2020 Toyota Tacoma
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa smartphone integration introduced
- Newly available surround-view and underbody cameras enhance off-road visibility
- Power driver's seat includes seat height and thigh adjustments
- Recalibrated transmission logic
- Part of the third Tacoma generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Rugged off-pavement capability
- Easily understood interior controls
- Composite truck bed has movable tie-down cleats and a power outlet
- Top-level V6 can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission
- Off-road emphasis produces a tall step-up height
2020 Toyota Tacoma Review
The midsize pickup truck market has been growing, but it's fair to say that the Toyota Tacoma is still the odds-on favorite for a lot of shoppers. From its basic work-truck configuration to luxury-oriented or off-road variants, the Tacoma is simply one of the most well-rounded pickups on sale today. Improvements for the 2020 model, combined with historically strong resale prices, make this year's Tacoma a better value proposition than ever.
It starts on the inside where it gets a larger touchscreen and a new infotainment system that finally features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. These additions make it a lot easier to avoid using Toyota's proprietary Entune software, which isn't particularly intuitive. Other modifications include a recalibrated automatic transmission — which helps reduce the sluggish feel that plagued last year's Tacoma — and a power driver's seat that offers greater adjustability for improved comfort.
As before, a relatively tall ride height may inhibit entry into the cabin, but it also means every Tacoma is ready to head off the beaten path at a moment's notice. The same is especially true of the two off-road trims that feature a superior approach angle, beefy shock absorbers and a lockable center differential to increase its adventuring potential. New downward-facing cameras further help you avoid any frame-bending obstacles you may come across.
These adjustments fix the most significant complaints we've had about past Tacomas. The Tacoma has a slightly rougher ride than rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado and the Honda Ridgeline. And if you want the ultimate rock-crawling pickup, the new Jeep Gladiator ekes out a slight edge. But the Toyota Tacoma represents a nice balance between on- and off-road adventuring, and its solid resale value only sweetens the pot.
What's it like to live with the Tacoma?
When the Tacoma was redesigned in 2016, we wanted to know what it was like to live with, so we bought one. Specifically, we purchased the 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road and lived with it in our long-term fleet for nearly two years, putting over 40,000 miles on the odometer. The Tacoma has received some updates since its redesign in 2016, including additional standard safety features and smartphone integration capability, but it's the same generation truck so most of our observations still apply. To learn more about the Toyota Tacoma, check out all the details in our long-term test, where we cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Off-road is where the Tacoma truly shines and stands above all others except the Gladiator. The Tacoma has the clearance, gearing and traction to tackle serious terrain, and the brakes and throttle prove to be brilliantly precise and controllable in low-range crawling situations.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The thicker side-window glass cuts down the wind noise compared to prior years, though the Colorado and the Ridgeline still have an edge here. The same is true for ride quality since the Tacoma is still truckier than its smoothest-riding competitors. As for the climate system, it has effective heating and cooling and is easy to adjust.
How’s the interior?7.5
The new 10-way power seat provides a greater range of adjustability than before, but we still wish the telescoping steering wheel pulled out more. The front seat roominess benefits from the seat's added downward adjustability, but other dimensions remain the same as before. Visibility is very good thanks to the profile of the hood, ample side windows, and a new forward and side-looking camera system.
How’s the tech?8.0
Toyota's approach to standard active safety tech is admirable. Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam control, and even a driver drowsiness warning system are all standard on all grades.
How’s the storage?7.5
Interior storage for small items is adequate. Folding the rear seats down into their cargo-carrying position is a little fussy, but the result is better storage space than all but the Ridgeline and the Gladiator. Installing child safety seats is easy, but larger rear-facing and infant seats may eat into front passenger room.
How economical is it?7.5
We tested a 2016 TRD 4WD Off-Road for more than a year and averaged 18.6 mpg over 40,000 miles of use. We were able to exceed the highway rating on several road trips, and there are good reasons why our truck may have come up just over 1 mpg short. Our home-base location skews the mix toward city driving, and the TRD Off-Road has knobbier tires and lacks the front airdam that comes on most Tacomas.
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.5
Which Tacoma does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Tacoma models
The Tacoma is offered in six trim levels: SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited and TRD Pro. The entry-level SR is the work truck of the bunch, with the value-oriented SR5 offering more equipment and more choices. Next up are the very popular and well-equipped TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road variants. The two are identical on the inside, but hardware differences make the TRD Off-Road more capable when the going gets rocky. Finally come the street-oriented Limited, which has a long list of creature comforts, and the TRD Pro,
the most off-road-capable Tacoma in the lineup.
While the SR is the least expensive Tacoma, it isn't entirely bare-bones. It can be had with an extended cab (Access Cab) with a 6.1-foot bed or a crew cab (Double Cab) with a 5-foot bed, and you can choose between rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case. Its 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine (159 horsepower, 180 lb-ft of torque) is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Other standard equipment for the SR includes 16-inch steel wheels, a sliding rear window, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, a tough composite bed that needs no bedliner, and a movable cleat tie-down system. Inside, there are manual front seats, cloth upholstery, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. As with other Toyotas, the Tacoma comes standard with many advanced driving aids, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.
For most buyers, the SR5 is the better deal. On top of the SR equipment, you can also get a long-wheelbase version that pairs the crew cab with the 6.1-foot bed. On the outside, you get some chrome exterior trim, remote keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8-inch touchscreen. Double Cab models also get alloy wheels.
If the standard four-cylinder doesn't have enough power, the SR5 offers an optional 3.5-liter V6 (278 hp, 265 lb-ft). All rear-wheel-drive versions use the six-speed automatic, but four-wheel-drive buyers can choose between the automatic and a six-speed manual. SR5 models driven by the V6 include a 10-way power driver's seat and an auto-dimming mirror, while Double Cabs with this engine also add a power-sliding window.
Next up is the TRD Sport. It is offered in the same cab and bed configurations as the SR5, but the V6 is standard. It also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, body-colored fender flares and rear bumper, heated mirrors, a hood scoop, a 120-volt/400-watt power outlet in the bed, keyless entry and ignition (for automatic-transmission trucks), and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
The TRD Off-Road offers nearly the same configuration and engine options as the TRD Sport, and its truck bed, interior and audio trimmings are identical. Visual differences include a chrome rear bumper, textured black fender flares, 16-inch wheels, and the absence of the Sport's hood scoop. Off-road performance changes include the deletion of the front airdam, a lockable rear differential, Bilstein monotube shocks, and an advanced off-road traction control system with multiple terrain settings and crawl control.
Both the TRD Sport and the TRD Off-Road crew-cab models can be upgraded with a few option packages. Feature highlights include a sunroof, parking sensors, forward- and side-looking cameras, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system, and a seven-speaker JBL audio system. It's worth noting that the stereo upgrade is not available on models with the manual transmission.
The Limited is the most refined version of the Tacoma. It is only offered as either a two- or four-wheel-drive V6-powered crew cab with the short bed. It has a body-colored rear bumper and flares, and it rolls on 18-inch wheels with lower-profile tires. This trim lacks the TRD Off-Road's specialized off-road upgrades and is instead upgraded with just about all of the Off-Road's and Sport's optional features as standard equipment.
The TRD Pro is sold only as a crew cab with a short bed, and it comes only in four-wheel drive. The V6 engine is standard, but you can choose between the manual and the automatic transmission. It's equipped like a loaded-up TRD Off-Road. But it sets itself apart with special styling details, including a black grille and LED headlights, plus performance upgrades such as Fox internal bypass shocks, all-terrain tires, a thicker front skid plate, an upgraded exhaust, and a ride height that's an inch taller.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Tacoma.
I am not an expert writer but I will highlight some interesting things on why I decided on the Tacoma double cab 4X4 auto off road. I looked around I was narrowing my choices to the 3 best selling midsize trucks(Ranger, Tacoma and Colorado). The Tacoma was the best selling midsize truck and the one with the best resale value. Also the Tacoma had the best pricing for what it offers, for instance small things like the bed liner, the power outlet, the more tie downs for the bed, the rail system and the dampered tailgate. Inside the cabin the same thing, the rear seats are the only ones that can be accommodated completely flatfoot more space and you have extra storage behind the seats and beneath the seats. I also picked the Tacoma for its unique and leading technology of the Crawl control. I watched lots of videos and what got my attention is how this truck can unburied itself from mud or sand with the crawl control, you don't even have to touch the gas or brake pedal to do so. The truck is well loaded. I picked my truck with the 4X4 and the off road package which comes with BF Goodrich Wranlgler all terrain tires with kevlar side walls and Bilstein suspension , higher ride with stronger springs and you also get the heavy duty shields to protect the fuel tank, engine, etc. The one thing I hate about the truck is the engine response, this truck probably is very sluggish, you have to rev the engine to get it to respond, the power out put is on the top end but is not impressive, it is just adequate. The same thing can be said about the transmission, you are constantly hovering in the 1200-1500 rpm while driving in traffic, the trucks wants to grab the tallest possible gear and therefore when you are accelerating with traffic you have to press the gas pass the halfway otherwise you are rolling in 6th gear by 35 mph. Ironically the engine and the transmissions are one of the best, at least they are bullet proof with some components in the engine designed for high mileage maintenance intervals. The truck is remarkably quiet and comfortable, you don't hear absolutely nothing.It can go over bumps, potholes, bums and speed bumps like gliding and you can tell that they put a lot of effort in to that. The windows are more isolated to reduce the noise and that is why the truck is so quiet. The standard equipment is very nice, for 2020 you have stuff like push start, and electric seats. It also connects to apple play. I am your average guy(5'10') and I can fit perfectly in the back, you can seat 5 on this truck without a problem. I really wish the engine was peppier like on the Ford Ranger which uses the Ford Mustang 4 cylinder turbo engine(2.3 Ecooboost). If you are looking for speed then turn around and don't even look at the Tacoma,they are probably the slowest of the competitors but if you want a nice truck that will hold the value well and do incredibly well on/off road then get a Tacoma. I got mine for roughly $5000 off, there were lots of offers during the end year event. Toyota also covers the first 2 years of maintenance and it has a great warranty. They also offer a 7 year warranty for a few hundred dollars which I think is a killer deal. Please look around and take notes of prices, discounts, warranties and watch lots of videos. Do not be impulsive when buying a truck, get the most out of your money. Tacoma right now are the $hit, best selling midsize trucks for a few years in a row and is like that for a reason. 90000 Rangers sold last year vs 249000 Tacomas. Gas mileage is the other thing that I have to criticize a little bit, the truck is rated at 18/22 (4X4) while a Range does better and it has more torque and power. Just keep that in mind when you by your next truck. Lastly the aftermarket industry. Toyota has everything you can imagine.
New Toyota Tacoma 6 Speed Manual came home last week on 10/07/2019. As of today Tuesday 10/15/2019, I have 1,456 miles on it. So I feel qualified at this point, to do at least an initial experience review. A week isn’t very long. But nearing 1,500 miles means I have acquired considerable seat time in a brief period. I wanted a new mid size truck. I tried a Chevy Colorado ZR2 with the Baby Duramax. I liked it but it stickered at $53k and some change. I also am not a fan of DEF And I wondered about the cost of shock replacements down the road. It rode well, and I liked it. Although the interior seemed a bit dated, as others have said. It is a very cool truck! Next I tried the new Ford Ranger. I test drove this one as well. Although it was a rather short test run. The dealer rep turned me around about a mile from the dealership. I must say, I liked the Ranger too. At least as far as I drove it. Lastly, I test drove a Tacoma. To be honest, I almost did not. The reviews piled on about this truck’s transmission constantly hunting and it not having enough power had me wondering why bother. First I took a Tacoma Sport out with the auto tranny. In town and on the highway. I thought it did fine. It did shift once on the highway when I was on an on ramp. I thought that must be what everyone is talking about. Didn’t seem like a big deal to me. The next day I went back to the dealership. They had a white TRD Off Road on the lot. A 2020 with the new 8 way driver’s seat and a six speed manual. I expressed a desire for a longer test drive. The vehicle was filled with gas and I was handed the keys. 38 miles later the deal was sealed. Some say it rides like a truck. I would say it has a solid planted feel. But it is after all a truck. If you like manual transmissions. The six speed Coupled with the V-6 is a dream come true. With a low first and a close ratio set of five behind it it never seems to be out of place. On posted 55MPH roads, I can leave it in 5th, set the cruise and relax. On my six hour commute home last Friday. I shifted into 6th in Pa. set the cruise at 70 mph and it pulled like a champ all the way to Watertown, NY. No need to downshift to keep it in the power band. Just smooth and easy. It’s not a Vette, or even a Mustang for that matter. What it is, is a solid smaller working truck. My job requires a substantial amount of off pavement/dirt road work. I am in and out of rock quarries on a regular basis. Steep grades, big rocks and mud are the norm. So far so good. I have owned two older Toyota trucks, an older Tacoma, and a Tundra. So I’m no stranger to the brand. But I’m not a fan boy either. That being said. I have never had a Toyota require any maintenance other than oil changes and brakes. All were near or above 200K when traded out. This truck came with middle of the road Do-Dads. Key fob to enter, key start. Decent but not great infotainment center. No heated seats, and not much of the crazy modern creature comforts we have come to expect today. My 60 year old butt did just fine for 57 years with conventional seats. I think it will survive without them again. The seats are comfy though. My Tacoma also came with a Factory hard folding Tonneau cover. Kind of cool. Dry/Lockable storage for customer goodies. Also with a a 2” receiver and 4/7 pin plugs. Locking rear diff is also cool. But I haven’t had to engage it yet. I’m sure given my environment, that time will come. When I turn off the road onto some rutted up two track in search of a new quarryman. None of the techno wizardry seems to matter much. As my new friend claws it’s way up the side of a mountain, all seems right with the world. On the road, I’m more than happy with the ride quality. It soaks up bumps, it runs quiet, and it feels planted. One cool gizmo I really like is the power sliding rear window. Just really nice to ventilate a hot truck. The Toyota cargo cleats and rails are another great feature. As is the 110 volt outlet in the box. Of the three trucks I tested. The ZR2 looked the toughest/baddest/coolest. And the Ranger FX4 looked the most refined. Especially in the Lariat trim. The Tacoma settled nicely in the middle. It looks like a tough capable truck. But not an over the top mud rig. The 16” rims and rubber means I have a lot of tire choices, very cool. Plenty of stock ground clearance too. If you’re looking for a lifestyle enhancer, the Tacoma may not be your best choice. But if you want a serious work vehicle. Do yourself a big favor. Read the reviews. Then go test drive one anyway. You may be pleasantly surprised. I’ll upstate this when I have more miles on it. But so far, I am. Happy camper. Oh yes, one more thing. The Tacoma has been around long enough, that if you so choose. There is a myriad of aftermarket options to help keep your checking account looking trim and fit. Pleased with my purchase.
I owned a small truck about 25 years ago but it wasn't a very good one and I didn't have it for long. But I've wanted a truck for a couple of years so I went shopping. Whatever I bought had to have a locking differential so that narrowed down my choices to the Tacoma (my 1st choice), the Frontier Pro4x4 and an F150. I test drove an eco boost 2.7 F150 and also a normally aspirated 3.3l F150. I liked both trucks and was astonished at the drivetrain power and smoothness of the eco boost motor. I didn't drive the Frontier because I don't like the splashy, overwrought graphics of the Pro4x4. Anyway, I've owned Toyotas, I have friends who own Toyotas and I've always thought highly of them. I've owned 2 Fords and they both had expensive issues, plus I was rather off-put that the new $40-some thousand dollar F150s I was looking at were being offered for about $30k. So I bought my 4 door TRD Off Road. I haven't owned it but a few days and about 375 miles. There isn't anything I don't like about it ... just stuff to get used to. It feels very solid, looks terrific and everything inside looks and feels well made. I've heard about the shifty transmission but it seems fine to me. The motor certainly seems to have more than ample power. I don't plan to tow anything more than 2 motorcycles, if that, so my primary purpose is as a daily driver, hauling household stuff around and occasionally going off-pavement with my Jeep and Toyota buddies. My biggest concern is the mpg but I'm a conservative driver and do a lot of highway mileage. Edmunds is good because they ask you to update your review periodically and I plan to do just that. I'm looking forward to learning more about my truck, especially the off-pavement capabilities. I will say that it was a very difficult decision to trade in my beloved 2018 CRV but the deal was too good to pass up and I knew I wouldn't stop wanting a Tacoma if I did pass. Although I haven't owned the truck for long (about 5 days), I can honestly say that I've liked it more each time I've driven it so hopefully this continues. UPDATE: Aug 2020. Ended up trading the Tacoma in for a 2020 Honda CRV. Yeah, I guess that shifty transmission seemed okay during my first week of ownership but eventually it just seemed like it was always in the wrong gear. Always. And it was jerky. There was a horrible rattle inside the dashboard which I traced to the hard plastic air cabin filter. Duct tape fixed that. Overall, the Tacoma seemed huge on the outside and tiny inside. The Tacoma was easily the most disappointing vehicle I ever owned. I track all my miles on Fuelly and I covered 4,169 miles and averaged 19.8mpg ... which isn’t terrible considering how large this vehicle is. But do some research because there are larger, more powerful trucks that are rated for and actually achieve better mpg.
I wanted a mid-size truck that was good off road and in deep snow . I am a volunteer fire fighter and emergency management coordinator, so I need to respond in all types of weather and to all types of road conditions. I chose the Tacoma Off-road with the 6 spend manual trans and 6 cylinder engine. Great driving one of the few vehicles that still offer a manual trans. Excellent ground clearance and off road capabilities. The seats are comfortable and the interior is functional. All the controls are easy to use and the nav and entertainment interface work well. The only change I’d make are the stereo speakers. They are fine but I really like the clarity of great speakers.
2020 Toyota Tacoma videos2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro vs. 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - Truck Tug of War
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro vs. 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - Truck Tug of War
SPEAKER 1: Here we have two of the most hardcore offroad mid-sized trucks on the market. SPEAKER 2: Stop, stop. SPEAKER 1: The Tacoma TRD Pro, and the Gladiator Rubicon. We're going to hook them together and see which one pulls the other. We here at Edmunds test over 300 cars and trucks every single year. SPEAKER 2: But what you're about to see isn't one of those tests. SPEAKER 1: Now tug of wars have become popular lately, but if you think this is solid consumer advice, you are sadly mistaken. SPEAKER 2: It's pure ridiculousness. To quote Sigourney Weaver from Galaxy Quest, it's my job. It's stupid, but I'm going to do it. SPEAKER 1: Let's do it. SPEAKER 2: Let's do it. SPEAKER 1: Theoretically a tug of war is a simple contest to see who's strongest. When it comes to vehicles, it's not so easy. Differences in tires, the amount of weight pressing down on the rear axle, the surface itself, how much torque there is, what the gearing is in the axles. None of these things are really the same, so it's hard to really have a fair competition. For the first test we're running in 4 High. I am ready. Both trucks will have traction and stability control disabled. SPEAKER 2: I'm ready. SPEAKER 1: We're not running in 4 Low, because we don't want to break anything. And we just want to have some fun. SPEAKER 2: 3, 2, 1. Go. [ENGINES ROAR] SPEAKER 1: This is great. This is, you know what? SPEAKER 2: Stop. Stop. I don't know what's going on, but it's not good for the transmissions. The wheels aren't turning at all. And nobody is making any ground. I wonder if we should put it in two wheel drive mode. SPEAKER 1: We're not sure exactly what happened, but it seemed that traction control wasn't really off. So in this next round, we're leaving them in two wheel drive. That ought to show a difference. I'm in two wheel drive. SPEAKER 2: So am I. But I need to turn off traction control, and I can't find the button. SPEAKER 1: Who thought acting like an idiot would take so much time? SPEAKER 2: Ready? SPEAKER 1: Ready. SPEAKER 2: Ready. 3, 2, 1. Go. [ENGINES ROAR] SPEAKER 1: Uh-oh, stalemate. Stalemate. That's great. Everybody loses. All right, that's enough, that's enough. SPEAKER 2: Everything. SPEAKER 1: We go back to the stick? That's what we learned. That's the lesson we learned. Or didn't. [LAUGHTER] That's a nice little sandcastle you made. What did you do? Oh, that's-- I hope you brought some sand rails. SPEAKER 2: I think I have grippier tires. Look at, they just dug a hole. Yeah, I think a dry lake bed is not a good place for this. SPEAKER 1: No, it's not. We should have probably done this in an Arby's parking lot. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I think we're going to have to fill this in. SPEAKER 1: I think so. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, they won't be they won't be happy with us. We should probably leave that stake here, too. SPEAKER 1: I want to go home. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I think so. SPEAKER 1: Let's go home. SPEAKER 2: Let's see if I can get out. That'll be good. If we unhook and I put everything in four wheel drive, do you think I can drive out? SPEAKER 1: You're on your own. I'm fine. SPEAKER 2: Wow. You should see the left rear. Its sitting on the frame. I just dug a hole. All right, see if I can get myself out of the hole that I dug. So I'm going to put it in 4 High. Maybe I should put it in 4 Low. All right, let's see if I can get out. See if I can get myself out of this mess. [LAUGHING] SPEAKER 1: Look at that. SPEAKER 2: You guys are laughing. SPEAKER 1: This hole's really deep. [LAUGHING] SPEAKER 2: That one's just sitting there. SPEAKER 1: We did good work. SPEAKER 2: I did all the work. SPEAKER 1: You did. SPEAKER 2: All right, let's fill this. SPEAKER 1: Seriously, we got to fill this. No one will notice, right? SPEAKER 2: Now. SPEAKER 1: Good. Fill the hole. SPEAKER 2: Nothing to see here. SPEAKER 1: Nope, nothing happened. SPEAKER 2: Sorry about your radio. You got to do it anyway. SPEAKER 1: I think we're good. SPEAKER 3: So what did we learn? SPEAKER 2: I don't know. What did we learn here? SPEAKER 1: Oh, we learned that your Jeep would rather dig a hole than tow a Tacoma. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I dig this Jeep. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. Jesus. Well, that was a lot of fun. If you want to see how these strikes did on the trail, check out our comparison test. For more videos like this, hit subscribe. And if you want to see more tug of wars, please let us know in the comments. And if you think we're complete idiots, all comments are welcome.
Toyota Tacoma versus Jeep Gladiator: Which can pull the other? That's what we'll find out in this truck tug-of-war battle. The contenders are the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. Both pack extensive off-road hardware, but only one can claim ultimate bragging rights. In a purely scientific test, we attach both trucks to each other and let 'em rip. The first test has them in 4-Hi. In the second, we put them in 2WD. Can one pull the other? Do either just dig holes? Will we hurt a transmission? Watch to find out.
Features & Specs
|SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB
2.7L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,050
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|159 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB
2.7L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,125
|MPG
|19 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|159 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$31,775
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,310
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tacoma safety features:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Issues a visual or audio warning if the driver initiates a lane change when another vehicle is there or approaching rapidly.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver if traffic is approaching from the side when the car is backing out of a perpendicular or angled parking space.
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Warns of potential collisions with pedestrians or vehicles and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not react in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Tacoma vs. the competition
Toyota Tacoma vs. Nissan Frontier
The one thing the Nissan Frontier has going for it is its price. It's the least expensive pickup truck you can buy today by a fair margin. Even fully loaded models cost thousands less than rivals. On the downside, the outdated Frontier suffers from an unappealing interior and inferior driving dynamics. Almost every other competitor is better.
Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota Tundra
The full-size Toyota Tundra is the Tacoma's bigger brother. As expected, there's more passenger room and more power. All Tundras equipped with the V8 engine can tow up to 10,000 pounds, while the Tacoma maxes out at 6,800 pounds. But the Tacoma has its smaller size, more affordable pricing, and superior fuel economy in its favor.
Toyota Tacoma vs. Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger debuted just last year, but the newest entry in the midsize category landed with a thud. While we like the power and fuel economy of its segment-exclusive turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder, the Ranger has too many drawbacks to recommend. The FX4 doesn't have the mechanical bits to make it a true off-road trim, and the Ranger's overall queasy ride and limited interior storage make it an especially poor choice for passengers.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Tacoma a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma:
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa smartphone integration introduced
- Newly available surround-view and underbody cameras enhance off-road visibility
- Power driver's seat includes seat height and thigh adjustments
- Recalibrated transmission logic
- Part of the third Tacoma generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Tacoma reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Tacoma a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Tacoma is the 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,050.
Other versions include:
- SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,050
- SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,125
- SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,775
- SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $28,310
- SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,310
- TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,030
- TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,030
- TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,720
- SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,825
- SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,970
- SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,900
- TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,745
What are the different models of Toyota Tacoma?
More about the 2020 Toyota Tacoma
2020 Toyota Tacoma Overview
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Tacoma 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Tacoma.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Tacoma featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,913. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,257 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,257 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,656.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,456. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,849 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,849 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,607.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,693. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,972 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,972 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,721.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) is 7.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 256 new 2020 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,390 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,845 on a used or CPO 2020 Tacoma available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Tacoma for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,865.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,237.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
