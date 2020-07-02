2021 Honda Pilot
What’s new
- New Special Edition trim level
- Nine-speed automatic now standard on all Pilot trim levels
- Base LX trim gets dual-zone climate control
- Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats
- Smooth and compliant ride in most conditions
- Better fuel economy than rivals
- Many clever storage compartments
- Collision warning and adaptive cruise control are overly sensitive
- Third-row access is narrow
2021 Honda Pilot Review
The 2021 Honda Pilot is the automaker's largest and most capable SUV. It seats up to eight passengers and has a roomy enough third-row seat for adults. There's plenty of cargo room too, whether you're just loading up some groceries or folding down the rear seats to help a friend move house. We're also impressed by the Pilot's fuel-efficient and powerful engine and exceptional ride and seat comfort.
Among midsize three-row SUVs, the Pilot isn't quite the go-to choice it was when this generation was introduced in 2016. Since then, new competitors such as the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride have debuted, offering even more space and interior refinement. There's also the Mazda CX-9; it's smaller but in return it gives you a sportier driving experience. But overall the 2021 Pilot is one of our favorites. We recommend putting it right at the top of your research list for a well-rounded family SUV.
What's it like to live with?
If you're interested in knowing what it's like to live with a Honda Pilot, check out our long-term test of the Pilot. We tested a Pilot Elite for a year, driving it over 20,000 miles, commuting with it to work, taking it on road trips, and collecting data all along the way. Note that while we tested a 2016 model, most of our reporting still applies to the 2021 Pilot.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Twisty mountain roads don't pose a problem for the Pilot — this SUV feels more nimble than most. The steering is precise but offers little feel for the road. The Pilot's available AWD system is fine for slippery road surfaces, but this SUV lacks the ground clearance and specific off-road aids such as hill descent control to make it truly capable off-road.
How comfortable is it?9.0
There's very little tire or wind noise inside the cabin, and the V6 sounds pretty good if you wind it out. The tri-zone climate control works well to keep everyone comfortable.
How’s the interior?8.0
Most drivers will be able to find a suitable seating position, though tall drivers might want a little more steering wheel adjustment. The upright seating position gives the driver a more commanding view out than a Honda Odyssey minivan provides.
How’s the tech?8.0
As for driver assist features, the Pilot's adaptive cruise control system isn't nearly as smooth in accelerating and braking as the systems in some rival SUVs. It also only works above 20 mph, which is a bummer for drivers stuck in stop-and-go traffic. The lane-keeping assist feature works fine on straight roads but can be overly intrusive if the road starts to bend.
How’s the storage?8.5
There's a really nice amount of space for car seat installations in the second row with good access to the LATCH anchors. The rear tether points are on the bottom of the second-row seats and are easy to miss if you don't know where to look. The one-button slide access to the third row helps facilitate seat installation back there.
Want to tow? The AWD Pilot's maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds, which matches the capability of most V6-powered three-row SUVs. Front-wheel-drive Pilots are limited to 3,500 pounds.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Basic warranty coverage is for three years/36,000 miles with a powertrain warranty for five years/60,000 miles. These are about standard for the class, as is the three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance coverage.
Wildcard8.5
Which Pilot does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Pilot models
The Honda Pilot comes in seven trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, SE (Special Edition), Touring, Elite and Black Edition. Most Pilots have seating for eight, though second-row captain's chairs — which reduce capacity to seven — are optional on the Touring and standard on the Elite and Black Edition trims.
All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) that's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional except on Elite and Black Edition models, which come standard with AWD.
LX
This entry-level Pilot comes with:
- Automatic LED headlights
- 60/40-split folding third-row seats
- 5-inch central display screen
- Seven-speaker audio system
Standard advanced safety features include:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Pilot and the car in front)
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the Pilot centered in its lane)
- Automatic high-beam headlights
EX
Adds some desirable features, such as:
- Keyless entry and heated mirrors
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- One-touch slide-and-fold second-row seats
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot) with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
EX-L
Comes with a few more extras:
- Power liftgate
- Sunroof
- Leather upholstery
- Second-row sunshades
- Second-row USB charging ports
SE (Special Edition)
New for 2021, this Pilot has the above features plus:
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Hands-free liftgate
Touring
Gets all of the above plus:
- Navigation system
- Roof rails
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Heated rear seats
- Rear entertainment system
- 10-speaker premium audio system
Elite
Tops the Pilot range with:
- Second-row captain's chairs
- Auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
Finally, the Black Edition is equipped identically to the Elite but has black exterior accents and red interior trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Honda Pilot.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
It's a $2471 adder to get that 5000 lb tow rating. Down to $1400 for just adding the dealer-installed hitch for 3500 lbs. Roof rack is a $600+ adder. If you want to do anything more than haul people, it gets expensive. I haven't seen other SUV options so expensive to add towing. If you have an SUV full of people for a trip, you'll need that roof rack. Ouch!
Love my 2021 Honda Pilot SE
Features & Specs
|Elite 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$48,420
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,920
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$45,220
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$40,960
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pilot safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring System
- Alerts you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and beeps if the turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Honda Sensing
- Includes items such as forward collision mitigation with auto braking and road departure intervention. Standard on all trim levels.
- Parking Sensors
- Indicates how close the vehicle is to objects with visual and audible alerts.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Pilot vs. the competition
Honda Pilot vs. Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride is one of our favorite family haulers. It has an excellent balance of performance and comfort thanks to a powerful V6 and a plush, quiet interior. The Telluride's technology features are impressive too, with an easy-to-use infotainment interface and responsive controls. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Telluride as we live with one for one year and 20,000 miles.
Honda Pilot vs. Volkswagen Atlas
Although it's got rugged styling on the outside, the inside of the Volkswagen Atlas is rather comfortable and the high-end materials make it feel like it's bordering on luxury SUV territory. We aren't huge fans of the Atlas' subpar fuel economy, but it's a pleasure to drive. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Atlas.
Honda Pilot vs. Mazda CX-9
The Mazda CX-9 is one of the sportiest three-row SUVs in its class. It offers impressive handling, confident braking, and smooth but admirable acceleration. The interior has a decidedly premium feel, especially on higher trim levels including the Signature. Third-row seating and cargo capacity, however, aren't top-notch. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-9.
