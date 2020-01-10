5 star reviews: 64 %

4 star reviews: 11 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 7 %

1 star reviews: 13 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 17 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Better than all 3 Outback’s!!!

Jennifer D , 04/27/2020

SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Very solid vehicle structurally. Nicely equipped at the SE level, I have the third row and the sunroof. This is a solid performer, the only complaint that I would say I have would be initial take off. This is easily remedied with manual shifting which provides excellent acceleration with the 180hp, which is very peppy, considering the weight of the car. The roominess in the car is exceptional, especially in the backseat, but there is plenty of room all around so you do not feel cramped anywhere. The third row seating area is small but that is to be expected. The sunroof is panoramic, but only opens halfway that is very nice. The tint is very nice and dark, this is nice especially if you live in hot areas. The infotainment center is very easy to learn and is extremely easy to access while driving both on the dash and on the wheel. I like that you get a longer warranty and also the thing include two years worth of maintenance depending on your dealer you may also get some extended maintenance as well. One thing that I really love is the pushbutton feature for the start/stop engine function that is mandatory on all new vehicles. This is really convenient if you’re in a drive-through, if you’re like me you don’t like your engine stopping at a stop light however if you’re in a drive-through for a long period of time you can turn it on without turning your car off, very convenient. All in all, I would make this purchase again without hesitation or regret. Also, when looking back at all the mechanical issues I had with Subaru, and they were major issues, I believe this was the best choice in the class.

5 out of 5 stars, Tiguan SE in Teal Paint and Gray Seats

Sea Blue Tiguan SE AWD , 05/21/2020

SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We bought this car in March 2020 about a week before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the state of Utah. Ours is the teal paint with light gray seats and black carpet. This is our second Tiguan. Our first was a 2018 SE 4Motion. That one was a lease that we were going to give back, mostly because I could not face keeping it while having to pay it off out of warranty. It was a great vehicle and the 2020 is better. What is the difference between the 2018 SE 4Motion and the 2020 SE 4Motion? First of all, VW has the transmission better sorted. In the 2018, there was a lag in first gear where to overcome it, I had to mash the throttle to the floor. It did not entirely remove it bit it was as good as I could do. I even tried driving in Sport Mode with no luck. The 2020 has no lag. It will snap your neck if you floor it off the line. As a result, we are seeing MUCH improved city mpg as we can drive it normally. Our 2018 got about 24 mpg in town - still great considering the EPA rates it at 21. Our 2020 is around 27 mpg, that's what the EPA rates for highway mpg. It has not yet left Cache Valley although we have taken it thru Logan Canyon and up around the Idaho border. The last trip through Logan Canyon, we were getting close to 33 mpg overall despite climbing heading east and then descending west back home. Due to the pandemic, we just keep this car around town to get out of the house. It is very roomy. I have long legs but rear seat legroom is not compromised. We do not have the 3rd row so that allows for the rear seat to recline and mover fore and aft. There is a lot of cargo room behind the seats and the rear seats fold flat, 60/40. Handling is good for a CUV. The engine also has a wonderful snarl under throttle. VW has a variable torque management system that changes the amount of torque the engine delivers depending upon how much weight is in the vehicle and/or how far down you press the throttle. Mash it and all 225 torques come on early allowing for somewhat rapid getaways. Drive normally, and the engine saves itself and delivers enough twist to squirt easily into traffic. The vehicle is silent at speed and climbs really well. The 8A is matched really well and the shifts are almost imperceptible. I love the 17" wheels as they allow for good sidewall on the tires, soaking up bumps while still allowing for some fun when the roads start to bend left and right. The ride is firm but not jarring. It filters out the little bumps and controls the larger ones well. It doesn't float like a Lincoln but it doesn't ride like a buck-board horsecart either. It is really nice. The AWD is a freaking billy goat in the snow. In Logan, we get our fair share of snow. This last winter, it started in October and didn't melt until April. All the while, our Tig just went where it was pointed. We got snow tires for it to make it even more sure-footed. Highly recommend snow tires to take away all stress. On a scale of 1 to BUY IT, I say BUY IT. It does everything well and still manages to be fun to drive while being economical.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellet mid-size SUV

SoccerDad , 03/07/2020

SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The Edmunds review appears to be directed at those in the market for a CRV, CX5 or RAV4 and considering the base Tiguan S and SE models. In that case, maybe one of the Japanese models is the way to go. If your budget allows for the higher trim SELP R-Line, the CRV, CX5 and RAV4 don't have trims that come close in my opinion. The SELP R-Line's competition includes the X3 and Q5 and it would hold its own regardless of prices against these German competitors if the engine was tuned a little more aggressively. I'm assuming VW made compromises for regular fuel and MPGs over acceleration. For at least $10k less and the addition of a third row for car-pooling little ones, my choice was the SELP R-Line over the Audi and BMW. I considered the less expensive SE R-Line wondering if a $5k tech package was worth the price of the SELP and was happy with my decision. Readers can check out the long list of tech features on the SELP R-Line which is basically everything including the digital cockpit. Favorite features: luxurious interior, well-integrated tech, handling, fuel efficiency and sharp exterior. This SUV handles better than many sedans. Room for improvement: tune the engine like the CX5 turbo where drivers who choose premium fuel are rewarded with additional hp and torque. Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats would be nice options, but maybe not worth the additional price.

5 out of 5 stars, Affordable European Luxury

Dcisive , 03/12/2020

SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

First and foremost perhaps my most important aspects of a car I would like to own is the seat comfort. Having test driven Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Ford, Chevy and Mazda before coming upon a SEL Tiguan, I was instantly struck with how inert my body felt in the seats of the Tiguan. It was as if it had been moulded to my back with NO pressure points and perfect positioning without fatigue. There was NO equal that I'd driven and the love was beginning. The steering wheel feel was superb with the controls intelligently laid out. Speaking of intelligently laid out the Infotainment system needed NO manual to operate and was full with not just radio and CD features but a TON of adjustments which allowed one to customize the car to their needs or liking electronically. The climate control was also no brainer. I was quite impressed with the construction and material qualities. There were NO creaks or noises whatsoever to be heard when driving on less then perfect roads. The view outside the front, side and back windows was virtually unobstructed (unlike all the others). The suspension absorbed most all the imperfections in the road but the car still handled like a competent car not leaning when cornering at speed (taking a 25mph curve at 50 was no big deal). The car exuded solid construction, no wind noise at high speeds and it astounded me that after putting up for several years with a Nissan Rogue I couldn't even hold a conversation with my wife in at highway speeds could easily converse with her as well as listen to the highly competent entertainment system. The lights are exceedingly bright and the exceptional fog lamp system they use illuminates off to the sides of the vehicle as well not just forward vastly increasing ones view. The Panoramic Sunroof is a real treat as is the powered rear hatch with tons of storage space. Another thing that surprised me was the mileage. The rated highway mileage is only 27mpg. However I live in a fairly rural area where the highway to a town about 25 minutes away is at 60mph speed limit. I used the amazing cruise control that maintains my distance from the vehicle in front of me and if they start to slow down it adjusts accordingly with NO input needed........AMAZING! After a week of travel back and forth to the said town, I checked my mileage and noted I got 32mpg. If I take the interstate to the nearest large city it's at 80mph. Under a week of those conditions I would drop to 28mpg. Still not unreasonable. All in all both my wife and I have been truly enjoying all aspects of this vehicle. It conveys a very luxurious feeling when driving it. Glad I went this route and passed on all the competition, which in my experiences had more weaknesses then this model has. Highly recommended.

