Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)

2020 Porsche 911

#2 Luxury sport coupe

What’s new

  • Fully redesigned for 2020
  • Many small changes to the exterior and a completely new interior
  • Designed to be more comfortable over a wider variety of driving conditions
  • Kicks off the eighth 911 generation

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
  • Powerful and surprisingly economical engines
  • Premium interior with lots of customization possibilities
  • Comfortable and practical for daily driving
  • Infotainment system is quirky and hard to reach
  • Engine doesn't provide much aural thrill
MSRP Starting at
$97,400
Select your model:
2020 Porsche 911 pricing

2020 Porsche 911 Review

Although the 2020 Porsche 911 kicks off a new generation — code-named 992 — it isn't wildly different from its 991 predecessor. If you want that from your next sports car, Chevrolet will be happy to sell you a mid-engine C8 Corvette. But the redesigned 2020 911 is more than up to the challenge of subtly evolving Porsche's rear-engine icon.

This new 911 picks up right where the old model left off by pairing supercar-adjacent performance with everyday drivability. For now, Porsche is offering just the Carrera and Carrera S versions, plus the all-wheel-drive 4 and 4S versions. Engine horsepower is up slightly, and the PDK automatic transmission now sports an extra gear. Bored with the idea of just a "regular" Carrera? Just as the sun sets in the west, you can bet that Porsche has its typical buffet of Turbos and GT3s queued up in the pipeline for future model years.

Key infotainment updates and interior improvements make the interior look more modern than before. But, really, it's the driving experience that matters, and here the newest 911 once again delivers. It's relentlessly fast in a straight line, uncannily balanced through tight or long-sweeping corners, and surprisingly comfortable to drive on a daily basis. If you need one performance car that can do it all, the Porsche 911 is still at the top of a very short list.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Porsche 911 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.2 / 10
The Porsche 911 expertly fills the middle ground between touring and scintillating performance. The new interior will likely divide opinion, but Porsche's push for modernity has been largely successful. Though it may have lost its evocative sound, the 911 hasn't lost its benchmark status.

How does it drive?

9.5
We tested the 911 Carrera S with the PDK eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Acceleration is impressively rapid in any situation. The launch control mode is easy to activate, and with it we observed a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.2 seconds. This car feels as if it can do full throttle and high speeds all day.

Similarly impressive are the brakes. Our test vehicle had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and they stopped our test car from 60 mph in a scant 97 feet. Brake feel and pedal effort are excellent for both casual and high-performance driving. Around turns, the 911 is so quick and precise that it feels as if it's tapped directly into the driver's mind. Even with all this capability, the 911 is an easy car to drive in everyday conditions thanks to its best-in-the-business PDK automatic transmission. The breadth of the 911's capabilities is nearly unrivaled at this price.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Overall comfort is impressive considering how much performance the 911 provides. The optional ventilated adaptive sport seats are agreeable even after several hours of driving, for instance. Our test vehicle had the optional sport suspension. With it, you'll feel every flaw in the road, but impacts are never harsh, even when driving in Sport mode.

Road noise is more noticeable than in some rival sports cars, but it's not grating. The engine sounds rough and surprisingly unrefined at cold startup and really doesn't start sounding like a proper 911 flat-six until you get the revs high. Buyers new to the 911 might not mind but returning customers will pine for the sound of older 911s.

How’s the tech?

6.5
Porsche bills itself as a builder of driver's cars, placing technology and infotainment as secondary concerns. While some owners may appreciate that sentiment, we're sure more will be disappointed in both the execution and functionality of many of the 911's advanced features.

For example, many drivers will find the high-definition touchscreen and controller knob placed just out of reach, and the on-screen buttons are too small. Apple CarPlay is easier to use and has more natural voice controls than Porsche's native system, but Android Auto is not offered. The standard audio system is truly disappointing — it sounds weak and suffers from terrible staging.

How’s the storage?

7.0
Because the engine occupies the rear half of the car, cargo space is restricted to a 4.6-cubic-foot bin under the hood. It's large enough for two soft-sided carry-on bags but not much else. You can use the rear seats for additional storage, but getting stuff in and out requires an awkward stoop and a tight squeeze. There's also not a lot of space for your personal items. The cupholders, pockets and bins are all small, so pack accordingly.

Want to take your new baby along for a ride? The car-seat anchors are easy to find, but that's about the only good thing we can say. The lack of rear seat room means installing a child safety seat is very difficult. (The same goes for getting a child in or out.) But if you really need a vehicle for family duty, the Panamera, Cayenne and Macan are obviously better suited.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA estimates the Carrera S at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway), which is good for the class. As with any sports car, achieving those results is an exercise in restraint. On our best behavior, we only managed 16.4 mpg. On a racetrack, our results plummeted to a wastefully rewarding 6.6 mpg.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Carrera and Carrera S base pricing is right in there with other sports car rivals, but you won't get nearly as many standard features as you would with the competition. At this price, competitors such as BMW 850i come almost fully loaded. In some cases, you'd have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to option-up a 911 to a similar specification. Of course, the build quality is excellent, and Porsche offers nearly endless opportunities for personalization. In warranty coverage and ownership experience, it's comparable to the rest of the class.

Wildcard

10.0
When it comes to pure driving joy, the 911 Carrera S gets it right. It's very entertaining to drive and, even more important, it's easy to drive in a spirited manner. The impeccable steering and predictable handling encourage the driver to push a little harder, yet the 911 remains controllable if you overstep those boundaries.

Just as impressive as its outright performance is the 911's friendly demeanor in everyday situations. The 911 is perhaps a victim of its own success since its prevalence means it doesn't turn heads as much as some other sports cars. But it hasn't lost any of its style or desirability.

Which 911 does Edmunds recommend?

While we expect plenty of additional variants in the 992's future, there are only a few to pick from right now. As the default choice, we'd recommend the Carrera S. It's got more power, bigger standard brakes and a torque-vectoring differential. From there, you can customize your 911 to your heart's content with all sorts of unique paint, stitching, seat belts and extra options packages.

Porsche 911 models

The 2020 Porsche 911 is currently available as a coupe and convertible. Both come in four variants: Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S (the 4 indicates all-wheel drive). The Carrera and Carrera 4 share a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. The S models get an upgraded version of that engine good for 443 hp and 390 lb-ft. All four variants come standard with an eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) automatic, though a seven-speed manual is available for the Carrera S and 4S for no additional charge.

Standard equipment on the Carrera includes 19-inch wheels in front and 20-inch wheels in the back, summer tires, an adaptive suspension (PASM), LED headlights, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Technology features include two USB ports, a 10.9-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, onboard Wi-Fi and an eight-speaker sound system.

The Carrera S gets the aforementioned more powerful engine, bigger wheels and brakes, and an electronically controlled torque-vectoring rear differential. Selecting the manual adds the Sport Chrono package (optional on PDK models) and a mechanical differential. The Carrera 4 and the Carrera 4S feature all-wheel drive.

As you'd probably expect if you've got any familiarity with the 911, the options are nearly endless. Depending on whether you go with the standard Carrera or the S, you can add upgrades such as a PASM sport suspension, a sport exhaust system, a rear-wheel-steering feature to tighten the turning radius and improve high-speed stability, and a more advanced torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus). Inside, Porsche offers sport seats with a combination of leather and simulated suede upholstery, a couple of sound system upgrades, and a seemingly endless array of trim and color customization options. Most of the 911's advanced driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are optional as well.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2018 Grd Sport Corvette For 2020 Porsche Carrera S
Tom,
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

Traded in a Corvette for the new 2020 Porsche Carrera S. In short, I have never looked backed. The performance and handling are true German outstanding engineering. It feels similar in straight line speed but handling is tighter with the Porsche. The car just feels better built to me and renewed my excitement about driving a sports car. The interior is very comfortable and instrument panel fantastic. My only con is that the learning curve is more for feeling comfortable with all the controls.

5 out of 5 stars, Love at first ride
JP,
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

Was looking at the new c8, but the lack of sports car feel and handling made me go out and test drive a 911. After the test drive I was sold. 1200 miles in and it’s been a love affair with the road that I haven’t had since owning my 2001 YZF-R6.

5 out of 5 stars, 911 Thrill machine 4K update
Chic 911,
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

911 C2 Carrera S is everything and more than I could have wanted, The car is so enjoyable to drive that I often find myself smiling or laughing at how incredible and usable the performance is. It makes you feel like a better driver than you are. All specifications are on line so I won't mention them however I will discuss how those number translate in the real world. O-60 and 60-0 are easily achieved without drama. The brakes are so strong that I find myself occasionally looking in the rear view mirror hoping the car behind me left enough braking room. 4 wheel steering is a must purchase option. Lane changes at highway speeds and above are telepathic, no body lean, no upset to the chassis, just rock solid performance. Interior is pleasant but not luxurious considering the price. Sound levels are rather high at around town speeds but fade away on the highway. Storage is adequate thanks to the small back seat which can never be used for a human over 4 ft tall. I have noticed when the temp drops below 45 degrees the tires have a hard time keeping contact during rapid acceleration from stand still. This is typical of summer tires however makes me think maybe I should have opted for the 4S. Update...Car now has 4K miles . Still agree with my original review. Had the car on the track finally and it was superb. Few stock vehicles can keep up with it. Steering feedback is excellent, you can feel when your approaching the limits of adhesion. Brakes are powerful. I could late brake into a turn well after other vehicles were on their binders. Rained in the afternoon which gave me the opportunity to test wet mode on the track. Once again the car amazes. All but 2 cars pitted during the storm but my Porsche felt planted. You can't imagine the performance capability of this vehicle until you bring it to the track.

5 out of 5 stars, New Porsche 992 S
Pete Strombeck,
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

This car is insane. I've owned 6 Porsche cars even a 911 Turbo. This new 992 S is insane from the new body lines to the interior, Porsche got this one right.

2020 Porsche 911 videos

2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2019 BMW 8 Series -- Battle of the Grand Tourers

2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2019 BMW 8 Series -- Battle of the Grand Tourers

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Meet the eighth wonder of the 911 world. Codename 992, this, the latest generation of the Porsche 911 Carrera S, has just landed in the US so we thought we'd pitch it straight into battle with its most obvious rival. MARK TAKAHASHI: That Porsche 911 is a special grand touring car, no doubt. But it has a new challenger with an old name. This is the BMW 8 Series, and it has a lot of the same style and refinement. And at least on paper, for performance, it's its most direct competitor. ALISTAIR WEAVER: We'll drive them on the road, on the track, and yes, we'll even drag race them. Then we'll argue about which one is best. But before all of that, please subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel, and head to Edmunds.com for a great deal and all your car shopping needs. Over the past 20 or 30 years, Porsche has really worked hard to broaden the appeal of the 911. If you want a hardcore, track-focused version, you can still choose the GT3 or the GT2, but the entry-level Carrera and this, the Carrera S, are really everyday sports cars. This latest interior is much improved. The quality's superb, and all the latest infotainment gadgets are focused on this large touchscreen. The driving position's great. The seats are supported but cossetting. And while the ride quality's not quite as good as a luxury sedan or SUV, this would be a brilliant, long-distance car, something to go coast-to-coast. It's what, in the olden days, people would call a GT, a grand tourer. MARK TAKAHASHI: For a starting price of $115,000, that Carrera S better be special. This 850-- it starts just about $2,000 less, but it has a huge advantage when it comes to standard features. You get way more with this car. Not just all wheel drive, all wheel steering, and adaptive dampers, but a lot of convenience and advanced safety features that, quite frankly, should be standard on that 911. Overall, the big difference between these two cars is this is more comfortable and practical than the 911. ALISTAIR WEAVER: No one does evolution quite like Porsche. This, the eighth generation of the 911, is instantly familiar. There's the classic silhouette and those voluptuous hips, but look a little closer and you see some exquisite new detailing. These headlights, for example, are haute couture. And have a look at this. Now, this is a little bit geeky, but I love the fact that the badge is now recessed into the hood. Yeah, just imagine how expensive that is to manufacture. Take a walk down the flanks, press the key, and the door handles now pop out to meet you. Arguably, the biggest change, though, is here at the back. Like every new Porsche, the latest generation of 911 has a red strip on every variant, and the exhausts now protrude from the rear bumper. Hiding under here is the now-familiar 3-liter twin turbo flat 6 that was found in the old 911, except that it's been redeveloped to offer an extra 23 horsepower. So that's 443 horsepower in total. Now, I know this is entirely subjective, and the 992 is beautifully executed, but overall, I'm not sure I didn't prefer the look of the old 991. MARK TAKAHASHI: Alistair makes some great points on the 911, but that silhouette, for me? It's actually getting a little too familiar. It's not turning heads the way 911s used to, and certainly isn't turning heads the way the 850 is. The 850 follows my favorite formula for touring coupe, and that's a long hood up front with a big stonking V8 underneath. It's a lot of great surface treatments throughout the entire car. I love the double-bubble roof and all of these sharp creases and coved-out surfaces. They lighten that visual weight. This graceful roofline tapers down to the stubby, but not tiny, trunk. It has 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space. That's almost triple what the 911 has. And the-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Blah, blah, blah, blah. If you want luggage capacity, frankly, buy an SUV. And to my eyes, it still looks like a $120,000 German Camaro. MARK TAKAHASHI: Oh, ouch. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Anyway, should we hit the track? MARK TAKAHASHI: Sure. Let's see what your Sport Beetle can do. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: So before we get out to the circuit and find out how well these cars go around corners, we thought we'd have an old fashioned drag race. It's a classic battle-- front engine V8, all-wheel drive versus rear engine, flat 6, rear-wheel drive. Mark has an extra 80 horsepower, but of course, he has a power-to-weight disadvantage. And so does his car. MARK TAKAHASHI: I live my life 1,320 feet at a time. I am Groot. [ENGINES REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: [YELLING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Oh, no. No. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Ha. Easy. MARK TAKAHASHI: Boo. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One mil. One mil to the empire. This really came as no surprise, as when we tested these cars of the Edmunds Test Track, the 911 had a half-second advantage in the quarter-mile. But straight line speed doesn't necessarily mean it's a better sports car. MARK TAKAHASHI: Let us go. Impress me. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Impress you. It is amazing jumping onto the circuit. We've talked a lot at the top of the show and off-camera about how the 911 is turning into a GT, and you need a GT3 if you want to be a real hardcore enthusiast. Then you get out on a circuit like this and stick it into Sport Plus mode, and it just comes alive. It's just wonderful. It's so agile, so precise. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's so much more fun to drive, and it seems more at home being tossed around like this. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's strange, because on the road, I was really disappointed by the sound of this engine, certainly compared to the naturally-aspirated 911s of old. But now on the track, it does kind of sound good, doesn't it? MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. It sounds a lot better when you can really wind it up, like we are right now. But in the city, I was as disappointed as I was with the 718 Boxster and Cayman. It just didn't sound good. It didn't encourage you to drive it hard. But you're right, it's singing just fine right here. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's interesting. The last time I was on the streets of Willow Circuit, I was actually in a 911 GT3. And I'm not going to pretend that this is as exciting as that car, which really is track-focused. But it's still mighty good. You don't need a 911 GT3 to have a fun track day car. And of course, this is so much more usable on the road. It's amazing how, once you put it into Sport Plus setting, once you start to lean on it, how it manages to change character, and how much that kind of essence of what a Porsche is all about is maintained. And I don't want to kind of wax lyrical and make this sound like a puff piece, but it's pretty good. I think above all else, what makes this car for me is just the steering. I remember when Porsche first introduced electric power steering, and all the traditionalists, me included, were horrified that the last minutia of steering feel had gone. But I think they did an amazing job in the time between then and now of improving this system. And this is still the best steering on any road car on sale today. I love it. MARK TAKAHASHI: This latest redesign for the 992 did a lot, interior-wise. It cleaned it up, but I'm almost thinking they cleaned it up too much because we used to complain there are too many buttons, and now I'm saying, there aren't enough buttons. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I agree. It's all our fault. The one thing about the touchscreen-- everything now is focused on this screen. But you have to be pretty precise. And if you're on a slightly bumpy road, I found myself kind of a bit all over the place. MARK TAKAHASHI: And the buttons are a little on the small side, and you have to give it a pretty decent poke to get it to actually respond. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So there's a few odd things in here. This sort of piano-black plastic in the middle-- I've been prodding it for the last few days expecting it to be a button, and there's nothing behind it. And all you get is these kind of greasy finger marks. MARK TAKAHASHI: I also feel like it's wasted potential. They could have put a little storage there, a couple slots, a pocket or something for your personal effects, which is a little lacking in this car. And there's some usability, some functionality problems I have with it, as well. ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you have it in the navigation setting, a lot of the map is actually obscured by the steering wheel and the clock, and the temperature gauge is obscured by the other side of the steering wheel. So it's far from perfect. But one detail I love, though, is this central rev counter, which has been a hallmark of every 911. And they've gone for a real retro feel. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. It certainly has that aesthetic of a nice fine expensive wristwatch. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This car, above all else, feels like a luxury good, which given that, in this specification, it costs nearly $140,000, then it kind of needs to. MARK TAKAHASHI: But that's it. That's it right there-- that noise, and the feeling of being kind of shuffled around a little bit, taking each turn. That's what every 911 should feel like. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I am surprised at how different it feels. When you get out of the BMW, which let's face it, might not be the M8, but it's still an M850. So I expected a greater sharpness to it. And yet, the difference is absolutely colossal. They don't feel like rivals anymore out here. They feel like cars built for entirely different purposes. And that's a bit of a surprise how different they feel. I expected this not to feel as good on the circuit, and I expected the BMW to feel better. MARK TAKAHASHI: Really? I'm intrigued, because I mean, it's fairly well-known you're a Porsche-phile. ALISTAIR WEAVER: [LAUGHS] MARK TAKAHASHI: This 911 is instantly easy to drive. You know what to expect. There isn't a lot of getting to know you, as I had to do with the 8 series. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I think that's fair. I think no rear-engined 443-horsepower sports cars has any right to be this easy to drive. And of course, as we have been, you can turn all the gadgets off and start to slide it around, and then you can make it oversteer. And you have to provoke it pretty hard these days, but you can still make it dance if you want to. [MUSIC PLAYING] So Mark, we just jumped out of the 911. I think both of us were hugely impressed by that on the track. This feels, even from the passenger seat, very different. MARK TAKAHASHI: I think it feels different from every seat, actually. It's an 1,100-pound difference between the two cars, and even though this has an 80-horsepower advantage, it's all given back. You really feel that weight transfer back and forth in a way that you don't in the 911. The 911 is so much tidier and happier on track than this. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I was amazed at just how different this felt, at how much bigger and heavier it feels. The 911 almost shrinks around you on the circuit. This feels like it grows. And I think a lot of that is not just the mass, but also the steering. This gives you so little feedback, compared to the Porsche, on what's going on. And I think that's been a criticism of a lot of recent BMWs. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's funny that we don't have any steering feel in this because it is really important. Especially in this car with all that weight in the nose, I want to feel when we're starting to wash out those front tire patches. But it is still very competent. As soon as they start washing away, we get a little more traction from the all-wheel drive system. But the 911 is simply a better track car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And I think for a car with an M badge-- I know it's not the M8. We're driving that shortly-- I kind of still expect a little bit more. And it's frustrating, in a way, because you feel that there's actually a really good chassis and a good setup. And it's just the tactile bits-- the throttle response, the steering feel, even the brake feel, as well-- it just doesn't feel as harmonious as the Porsche. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's a little softer. It's a little sloppier. ALISTAIR WEAVER: A lot sloppier. MARK TAKAHASHI: I wouldn't say a lot. Come on. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It just feels like a big, blunt instrument in the way that the Porsche is this kind of finely-crafted scalpel. And at the beginning of this film, and off-camera, as well, we've been talking about how the 911's become this GT, this grand tourer. It's got bigger. It's got heavier. But when you come to the circuit and really push them, then there's still a world of difference between the 911 and pretty much anything else in this market. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. They've certainly had a few decades to fine-tune it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You sort of muscled this around the circuit in a way that the 911 is all about finesse and fingertip control. MARK TAKAHASHI: And that might be one of the reasons why I also like it. I like Mustangs. I like big, beefy V8s that you kind of have to work to get. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is. I just wish it gave me a little bit more feedback. So I don't mind muscling it, but I kind of want to know what the car's doing. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, and I'm holding out hope for that M8, that maybe that will be the sharper, rougher one. I think they gave themselves that room to improve. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One thing I will say is, when I originally saw this car, I wasn't super impressed by the interior. But now, driving it out in the real world, I kind of like it. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's certainly more practical than the Porsche, in a number of ways. They've got their infotainment system dialed in really well. It's the right reach for me. It's the right size screen. I like it is in my sight lines. But everything else-- placed kind of right where I want them, mostly in interior storage. I actually have a little pad for my phone, as well as a center armrest bin and bigger pockets, which I think is actually important for a grand touring car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The other thing that I like, actually, is although this screen in the center here is touch sensitive, you've also got this rotary control knob down here. Maybe we're just getting old, but I actually like the idea of having a kind of rotary node that's easier to control and a little bit more precise than prodding. And it helps my OCD, as well. MARK TAKAHASHI: Well, one thing about that dial is it allows you to operate the system without being nearly as distracted because when you're using a touchscreen, you actually have to look at the screen and navigate towards where you want it, versus this, which has little detentes, so you just kind of move it from hot spot to hot spot. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It also has a proper gear stick. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yes. ALISTAIR WEAVER: None of that sort of little-- MARK TAKAHASHI: It looks like a little electric shaver. There's one area where I can see the 911 has an advantage, and that's visibility. It's a nearly unimpeded view outward, mostly because that front roof pillar is thinner. I'm having to bob back and forth with the sharp left turns on this track that I don't have to do in the 911. And that's also true when you want to look off to the sides and in the back. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I know this car has a lot bigger trunk than the 911. We can absolutely agree on that. But those rear seats are still pretty much useless. MARK TAKAHASHI: But maybe they're a little more accommodating than a 911? There's only one way to find out. Alastair, I believe the sensation I'm feeling right now is regret. Yeah, it's not meant for-- oh, dear. It's not meant for adults back here. It's meant for children. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This is quite a nice little sequence of corners, actually. You take it in on the brakes, just use the inertia of the car. MARK TAKAHASHI: I make poor life decisions. What's our safe word? Sea cucumber. Sea cucumber. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sea cucumber? MARK TAKAHASHI: That's my safe word. You know too much about me now. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Have you had enough, Mark? MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, I'm done. [MUSIC PLAYING] When we started out this morning, we thought it was going to be a really close battle. But as the day wore on, the gap has widened. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It has, and to be honest, we've been surprised just how different these two cars really are. Despite the M for motorsport in the M850i, this is really a luxury sporting sedan in a pretty coupe body. MARK TAKAHASHI: Which is one of the reasons we both agree that after a long day at the track, it's our choice to get us home because it's just a little bit more comfortable. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But if you want something that's really going to engage you, going to excite you, going to put a smile on your face, if you want a real sports car, then the only choice is the 911. Porsche's done a great job with this eighth generation. It's even easier to live with on a daily basis. The new interior, for example, is much improved. But underneath, it's still a 911. And out here on the circuit, it just felt fabulous. Our top-rated sports coupe just got a little bit better. MARK TAKAHASHI: Let us know what you think in the comments below. Hit subscribe. And for more information on the Porsche, the BMW, and all of its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's Edmunds-- MARK TAKAHASHI: Dot-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Com. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Alistair Weaver and Mark Takahashi pit the 2019 BMW 8 Series against the 2020 Porsche 911. Both the Porsche 992 and the M850i are stout performers that you can also drive every day. Does the 911 Carrera S sports car background give it an advantage over the more comfort-oriented 8 Series? Watch to find out.

Features & Specs

Carrera S 2dr Coupe features & specs
Carrera S 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
MSRP$113,300
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower443 hp @ 6500 rpm
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
MSRP$120,600
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower443 hp @ 6500 rpm
Carrera 2dr Coupe features & specs
Carrera 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
MSRP$97,400
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower379 hp @ 6500 rpm
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
MSRP$104,700
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Horsepower379 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all 2020 Porsche 911 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 911 safety features:

Porsche Active Safe
Alerts the driver about an imminent front collision and applies the brakes if necessary. It's included with adaptive cruise control.
Front and Rear Park Assist
Sounds an audible warning when the front or rear bumpers of the car are approaching an obstacle.
Porsche Car Connect
Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.

Porsche 911 vs. the competition

Porsche 911 vs. Chevrolet Corvette

Redesigned for 2020, the Chevrolet Corvette is now a closer rival to the Porsche 911 than ever. Chevy has switched the Corvette from front-engine to mid-engine, and by doing so created plenty of buzz. Like the 911, the Corvette has been around for decades and should offer a desirable combination of practicality and performance. We can't wait to put these two titans head to head.

Compare Porsche 911 & Chevrolet Corvette features

Porsche 911 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman

If you want a Porsche but the 911 is out of your budget, the 718 Cayman might be the right fit. A high-performance sports car in its own right, the 718 Cayman, especially in GT4 trim, feels right at home on a track or on a bendy mountain road. It also offers the same exceptional Porsche build quality as the 911 and an excellent driving experience from behind the wheel.

Compare Porsche 911 & Porsche 718 Cayman features

Porsche 911 vs. Jaguar F-Type

Available in a wide variety of trim levels with different engines and specs to match, the Jaguar F-Type is the British answer to the German 911. The F-Type has sleek styling, precise handling and an impressive interior. It's also a comfortable daily driver, even if it is a bit loud on the highway. From a design standpoint, however, the F-Type is getting a bit dated. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jaguar F-Type SVR.

Compare Porsche 911 & Jaguar F-Type features

Edmunds Track Tested: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingOctober 9th, 2019

For years we've known that the Porsche 911 Carrera S expertly fills the middle ground between comfortable touring and scintillating performance. Its sharp responses and communicative feedback make it very easy to just hop in and get on with spirited driving. It's a satisfying sports coupe whether you're a seasoned veteran or relative newcomer. But what's the deal with the new 992 generation — is it better enough than the last?

To find out, we took a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S to the Edmunds test track. For reference, a 2017 911 Carrera S PDK hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds in our testing, en route to an 11.4-second quarter-mile at 120.3 mph. Tough act to follow, no? Read on to see all of the numbers and information on the 992 C2S from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $143,350
Date of test: 8/26/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 3,599
Powertrain: 3.0L Flat-6 Turbo | 8-Speed Automated Manual | RWD
Horsepower: 443 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque: 390 lb-ft @ 2,300 rpm

2020 911 Carrera S Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 1.4 sec
0-45 mph 2.2 sec
0-60 mph 3.2 sec
0-75 mph 4.5 sec
Quarter-mile 11.3 sec @ 122.1 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 3.0 sec

"For launch control, be in Sport Plus with PSM off. Left foot on the brake and floor the accelerator. 'Launch Control Activated' will pop up on the right hand screen. Revs climb to 5000, and we had better luck letting them sit there for a couple moments, which possibly helps build turbo boost, knocking off a couple hundredths of a second to get down to 3.2 seconds to 60 mph. The quarter-mile is pretty much the same any way you run it, but this seems to have a positive effect on the launch. The launches are effortless and dead repeatable. They don't feel harsh on the powertrain, yet they push forward with impressive thrust, with no perceptible wheel spin. Gear changes are quick and relatively smooth, but bump you forward just a bit with each engagement. Very linear powerband. So nice."

2020 911 Carrera S Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 24 ft
60-0 mph 97 ft

"As expected, braking is rock solid, coming in at a tidy 97 feet from 60 mph. Stability is arrow-straight with only the mildest of steering-wheel wiggle. The ABS is super fast-acting — sounds different, even — and the brake pedal is very nice amount of firm. Because there's so little nosedive, it actually feels like you aren't braking as quickly as you are. ABS pulses happen so quickly that you don't feel them as much through the pedal, but it's perceptible enough to know when you're braking into that zone. There was some pad squeal when braking hard around the handling loop, but the carbon brakes remained fade-free."

2020 Carrera S Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 1.10 g

"Wow, amazing amounts of grip here. Sport Plus and Comfort were able to generate nearly the same amount of cornering performance, though it felt more dramatic in Sport Plus. You can definitely feel the gain in roll stiffness when dialing it up. I found myself tilting my head to nearly horizontal in counteracting the G-Forces. Yet this car still feels very approachable and mild-mannered. Initial turn in can feel a little unnatural at times if the torque vectoring kicks in, but midcorner changes in throttle and steering are well received. You can pretty much place this car where you want it. Such easy precision."

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: Rear-wheel drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: Flat-6                                                                    
Engine Displacement (liters): 3.0                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged                                                               
Indicated Redline: 7,400                                                               
Actual Redline (rev limit): 7,500                                                               
Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Auto-clutch manual                                                             
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel mounted                                                      
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                    
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: Yes 

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 3,428                                                 
Weight L/F (lbs): 597                                                          
Weight L/R (lbs): 1,098                                                                 
Weight R/F (lbs): 651                                                                    
Weight R/R (lbs): 1,082                                                                
Weight distribution, front (%): 36.4                             

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: Carbon-ceramic disc            
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented and drilled           
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Fixed                                                            
Brake Pistons - Front: 6                                            
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: Carbon-ceramic disc             
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented and drilled                                
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Fixed                                                            
Brake Pistons - Rear: 4                                                                 
Parking Brake: Button                           

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 38                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 46                                                                  
Tire Make: Pirelli                                             
Tire Model: P Zero NA1                                                                
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Regular                                                              
Tire Season: Summer                                                                   
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 245/35 ZR20 91Y                                          
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 305/30 ZR21 100Y   
Spare Tire Type: Sealant plus inflator                                                                
Tire Treadwear Rating: 220                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
Tire Traction Rating: AA    

About the Driver
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

2020 Porsche 911 Overview

Living Legend Gets a Careful Redesign

Josh Sadlier by Josh Sadlier , Director of Content StrategySeptember 9th, 2019

What is it?

Although the 2020 Porsche 911 kicks off a new generation — code-named 992 — it isn't wildly different from its 991 predecessor. If you want that from your next sports car, Chevrolet will be happy to sell you a mid-engine C8 Corvette. But the redesigned 2020 911 is more than up to the challenge of subtly evolving Porsche's rear-engine icon. Available as a coupe or convertible with a variety of turbocharged flat-six engines, the 992 charges forward as one of the very best performance cars you can buy.

Why does it matter?

The 911 has come a long way since the 1970s, when the front-engine Porsche 928 coupe was developed to replace it. Instead, the 928 only made it through a single prolonged generation, bowing out in the mid-'90s, while the 911 has rebounded to become one of the world's premier sports cars, regardless of price. In fact, the 911 has been through no fewer than five generations since those dark days — 964, 993, 996, 997, 991 — and now there's a new generation for 2020, the 992.

At a high level, the 992 picks up right where the 991 left off, pairing supercar-adjacent performance with everyday drivability, but adding key enhancements like a new customizable digital instrument panel and a greatly improved central touchscreen. The tendency at Porsche is to roll out new 911 variants slowly as a generation gets underway, but shoppers can already choose from rear- or all-wheel-drive models with multiple levels of power and grip. In the RWD category, there's the base 911 Carrera and the more aggressive 911 Carrera S, while AWD fans can look to the 911 Carrera 4 or 911 Carrera 4S. The Carrera and Carrera 4 share a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque; the S models, meanwhile, get a beefier 3.0-liter unit good for 443 hp and 390 lb-ft.

Why does all that matter? Because the 911 is Porsche's halo car. It's supposed to be the perfect driving machine, or at least as close as you can get to perfection for the money. Purists may continue to bemoan the demise of Porsche's delightful naturally aspirated flat-six engines, but the move to turbocharging across the board has undoubtedly pushed performance to a new level. The 911 always matters, but with expectations at an all-time high, the pressure is squarely on the 992 to deliver.

What does it compete with?

The redesigned 2020 Chevrolet Corvette comes at the 911 from a lower price point, as does the flawed but fierce Jaguar F-Type. But the 911 really competes with every premium sports car in the world, from the Audi R8 up to true exotics from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren. You might pay less for a 911 (although Porsche's endless options list can close that gap rapidly), but it would be hard to argue that you're getting less car.

Edmunds says

The redesigned 2020 Porsche 911 doesn't stray far from its predecessor's successful formula, but key infotainment updates make it feel every bit the modern luxury sports car. If you need one performance car that can do it all, the 911 is at the top of a very short list.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S First Drive

Porsche's Venerable Sports Car Grows Slightly Quicker, Bigger and Pricier

Carlos Lago by Carlos Lago , Senior WriterJanuary 17th, 2019

Porsche doesn't do revolution. If you want that from your next sports car, you should wait for Chevrolet and its next-generation mid-engine Corvette. Instead, the redesigned 2020 Porsche 911 epitomizes what this automaker does so well: subtle evolution. After a day behind the wheel on a racetrack and public roads in Spain, we can report that the new Porsche 911 sticks to what works but does just everything a bit better, too.

What's Different About It?

Rather than wholesale change, the eighth-generation 911 — the 992, as Porsche calls it — is a product of continual honing.

Much of the bodywork, interior and underlying construction is new. But it's hard to tell that from just a glance. Part of the reason is that the 911's size has barely changed. The wheelbase remains 96.5 inches long, and you'd need less than the first inch of a ruler to measure the differences in length and height.

Width is a different story. Where previous 911s were differentiated by standard- and wide-body variants, the new 911 only comes in the latter (so far, anyway).

Aficionados will likely notice the updated bumpers, including the light bar that runs across the width of the rear. Owing to the constant yet gradual swelling of 911 proportions, the rear wheels have grown to 21 inches in diameter. The fronts remain 20 inches.

Porsche is using more aluminum and less steel in the 911's construction, but overall weight has increased by around 160 pounds. Much of the weight gain comes from the hardware needed to support the future 911 hybrid that will likely be coming out in a few years.

More Weight, More Power

The 2020 911 is first available as the rear-wheel-drive Carrera S or all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S — the S designates the second rung on the 911 ladder. A less expensive non-S Carrera enters production later in 2019. You can expect the usual onslaught of ever-faster GTS, Turbo and GT3 versions to follow after that.

Regardless of drive wheels, the 911 Carrera S comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Those figures represent modest improvements of 23 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque compared to last year.

A new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (PDK in Porsche-speak) comes standard. The addition of an eighth gear permits a wider spread of ratios, improving both acceleration and fuel economy. Gears six through eight are overdrive, and top speed is attained in sixth. A seven-speed manual transmission will be available later this year.

True, you can get dramatically more power from less expensive American sports cars. But the 911 has always been a car that somehow punches above its weight class. Porsche claims that, with the automatic and launch control, the new 911 rips from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and clears the quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds for rear-drive models. Considering that the previous-generation 911 was quicker than that in our testing, we expect even better numbers when we get our hands on this 911 for a full test.

What's It Like to Drive?

The one area that hasn't changed is the driving experience. Engage launch control and the 911 tears away from a stop with greater acceleration than its power figures suggest. The shifts are immediate and smooth, and the entire car relays an immediate and easy sense of control through the first series of corners.

The engine revs cleanly to redline, offering a strong pull that doesn't relent until you're in the limiter. You can hear the turbochargers build boost when you romp on the gas pedal, but there's also a strong mix of engine and exhaust noise. The whistle and howl make for a pleasing combination.

Regular 911 models have always balanced sporty handling with comfortable road behavior, and that merger remains true here.
Standard adaptive suspension dampers and available adaptive anti-roll bars provide flat and sure-footed handling but not to the detriment of ride quality. Available rear steering enables both nimble low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability.

A few laps around a racetrack reveal that little has changed with the 911's dynamic abilities. This car is easy to drive fast. It pivots quickly into corners, and it has ample traction and power to exit with authority. As with all recent 911 generations, the car's balance remains on the stable side, but skilled drivers can extract plenty of adjustability.

What's the Interior Like?

The easiest way to tell a new 911 apart is by looking inside. The familiar themes remain but with an embrace of modern design and function. The ignition, for example, still sits to the left of the steering wheel. But instead of a button, it's a permanently installed key you twist to start the car.

The gauge cluster hosts a gorgeous analog tachometer that resembles a watch face. It's flanked by two digital displays that can show neat tricks such as navigation or night vision (if optioned). The default display mimics the five-dial gauge cluster the 911 has had since its introduction. It all looks great, but the steering wheel blocks the outer portion of each screen, requiring head movement to see your fuel level.

The gear selector is new, and it looks like a small electric shaver. Instead of grasping it, you sort of pinch it at the top and pull or push it through clearly defined detents. A beefy shifter it's not. But it works, and there's enough feedback to know whether you've selected Drive or Neutral.

Porsche has added a bigger infotainment display (10.9 inches) and moved it up to the top of the dash. The relocation is meant to make it easier to look at the screen while driving. Beneath it are five switches whose functions change depending on options. There's been a clear effort to reduce the number of buttons on the instrument panel, so some functions require diving into a submenu. Performing a 911 pre-flight checklist — setting the exhaust to loud, turning off stop-start, and so on — becomes a nuisance unless you save your ideal settings under the one customizable drive mode.

Every 911 comes with Apple CarPlay standard, though Android Auto remains unavailable. Porsche says the 911 is ready for it, but that negotiations remain ongoing with Google.

Interior storage options are tight, with just enough room to accommodate a large phone in the center console and a few small personal items. We appreciate the addition of a real cupholder behind the gear selector, especially how you can remove it for a bigger cubby underneath.

On the downside, the piano black on the instrument panel collects scuffs and smears quickly, and the hard surface on the left side of the center console can hurt your right knee if you use it as a brace while driving quickly.

What's New With Safety Technology?

Along with the usual array of adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and the aforementioned night vision, the 911 also has a trick system for the rain. A Wet drive mode adjusts parameters for the stability control, antilock braking, throttle and other systems to provide better safety on soaked roads. Acoustic sensors in the wheelwells can detect a certain threshold of water spray, and the 911 uses that info to adjust the stability control and anti-lock brakes as well as recommend activating this mode when needed.

The effects of the system were noticeable on a wet handling course. We tried to spin the 911 out, and the system cut back the power wheelspin to keep the car stable. The real-world benefits are less clear. You have to activate Wet mode (thankfully) manually, and you won't notice its effects if you drive responsibly in the rain. On the other hand, it's hard to argue with the largely invisible adjustments to the stability systems this technology makes. Worst case? Ignore it and drive responsibly.

2020 Porsche 911 Pricing and Release Date

Unless you're looking at the interior, the new 911 doesn't immediately display the changes that one expects with a new generation. And starting at $114,550, including destination, it carries an $8,000 price increase over the equivalent model from the last generation. Porsche points to more standard features, such as the automatic transmission, heated seats and auto-dimming mirrors, as part of the reason for the increase. Our fully loaded test car totaled $160,850.

After shelling out that kind of coin, you might find it strange having to explain to your friends that the Porsche in your driveway is, indeed, the new 911. There's also the fact to consider that the 911 always improves, at times significantly, through the lifecycle of a generation. A carefully sourced previous-generation 911 could provide more value for selective shoppers.

But if you don't care about bragging to your friends, the new 911 is quicker, more luxurious and nicer to drive than ever before. The interior upgrade in terms of look and feel might be worth it alone. So for those seeking the latest and greatest, these attributes make it an easy pick.

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S reaches dealerships in the summer of this year.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet First Look

The 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S Get Variable Headroom

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorJanuary 8th, 2019

Since 1983, as sure as the sun has risen, Porsche has offered its 911 in drop-top form alongside its iconic coupe. So it doesn't come as any surprise that Porsche's upcoming 2020 911 Carrera is going all Malibu with a Cabriolet version. But as we're still unpacking the futuristic styling on the coupe, it will be interesting to see how the new design translates into convertible form.

What's New?

Along with everything we learned when the 2020 911 Carrera Coupe debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Cabriolet gets a few enhancements of its own. Starting at the top (or with the top), there's a solid glass rear window along with bits of magnesium in the framework for the roof. Also worth noting is that the top remains fabric as Porsche continues to resist the use of a retractable hardtop. Porsche claims the cloth top can be raised or lowered in around 12 seconds at speeds up to 31 miles an hour — perfect for sneaking in that low-speed convertible selfie without having to obliterate your hairstyle.

But the new drop-top isn't just a style exercise. Porsche has made Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) available as an option for the first time on Carrera S and Carrera 4S Cabriolet models. This sport suspension gets you stiffer springs, redesigned shocks, different sway bars, and a ride height that's 0.4 inch (10 mm) lower than the standard suspension. Previously, this suspension has only been available on the Carrera S and GTS coupes. Based on our experience with those models, we can say PASM guarantees some formidable handling capabilities, so we'd suggest checking the box for the adaptive 18-way sport seats to help keep you in place in the corners.

It Won't Be Slow

The Cabriolet's performance is expected to be just shy of mind-boggling, thanks to the upgraded 443-horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine the convertible shares with the coupe. Porsche claims the two-wheel-drive Carrera S will hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, with the all-wheel-drive 4S pipping it by a tenth of a second at 3.6 seconds. Plunking down for the Sport Chrono package will knock an extra 0.2 second off both of those times. Initially, only the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission will be offered, but we can expect a manual gearbox to arrive at a later date. Oh, and top speeds are limited to 190 mph for the S and 188 mph for the 4S, should you live in a world without laws (or with an autobahn).

Order Now

If you want to make the most of glorious late-summer driving weather, it's best to order your 2020 911 Cabriolet now as they won't reach dealers until just before fall. Prices start at $127,350 for the Carrera S Cabriolet and $134,650 for the 4S Cabriolet; both include destination charges. Stay tuned to Edmunds for more details, driving impressions, and a full review once we can get our hands on the car and the wind in our hair.

Reinventing an Icon: 2020 Porsche 911

The Details Behind the 992's Subtle Evolution

Kyle Fortune by Kyle Fortune , CorrespondentDecember 17th, 2018

We've ridden alongside the development team in and around San Francisco, seen it revealed in L.A., and now we're at the Hockenheimring in Germany with the redesigned 2020 Porsche 911. The mission here is to take an in-depth look at the technical details of this new 992 generation. Time moves on, and the 911 has to evolve with it. Facing confident challengers from all corners, is Porsche's reinvented icon up to the task?

More Is More

This 911 is bigger, more comfortable, more efficient, yet faster again. It will lap the Nürburgring 5 seconds quicker than its predecessor did — a pointless yardstick in reality, but the 7 minutes and 25 seconds it takes a 911 Carrera S to do the deed betters what Porsche used to manage with its V10 Carrera GT hypercar. This, remember, is a refined coupe that's just as happy collecting the groceries as it is setting blistering times around Germany's most famous racetrack.

At a glance, the engine in Carrera S specification is similar to its predecessor, displacing 3.0 liters and featuring a pair of turbos. But much has changed behind the curtain, from the intake and intercoolers to the exhaust plumbing and the size of those turbos. The result is 443 horsepower, a 23-horse improvement to go with the expected uptick in fuel economy. A quirk of U.S.-spec cars is that they do without the particulate filter in the exhaust, allowing a slightly earlier torque response compared to the Euro spec.

Fully unleashed, the Carrera S with the PDK automatic transmission will do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, or 3.4 seconds if you opt for all-wheel drive with a Carrera 4S. Per usual, the optional Sport Chrono package adds a dash-top timer and launch control, which shaves 0.2 second off either time. Suffice it to say that the 992 is unlikely to disappoint shoppers with a need for speed.

Faster but Safer

The 911 has always had excellent brakes, but the 992 stops better than ever. It drops 3 feet off its 60-0 mph braking distance, and nearly 40 feet should you need to stop briskly from 186 mph. During stops from high speeds, the rear spoiler, which goes up at 55 mph, raises its angle of attack to work as an air brake, not just helping to slow the car but increasing stability while doing so.

Porsche has also achieved the tricky task of making the rear-engine 911 a safer, more predictable car in the wet. The new driver-selectable Wet mode monitors moisture on the road via sensors mounted in the front wheelwells. If wetness is detected, the stability control and braking systems are primed for a quicker response. Around a soaking course laid out at the Hockenheimring, with Wet mode activated, Porsche test driver Timo Kluck couldn't get the 911 to misbehave. Impressive stuff.

In addition to the Wet mode, the 911 now has options such as lane keeping assist, active cruise control with stop-and-go capability, and a night-vision system for spotting pedestrians and animals. There's also a standard brake-assist program that will warn you if you need to brake to avoid an accident or automatically initiate emergency braking if necessary.

Sports Car at Its Core

No need for those safety aids on the full track of Hockenheim, where, unleashed from the impressive electronic shackles of Wet mode, test driver Kluck reveals the other end of the 911's capabilities. What's clear is that performance remains a top priority for the new 911, with huge grip, sensational braking and that characteristic flat-six warble from astern. It doesn't hurt that all 992 Carreras — whether rear- or all-wheel-drive — will come with wider front and rear tracks that match those of the outgoing Carrera GTS.

Ask the engineers, though, and they'll quietly admit that the wider front track is actually the result of a need to increase the capacity of the cooling system. The handling improvements were a fringe benefit. The greater cooling demands also prompted the enlarged openings around the 911's nose, with bigger radiators situated behind automatically adjusting front vents.

Weighty Issues

The 992 does pack roughly 150 extra pounds. Though, with the increased dimensions, larger wheels (20-inch fronts and 21-inch rears come standard) and all that additional equipment, the weight gain isn't too surprising. At least Porsche has minimized the problem by building the body more extensively from aluminum. The side panels alone save 26.5 pounds over the previous 911's steel items. The body is significantly stiffer at the front, which is said to help cure the 911's traditional rolling noise from the front wheels. It also aids with steering response, so the weight gain comes with some benefits.

What's Next

With the new Carrera S and 4S already available to order, the only thing left for us to do is drive them. Stay tuned for our full impressions from behind the wheel.

First Look: 2020 Porsche 911

Meet the Eighth Generation of Porsche's Icon

Alistair Weaver by Alistair Weaver , VP of Editorial and Editor-in-ChiefNovember 27th, 2018

In a world beset by constant upheaval, the 2020 Porsche 911 is a tribute to the benefits of gentle evolution. The eighth generation of the 911 (known to aficionados by its internal code name, "992") is instantly familiar. Slightly bigger, slightly faster and, yes, slightly more expensive than before, it will reach U.S. showrooms next summer as a Carrera S, priced from $113,200.

Same Shape, More Muscle

We've already had an exclusive first ride in the new car, but this is the first time we've seen it without its ugly disguise. Only the most dedicated 911-spotter will identify the subtle hood sculpting that characterizes the new car's nose, but the revisions at the back are more pronounced. The red LED strip that spans the rear has become a signature feature of all contemporary Porsches, and the haunches are now more prominent. Couple this with wheels that measure 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear and you have a sports car with considerable presence. Porsche's stylists have done a tremendous job of updating their icon without offending the purists.

All in the Family

The changes inside also echo other recent Porsche models, notably the larger Panamera. The central touchscreen control system has grown from 7 to 10.9 inches, and there are five buttons that give immediate access to the key functions. In the best 911 tradition, the driver's attention focuses on a centrally mounted tachometer, which is flanked by circular digital displays offering a wealth of information. The perception of quality is excellent, and the 911 retains the practical benefits of rear seats and a decent front trunk. The only curiosity surrounds the gear selector — gone is the chunky leather lever, to be replaced by a stylized switch on the center console. We suspect the Porsche forums won't like it.

Hauling the Mail

They will be impressed by the performance figures, though. The rear-wheel-drive Carrera S and all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S now boast a 443-horsepower, 3.0-liter flat-six turbo engine, a 23-hp improvement on the outgoing motor. There's also a new eight-speed PDK flappy-paddle gearbox, with a seven-speed manual to follow. Porsche claims the S will sprint to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, which is 0.4 second quicker than the previous-generation car. The 4S, helped by all-wheel-drive traction, should do the deed in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is 191 mph for the S and 190 mph for the 4S.

To help drivers manage all this capability, Porsche has introduced a Wet mode, which will be fitted as standard. This new feature automatically senses water on the road and adjusts the stability control and braking systems to suit. It also alerts the driver, just in case he hadn't noticed the rain(!). There'll be plenty more new technology in the 2020 911, including a night vision assist system that uses thermal imaging to detect objects in the road ahead.

Pricing and Release Date

The rear-wheel-drive 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S will be priced from $113,200, with the 4S starting at $120,600. For the S, this represents an $8,100 increase over the outgoing model, while the 4S rises by $8,600. In the finest Porsche tradition, they'll be followed by the entry-level Carrera together with Cabriolet, Targa, Turbo, GTS, GT3 and other derivatives in the months and years ahead. There will even be a hybrid 911 for the first time — no one exploits the value of a trim and engine package better than Porsche.

The Bottom Line

We're due to drive the new 911 in January before it reaches U.S. showrooms next summer. We'll reserve judgment until we've tested it, but given that the outgoing 911 tops our rankings for luxury sport coupes, it would be a major surprise if it didn't establish a new benchmark in its sector. Despite over a million having been built since 1963, the world's fascination with the 911 shows little sign of abating.

Exclusive: 2020 Porsche 911 First Ride

On the Road in the All-New 992 Generation

Kyle Fortune by Kyle Fortune , CorrespondentOctober 10th, 2018

LA Auto Show, late November. That's when you'll see the next-generation Porsche 911, which is already known to the Porsche faithful by its internal code name: 992. Yet we've been in the new car already, albeit disguised — at least as much as you can hide the iconic shape of a 911.

Our sneak preview materialized when we heard that some Porsche personnel would be coming to the San Francisco Bay Area to shake down a few preproduction 992 models prior to the LA launch. We met them there and managed to hitch a ride in a convoy of Carrera S coupes.

So, is the 992 a worthy successor? The definitive answer will have to wait for our full testing in the months to come.

But you can learn a lot about a car from the passenger seat. Especially one as hotly anticipated as the latest Porsche 911.

Back to Cali

San Francisco and its surrounds were chosen for their diverse topography and weather, as well as for the "aggressive" — Porsche's word, not ours — driving style of the locals. The factory drivers, meanwhile, were evidently assembled as an all-star team. We had Alex Ernst, testing team leader; Andreas Pröbstle, project manager for the 718 and 911; Matthias Hofstetter, director of powertrain product lines for the 718 and 911; and August Achleitner, vice president of the 718 and 911 product lines, who is often referred to as "Mr. 911."

There's nothing these gentlemen don't know about the 992, and we tapped them up for as much as they were willing to say. We were also treated to some suitably enthusiastic driving to get a taste of what this new 911 is all about.

Does It Still Drive Like a 911?

First things first — as much as we can tell from the passenger seat, the answer is yes. We sat alongside every driver on Porsche's team at various points on the route, and it's clear the 911 has lost none of its urgency, the turbocharged low-rev punch and still-enthusiastic quest for revs delivering huge, immediate pace.

The chassis is a great match, too. You can feel the suspension coping with the vagaries of the regional tarmac, riding with real composure while maintaining excellent control. The flat-six sounds good, too, particularly the U.S.-specification exhaust, which does without European cars' exhaust filter. For once, American buyers get something cool that Europeans can't have.

We emerge more eager than ever to get behind the 992's wheel. The LA Auto Show can't come soon enough.

Familiar Face, More Moxie

Let's be honest, the 992 was never going to look too different. The 911 is a formula that's endured since the 1960s, and with over a million cars built, Porsche isn't about to meddle with it. Recessed rear lights aside, this is all familiar 911 stuff in form and function.

Having said that, the 911 must also outperform the car it's replacing, which is exactly what it'll do. The Carrera S model's turbocharged flat-six engine retains its 3.0-liter displacement, but improvements to the intake, turbos, intercooling, injection system and exhaust give it an imposing 443 horsepower. That's about 25 more horses than the outgoing Carrera S and on par with the 991 Carrera GTS, but with greater efficiency. It's also enough to ensure a 0-60 mph time comfortably under 4 seconds and a top speed in excess of 190 mph. You'd have had to buy a 911 Turbo not long ago for that kind of performance.

As for the standard Carrera, it should offer around 380 hp when it joins the model line next year. The LA debut of the 992 is entirely focused on the Carrera S and 4S coupe, specifically with the PDK automatic transmission.

No Manual ... and a Hybrid?

Rest assured, a three-pedal setup is on the way. It'll be offered across the entire Carrera range when that standard Carrera arrives after the S. The lineup will include both coupes and cabriolets from next year, while the Turbo and other amped-up variants should follow quickly after. There'll be a Targa and a GTS, but we'll be in for a slightly longer wait for those. The whisper is the Turbo will have in excess of 650 hp when it comes.

The 992's PDK automatic is big news. Unlike the manual, which remains a seven-speed unit, the PDK gains a ratio to become an eight-speed gearbox. This version of PDK been re-engineered from the transmission in the Panamera, with "Mr. 911" Achleitner admitting that they have "prepared this car for a hybrid solution in the future." To wit, the transmission has space in it for an electric motor.

As powertrain guru Hofstetter put it, "the car is ready for hybrid. We can't change the wind, but we can set our sails in the right direction." Achleitner added: "The whole car in its layout, its structure, is prepared for a hybrid solution in the future. We will not do it right now, because we are not yet satisfied with the performance, especially of the batteries."

Incremental Improvement

Weight has been a key consideration, with the 992 anticipated to weigh much the same as its predecessor despite the changes. Revised engine mounting improves stiffness, which should be particularly beneficial in the convertible. The Carrera S upgrades to standard staggered wheel diameters, with 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rears wearing 245/35 ZR20 and 305/30 ZR21 tires, respectively.

All Carreras will be also wide-bodied, which means there will be no differentiation in width within the Carrera lineup, regardless of specification. The rear width matches that of the outgoing GTS, while the front track is actually a bit wider. This tweak, says Achleitner, enables the 992 to achieve greater cornering force without needing stiffer roll bars, also allowing for a softer rear roll bar.

Agility, usability and driver appeal remain core to the 911 ethos. Achleitner underlines this, noting that "everyday usability is very important for us, hugely important. We are unique, we sell real cars, not computer games that are simulated. You have to have feel. That is essential with our cars."

Details That Make a Difference

Like the outgoing car, the 992 will offer PASM adaptive suspension and the option of rear-wheel steering. Notable extras include Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (an economical alternative to carbon ceramics), a Sport Chassis that lowers the 992 by 10 mm, and the Sport Chrono Pack, which adds items such as active engine mounts and greater configurability in the driver settings.

In addition to the familiar Normal, Sport, Sport+ and Individual driving modes, there's now a "wet mode" in all Carreras. The 992 will automatically prime its rear wing's angle of attack, as well as the stability and gearbox control systems, if acoustic sensors in the front wheel housings detect water on the road surface. This is necessary, says Achleitner, because the 911 "is light and rides on wide tires." Should the driver want full assurance when such conditions threaten, wet mode can be selected manually.

Convenience is improved with keyless entry and ignition (finally) standard in all 911s. The exterior door handles even pop out to greet you when you approach. Glancing around the preproduction 992 interior, it's evident behind Porsche's camouflage that the central touchscreen is larger, its operation and look being very similar to that of the Cayenne.

What's the Bottom Line?

We'll be able to fill in the rest of the details when the 911 is officially revealed next month, and of course when we drive it soon thereafter. Our early access reveals, though, that Porsche hasn't messed with the core appeal of its rear-engine icon, even if underneath it's quite a significant step forward.

What are the different models of Porsche 911?

If you're interested in the Porsche 911, the next question is, which 911 model is right for you? 911 variants include Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), and Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of 911 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

