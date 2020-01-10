2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
What’s new
- More driver safety features are standard equipment
- Volkswagen's Car-Net communication system comes standard this year
- SEL trim includes heated steering wheel and automatic wipers
- Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Ample space for passengers and cargo
- Three-row seating is useful in a pinch
- Intuitive tech interface
- Subpar acceleration and responsiveness
- Ranks low in fuel economy for the class
- Optional larger wheels make for a bumpy ride
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Review
The current Volkswagen Tiguan was redesigned a few years back, though it still looks and feels fairly fresh. The 2020 Tiguan's biggest selling point is its optional third-row seat, which is something you can't find on leading competitors such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. That said, the third row is cramped and best left to shorter or younger occupants as leg- and headroom are in short supply.
Outside of the third row, we like the Tiguan's quiet and well-designed interior, easy-to-use tech, and variety of standard and available features such as smartphone integration and some driver assistance features. The sporty R-Line models give the Tiguan a bit more flair than some rivals, though we wish the package did more to improve the Tiguan's middling acceleration and lackluster driving dynamics. Fuel economy also fails to impress.
Ultimately, the Tiguan doesn't have enough positive qualities to truly stand out in the small SUV class. Unless you absolutely need the third row you'll probably be happier with the CR-V or another top pick such as the Mazda CX-5 or Subaru Forester.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
Handling is also disappointing. The Tiguan is OK as long as you don't push too hard, but go around a tight turn and you'll feel a lot of body roll. If you enjoy more spirited driving, it's not the ideal vehicle. Competitors such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Mazda CX-5 do a better job of maintaining composure.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Wind noise is minimal, and road noise is only apparent on atypical road surfaces (such as when traveling over train tracks or hitting bumps). The engine is quiet while cruising, but the transmission's odd shifting behavior may cause drivers to wring out the engine to get up to speed. The engine gets vocal above 2,000 rpm, and you'll hear a fair amount of turbocharger whooshing.
How’s the interior?8.0
It may, however, take some time to get used to the instrument panel's many features and controls. You may find the layout of the steering wheel's cruise control buttons and the ones controlling the SEL's digital instrument panel confusing, for example. Our staff was split over its intuitiveness.
How’s the tech?7.5
VW offers a lot of advanced driving aids on the Tiguan, but they don't feel fully baked yet. The adaptive cruise system is late to recognize cars merging into your lane and slow to react to the car in front leaving the lane. We also experienced some unwarranted inputs from the lane-keeping assist system in our test vehicle.
How’s the storage?8.0
A sliding second row and deep pockets near the hatch door make this space more versatile. The Tiguan offers lots of places to store small items, even in the third row. The front doors can fit two water bottles. A tray underneath the center console makes up for a relatively small bin underneath the armrest.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard7.0
Which Tiguan does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Tiguan models
The 2020 VW Tiguan is a two- or three-row SUV that comes in five trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, SEL and SEL Premium R-Line. All Tiguans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Three rows of seating come standard with front-wheel-drive models, and two rows are standard on all-wheel-drive models (with a third row available as an option).
Standard features for the Tiguan S include a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Driver assistance features include forward collision warning with automatic braking and blind-spot monitoring.
The SE includes all that plus useful extras such as keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats and an 8-inch touchscreen. The SE R-Line Black is pretty much the same thing but has larger wheels and sportier exterior styling elements.
Compared to the SE, the SEL and SEL R-Line come standard with even more features that include a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, remote start, a full digital gauge cluster display, more driver safety features, leather upholstery and a nine-speaker Fender sound system.
Consumer reviews
Very solid vehicle structurally. Nicely equipped at the SE level, I have the third row and the sunroof. This is a solid performer, the only complaint that I would say I have would be initial take off. This is easily remedied with manual shifting which provides excellent acceleration with the 180hp, which is very peppy, considering the weight of the car. The roominess in the car is exceptional, especially in the backseat, but there is plenty of room all around so you do not feel cramped anywhere. The third row seating area is small but that is to be expected. The sunroof is panoramic, but only opens halfway that is very nice. The tint is very nice and dark, this is nice especially if you live in hot areas. The infotainment center is very easy to learn and is extremely easy to access while driving both on the dash and on the wheel. I like that you get a longer warranty and also the thing include two years worth of maintenance depending on your dealer you may also get some extended maintenance as well. One thing that I really love is the pushbutton feature for the start/stop engine function that is mandatory on all new vehicles. This is really convenient if you’re in a drive-through, if you’re like me you don’t like your engine stopping at a stop light however if you’re in a drive-through for a long period of time you can turn it on without turning your car off, very convenient. All in all, I would make this purchase again without hesitation or regret. Also, when looking back at all the mechanical issues I had with Subaru, and they were major issues, I believe this was the best choice in the class.
We bought this car in March 2020 about a week before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the state of Utah. Ours is the teal paint with light gray seats and black carpet. This is our second Tiguan. Our first was a 2018 SE 4Motion. That one was a lease that we were going to give back, mostly because I could not face keeping it while having to pay it off out of warranty. It was a great vehicle and the 2020 is better. What is the difference between the 2018 SE 4Motion and the 2020 SE 4Motion? First of all, VW has the transmission better sorted. In the 2018, there was a lag in first gear where to overcome it, I had to mash the throttle to the floor. It did not entirely remove it bit it was as good as I could do. I even tried driving in Sport Mode with no luck. The 2020 has no lag. It will snap your neck if you floor it off the line. As a result, we are seeing MUCH improved city mpg as we can drive it normally. Our 2018 got about 24 mpg in town - still great considering the EPA rates it at 21. Our 2020 is around 27 mpg, that's what the EPA rates for highway mpg. It has not yet left Cache Valley although we have taken it thru Logan Canyon and up around the Idaho border. The last trip through Logan Canyon, we were getting close to 33 mpg overall despite climbing heading east and then descending west back home. Due to the pandemic, we just keep this car around town to get out of the house. It is very roomy. I have long legs but rear seat legroom is not compromised. We do not have the 3rd row so that allows for the rear seat to recline and mover fore and aft. There is a lot of cargo room behind the seats and the rear seats fold flat, 60/40. Handling is good for a CUV. The engine also has a wonderful snarl under throttle. VW has a variable torque management system that changes the amount of torque the engine delivers depending upon how much weight is in the vehicle and/or how far down you press the throttle. Mash it and all 225 torques come on early allowing for somewhat rapid getaways. Drive normally, and the engine saves itself and delivers enough twist to squirt easily into traffic. The vehicle is silent at speed and climbs really well. The 8A is matched really well and the shifts are almost imperceptible. I love the 17" wheels as they allow for good sidewall on the tires, soaking up bumps while still allowing for some fun when the roads start to bend left and right. The ride is firm but not jarring. It filters out the little bumps and controls the larger ones well. It doesn't float like a Lincoln but it doesn't ride like a buck-board horsecart either. It is really nice. The AWD is a freaking billy goat in the snow. In Logan, we get our fair share of snow. This last winter, it started in October and didn't melt until April. All the while, our Tig just went where it was pointed. We got snow tires for it to make it even more sure-footed. Highly recommend snow tires to take away all stress. On a scale of 1 to BUY IT, I say BUY IT. It does everything well and still manages to be fun to drive while being economical.
The Edmunds review appears to be directed at those in the market for a CRV, CX5 or RAV4 and considering the base Tiguan S and SE models. In that case, maybe one of the Japanese models is the way to go. If your budget allows for the higher trim SELP R-Line, the CRV, CX5 and RAV4 don't have trims that come close in my opinion. The SELP R-Line's competition includes the X3 and Q5 and it would hold its own regardless of prices against these German competitors if the engine was tuned a little more aggressively. I'm assuming VW made compromises for regular fuel and MPGs over acceleration. For at least $10k less and the addition of a third row for car-pooling little ones, my choice was the SELP R-Line over the Audi and BMW. I considered the less expensive SE R-Line wondering if a $5k tech package was worth the price of the SELP and was happy with my decision. Readers can check out the long list of tech features on the SELP R-Line which is basically everything including the digital cockpit. Favorite features: luxurious interior, well-integrated tech, handling, fuel efficiency and sharp exterior. This SUV handles better than many sedans. Room for improvement: tune the engine like the CX5 turbo where drivers who choose premium fuel are rewarded with additional hp and torque. Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats would be nice options, but maybe not worth the additional price.
First and foremost perhaps my most important aspects of a car I would like to own is the seat comfort. Having test driven Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Ford, Chevy and Mazda before coming upon a SEL Tiguan, I was instantly struck with how inert my body felt in the seats of the Tiguan. It was as if it had been moulded to my back with NO pressure points and perfect positioning without fatigue. There was NO equal that I'd driven and the love was beginning. The steering wheel feel was superb with the controls intelligently laid out. Speaking of intelligently laid out the Infotainment system needed NO manual to operate and was full with not just radio and CD features but a TON of adjustments which allowed one to customize the car to their needs or liking electronically. The climate control was also no brainer. I was quite impressed with the construction and material qualities. There were NO creaks or noises whatsoever to be heard when driving on less then perfect roads. The view outside the front, side and back windows was virtually unobstructed (unlike all the others). The suspension absorbed most all the imperfections in the road but the car still handled like a competent car not leaning when cornering at speed (taking a 25mph curve at 50 was no big deal). The car exuded solid construction, no wind noise at high speeds and it astounded me that after putting up for several years with a Nissan Rogue I couldn't even hold a conversation with my wife in at highway speeds could easily converse with her as well as listen to the highly competent entertainment system. The lights are exceedingly bright and the exceptional fog lamp system they use illuminates off to the sides of the vehicle as well not just forward vastly increasing ones view. The Panoramic Sunroof is a real treat as is the powered rear hatch with tons of storage space. Another thing that surprised me was the mileage. The rated highway mileage is only 27mpg. However I live in a fairly rural area where the highway to a town about 25 minutes away is at 60mph speed limit. I used the amazing cruise control that maintains my distance from the vehicle in front of me and if they start to slow down it adjusts accordingly with NO input needed........AMAZING! After a week of travel back and forth to the said town, I checked my mileage and noted I got 32mpg. If I take the interstate to the nearest large city it's at 80mph. Under a week of those conditions I would drop to 28mpg. Still not unreasonable. All in all both my wife and I have been truly enjoying all aspects of this vehicle. It conveys a very luxurious feeling when driving it. Glad I went this route and passed on all the competition, which in my experiences had more weaknesses then this model has. Highly recommended.
Features & Specs
|SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$28,395
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$27,095
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$24,945
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,545
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tiguan safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns if a front collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, the system can apply automatic emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon in the side mirror when a vehicle enters a blind spot.
- Lane Assist
- Warns the driver with flashing LED of a vehicle in a blind spot. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. the competition
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Volkswagen Atlas
The Atlas is the Tiguan's larger sibling. Both are available with three rows of seating, though passengers in the rear will be much more comfortable in the Atlas. The extra space does come at a cost to the Atlas' MSRP and fuel economy, especially with the V6 fitted to most trims.
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Honda CR-V
Honda's best-selling model features some of the best interior packaging of any vehicle in any class, with clever storage and more storage capacity than the Volkswagen. It's quick, too, and still bests the Tiguan in fuel economy. Our biggest complaint with the Honda is its middling infotainment system.
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Toyota RAV4
We like the Toyota RAV4's roomy interior, big cargo capacity and easy-to-use controls. You also get more standard safety features and greater off-roading ability compared to the Tiguan. But we're not so hot on the RAV4's lackluster power and vague steering. Neither one is a home run, but you probably prefer the Tiguan if you like the idea of having a third-row seat.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Tiguan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan:
- More driver safety features are standard equipment
- Volkswagen's Car-Net communication system comes standard this year
- SEL trim includes heated steering wheel and automatic wipers
- Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volkswagen Tiguan reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,945.
Other versions include:
- SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,395
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,095
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,945
- SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,545
- SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,595
- S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $26,245
- SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $30,295
- SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,795
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,245
What are the different models of Volkswagen Tiguan?
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Tiguan 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Tiguan.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan?
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,920 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,920 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,215.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 41 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,344. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,322 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,322 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,022.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 61 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,806 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,806 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,459.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 59 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,650. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,022 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,022 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,628.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 38 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,615. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,264 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,264 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,351.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 28 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,178 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,178 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,937.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,965. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,175 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,175 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,790.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,849. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,370 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,370 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,479.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,899. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,645 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,645 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,255.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
