2021 Toyota Venza
What’s new
- All-new midsize SUV
- Available exclusively as a hybrid
- Kicks off the second-generation Venza
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Luxury-level interior quality
- Quiet and comfortable ride
- One of the smallest midsize SUVs
- Higher cost of entry
- Not rated for towing
2021 Toyota Venza Review
Hey, the Venza is back! Did you miss it? Considering the lack of shed tears or internet outcry back when Toyota binned the original Venza after the 2015 model year, the answer would probably be, "No, not really." But a 2021 Toyota Venza is here nonetheless, and it's got a few new party tricks to show off.
The new Venza competes with other midsize crossover SUVs such as the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport, Subaru Outback and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. These models are known for their abundance of passenger and cargo room. Oddly, this is something the new Venza is a bit short on. However, it does have something they don't: a standard hybrid powertrain.
All Venzas use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors (one dedicated to charging) to send power through a continuously variable automatic transmission to its front wheels. A single rear motor also provides power to the rear wheels when you need extra traction. It's a similar setup to the RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid SUVs. Total output is 219 horsepower. This might not seem like much given that the Passport's V6 cranks out 280 hp, for example, but we've found acceleration to be perfectly adequate. Plus, it's smooth, quiet and gets you a Toyota-estimated 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Overall, we think highly of the Venza and recommend it if you're looking for an SUV that's stylish, upscale and fuel-efficient.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Venza's handling doesn't quite match its sporty looks, but it is tidy and confident as you go around turns. When you're just commuting around town, Toyota's mastery of blending gas and electric power shows through and the Venza delivers smooth and virtually lag-free acceleration.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The front seats are both comfortable and supportive. Our Limited trim test vehicle featured front seats with heat and ventilation, but we didn't find the seat ventilation to be all that effective. Thankfully, the dual-zone climate control provides more than adequate cooling. Rear passengers have pretty comfortable seats as well, with reclining seatbacks and climate control vents to ensure good air flow.
How’s the interior?7.5
The rest of the interior is quite good. Toyota's latest (optional) 12.3-inch infotainment screen offers a user-friendly interface and menu structure. Below this screen are upgraded touch-sensitive controls for the climate control and radio. They work OK and are responsive, but we'd still prefer standard push buttons and knobs.
The Venza's sleek body is relatively easy to climb in and out of and offers excellent forward visibility. The thick rear roof pillars obscure some of the natural view over your shoulder, but blind-spot monitoring is standard to help you out while changing lanes. Our Limited trim came with a 360-degree parking camera system that takes much of the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.
How’s the tech?8.0
Toyota has also come a long way with its advanced driver aids, and many come as standard equipment. Adaptive cruise control works down to a full stop, and lane-centering assist keeps you in bounds without ping-ponging off lane markers. It's one of the more comprehensive and well-executed systems in the segment.
And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the Venza's optional tint-on-demand electrochromic panoramic sunroof. With the push of a button, you can switch from clear glass to opaque white. It effectively blocks out much of the direct sun and heat but maintains a bright cabin space.
How’s the storage?7.0
Cabin storage for small items is also limited. Most bins are smaller than those you'll find in the average midsize crossover, and the Venza even lacks overhead space for sunglasses. For those with child seat needs, things are considerably better. Anchors are easy to access and we didn't have any issues installing a large rear-facing infant seat. But drivers over 6 feet will likely need to locate the seat on the passenger side.
It should also be noted that the Venza has not been rated for towing.
How economical is it?10.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Additional benefits for the Venza beyond Toyota's basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty include lengthier hybrid powertrain coverage for eight years/100,000 miles. Toyota also recently extended its battery warranty coverage to 10 years/150,000 miles. Free scheduled maintenance is included for the first two years/25,000 miles, and there's roadside assistance for the first two years of ownership.
Wildcard8.0
But, if like us you value substance, then the Venza excels in almost all the important areas for this midsize SUV class and rewards you with a well-rounded driving experience.
Which Venza does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Venza models
The 2021 Toyota Venza is a midsize SUV that comes with more standard features than most in its segment. It's offered exclusively as a hybrid with all-wheel drive and comes in three trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited. Highlight features include:
LE
The base LE gets you started off nicely with:
- A hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (219 hp total output)
- All-wheel drive
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- 4.2 multi-information display
- Push-button ignition and keyless entry (front doors only)
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
You also get:
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Four USB ports
- Hands-free liftgate
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Six-speaker sound system
All Venzas come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes:
- Adaptive cruise control (uses front-mounted radar and camera to maintain a preset speed and distance to the vehicle ahead. Operates down to a stop.)
- Lane centering assist (works with adaptive cruise control and keeps the vehicle centered in the lane with small steering inputs)
- Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection (warns you of an impending collision and can apply the brakes if you don't react in time)
- Lane departure alert (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
XLE
The XLE takes things up a notch with:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails
- Auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink
- Projector-style LED headlights
- Heated front seats
- Simulated leather and cloth seats
- Keyless entry for rear doors
- A larger driver information display
Limited
The Limited trim bumps the Venza up to the luxury class by adding:
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Nine-speaker premium JBL audio system
- Digital rearview mirror (allows you to see out the back even with a fully loaded cargo area)
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Full simulated leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Heated steering wheel
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Venza and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Some of the features on the Limited are available on the XLE as options. For the Limited you can also get:
Advanced Technology package
- 10-inch color head-up display
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Star Gaze panoramic roof
- Glass switches between clear and frost tinted with the push of a button
- Electrochromic sunshade (think transition lenses)
- Removes the roof rails if equipped
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$32,470
|MPG
|40 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$39,800
|MPG
|40 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,000
|MPG
|40 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Venza safety features:
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Uses front-mounted radar and cameras to maintain a preset speed and distance to the vehicle ahead. Operates down to a stop.
- Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection
- Warns you of an impending collision with a vehicle, pedestrian or bicycle. Can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate damage.
- Lane tracing assist
- Works with adaptive cruise control to keep the vehicle centered in the lane with small steering inputs.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
Toyota Venza vs. the competition
Toyota Venza vs. Honda Passport
The Honda Passport is our reigning pick for a midsize SUV and for good reason. It's quick, spacious, versatile and well priced. It's not as stylish and definitely not as fuel-efficient as the Venza, but it's a more capable midsize SUV overall. If you want to learn more about what the Honda Passport is like to live with, read Edmunds' long-term Passport road test.
Toyota Venza vs. Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive, just like the Venza, but is more fit for actual off-road duty. Its cabin isn't quite as upscale, but it is more spacious. It's also priced lower than the Venza, at least when starting out. The Outback's base engine lacks power and isn't that efficient, however, and the upgraded touchscreen infotainment delivers a poor user experience.
Toyota Venza vs. Chevrolet Blazer
If judged purely on style, the Chevrolet Blazer would lead the way. Both of these SUVs place an emphasis on design like no others in the class, but one is more practical, and that's the Venza. The Blazer is one of the quickest SUVs in the class and the closest to the Venza in size, but it's no match for the Toyota in build quality and refinement.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Venza a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Venza?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Venza:
- All-new midsize SUV
- Available exclusively as a hybrid
- Kicks off the second-generation Venza
Is the Toyota Venza reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Venza a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Venza?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Venza is the 2021 Toyota Venza LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,470.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,470
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,800
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,000
What are the different models of Toyota Venza?
