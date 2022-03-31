Skip to main content
2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $35,000
What to expect
  • Rally-inspired performance model based on the standard Corolla hatchback
  • Standard all-wheel drive, manual transmission and 300-horsepower engine
  • Available later this year as a base Core model or Circuit Edition
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced in 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 2023

