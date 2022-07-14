The Crown Platinum is a completely different beast. Like the recently unveiled Lexus RX 500h, the Platinum replaces the naturally aspirated four-cylinder with a turbocharged 2.4-liter unit. The result is a big boost to power, with a total output listed at 340 hp. The transmission also switches to a traditional six-speed automatic, and adaptive dampers are added to offer the driver a choice between sporty and comfortable driving characteristics.

All the Platinum's performance enhancements come at a serious penalty to fuel economy. Toyota estimates this version of the Crown will return 27 mpg in combined driving — a fairly unimpressive figure compared to other sedans with non-hybrid powertrains. The current Avalon V6, for instance, produces a bit less power and has a 26 mpg combined estimate, as does the BMW 540i with its marginally less potent turbocharged inline-six. On paper, the Crown Platinum's powertrain seems heavy and overengineered without much benefit to the driver compared to other options.