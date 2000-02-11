  1. Home
  2. Car Buying Tips & Advice

Car Buying Tips & Advice

Tips and advice that you need to know before buying your next car, truck or SUV.

Featured car buying

08/17/2020
Guide for First-Time Car Buyers
If you've never bought a car before, there's a lot you need to know. Let Edmunds be your guide as we walk you through the process of becoming a first-time car buyer, from identifying the right vehicle to finding the right deal.

08/06/2020
Biggest August Discounts
Looking for savings on new cars, trucks and SUVs? We searched our data to figure out which new models offer the biggest current discounts on dealer lots.

08/06/2020
What Is the Best Site to Sell a Car?
You have more options than ever when it comes to selling your vehicle in today's market. Here is a guide for each method and some of the best sites to get cash for your used car.

06/10/2020
Are You Buying Trouble if You Buy a Rental Car?
Potential benefits of buying from rental car companies include competitive prices and ease of shopping.

05/27/2020
Online Car Shopping During Social Distancing
How do you buy a car - a traditionally time-intensive exercise requiring extensive personal interaction - in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing? We have a number of online shopping resources that make it easier than ever to research, view inventory, and even initiate a sale from the safety of your own home.

05/11/2020
How to Trade In a Car
Follow our tips on how to trade in a car and you can get the most money.

05/10/2020
How to Buy a Car
Here's everything you need to know about how to buy a car, from beginning to end. This article will focus on how to buy a new car, but we also show you where to go to buy a used car.

09/26/2019
When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car?
The best time of year to buy a car doesn't boil down to just one weekend, month or season.

Calculators

Car Loan Calculator

Calculate your car payment for a basic car loan

Enter preffered monthly payment
orSelect a vehicle
Car Lease Calculator

Calculate your car payment for a lease

Enter a vehicle price
orSelect a vehicle
Affordability Calculator

Calculate your ideal price range for buying a car

Enter a vehicle price
View all calculators

More car buying articles

See more car buying articles
More on Edmunds

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model