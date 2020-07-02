  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
2021 Honda Pilot

#3 Midsize 3-row SUVs

What’s new

  • New Special Edition trim level
  • Nine-speed automatic now standard on all Pilot trim levels
  • Base LX trim gets dual-zone climate control
  • Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats
  • Smooth and compliant ride in most conditions
  • Better fuel economy than rivals
  • Many clever storage compartments
  • Collision warning and adaptive cruise control are overly sensitive
  • Third-row access is narrow
Honda Pilot for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$32,250
Save as much as $4,171
Select your model:
2021 Honda Pilot pricing

in Ashburn, VA

2021 Honda Pilot pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Pilot
LX, EX, SE, EX-L, Touring, Elite and Black Edition

msrp 

$32,250
starting price
See All Trims
2021 Honda Pilot Review

2021 Honda Pilot Review

The 2021 Honda Pilot is the automaker's largest and most capable SUV. It seats up to eight passengers and has a roomy enough third-row seat for adults. There's plenty of cargo room too, whether you're just loading up some groceries or folding down the rear seats to help a friend move house. We're also impressed by the Pilot's fuel-efficient and powerful engine and exceptional ride and seat comfort.

Among midsize three-row SUVs, the Pilot isn't quite the go-to choice it was when this generation was introduced in 2016. Since then, new competitors such as the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride have debuted, offering even more space and interior refinement. There's also the Mazda CX-9; it's smaller but in return it gives you a sportier driving experience. But overall the 2021 Pilot is one of our favorites. We recommend putting it right at the top of your research list for a well-rounded family SUV.

What's it like to live with?

If you're interested in knowing what it's like to live with a Honda Pilot, check out our long-term test of the Pilot. We tested a Pilot Elite for a year, driving it over 20,000 miles, commuting with it to work, taking it on road trips, and collecting data all along the way. Note that while we tested a 2016 model, most of our reporting still applies to the 2021 Pilot.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.2 / 10
The Honda Pilot is space-efficient and smooth-riding, and it provides ample power along with decent fuel economy. You also get plentiful features, a useful cargo area and smart interior storage. This Honda is one of the most well-rounded three-row SUVs you can get.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Pilot is a surprisingly able performer. We tested a Pilot Elite and recorded a 0-60 mph sprint of 7.0 seconds, which is a bit quicker than most rival midsize three-row SUVs. Slowing down is easy too. The brakes have a relatively consistent feel and are easy to use in everyday driving. The Pilot's panic-stopping distance from 60 mph (129 feet in our testing) is average for this class of vehicle.

Twisty mountain roads don't pose a problem for the Pilot — this SUV feels more nimble than most. The steering is precise but offers little feel for the road. The Pilot's available AWD system is fine for slippery road surfaces, but this SUV lacks the ground clearance and specific off-road aids such as hill descent control to make it truly capable off-road.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
The Pilot rides comfortably both around town and on the highway. Body motions are well-controlled, but not at the expense of overall ride comfort. Small bumps are dispatched without issue. The front seats have supportive backs and bottoms, providing hours of comfort, and the second-row seats are similarly cushy and can recline and slide.

There's very little tire or wind noise inside the cabin, and the V6 sounds pretty good if you wind it out. The tri-zone climate control works well to keep everyone comfortable.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Pilot exhibits typical Honda efficiency with smart use of space and practical features. The first and second rows are roomy. The third row is big enough for occasional use for adults, but it's not as spacious as what you'll find in a Kia Telluride or Volkswagen Atlas. Access to the third row is also a bit narrow.

Most drivers will be able to find a suitable seating position, though tall drivers might want a little more steering wheel adjustment. The upright seating position gives the driver a more commanding view out than a Honda Odyssey minivan provides.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Overall, the Pilot's touchscreen system is easy to use. The navigation system responds quickly, and the 10-speaker audio system sounds great. A Wi-Fi hotspot is included on Touring and Elite models, and users with the Honda CabinControl app can connect to the in-car Wi-Fi and control certain things such as rear cabin temperature and music playlists.

As for driver assist features, the Pilot's adaptive cruise control system isn't nearly as smooth in accelerating and braking as the systems in some rival SUVs. It also only works above 20 mph, which is a bummer for drivers stuck in stop-and-go traffic. The lane-keeping assist feature works fine on straight roads but can be overly intrusive if the road starts to bend.

How’s the storage?

8.5
The Pilot is a useful vehicle when you need to carry a lot of stuff. While cargo room is solid — 16.5 cubic feet behind the third row and a maximum volume of 83.9 cubes with the second- and third-row seats folded — it trails segment leaders. Still, there's generous storage under the load floor, and the space is very usable. The large door pockets and clever, configurable small-item storage within the center console are among the many places to store your things inside the cabin.

There's a really nice amount of space for car seat installations in the second row with good access to the LATCH anchors. The rear tether points are on the bottom of the second-row seats and are easy to miss if you don't know where to look. The one-button slide access to the third row helps facilitate seat installation back there.

Want to tow? The AWD Pilot's maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds, which matches the capability of most V6-powered three-row SUVs. Front-wheel-drive Pilots are limited to 3,500 pounds.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive Pilot at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway), which is midpack for three-row SUVs. In a previously tested front-wheel-drive model, we recorded 24.2 mpg during 1,150 miles of mostly highway driving, which indicates that the EPA numbers are realistic.

Is it a good value?

8.0
We tested a fully loaded all-wheel-drive Elite, which is one of the pricier models in the class. However, it provides better comfort, quality feel and a nicer cabin than many competitors, so the price seems justified. The quality of materials and assembly is high for a non-luxury vehicle. The soft-touch plastics on the dash combined with high-gloss trim and matte-finish secondary controls look and feel good.

Basic warranty coverage is for three years/36,000 miles with a powertrain warranty for five years/60,000 miles. These are about standard for the class, as is the three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance coverage.

Wildcard

8.5
Among three-row SUVs, the Pilot comes across as one of the most well-rounded. Its appealing combination of power and relatively rewarding handling is rare. It's certainly not sporty, but there's a willingness to change direction that's lacking in similar SUVs, with the exception of the Mazda CX-9. It's also comfortable and offers many conveniences.

Which Pilot does Edmunds recommend?

All 2021 Pilots have the same engine and transmission, so picking one largely comes down to your budget and knowing which features you want. In general, we think the midlevel EX-L trim provides the best value. A case can be made for the less expensive EX, but the EX-L adds some useful extras that you'll appreciate having in a family SUV, such as a power liftgate, second-row sunshades and additional USB charging ports.

Honda Pilot models

The Honda Pilot comes in seven trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, SE (Special Edition), Touring, Elite and Black Edition. Most Pilots have seating for eight, though second-row captain's chairs — which reduce capacity to seven — are optional on the Touring and standard on the Elite and Black Edition trims.

All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) that's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional except on Elite and Black Edition models, which come standard with AWD.

LX
This entry-level Pilot comes with:

  • Automatic LED headlights
  • 60/40-split folding third-row seats
  • 5-inch central display screen
  • Seven-speaker audio system

Standard advanced safety features include:

  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Pilot and the car in front)
  • Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the Pilot centered in its lane)
  • Automatic high-beam headlights

EX
Adds some desirable features, such as:

  • Keyless entry and heated mirrors
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • One-touch slide-and-fold second-row seats
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot) with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

EX-L
Comes with a few more extras:

  • Power liftgate
  • Sunroof
  • Leather upholstery
  • Second-row sunshades
  • Second-row USB charging ports

SE (Special Edition)
New for 2021, this Pilot has the above features plus:

  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • Hands-free liftgate

Touring
Gets all of the above plus:

  • Navigation system
  • Roof rails
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Heated rear seats
  • Rear entertainment system
  • 10-speaker premium audio system

Elite
Tops the Pilot range with:

  • Second-row captain's chairs
  • Auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Ventilated front seats

Finally, the Black Edition is equipped identically to the Elite but has black exterior accents and red interior trim.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
LX, Touring, EX-L, Elite, SE, EX

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Honda Pilot.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 50%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2 out of 5 stars, "Utility" part of SUV is expensive!!!
    Mark,
    EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

    It's a $2471 adder to get that 5000 lb tow rating. Down to $1400 for just adding the dealer-installed hitch for 3500 lbs. Roof rack is a $600+ adder. If you want to do anything more than haul people, it gets expensive. I haven't seen other SUV options so expensive to add towing. If you have an SUV full of people for a trip, you'll need that roof rack. Ouch!

    4 out of 5 stars, 2021 Honda Pilot
    Dinorah,
    SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

    Love my 2021 Honda Pilot SE

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Elite 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Elite 4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$48,420
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Touring 4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$44,920
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs features & specs
    Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs
    3.5L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$45,220
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$40,960
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Honda Pilot features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Pilot safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring System
    Alerts you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and beeps if the turn signal is activated in that direction.
    Honda Sensing
    Includes items such as forward collision mitigation with auto braking and road departure intervention. Standard on all trim levels.
    Parking Sensors
    Indicates how close the vehicle is to objects with visual and audible alerts.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Honda Pilot vs. the competition

    Honda Pilot vs. Kia Telluride

    The Kia Telluride is one of our favorite family haulers. It has an excellent balance of performance and comfort thanks to a powerful V6 and a plush, quiet interior. The Telluride's technology features are impressive too, with an easy-to-use infotainment interface and responsive controls. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Telluride as we live with one for one year and 20,000 miles.

    Compare Honda Pilot & Kia Telluride features

    Honda Pilot vs. Volkswagen Atlas

    Although it's got rugged styling on the outside, the inside of the Volkswagen Atlas is rather comfortable and the high-end materials make it feel like it's bordering on luxury SUV territory. We aren't huge fans of the Atlas' subpar fuel economy, but it's a pleasure to drive. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Atlas.

    Compare Honda Pilot & Volkswagen Atlas features

    Honda Pilot vs. Mazda CX-9

    The Mazda CX-9 is one of the sportiest three-row SUVs in its class. It offers impressive handling, confident braking, and smooth but admirable acceleration. The interior has a decidedly premium feel, especially on higher trim levels including the Signature. Third-row seating and cargo capacity, however, aren't top-notch. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-9.

    Compare Honda Pilot & Mazda CX-9 features

    FAQ

    Is the Honda Pilot a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Pilot both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Pilot fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Pilot gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Pilot ranges from 16.0 to 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Pilot. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Honda Pilot?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Honda Pilot:

    • New Special Edition trim level
    • Nine-speed automatic now standard on all Pilot trim levels
    • Base LX trim gets dual-zone climate control
    • Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Honda Pilot reliable?

    To determine whether the Honda Pilot is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pilot. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Pilot's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Honda Pilot a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Honda Pilot is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Pilot and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Pilot is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Honda Pilot?

    The least-expensive 2021 Honda Pilot is the 2021 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,250.

    Other versions include:

    • Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,420
    • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,920
    • Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,220
    • SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,960
    • Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $49,920
    • EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,360
    • Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,220
    • SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,960
    • Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,920
    • EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,360
    • EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,930
    • LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,250
    • LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,250
    • EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,930
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Honda Pilot?

    If you're interested in the Honda Pilot, the next question is, which Pilot model is right for you? Pilot variants include Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Pilot models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Honda Pilot

    2021 Honda Pilot Overview

    The 2021 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Honda Pilot?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Honda Pilot and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Pilot 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Pilot.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Honda Pilot and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Pilot featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Which 2021 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 875 new 2021 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Honda Pilot. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,312 on a used or CPO 2021 Pilot available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Honda Pilot for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,238.

    Find a new Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,852.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Honda Pilot?

