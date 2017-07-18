2020 Porsche 911
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- Many small changes to the exterior and a completely new interior
- Designed to be more comfortable over a wider variety of driving conditions
- Kicks off the eighth 911 generation
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
- Powerful and surprisingly economical engines
- Premium interior with lots of customization possibilities
- Comfortable and practical for daily driving
- Infotainment system is quirky and hard to reach
- Engine doesn't provide much aural thrill
2020 Porsche 911 Review
Although the 2020 Porsche 911 kicks off a new generation — code-named 992 — it isn't wildly different from its 991 predecessor. If you want that from your next sports car, Chevrolet will be happy to sell you a mid-engine C8 Corvette. But the redesigned 2020 911 is more than up to the challenge of subtly evolving Porsche's rear-engine icon.
This new 911 picks up right where the old model left off by pairing supercar-adjacent performance with everyday drivability. For now, Porsche is offering just the Carrera and Carrera S versions, plus the all-wheel-drive 4 and 4S versions. Engine horsepower is up slightly, and the PDK automatic transmission now sports an extra gear. Bored with the idea of just a "regular" Carrera? Just as the sun sets in the west, you can bet that Porsche has its typical buffet of Turbos and GT3s queued up in the pipeline for future model years.
Key infotainment updates and interior improvements make the interior look more modern than before. But, really, it's the driving experience that matters, and here the newest 911 once again delivers. It's relentlessly fast in a straight line, uncannily balanced through tight or long-sweeping corners, and surprisingly comfortable to drive on a daily basis. If you need one performance car that can do it all, the Porsche 911 is still at the top of a very short list.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Porsche 911 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?9.5
Similarly impressive are the brakes. Our test vehicle had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and they stopped our test car from 60 mph in a scant 97 feet. Brake feel and pedal effort are excellent for both casual and high-performance driving. Around turns, the 911 is so quick and precise that it feels as if it's tapped directly into the driver's mind. Even with all this capability, the 911 is an easy car to drive in everyday conditions thanks to its best-in-the-business PDK automatic transmission. The breadth of the 911's capabilities is nearly unrivaled at this price.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Road noise is more noticeable than in some rival sports cars, but it's not grating. The engine sounds rough and surprisingly unrefined at cold startup and really doesn't start sounding like a proper 911 flat-six until you get the revs high. Buyers new to the 911 might not mind but returning customers will pine for the sound of older 911s.
How’s the tech?6.5
For example, many drivers will find the high-definition touchscreen and controller knob placed just out of reach, and the on-screen buttons are too small. Apple CarPlay is easier to use and has more natural voice controls than Porsche's native system, but Android Auto is not offered. The standard audio system is truly disappointing — it sounds weak and suffers from terrible staging.
How’s the storage?7.0
Want to take your new baby along for a ride? The car-seat anchors are easy to find, but that's about the only good thing we can say. The lack of rear seat room means installing a child safety seat is very difficult. (The same goes for getting a child in or out.) But if you really need a vehicle for family duty, the Panamera, Cayenne and Macan are obviously better suited.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard10.0
Just as impressive as its outright performance is the 911's friendly demeanor in everyday situations. The 911 is perhaps a victim of its own success since its prevalence means it doesn't turn heads as much as some other sports cars. But it hasn't lost any of its style or desirability.
Which 911 does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche 911 models
The 2020 Porsche 911 is currently available as a coupe and convertible. Both come in four variants: Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S (the 4 indicates all-wheel drive). The Carrera and Carrera 4 share a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. The S models get an upgraded version of that engine good for 443 hp and 390 lb-ft. All four variants come standard with an eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) automatic, though a seven-speed manual is available for the Carrera S and 4S for no additional charge.
Standard equipment on the Carrera includes 19-inch wheels in front and 20-inch wheels in the back, summer tires, an adaptive suspension (PASM), LED headlights, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Technology features include two USB ports, a 10.9-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, onboard Wi-Fi and an eight-speaker sound system.
The Carrera S gets the aforementioned more powerful engine, bigger wheels and brakes, and an electronically controlled torque-vectoring rear differential. Selecting the manual adds the Sport Chrono package (optional on PDK models) and a mechanical differential. The Carrera 4 and the Carrera 4S feature all-wheel drive.
As you'd probably expect if you've got any familiarity with the 911, the options are nearly endless. Depending on whether you go with the standard Carrera or the S, you can add upgrades such as a PASM sport suspension, a sport exhaust system, a rear-wheel-steering feature to tighten the turning radius and improve high-speed stability, and a more advanced torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus). Inside, Porsche offers sport seats with a combination of leather and simulated suede upholstery, a couple of sound system upgrades, and a seemingly endless array of trim and color customization options. Most of the 911's advanced driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are optional as well.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Porsche 911.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- visibility
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- engine
- acceleration
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
Traded in a Corvette for the new 2020 Porsche Carrera S. In short, I have never looked backed. The performance and handling are true German outstanding engineering. It feels similar in straight line speed but handling is tighter with the Porsche. The car just feels better built to me and renewed my excitement about driving a sports car. The interior is very comfortable and instrument panel fantastic. My only con is that the learning curve is more for feeling comfortable with all the controls.
Was looking at the new c8, but the lack of sports car feel and handling made me go out and test drive a 911. After the test drive I was sold. 1200 miles in and it’s been a love affair with the road that I haven’t had since owning my 2001 YZF-R6.
911 C2 Carrera S is everything and more than I could have wanted, The car is so enjoyable to drive that I often find myself smiling or laughing at how incredible and usable the performance is. It makes you feel like a better driver than you are. All specifications are on line so I won't mention them however I will discuss how those number translate in the real world. O-60 and 60-0 are easily achieved without drama. The brakes are so strong that I find myself occasionally looking in the rear view mirror hoping the car behind me left enough braking room. 4 wheel steering is a must purchase option. Lane changes at highway speeds and above are telepathic, no body lean, no upset to the chassis, just rock solid performance. Interior is pleasant but not luxurious considering the price. Sound levels are rather high at around town speeds but fade away on the highway. Storage is adequate thanks to the small back seat which can never be used for a human over 4 ft tall. I have noticed when the temp drops below 45 degrees the tires have a hard time keeping contact during rapid acceleration from stand still. This is typical of summer tires however makes me think maybe I should have opted for the 4S. Update...Car now has 4K miles . Still agree with my original review. Had the car on the track finally and it was superb. Few stock vehicles can keep up with it. Steering feedback is excellent, you can feel when your approaching the limits of adhesion. Brakes are powerful. I could late brake into a turn well after other vehicles were on their binders. Rained in the afternoon which gave me the opportunity to test wet mode on the track. Once again the car amazes. All but 2 cars pitted during the storm but my Porsche felt planted. You can't imagine the performance capability of this vehicle until you bring it to the track.
This car is insane. I've owned 6 Porsche cars even a 911 Turbo. This new 992 S is insane from the new body lines to the interior, Porsche got this one right.
2020 Porsche 911 videos2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2019 BMW 8 Series -- Battle of the Grand Tourers
2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2019 BMW 8 Series -- Battle of the Grand Tourers
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Meet the eighth wonder of the 911 world. Codename 992, this, the latest generation of the Porsche 911 Carrera S, has just landed in the US so we thought we'd pitch it straight into battle with its most obvious rival. MARK TAKAHASHI: That Porsche 911 is a special grand touring car, no doubt. But it has a new challenger with an old name. This is the BMW 8 Series, and it has a lot of the same style and refinement. And at least on paper, for performance, it's its most direct competitor. ALISTAIR WEAVER: We'll drive them on the road, on the track, and yes, we'll even drag race them. Then we'll argue about which one is best. But before all of that, please subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel, and head to Edmunds.com for a great deal and all your car shopping needs. Over the past 20 or 30 years, Porsche has really worked hard to broaden the appeal of the 911. If you want a hardcore, track-focused version, you can still choose the GT3 or the GT2, but the entry-level Carrera and this, the Carrera S, are really everyday sports cars. This latest interior is much improved. The quality's superb, and all the latest infotainment gadgets are focused on this large touchscreen. The driving position's great. The seats are supported but cossetting. And while the ride quality's not quite as good as a luxury sedan or SUV, this would be a brilliant, long-distance car, something to go coast-to-coast. It's what, in the olden days, people would call a GT, a grand tourer. MARK TAKAHASHI: For a starting price of $115,000, that Carrera S better be special. This 850-- it starts just about $2,000 less, but it has a huge advantage when it comes to standard features. You get way more with this car. Not just all wheel drive, all wheel steering, and adaptive dampers, but a lot of convenience and advanced safety features that, quite frankly, should be standard on that 911. Overall, the big difference between these two cars is this is more comfortable and practical than the 911. ALISTAIR WEAVER: No one does evolution quite like Porsche. This, the eighth generation of the 911, is instantly familiar. There's the classic silhouette and those voluptuous hips, but look a little closer and you see some exquisite new detailing. These headlights, for example, are haute couture. And have a look at this. Now, this is a little bit geeky, but I love the fact that the badge is now recessed into the hood. Yeah, just imagine how expensive that is to manufacture. Take a walk down the flanks, press the key, and the door handles now pop out to meet you. Arguably, the biggest change, though, is here at the back. Like every new Porsche, the latest generation of 911 has a red strip on every variant, and the exhausts now protrude from the rear bumper. Hiding under here is the now-familiar 3-liter twin turbo flat 6 that was found in the old 911, except that it's been redeveloped to offer an extra 23 horsepower. So that's 443 horsepower in total. Now, I know this is entirely subjective, and the 992 is beautifully executed, but overall, I'm not sure I didn't prefer the look of the old 991. MARK TAKAHASHI: Alistair makes some great points on the 911, but that silhouette, for me? It's actually getting a little too familiar. It's not turning heads the way 911s used to, and certainly isn't turning heads the way the 850 is. The 850 follows my favorite formula for touring coupe, and that's a long hood up front with a big stonking V8 underneath. It's a lot of great surface treatments throughout the entire car. I love the double-bubble roof and all of these sharp creases and coved-out surfaces. They lighten that visual weight. This graceful roofline tapers down to the stubby, but not tiny, trunk. It has 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space. That's almost triple what the 911 has. And the-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Blah, blah, blah, blah. If you want luggage capacity, frankly, buy an SUV. And to my eyes, it still looks like a $120,000 German Camaro. MARK TAKAHASHI: Oh, ouch. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Anyway, should we hit the track? MARK TAKAHASHI: Sure. Let's see what your Sport Beetle can do. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: So before we get out to the circuit and find out how well these cars go around corners, we thought we'd have an old fashioned drag race. It's a classic battle-- front engine V8, all-wheel drive versus rear engine, flat 6, rear-wheel drive. Mark has an extra 80 horsepower, but of course, he has a power-to-weight disadvantage. And so does his car. MARK TAKAHASHI: I live my life 1,320 feet at a time. I am Groot. [ENGINES REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: [YELLING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Oh, no. No. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Ha. Easy. MARK TAKAHASHI: Boo. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One mil. One mil to the empire. This really came as no surprise, as when we tested these cars of the Edmunds Test Track, the 911 had a half-second advantage in the quarter-mile. But straight line speed doesn't necessarily mean it's a better sports car. MARK TAKAHASHI: Let us go. Impress me. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Impress you. It is amazing jumping onto the circuit. We've talked a lot at the top of the show and off-camera about how the 911 is turning into a GT, and you need a GT3 if you want to be a real hardcore enthusiast. Then you get out on a circuit like this and stick it into Sport Plus mode, and it just comes alive. It's just wonderful. It's so agile, so precise. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's so much more fun to drive, and it seems more at home being tossed around like this. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's strange, because on the road, I was really disappointed by the sound of this engine, certainly compared to the naturally-aspirated 911s of old. But now on the track, it does kind of sound good, doesn't it? MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. It sounds a lot better when you can really wind it up, like we are right now. But in the city, I was as disappointed as I was with the 718 Boxster and Cayman. It just didn't sound good. It didn't encourage you to drive it hard. But you're right, it's singing just fine right here. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's interesting. The last time I was on the streets of Willow Circuit, I was actually in a 911 GT3. And I'm not going to pretend that this is as exciting as that car, which really is track-focused. But it's still mighty good. You don't need a 911 GT3 to have a fun track day car. And of course, this is so much more usable on the road. It's amazing how, once you put it into Sport Plus setting, once you start to lean on it, how it manages to change character, and how much that kind of essence of what a Porsche is all about is maintained. And I don't want to kind of wax lyrical and make this sound like a puff piece, but it's pretty good. I think above all else, what makes this car for me is just the steering. I remember when Porsche first introduced electric power steering, and all the traditionalists, me included, were horrified that the last minutia of steering feel had gone. But I think they did an amazing job in the time between then and now of improving this system. And this is still the best steering on any road car on sale today. I love it. MARK TAKAHASHI: This latest redesign for the 992 did a lot, interior-wise. It cleaned it up, but I'm almost thinking they cleaned it up too much because we used to complain there are too many buttons, and now I'm saying, there aren't enough buttons. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I agree. It's all our fault. The one thing about the touchscreen-- everything now is focused on this screen. But you have to be pretty precise. And if you're on a slightly bumpy road, I found myself kind of a bit all over the place. MARK TAKAHASHI: And the buttons are a little on the small side, and you have to give it a pretty decent poke to get it to actually respond. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So there's a few odd things in here. This sort of piano-black plastic in the middle-- I've been prodding it for the last few days expecting it to be a button, and there's nothing behind it. And all you get is these kind of greasy finger marks. MARK TAKAHASHI: I also feel like it's wasted potential. They could have put a little storage there, a couple slots, a pocket or something for your personal effects, which is a little lacking in this car. And there's some usability, some functionality problems I have with it, as well. ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you have it in the navigation setting, a lot of the map is actually obscured by the steering wheel and the clock, and the temperature gauge is obscured by the other side of the steering wheel. So it's far from perfect. But one detail I love, though, is this central rev counter, which has been a hallmark of every 911. And they've gone for a real retro feel. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. It certainly has that aesthetic of a nice fine expensive wristwatch. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This car, above all else, feels like a luxury good, which given that, in this specification, it costs nearly $140,000, then it kind of needs to. MARK TAKAHASHI: But that's it. That's it right there-- that noise, and the feeling of being kind of shuffled around a little bit, taking each turn. That's what every 911 should feel like. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I am surprised at how different it feels. When you get out of the BMW, which let's face it, might not be the M8, but it's still an M850. So I expected a greater sharpness to it. And yet, the difference is absolutely colossal. They don't feel like rivals anymore out here. They feel like cars built for entirely different purposes. And that's a bit of a surprise how different they feel. I expected this not to feel as good on the circuit, and I expected the BMW to feel better. MARK TAKAHASHI: Really? I'm intrigued, because I mean, it's fairly well-known you're a Porsche-phile. ALISTAIR WEAVER: [LAUGHS] MARK TAKAHASHI: This 911 is instantly easy to drive. You know what to expect. There isn't a lot of getting to know you, as I had to do with the 8 series. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I think that's fair. I think no rear-engined 443-horsepower sports cars has any right to be this easy to drive. And of course, as we have been, you can turn all the gadgets off and start to slide it around, and then you can make it oversteer. And you have to provoke it pretty hard these days, but you can still make it dance if you want to. [MUSIC PLAYING] So Mark, we just jumped out of the 911. I think both of us were hugely impressed by that on the track. This feels, even from the passenger seat, very different. MARK TAKAHASHI: I think it feels different from every seat, actually. It's an 1,100-pound difference between the two cars, and even though this has an 80-horsepower advantage, it's all given back. You really feel that weight transfer back and forth in a way that you don't in the 911. The 911 is so much tidier and happier on track than this. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I was amazed at just how different this felt, at how much bigger and heavier it feels. The 911 almost shrinks around you on the circuit. This feels like it grows. And I think a lot of that is not just the mass, but also the steering. This gives you so little feedback, compared to the Porsche, on what's going on. And I think that's been a criticism of a lot of recent BMWs. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's funny that we don't have any steering feel in this because it is really important. Especially in this car with all that weight in the nose, I want to feel when we're starting to wash out those front tire patches. But it is still very competent. As soon as they start washing away, we get a little more traction from the all-wheel drive system. But the 911 is simply a better track car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And I think for a car with an M badge-- I know it's not the M8. We're driving that shortly-- I kind of still expect a little bit more. And it's frustrating, in a way, because you feel that there's actually a really good chassis and a good setup. And it's just the tactile bits-- the throttle response, the steering feel, even the brake feel, as well-- it just doesn't feel as harmonious as the Porsche. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's a little softer. It's a little sloppier. ALISTAIR WEAVER: A lot sloppier. MARK TAKAHASHI: I wouldn't say a lot. Come on. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It just feels like a big, blunt instrument in the way that the Porsche is this kind of finely-crafted scalpel. And at the beginning of this film, and off-camera, as well, we've been talking about how the 911's become this GT, this grand tourer. It's got bigger. It's got heavier. But when you come to the circuit and really push them, then there's still a world of difference between the 911 and pretty much anything else in this market. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. They've certainly had a few decades to fine-tune it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You sort of muscled this around the circuit in a way that the 911 is all about finesse and fingertip control. MARK TAKAHASHI: And that might be one of the reasons why I also like it. I like Mustangs. I like big, beefy V8s that you kind of have to work to get. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is. I just wish it gave me a little bit more feedback. So I don't mind muscling it, but I kind of want to know what the car's doing. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, and I'm holding out hope for that M8, that maybe that will be the sharper, rougher one. I think they gave themselves that room to improve. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One thing I will say is, when I originally saw this car, I wasn't super impressed by the interior. But now, driving it out in the real world, I kind of like it. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's certainly more practical than the Porsche, in a number of ways. They've got their infotainment system dialed in really well. It's the right reach for me. It's the right size screen. I like it is in my sight lines. But everything else-- placed kind of right where I want them, mostly in interior storage. I actually have a little pad for my phone, as well as a center armrest bin and bigger pockets, which I think is actually important for a grand touring car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The other thing that I like, actually, is although this screen in the center here is touch sensitive, you've also got this rotary control knob down here. Maybe we're just getting old, but I actually like the idea of having a kind of rotary node that's easier to control and a little bit more precise than prodding. And it helps my OCD, as well. MARK TAKAHASHI: Well, one thing about that dial is it allows you to operate the system without being nearly as distracted because when you're using a touchscreen, you actually have to look at the screen and navigate towards where you want it, versus this, which has little detentes, so you just kind of move it from hot spot to hot spot. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It also has a proper gear stick. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yes. ALISTAIR WEAVER: None of that sort of little-- MARK TAKAHASHI: It looks like a little electric shaver. There's one area where I can see the 911 has an advantage, and that's visibility. It's a nearly unimpeded view outward, mostly because that front roof pillar is thinner. I'm having to bob back and forth with the sharp left turns on this track that I don't have to do in the 911. And that's also true when you want to look off to the sides and in the back. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I know this car has a lot bigger trunk than the 911. We can absolutely agree on that. But those rear seats are still pretty much useless. MARK TAKAHASHI: But maybe they're a little more accommodating than a 911? There's only one way to find out. Alastair, I believe the sensation I'm feeling right now is regret. Yeah, it's not meant for-- oh, dear. It's not meant for adults back here. It's meant for children. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This is quite a nice little sequence of corners, actually. You take it in on the brakes, just use the inertia of the car. MARK TAKAHASHI: I make poor life decisions. What's our safe word? Sea cucumber. Sea cucumber. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sea cucumber? MARK TAKAHASHI: That's my safe word. You know too much about me now. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Have you had enough, Mark? MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, I'm done. [MUSIC PLAYING] When we started out this morning, we thought it was going to be a really close battle. But as the day wore on, the gap has widened. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It has, and to be honest, we've been surprised just how different these two cars really are. Despite the M for motorsport in the M850i, this is really a luxury sporting sedan in a pretty coupe body. MARK TAKAHASHI: Which is one of the reasons we both agree that after a long day at the track, it's our choice to get us home because it's just a little bit more comfortable. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But if you want something that's really going to engage you, going to excite you, going to put a smile on your face, if you want a real sports car, then the only choice is the 911. Porsche's done a great job with this eighth generation. It's even easier to live with on a daily basis. The new interior, for example, is much improved. But underneath, it's still a 911. And out here on the circuit, it just felt fabulous. Our top-rated sports coupe just got a little bit better. MARK TAKAHASHI: Let us know what you think in the comments below. Hit subscribe. And for more information on the Porsche, the BMW, and all of its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's Edmunds-- MARK TAKAHASHI: Dot-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Com. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Alistair Weaver and Mark Takahashi pit the 2019 BMW 8 Series against the 2020 Porsche 911. Both the Porsche 992 and the M850i are stout performers that you can also drive every day. Does the 911 Carrera S sports car background give it an advantage over the more comfort-oriented 8 Series? Watch to find out.
Features & Specs
|Carrera S 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$113,300
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|443 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$120,600
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|443 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Carrera 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$97,400
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|379 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$104,700
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|379 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 911 safety features:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Alerts the driver about an imminent front collision and applies the brakes if necessary. It's included with adaptive cruise control.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an audible warning when the front or rear bumpers of the car are approaching an obstacle.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.
Porsche 911 vs. the competition
Porsche 911 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
Redesigned for 2020, the Chevrolet Corvette is now a closer rival to the Porsche 911 than ever. Chevy has switched the Corvette from front-engine to mid-engine, and by doing so created plenty of buzz. Like the 911, the Corvette has been around for decades and should offer a desirable combination of practicality and performance. We can't wait to put these two titans head to head.
Porsche 911 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
If you want a Porsche but the 911 is out of your budget, the 718 Cayman might be the right fit. A high-performance sports car in its own right, the 718 Cayman, especially in GT4 trim, feels right at home on a track or on a bendy mountain road. It also offers the same exceptional Porsche build quality as the 911 and an excellent driving experience from behind the wheel.
Porsche 911 vs. Jaguar F-Type
Available in a wide variety of trim levels with different engines and specs to match, the Jaguar F-Type is the British answer to the German 911. The F-Type has sleek styling, precise handling and an impressive interior. It's also a comfortable daily driver, even if it is a bit loud on the highway. From a design standpoint, however, the F-Type is getting a bit dated. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jaguar F-Type SVR.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 911 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche 911?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche 911:
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- Many small changes to the exterior and a completely new interior
- Designed to be more comfortable over a wider variety of driving conditions
- Kicks off the eighth 911 generation
Is the Porsche 911 reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche 911 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche 911?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche 911 is the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $97,400.
Other versions include:
- Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $113,300
- Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $120,600
- Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $97,400
- Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $104,700
What are the different models of Porsche 911?
More about the 2020 Porsche 911
2020 Porsche 911 Overview
The 2020 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible. Available styles include Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), and Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche 911?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche 911 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 911 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 911.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Porsche 911 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 911 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Porsche 911?
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $128,700. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) is trending $4,826 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,826 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $123,874.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) is 3.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Porsche 911s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Porsche 911 for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2020 911s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $119,100 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Porsche 911.
Can't find a new 2020 Porsche 911s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche 911 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,351.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,641.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Porsche 911?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
Related 2020 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2020 Cayenne
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2021 Porsche 911
- 2019 Porsche 911
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan