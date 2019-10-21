2020 BMW M4
What’s new
- The BMW M4 is unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much in comfort
- Stout brakes and grippy tires are capable and trustworthy
- Interior is well-finished with many standard features
- Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
- Engine and exhaust sounds can be grating
- Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
2020 BMW M4 Review
The traditional magic behind BMW's vaunted M-car lineup lies in its balance of comfort and high performance. A prime example is the 2020 BMW M4. A strong six-cylinder engine, taut handling and powerful braking make the M4 a world-class sport coupe, but you don't need to drive it at world-class levels to enjoy it. Its cosseting seats, large trunk and user-friendly tech interface make it just as good on the daily commute or long drives out of town.
Sure, you can get those same qualities from BMW's regular 4 Series coupe. But what you won't get is the M4's brash alter ego, the one that grips the tarmac with tenacity and wildly accelerates with nearly 450 horsepower under the hood. It also looks more aggressive than the regular 4 Series thanks to subtle styling enhancements such as wider fenders and a domed hood.
One minor item of note is that the 4 Series and the M4 carry over unchanged for 2020, unlike the related 3 Series, which BMW redesigned for the 2019 model year. That means the M4 is getting a bit old, at least from a design and technology standpoint. You might also find that the M4's main rival, the Mercedes-AMG C 63, is more exhilarating to drive. Overall, though, the M4 continues to be a great sport coupe that maximizes both performance and daily livability.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
We're less impressed with the steering and handling. The steering is precise but doesn't get you much feel and is unnecessarily heavy in the sportier drive modes. Around turns, the sticky and large summer tires work with the car's manageable balance to return high-cornering speeds. Though a joy on smooth roads, the M4, at least in the stiffer-riding Competition spec, has trouble dealing with bumps and dips, which can trigger unnecessary stability control intervention.
How comfortable is it?7.0
More difficult to live with is the drone from the exhaust that comes with the Competition package. It sounds terrific at high rpm but turns annoying and ugly at the lower speeds where you'll spend most of your time. We're also not fans of the M4's climate control system. It's powerful but fiddly to set and operate.
How’s the interior?7.5
The M4's long doors can make for difficult entry and exit in tight spaces, and once you're in, front passengers have to reach unusually far behind to grab a seat belt. Releases on the front seatbacks, though, make for easy rear-seat access. Relatively upright seating, a tall ceiling and a big windshield make for great visibility and a sporty driving position.
How’s the tech?7.0
Most safety features — such as a top-view camera system, proximity sensors and blind-spot monitoring — are optional. The stability control system intervenes regularly and feels overwhelmed by bumps, especially under full power.
How’s the storage?6.5
Though the rear seat space is large and the anchors are easily accessed, you wouldn't want to install or remove a car seat with any kind of frequency.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
The M4 comes with strong ownership perks and plenty of standard equipment. The Competition Pack is a worthy upgrade for the wheels alone, but the optional brakes are exceedingly expensive. The M4's basic and powertrain warranties measure up against other German brands, while scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance exceed what you'll find from similarly priced sports cars and coupes.
Wildcard7.5
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW M4 models
The 2020 BMW M4 is based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible with a retractable hardtop. It comes with plenty of standard features, starting with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch auto.
An adaptive sport-tuned suspension, electronic rear differential, 18-inch wheels, and high-grip tires cover the performance spectrum. And for interior luxuries, there are leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable seats, and an infotainment system highlighted by an 8.8-inch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a 16-speaker surround-sound system.
A handful of driver aids come standard, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a rearview camera and parking sensors. Others, like blind-spot monitoring, are optional.
A few key optional packages are also available for the M4. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust, and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package offers adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, a head-up display and speed limit information.
Other options include carbon-ceramic brakes, a non-adaptive suspension, blind-spot monitoring, and wireless device charging. You also get your choice of a roof made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic or a traditional steel roof with a sunroof.
Consumer reviews
I looked at the RS5 (way overpriced) the C63s (also over priced) the Porsche 911 (fantastic car but out of my price range) and thought about the new corvette. For me it comes down to handling and nothing handles like the M4. They also brought back a few exclusive colors that normally would have been $5 grand and didn’t charge anything. I got LeMans blue with silverstone interior. I’m really happy with it!
Got the 2020 BMW M4 Convertible. It feels like driving a machine rather than driving a car, the experience is like no others. The engine gives you a powerful push while the handling is very smooth for a 425hp vehicle. Great interior and great reliability. Overall an amazing driving experience
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$69,150
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M4 safety features:
- BMW Assist
- Protects car with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
- Side and Top View Cameras
- Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
- Parking Assistant
- Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.
BMW M4 vs. the competition
BMW M4 vs. Audi RS 5
Deciding between the M4 and the newer RS 5 will still likely come down to personal preference instead of any logical decision point. The RS 5 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for high-performance traction as well as driving on slippery surfaces. The M4 is rear-wheel-drive only, which may be more entertaining for performance-oriented drivers. You can also get it with a manual transmission.
BMW M4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a recent refresh and added features but not enough to tip the scales in its favor by a significant margin. The C 63 has a power advantage and a wonderfully burly V8 engine. When it comes to overall performance, it remains a very close battle.
BMW M4 vs. Lexus RC F
While the RC F can't match the M4's outright handling, athleticism and all-around performance craft, it does deliver on the Lexus hallmarks of comfort and luxury. It also crushes the M4 on one key metric alone: its 5.0-liter V8 engine. The M4's turbo six-cylinder is a fine mill, but it doesn't sound very good at low speeds. The Lexus V8, meanwhile, sounds throaty and well-fed at any speed, and it's delightful to step into with authority.
FAQ
Is the BMW M4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW M4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW M4:
- The BMW M4 is unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Is the BMW M4 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW M4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW M4?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW M4 is the 2020 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,150.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $69,150
What are the different models of BMW M4?
More about the 2020 BMW M4
2020 BMW M4 Overview
The 2020 BMW M4 is offered in the following submodels: M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW M4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW M4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 M4 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 M4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW M4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 M4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
