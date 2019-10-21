  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 BMW M4

#10 Luxury sport coupe

What’s new

  • The BMW M4 is unchanged for 2020
  • Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much in comfort
  • Stout brakes and grippy tires are capable and trustworthy
  • Interior is well-finished with many standard features
  • Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
  • Engine and exhaust sounds can be grating
  • Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
2020 BMW M4 Review

The traditional magic behind BMW's vaunted M-car lineup lies in its balance of comfort and high performance. A prime example is the 2020 BMW M4. A strong six-cylinder engine, taut handling and powerful braking make the M4 a world-class sport coupe, but you don't need to drive it at world-class levels to enjoy it. Its cosseting seats, large trunk and user-friendly tech interface make it just as good on the daily commute or long drives out of town.

Sure, you can get those same qualities from BMW's regular 4 Series coupe. But what you won't get is the M4's brash alter ego, the one that grips the tarmac with tenacity and wildly accelerates with nearly 450 horsepower under the hood. It also looks more aggressive than the regular 4 Series thanks to subtle styling enhancements such as wider fenders and a domed hood.

One minor item of note is that the 4 Series and the M4 carry over unchanged for 2020, unlike the related 3 Series, which BMW redesigned for the 2019 model year. That means the M4 is getting a bit old, at least from a design and technology standpoint. You might also find that the M4's main rival, the Mercedes-AMG C 63, is more exhilarating to drive. Overall, though, the M4 continues to be a great sport coupe that maximizes both performance and daily livability.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.3 / 10
The M4 may no longer be the standout among sport coupes it once was, but it remains a fun car with a muscular engine, a slick transmission and a surprisingly usable interior. It delivers the M brand's traditional cachet, though its performance, sound and features falter against improved and similarly priced (or even less expensive) competitors.

How does it drive?

8.0
The M4 has quick acceleration, powerful brakes and a great manual transmission. In our testing, the M4 ripped from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The engine maintains excellent throttle response, and its midrange packs a wallop that lasts until redline. The brakes offer excellent and consistent stopping power.

We're less impressed with the steering and handling. The steering is precise but doesn't get you much feel and is unnecessarily heavy in the sportier drive modes. Around turns, the sticky and large summer tires work with the car's manageable balance to return high-cornering speeds. Though a joy on smooth roads, the M4, at least in the stiffer-riding Competition spec, has trouble dealing with bumps and dips, which can trigger unnecessary stability control intervention.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
Even with a firm ride and thickly bolstered seats, the M4 is comfortable enough to drive every day — as long as you remember that it's a sports car. The Competition package stiffens the M4's already firm ride, and you need to prepare to absorb big bumps in the road. However, the suspension's Comfort setting restores some daily livability.

More difficult to live with is the drone from the exhaust that comes with the Competition package. It sounds terrific at high rpm but turns annoying and ugly at the lower speeds where you'll spend most of your time. We're also not fans of the M4's climate control system. It's powerful but fiddly to set and operate.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The M4 offers more space than most two-door sports cars, including two usable rear seats. There's plenty of headroom, legroom and shoulder room up front and, remarkably, also in the rear seats where headroom is the only limitation. This interior is bigger than you might expect.

The M4's long doors can make for difficult entry and exit in tight spaces, and once you're in, front passengers have to reach unusually far behind to grab a seat belt. Releases on the front seatbacks, though, make for easy rear-seat access. Relatively upright seating, a tall ceiling and a big windshield make for great visibility and a sporty driving position.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The easy-to-read and powerful entertainment interface is one of our favorites. It offers good phone integration provided you're using an Apple device. It also has excellent voice controls that recognize natural speech pretty well. A depth of features means there's a bit of a learning curve.

Most safety features — such as a top-view camera system, proximity sensors and blind-spot monitoring — are optional. The stability control system intervenes regularly and feels overwhelmed by bumps, especially under full power.

How’s the storage?

6.5
The M4's sedan roots translate into a practical utility. The trunk is pretty big and can be expanded by folding down the rear seats. But interior storage is less impressive, with a shallow center bin and somewhat compromised door pockets your main go-to sources for storing stuff.

Though the rear seat space is large and the anchors are easily accessed, you wouldn't want to install or remove a car seat with any kind of frequency.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA rates the manual-transmission M4 at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), which matches other sporty German coupes. Our test car achieved 23.3 mpg on our standardized road loop and averaged 17.7 mpg over the course of its test period, which is a decent result for this kind of vehicle.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The M4 is assembled very well, with tight and uniform gaps and pleasingly tactile controls. Still, the interior doesn't relay the premium feel of newer German sport coupes that cost the same.

The M4 comes with strong ownership perks and plenty of standard equipment. The Competition Pack is a worthy upgrade for the wheels alone, but the optional brakes are exceedingly expensive. The M4's basic and powertrain warranties measure up against other German brands, while scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance exceed what you'll find from similarly priced sports cars and coupes.

Wildcard

7.5
Once a standout among sport coupes, the M4 is showing flaws as competitors improve. With its carbon-fiber roof and attractive LED headlights, it's a sharp-looking car that's exhilarating to drive in the right circumstances. But the unrefined engine sound at low speeds and the drone from the exhaust diminish the experience.

Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 BMW M4 Coupe comes in a single trim level, so tailoring one to your style involves options. The most significant choice is between the manual transmission or the dual-clutch automatic. You'll feel more engaged with the manual, but given the M4's all-purpose role, the automatic might be the better call. If you are the kind of driver who relishes shifting gears yourself, you might consider the Competition package for its larger wheels and advanced suspension and drivetrain components.

BMW M4 models

The 2020 BMW M4 is based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible with a retractable hardtop. It comes with plenty of standard features, starting with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

An adaptive sport-tuned suspension, electronic rear differential, 18-inch wheels, and high-grip tires cover the performance spectrum. And for interior luxuries, there are leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable seats, and an infotainment system highlighted by an 8.8-inch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a 16-speaker surround-sound system.

A handful of driver aids come standard, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a rearview camera and parking sensors. Others, like blind-spot monitoring, are optional.

A few key optional packages are also available for the M4. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust, and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package offers adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, a head-up display and speed limit information.

Other options include carbon-ceramic brakes, a non-adaptive suspension, blind-spot monitoring, and wireless device charging. You also get your choice of a roof made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic or a traditional steel roof with a sunroof.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, M4 for the second time!
John Sadowski,
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I looked at the RS5 (way overpriced) the C63s (also over priced) the Porsche 911 (fantastic car but out of my price range) and thought about the new corvette. For me it comes down to handling and nothing handles like the M4. They also brought back a few exclusive colors that normally would have been $5 grand and didn’t charge anything. I got LeMans blue with silverstone interior. I’m really happy with it!

5 out of 5 stars, Absolutely wonderful driving machine
Alex,
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

Got the 2020 BMW M4 Convertible. It feels like driving a machine rather than driving a car, the experience is like no others. The engine gives you a powerful push while the handling is very smooth for a 425hp vehicle. Great interior and great reliability. Overall an amazing driving experience

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$69,150
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite M4 safety features:

BMW Assist
Protects car with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
Side and Top View Cameras
Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
Parking Assistant
Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.

BMW M4 vs. the competition

BMW M4 vs. Audi RS 5

Deciding between the M4 and the newer RS 5 will still likely come down to personal preference instead of any logical decision point. The RS 5 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for high-performance traction as well as driving on slippery surfaces. The M4 is rear-wheel-drive only, which may be more entertaining for performance-oriented drivers. You can also get it with a manual transmission.

Compare BMW M4 & Audi RS 5 features

BMW M4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a recent refresh and added features but not enough to tip the scales in its favor by a significant margin. The C 63 has a power advantage and a wonderfully burly V8 engine. When it comes to overall performance, it remains a very close battle.

Compare BMW M4 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

BMW M4 vs. Lexus RC F

While the RC F can't match the M4's outright handling, athleticism and all-around performance craft, it does deliver on the Lexus hallmarks of comfort and luxury. It also crushes the M4 on one key metric alone: its 5.0-liter V8 engine. The M4's turbo six-cylinder is a fine mill, but it doesn't sound very good at low speeds. The Lexus V8, meanwhile, sounds throaty and well-fed at any speed, and it's delightful to step into with authority.

Compare BMW M4 & Lexus RC F features

