Expedition was recently revamped. It excels at providing passengers with excellent comfort, refinement and convenience and offers solid towing capabilities.

The Tahoe exists for the few buyers who need more capability than most SUVs offer but are unwilling to buy a full-size truck. And even with its shortcomings, as a workhorse, the Chevy is tough to beat.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe RST as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.0 / 10
When it comes to SUVs that can tow, the Tahoe is showing its age. It has a nicely trimmed cabin, but its solid rear axle is an obvious cost-cutting measure that degrades ride comfort and third-row legroom. Its high rear load floor drops the Tahoe to last-in-class for cargo space and loading ease.

How does it drive?

6.5
Sluggish throttle tuning overshadows an otherwise stout 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and six-speed automatic. The brakes are slow-acting, too, and the Tahoe feels large and heavy at all times. Towing ability is a saving grace as is the addition of Chevrolet's robust 6.2-liter 420-hp V8 engine.

But there's no getting away from the antiquated rear suspension setup. On anything less than a perfect surface, the solid rear axle skips and jumps across the road, transmitting bumps and shakes into the cabin. The available off-road package is of some value, but the Tahoe's limited ground clearance and sheer size will keep the adventures on gravel roads.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
Thanks to its body-on-frame construction and excellent door seals, this Tahoe is about as quiet as SUVs get. The first two rows of seats are roomy and comfy, but the same can't be said for the third, which is a shame for a vehicle of this size. Although the suspension is adept at controlling big bumps, seemingly insignificant ripples and road patches tend to give the cabin the shakes, making the Tahoe feel a bit crude and truck-like.

The climate control always has a handle on cabin temperature. Outside temperatures over 100 degrees never fazed the Tahoe or any of its occupants, and even though the blower could be a bit loud at full speed, this setting was rarely needed.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The first two rows of the Tahoe are excellent in terms of ease of use, room and access, and even the third row is fairly accessible. But the rear floor is high because of the solid-axle suspension, which eats up third-row legroom. Cargo room is also compromised by the high rear floor to the point where loading larger or heavier items might require a helping hand.

Thankfully, visibility is fairly good in all directions thanks to tall windows and relatively thin pillars. The outside mirrors are simply too small for the Tahoe, but with standard rear parking sensors and a backup camera, it's not much of a hassle to park.

How’s the tech?

7.5
It's up-to-date with today's consumer demands. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a quick-acting touchscreen cover a lot of ground when it comes to daily use of the infotainment system. Features such as 4G LTE Wi-Fi and up to 14 charging ports cater to the Tahoe's likely family-hauling duties.

Some of the driver assistance features, such as the lane departure system's vibrating seats, are mediocre and feel a bit gimmicky in their execution. The backup camera lacks clarity, and we wish the audio system was of higher-quality, especially on the top trim levels.

How’s the storage?

6.0
Its 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row trails behind the nearest competitor's 18.6 cubic feet. Cargo space behind the second row trails similarly, with 51.7 cubic feet compared to 55 cubic feet. Even worse, the load floor is quite high and sloping. In-cabin storage is considerably better.

When properly equipped (using the 5.3-liter V8, two-wheel drive and trailering package), the Tahoe can tow up to 8,600 pounds. That's a strong showing and goes some way toward redeeming the Tahoe's below-average driving dynamics and less-than-stellar cargo capacity.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA rates the 5.3-liter 4WD Tahoe at 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway), which is better than a Toyota Sequoia but not a Ford Expedition. We averaged 17.3 mpg over 845 miles of mixed driving, including 19.5 mpg on our standard test loop. The 6.2-liter with 4WD is slated to return similar numbers at 17 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) although that engine requires premium unleaded.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Tahoe's old-school chassis doesn't come at a discount relative to the competition, and the relative age of the platform makes its higher-priced options harder to swallow. Fully loaded, a Tahoe can top out near $80K. That said, its nice-looking cabin is generally a pleasant place and is packed with modern touches. Build quality is generally good, but there are still plenty of hard plastics with rough edges throughout the cabin.

The Tahoe offers a pretty strong powertrain warranty, and your first scheduled maintenance visit is free. Extra peace of mind may come with a roadside assistance program that lasts five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard

6.5
Certain aspects of the Tahoe's performance seem designed to discourage fun, most notably the laggardly throttle, brakes and steering. This is understandable given the truck's mission, but these measures extend too far into the realm of everyday driving and become annoying. Still, if you need your full-size SUV to work hard for a living, it's difficult to overlook the Tahoe.

Which Tahoe does Edmunds recommend?

The 6.2-liter V8 is a very tempting option for the Tahoe, but the price tag associated with it, and the top trim level where it exists, is a bit too steep for us to recommend. Instead, we like the midgrade LT model, which comes well-equipped with power-adjustable leather seats, a power liftgate and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system. The affordable Max Trailering package ensures impressive towing numbers, and there are Midnight Edition, RST Edition, Z71 Off-Road, and Luxury packages to dress up the LT to your tastes.

Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe comes in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. Moving up through the three trim levels brings more standard features and available option packages, ranging from appearance to powertrain options. Thanks to the wide array of available upgrades, the Tahoe can be tailored for a variety of needs, from something more work-centric to fairly luxurious.

The LS comes fitted with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. And it is the only trim available with three bench seats and seating for nine. Features such as remote engine start, triple-zone climate control and power front seats make it more than just a big work wagon. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are here, too, and the available Enhanced Driver Alert package adds a suite of useful driver aids.

The LT trim brings leather upholstery and other interior luxury features, but the Luxury package dresses the LT up further and adds more driver aids. Should you want to venture off the highway and onto the trail, the Z71 Off-Road package, which is unique to the LT, equips the Tahoe with an off-road suspension and off-road tires and underbody protection.

The Premier trim lives at the top of the Tahoe lineup and is the only way to get the adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension and even more creature comforts such as ventilated seats. It is also the only way to access the 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) and its accompanying 10-speed automatic transmission. Selecting the Premier Plus Edition dresses the Tahoe to the nines and includes the 6.2-liter V8. That powerful V8 is available on other packages but most notably in the 6.2L Performance package, which is new for 2020.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Tahoe RST most beautiful truck ever!
    Heidi Rollo,
    LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    This has been the best vehicle by Chevrolet I have owned by far. Best vehicle I’ve ever owned period! The options are insane! This vehicle is so impressive I cannot tell you how pleased I am!

    5 out of 5 stars, Tahoe RST most beautiful truck ever!
    Heidi Rollo,
    LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    This has been the best vehicle by Chevrolet I have owned by far. Best vehicle I’ve ever owned period! The options are insane! This vehicle is so impressive I cannot tell you how pleased I am!

    5 out of 5 stars, Tahoe
    Bobbie Cohn,
    LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    This is my second Tahoe, it’s a great truck that drives like a car

    Write a review

    See all 3 reviews

    Features & Specs

    LT 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    LT 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$56,000
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 4dr SUV features & specs
    LT 4dr SUV
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$53,000
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premier 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Premier 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$65,700
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    LS 4dr SUV features & specs
    LS 4dr SUV
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$48,000
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Tahoe safety features:

    Forward Collision Alert
    Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
    Lane Keep Assist
    Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
    Safety Alert Driver Seat
    Vibrates the driver's seat cushion when a safety alert occurs.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.8%

    Chevrolet Tahoe vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Ford Expedition

    The Ford Expedition is the Tahoe's most compelling rival. When it comes to towing, the Expedition has the Tahoe beat with a maximum rating of 9,300 pounds. On top of that, the Expedition has more cargo space behind the rear seats as well as a more powerful and more efficient turbocharged V6. On the highway, the Tahoe has a quieter interior.

    Compare Chevrolet Tahoe & Ford Expedition features

    Chevrolet Tahoe vs. GMC Yukon

    Part of the GM stable of full-size SUVs, the GMC Yukon is fundamentally the same vehicle as the Chevy Tahoe, just with an added bit of luxury. The Yukon offers the same maximum capabilities, the same three rows of passenger space, and the same driving dynamics. With the Yukon, you get a bit of an upgrade in the exterior styling department and some improved cabin materials, as well as some additional standard and optional equipment.

    Compare Chevrolet Tahoe & GMC Yukon features

    Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Chevrolet Suburban

    If the Tahoe's cargo space just isn't enough for all your family's stuff, the Chevy Suburban is a good second option. The Suburban is basically a longer version of the Tahoe, with more than double the cargo space behind the third row. The Suburban also has additional rear legroom to help accommodate adult passengers. Alas, it also suffers from the same unsophisticated ride and handling as the Tahoe.

    Compare Chevrolet Tahoe & Chevrolet Suburban features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Tahoe a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Tahoe both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Tahoe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tahoe gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tahoe has 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Tahoe. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe:

    • Minor revisions to optional feature availability
    • Part of the fourth Tahoe generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Tahoe reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Tahoe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tahoe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tahoe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Tahoe and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Tahoe is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe?

    The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,800.

    Other versions include:

    • LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,000
    • LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,000
    • Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $65,700
    • LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,000
    • LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,000
    • Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $62,700
    • Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,800
    • Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Tahoe?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Tahoe, the next question is, which Tahoe model is right for you? Tahoe variants include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Tahoe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

    The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Tahoe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Tahoe.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Tahoe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe?

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,155. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $10,252 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $10,252 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $67,903.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 13.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $8,476 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $8,476 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,819.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 16.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,250. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $6,338 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $6,338 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,912.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,080. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $9,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $9,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,054.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 13.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 36 new 2020 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,460 on a used or CPO 2020 Tahoe available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,603.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,002.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

    Related 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles