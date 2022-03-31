What is the GR Corolla?

Is it appropriate to rejoice over a car? If you ask rally enthusiasts, they will point to the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and proclaim "Hallelujah!" The GR Corolla is a beefed-up and sporty variant of the standard Corolla hatchback, complete with numerous performance upgrades, a six-speed manual as the sole available transmission, and aggressive styling that ties into the rally pedigree of Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport sub-brand. When the GR Corolla goes on sale later in 2022, it will include performance driving instruction and a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. In short, the GR Corolla is for real.