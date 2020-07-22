2021 Toyota Venza Review

Hey, the Venza is back! Did you miss it? Considering the lack of shed tears or internet outcry back when Toyota binned the original Venza after the 2015 model year, the answer would probably be, "No, not really." But a 2021 Toyota Venza is here nonetheless, and it's got a few new party tricks to show off. The new Venza competes with other midsize crossover SUVs such as the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport, Subaru Outback and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. These models are known for their abundance of passenger and cargo room. Oddly, this is something the new Venza is a bit short on. However, it does have something they don't: a standard hybrid powertrain. All Venzas use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors (one dedicated to charging) to send power through a continuously variable automatic transmission to its front wheels. A single rear motor also provides power to the rear wheels when you need extra traction. It's a similar setup to the RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid SUVs. Total output is 219 horsepower. This might not seem like much given that the Passport's V6 cranks out 280 hp, for example, but we've found acceleration to be perfectly adequate. Plus, it's smooth, quiet and gets you a Toyota-estimated 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Overall, we think highly of the Venza and recommend it if you're looking for an SUV that's stylish, upscale and fuel-efficient.

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

The Toyota Venza's aggressive new styling borrows cues from Lexus and other luxury brands. Its interior design is upmarket too. On the downside, the Venza doesn't offer as much passenger and cargo space as its rivals, and it's not rated for towing. But if you value comfort, technology and great fuel efficiency, the Venza is an excellent pick.

How does it drive? 7.5

The specs for the Venza's four-cylinder hybrid powertrain don't look like much on paper, but this SUV is adequately quick in real-world acceleration. In Edmunds testing it covered 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds. That's a second behind the Honda Passport but quicker than a V6 Jeep Grand Cherokee.



The Venza's handling doesn't quite match its sporty looks, but it is tidy and confident as you go around turns. When you're just commuting around town, Toyota's mastery of blending gas and electric power shows through and the Venza delivers smooth and virtually lag-free acceleration.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Toyota paid special attention to dialing up the comfort level in the Venza. The cabin is well insulated from the sounds of the outside environment, and the engine doesn't have the same annoying drone as it does in the RAV4 Hybrid. The Venza also delivers excellent ride comfort, feeling more like a Lexus in the way it dispatches bumps and handles highway dips.



The front seats are both comfortable and supportive. Our Limited trim test vehicle featured front seats with heat and ventilation, but we didn't find the seat ventilation to be all that effective. Thankfully, the dual-zone climate control provides more than adequate cooling. Rear passengers have pretty comfortable seats as well, with reclining seatbacks and climate control vents to ensure good air flow.

How’s the interior? 7.5

We consider the Venza a rival to other midsize SUVs such as the Honda Passport and Subaru Outback. However, it has less interior space than those vehicles and generally matches the RAV4, which is a class size smaller. This isn't to say it's cramped inside; it's just that it's not as roomy as other SUVs in the same price range.



The rest of the interior is quite good. Toyota's latest (optional) 12.3-inch infotainment screen offers a user-friendly interface and menu structure. Below this screen are upgraded touch-sensitive controls for the climate control and radio. They work OK and are responsive, but we'd still prefer standard push buttons and knobs.



The Venza's sleek body is relatively easy to climb in and out of and offers excellent forward visibility. The thick rear roof pillars obscure some of the natural view over your shoulder, but blind-spot monitoring is standard to help you out while changing lanes. Our Limited trim came with a 360-degree parking camera system that takes much of the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Toyota has finally caught up with the industry on smartphone integration, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features in the Venza. The projection of your phone's apps doesn't use up all of the space on the optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, but it spans a good amount and leaves room for additional on-screen controls. The native navigation system isn't as elegant, quick or easy as phone-based navigation apps, but it's nice to have in case you don't have a cell signal. Four USB ports plus a wireless charger provide power on the go for all devices on board.



Toyota has also come a long way with its advanced driver aids, and many come as standard equipment. Adaptive cruise control works down to a full stop, and lane-centering assist keeps you in bounds without ping-ponging off lane markers. It's one of the more comprehensive and well-executed systems in the segment.



And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the Venza's optional tint-on-demand electrochromic panoramic sunroof. With the push of a button, you can switch from clear glass to opaque white. It effectively blocks out much of the direct sun and heat but maintains a bright cabin space.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Size matters when it comes to storage, and the Venza is smaller than most in the class. The cargo area is usable and doesn't look that small in isolation, but at 28.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, it trails the class by a good margin (even the RAV4 offers more space) and has a slightly awkward liftover height. The 60/40-split seats fold flat, and you can store the cargo cover under the load floor when it's not in use. A hands-free tailgate is standard, something some competitors only offer on top-trim models.



Cabin storage for small items is also limited. Most bins are smaller than those you'll find in the average midsize crossover, and the Venza even lacks overhead space for sunglasses. For those with child seat needs, things are considerably better. Anchors are easy to access and we didn't have any issues installing a large rear-facing infant seat. But drivers over 6 feet will likely need to locate the seat on the passenger side.



It should also be noted that the Venza has not been rated for towing.

How economical is it? 10.0

Preliminary fuel economy estimates are 39 mpg (40 city, 37 highway). However, we observed an impressive 44.3 mpg when driving our 115-mile real-world evaluation route. Granted the Venza only comes as a hybrid, but it obliterates everything in the segment in efficiency. The next most efficient SUV is the Subaru Outback (which is considerably slower) at 29 mpg combined. If our result is an accurate representation, we expect the Venza to routinely match or exceed its economy estimates.

Is it a good value? 8.5

While the Venza's cost of entry is higher than most in this segment, it has the interior quality and exterior styling of a Lexus. You won't be able to get into a Venza for less than $33,000, but it does come with a significant number of standard features such as a full suite of advanced driving aids, LED headlights and taillights, and a hands-free liftgate. The fully loaded Limited trim is competitively priced with segment leaders too.



Additional benefits for the Venza beyond Toyota's basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty include lengthier hybrid powertrain coverage for eight years/100,000 miles. Toyota also recently extended its battery warranty coverage to 10 years/150,000 miles. Free scheduled maintenance is included for the first two years/25,000 miles, and there's roadside assistance for the first two years of ownership.

Wildcard 8.0

The Venza has returned with a healthy amount of personality. It's destined to be more popular than its predecessor just based on its aggressive new design alone. But that sportier look isn't backed up by athletic performance. Sure, it's adequately quick and very fuel-efficient, but it's not the weekend-joyride type unless the point is seeing how far you can get on a tank of gas.



But, if like us you value substance, then the Venza excels in almost all the important areas for this midsize SUV class and rewards you with a well-rounded driving experience.

Which Venza does Edmunds recommend?

The Venza's higher starting price means it comes pretty nicely equipped from the start. Since that's the case, we'd go with the base LE model. It gets you Toyota's full suite of advanced driver aids, a hands-free liftgate, LED headlights, and keyless entry and ignition. You won't be able to upgrade to the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, but we think the standard 8-inch screen and controls are easier to use anyway.

Toyota Venza models

The 2021 Toyota Venza is a midsize SUV that comes with more standard features than most in its segment. It's offered exclusively as a hybrid with all-wheel drive and comes in three trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited. Highlight features include: