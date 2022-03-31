Is it appropriate to rejoice over a car? If you ask rally enthusiasts, they will point to the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and proclaim "Hallelujah!" The GR Corolla is a beefed-up and sporty variant of the standard Corolla hatchback, complete with numerous performance upgrades, a six-speed manual as the sole available transmission, and aggressive styling that ties into the rally pedigree of Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport sub-brand. When the GR Corolla goes on sale later in 2022, it will include performance driving instruction and a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. In short, the GR Corolla is for real.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $35,000
What to expect
- Rally-inspired performance model based on the standard Corolla hatchback
- Standard all-wheel drive, manual transmission and 300-horsepower engine
- Available later this year as a base Core model or Circuit Edition
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced in 2020
- 2023
