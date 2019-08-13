2020 INFINITI QX60
What’s new
- There are no significant changes to the 2020 QX60
- Part of the first QX60 generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable cabin makes for a soothing ride
- Offers easy access to third-row seats
- Smooth transmission operation adds to the luxurious feel
- Plush ride quality makes long trips enjoyable
- Not as sporty as some other large luxury SUVs
- Desirable features are all extra and bundled into packages
- Off-road capability isn't part of its formula
- Third-row legroom is tight for adults
2020 INFINITI QX60 Review
The Infiniti QX60 doesn't attract a lot of fanfare. It's a fairly non-distinct crossover SUV that, at least in automotive terms, has been around a while without any major changes. But there are still some solid reasons to give this 2020 QX60 a look.
For starters, the QX60's flexible seating arrangement lets you mix and match tall or long gear items with up to six other passengers. You can easily fold down the second-row seatbacks by pulling a lever. The third row is even easier — just push a button. A special feature of the second-row seats is that they have a flip-over mode that allows access to the third row even if there's a child seat installed in the second.
We also like that the QX60 goes down the road smoothly and ably absorbs most ruts and bumps. Its standard V6 engine doesn't possess particularly impressive stats for a luxury SUV — 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque — but it's effective and gets you up to speed when you need it to. Also notable is the QX60's continuously variable automatic transmission. This type of transmission often provides a slow and annoyingly elastic-like power delivery, but not here. The QX is well-calibrated for its mission and provides smooth, quiet power.
Still, there are downsides. The QX60's infotainment system isn't as flashy-looking as what you'll find in some competing SUVs. The same goes for the driving experience, which isn't particularly engaging. In general, European competitors such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 are a little sportier and come across as more refined and up-to-date vehicles. But if you don't need the latest and greatest in luxury SUV design, the QX60 will likely satisfy.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
The V6 and CVT automatic combination is smooth and quiet, though. In Edmunds testing, our test QX60 covered 0-60 mph in a respectable 7.3 seconds. Maximum braking power is also good, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Most importantly, the QX60's ride quality is smooth and comfortable. The QX60 also does a good job isolating road and wind noise. Even on rough pavement, it's easy to carry on a conversation without raising your voice.
How’s the interior?7.5
The infotainment control knob is high on the dash. You'll need to make a deliberate glance and reach to use it. The touchscreen interface is a nice alternative, but it doesn't fully alleviate this issue. The menus are pretty intuitive to navigate at least.
How’s the tech?6.5
The automatic braking system works smoothly. It's like an adaptive cruise control system without the cruise function activated. Blind-spot monitoring, front and rear object detection, and lane departure warning are available but in separate packages.
How’s the storage?7.5
For family duty, there are four lower car-seat anchors on the outboard seats of the second row and one set for the third row. Although you access the anchors between the seat cushions rather than under flip covers, there is plenty of room for seat installation and removal, with easy access to the third row.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.0
Which QX60 does Edmunds recommend?
INFINITI QX60 models
The 2019 Infiniti QX60 is available in two trims and with front- or all-wheel drive. The Pure is the base model, and it comes with enough luxury equipment to make buyers stepping up to the QX60 happy. Those looking for more features will go for the Luxe trim. Not only does it feature more equipment, but it is needed to add a variety of driver assist, luxury and entertainment options to tailor the QX60 to suit the buyer's sensibilities and budget.
The QX60 only comes with one powertrain: a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features on the Pure include xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, simulated-leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding second row, and a 50/50-split folding third row. You also get an 8-inch central touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Luxe models add a few extras such as roof rails, driver-seat memory settings, a 13-speaker Bose audio system and remote engine start.
When considering a QX60, the bulk of the decision-making comes down to option packages. All of them are only available on the Luxe trim. They include Essential, Theater, ProAssist, Sensory, ProActive, Limited, and a 20-inch wheel and tire package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 INFINITI QX60.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just bought a 2020 Infiniti QX60 Luxe. It comes standard with an upgraded 13-speaker audio system, driver-seat memory settings, and a remote engine start system for not much more than the base model. We added in the Essential package for its upgraded seating material, navigation and surround-view camera system, and then opted for the ProAssist package to gain an excellent adaptive cruise control system, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Innovative rear seating gives legitimate room to access 3rd row. This car is quiet, good looking inside and out, so so comfortable, a great drive and a great value. Appreciate the 6 cylinder for quietness and ample power. Drove all compeditors: Mecedes GLE (Priced over 10k more beautiful inside but 4 cylinder engine is like a sewing machine, 6 cylinder is another +10 more), Kia Telluride (too large and not as comfortable), BMW 5 series which is way more expensive and tighter cabin, Lexus RX (can't stand the nose on that car and much smaller inside and more expensive), Acura MDX ( Very nice and a competitor but it came down to price for a similarly optioned car, Infinity is better looking IMO). Infinity doing great deals as 2022 model is the next to come out in a year or so (will probably go the turbo 4 route like the QX50 though). Good warranty and bought 3 years service for about 1/2 price up front.
We crossed shopped and test drove between Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX9 and QX60. Of all the car we drove, and given we purchased this suv in Dec,2019, we felt we got the best deal for a semi-luxury SUV for price that is in the range of other mid-range SUVs. This SUV has a decent interior design and quality even though its GPS is outdated and some trims materials are shared with Nissan parts. But given at this price point of around $40k, you are saving thousands comparing to Q7, RX350L, GLE350 and even Kia Tulleride (high dealer markup), this is the best combination of getting a semi- luxury brand vesicle, 4yr/60k full warranty, and other amenities.
Bought 2020 Luxe with Essential package - great value. Beautiful inside and outside! Comfort riding, quiet and spacious cabin and a of safety features!
It's a great vehicle with a solid engine and the fact that I only have three cons. 1. The retracting side mirrors do not have an automatic setting which means you need to do it manually every time you're parking which is a pain. 2. I would put the side mirrors warning light in the mirror so you don't have to break eye contact. 3. It still has the old technology so no Apple or Android car play. QX50 has the new technology with an additional screen. Other than that it's a pretty awesome SUV!
Features & Specs
|LUXE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$48,150
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$46,150
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|PURE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$46,350
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|PURE 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$44,350
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX60 safety features:
- Active Trace Control
- Attempts to maintain your desired path through a corner by selectively applying individual brakes.
- Distance Control Assist
- Pushes the accelerator pedal up or applies the brakes to maintain a desired following distance. But it's not an automated collision avoidance system.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Sounds a warning and applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while the vehicle's in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
Infiniti QX60 vs. the competition
Infiniti QX60 vs. Acura MDX
Both the QX60 and the MDX are crossovers with powerful V6 engines and smooth transmissions. The MDX has a stiffer suspension and larger wheels, moving it more toward the sporty side of the spectrum. On the flip side, the QX60 is roomier on the inside, with more legroom for the rear passengers. The QX60's softer ride complements its comfortable seats.
Infiniti QX60 vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 features a more advanced and comprehensive infotainment system and better smartphone connectivity while offering a stiffer, more sport-oriented ride. It also features a modern interior design. While the Q7 aims to keep you connected to the road, the softer QX tries to separate it from you. They're both functional for cargo and people but go about their mission in different ways.
Infiniti QX60 vs. Nissan Pathfinder
These two models share inspiration from each other, but the QX has more power and a much nicer interior. But if you're more into the outdoors and bringing along pets or muddy boots, the Pathfinder's durable interior may be more suitable for your needs. Both feature all-wheel drive as an option, but the lower price point of the Pathfinder makes it easier to option up.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX60 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 INFINITI QX60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI QX60:
- There are no significant changes to the 2020 QX60
- Part of the first QX60 generation introduced in 2014
Is the INFINITI QX60 reliable?
Is the 2020 INFINITI QX60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI QX60?
The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI QX60 is the 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,350.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $48,150
- LUXE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $46,150
- PURE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $46,350
- PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $44,350
What are the different models of INFINITI QX60?
More about the 2020 INFINITI QX60
2020 INFINITI QX60 Overview
The 2020 INFINITI QX60 is offered in the following submodels: QX60 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI QX60?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI QX60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 QX60 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 QX60.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI QX60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 QX60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
