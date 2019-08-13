2020 INFINITI QX60 Review

The Infiniti QX60 doesn't attract a lot of fanfare. It's a fairly non-distinct crossover SUV that, at least in automotive terms, has been around a while without any major changes. But there are still some solid reasons to give this 2020 QX60 a look. For starters, the QX60's flexible seating arrangement lets you mix and match tall or long gear items with up to six other passengers. You can easily fold down the second-row seatbacks by pulling a lever. The third row is even easier — just push a button. A special feature of the second-row seats is that they have a flip-over mode that allows access to the third row even if there's a child seat installed in the second. We also like that the QX60 goes down the road smoothly and ably absorbs most ruts and bumps. Its standard V6 engine doesn't possess particularly impressive stats for a luxury SUV — 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque — but it's effective and gets you up to speed when you need it to. Also notable is the QX60's continuously variable automatic transmission. This type of transmission often provides a slow and annoyingly elastic-like power delivery, but not here. The QX is well-calibrated for its mission and provides smooth, quiet power. Still, there are downsides. The QX60's infotainment system isn't as flashy-looking as what you'll find in some competing SUVs. The same goes for the driving experience, which isn't particularly engaging. In general, European competitors such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 are a little sportier and come across as more refined and up-to-date vehicles. But if you don't need the latest and greatest in luxury SUV design, the QX60 will likely satisfy.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

The Infiniti QX60 is the upscale twin of the Nissan Pathfinder and has the materials and build quality appropriate for the luxury segment. But instead of a rough-and-tumble SUV, the QX60 is more of a tall wagon or a minivan equipped with conventional doors. It's quiet, roomy, and easy to change up the interior to accommodate people and cargo.

How does it drive? 6.5

Some of Infiniti's sedans provide potent performance, but the QX60 is more focused on people-hauling and comfort. Its soft suspension and numb steering won't inspire anyone to take a sporting route to their destination, and they isolate the driver from the road. The suspension tuning is soft and sloppy, and that results in lots of body roll when going around turns.



The V6 and CVT automatic combination is smooth and quiet, though. In Edmunds testing, our test QX60 covered 0-60 mph in a respectable 7.3 seconds. Maximum braking power is also good, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The QX60 is a quiet and comfortable people-mover. We like the stadium-like second-row seating, and the front-seat coolers are among the best we've experienced. The rest of the climate controls also work phenomenally well and are easy to use thanks to the hard buttons and menu interface.



Most importantly, the QX60's ride quality is smooth and comfortable. The QX60 also does a good job isolating road and wind noise. Even on rough pavement, it's easy to carry on a conversation without raising your voice.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The QX60 has a luxurious and thoughtfully designed interior. Up front, you'll find plenty of headroom and very good elbow and shoulder room. The center armrest is nice and wide. The second row also has a good amount of knee room and slides back 5.5 inches, but it feels short on headroom. The third row has livable knee room and even reclines, a thoughtful touch.



The infotainment control knob is high on the dash. You'll need to make a deliberate glance and reach to use it. The touchscreen interface is a nice alternative, but it doesn't fully alleviate this issue. The menus are pretty intuitive to navigate at least.

How’s the tech? 6.5

Although the optional navigation system comes with 3D building graphics, the system looks a little dated. It works well, but the clarity of the graphics is a step behind its competition. Pairing Bluetooth is a little clunky, too. The optional 13-speaker Bose audio system does not disappoint, though.



The automatic braking system works smoothly. It's like an adaptive cruise control system without the cruise function activated. Blind-spot monitoring, front and rear object detection, and lane departure warning are available but in separate packages.

How’s the storage? 7.5

As with nearly all three-row SUVs, available cargo space is heavily dependent on how many passengers you're carrying. At 15.8 cubic feet, cargo room behind the upright third row is scarce, but it expands greatly with the seats folded. The button to bring the seats back up is a nice convenience. There's a decent amount of storage for small items within the cabin plus a bunch of cupholders.



For family duty, there are four lower car-seat anchors on the outboard seats of the second row and one set for the third row. Although you access the anchors between the seat cushions rather than under flip covers, there is plenty of room for seat installation and removal, with easy access to the third row.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA rates the QX60 at 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is pretty much in line with the rest of the class.

Is it a good value? 7.0

In its basic configuration, the QX60 offers decent value. But add a bunch of option packages and that appeal wanes, especially since options are bundled into high-priced all-inclusive packages rather than available individually. At least the build quality and materials are worth the money.

Wildcard 6.0

The QX60 doesn't quite fit in as an Infiniti in the traditional way. Its positives include a smooth ride, comfortable interior and an utterly quiet driving experience. But it lacks the style that we've come to expect from the Infiniti brand. Then again, they all can't be sports cars, can they?

Which QX60 does Edmunds recommend?

Once you determine if you need all-wheel drive or not, the best setup for our money would be the Infiniti QX60 Luxe. It comes standard with an upgraded 13-speaker audio system, driver-seat memory settings, and a remote engine start system for not much more than the base model. Add in the Essential package for its upgraded seating material, navigation and surround-view camera system, and then opt for the ProAssist package to gain an excellent adaptive cruise control system, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

INFINITI QX60 models

The 2019 Infiniti QX60 is available in two trims and with front- or all-wheel drive. The Pure is the base model, and it comes with enough luxury equipment to make buyers stepping up to the QX60 happy. Those looking for more features will go for the Luxe trim. Not only does it feature more equipment, but it is needed to add a variety of driver assist, luxury and entertainment options to tailor the QX60 to suit the buyer's sensibilities and budget.