2020 BMW M4 Review

The traditional magic behind BMW's vaunted M-car lineup lies in its balance of comfort and high performance. A prime example is the 2020 BMW M4. A strong six-cylinder engine, taut handling and powerful braking make the M4 a world-class sport coupe, but you don't need to drive it at world-class levels to enjoy it. Its cosseting seats, large trunk and user-friendly tech interface make it just as good on the daily commute or long drives out of town. Sure, you can get those same qualities from BMW's regular 4 Series coupe. But what you won't get is the M4's brash alter ego, the one that grips the tarmac with tenacity and wildly accelerates with nearly 450 horsepower under the hood. It also looks more aggressive than the regular 4 Series thanks to subtle styling enhancements such as wider fenders and a domed hood. One minor item of note is that the 4 Series and the M4 carry over unchanged for 2020, unlike the related 3 Series, which BMW redesigned for the 2019 model year. That means the M4 is getting a bit old, at least from a design and technology standpoint. You might also find that the M4's main rival, the Mercedes-AMG C 63, is more exhilarating to drive. Overall, though, the M4 continues to be a great sport coupe that maximizes both performance and daily livability.

The M4 may no longer be the standout among sport coupes it once was, but it remains a fun car with a muscular engine, a slick transmission and a surprisingly usable interior. It delivers the M brand's traditional cachet, though its performance, sound and features falter against improved and similarly priced (or even less expensive) competitors.

How does it drive? 8.0

The M4 has quick acceleration, powerful brakes and a great manual transmission. In our testing, the M4 ripped from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The engine maintains excellent throttle response, and its midrange packs a wallop that lasts until redline. The brakes offer excellent and consistent stopping power.



We're less impressed with the steering and handling. The steering is precise but doesn't get you much feel and is unnecessarily heavy in the sportier drive modes. Around turns, the sticky and large summer tires work with the car's manageable balance to return high-cornering speeds. Though a joy on smooth roads, the M4, at least in the stiffer-riding Competition spec, has trouble dealing with bumps and dips, which can trigger unnecessary stability control intervention.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Even with a firm ride and thickly bolstered seats, the M4 is comfortable enough to drive every day — as long as you remember that it's a sports car. The Competition package stiffens the M4's already firm ride, and you need to prepare to absorb big bumps in the road. However, the suspension's Comfort setting restores some daily livability.



More difficult to live with is the drone from the exhaust that comes with the Competition package. It sounds terrific at high rpm but turns annoying and ugly at the lower speeds where you'll spend most of your time. We're also not fans of the M4's climate control system. It's powerful but fiddly to set and operate.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The M4 offers more space than most two-door sports cars, including two usable rear seats. There's plenty of headroom, legroom and shoulder room up front and, remarkably, also in the rear seats where headroom is the only limitation. This interior is bigger than you might expect.



The M4's long doors can make for difficult entry and exit in tight spaces, and once you're in, front passengers have to reach unusually far behind to grab a seat belt. Releases on the front seatbacks, though, make for easy rear-seat access. Relatively upright seating, a tall ceiling and a big windshield make for great visibility and a sporty driving position.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The easy-to-read and powerful entertainment interface is one of our favorites. It offers good phone integration provided you're using an Apple device. It also has excellent voice controls that recognize natural speech pretty well. A depth of features means there's a bit of a learning curve.



Most safety features — such as a top-view camera system, proximity sensors and blind-spot monitoring — are optional. The stability control system intervenes regularly and feels overwhelmed by bumps, especially under full power.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The M4's sedan roots translate into a practical utility. The trunk is pretty big and can be expanded by folding down the rear seats. But interior storage is less impressive, with a shallow center bin and somewhat compromised door pockets your main go-to sources for storing stuff.



Though the rear seat space is large and the anchors are easily accessed, you wouldn't want to install or remove a car seat with any kind of frequency.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA rates the manual-transmission M4 at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), which matches other sporty German coupes. Our test car achieved 23.3 mpg on our standardized road loop and averaged 17.7 mpg over the course of its test period, which is a decent result for this kind of vehicle.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The M4 is assembled very well, with tight and uniform gaps and pleasingly tactile controls. Still, the interior doesn't relay the premium feel of newer German sport coupes that cost the same.



The M4 comes with strong ownership perks and plenty of standard equipment. The Competition Pack is a worthy upgrade for the wheels alone, but the optional brakes are exceedingly expensive. The M4's basic and powertrain warranties measure up against other German brands, while scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance exceed what you'll find from similarly priced sports cars and coupes.

Wildcard 7.5

Once a standout among sport coupes, the M4 is showing flaws as competitors improve. With its carbon-fiber roof and attractive LED headlights, it's a sharp-looking car that's exhilarating to drive in the right circumstances. But the unrefined engine sound at low speeds and the drone from the exhaust diminish the experience.

Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 BMW M4 Coupe comes in a single trim level, so tailoring one to your style involves options. The most significant choice is between the manual transmission or the dual-clutch automatic. You'll feel more engaged with the manual, but given the M4's all-purpose role, the automatic might be the better call. If you are the kind of driver who relishes shifting gears yourself, you might consider the Competition package for its larger wheels and advanced suspension and drivetrain components.

BMW M4 models

The 2020 BMW M4 is based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible with a retractable hardtop. It comes with plenty of standard features, starting with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch auto.