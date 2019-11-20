  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)

2020 BMW X5

Type:
#3 Midsize luxury SUV

What’s new

  • New V8-powered M50i model joins the lineup
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from multiple available engines
  • Luxurious, comfortable cabin lives up to its price tag
  • Spacious cabin and cargo area
  • Small mirrors and wide roof pillars create blind spots
  • Limited interior storage
  • Wide doorsills inhibit entry and exit
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$58,900
Save as much as $5,175
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,175 with Edmunds

2020 BMW X5 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 BMW X5 Review

It's easy to see why the 2020 BMW X5 is one of the more appealing midsize luxury SUVs on the market. The X5 comes standard with two rows of seating but is available with a third row if you want to increase its flexibility for occasionally taking along a couple of extra kids. Regardless of which X5 model you choose, you'll have a long list of upscale options to pick from, including features such as massaging front seats and an adjustable suspension that you can lower to help make getting in easier.

The X5 can also be pretty sporty if you want it to be. Three different engine choices are offered: a base turbocharged six-cylinder and two versions of a turbocharged V8. The base six-cylinder is impressive, but the 4.4-liter V8 is the real powerhouse in the X5 lineup, putting out 456 horsepower in the standard xDrive50i and a whopping 523 hp in the new-for-2020 M50i trim. Just because you need a family hauler doesn't mean you can't have a little fun while you're at it.

There are some more mundane drawbacks to the X5, however. The previously mentioned third row is optional, and it's not very large — buyers who are constantly using the third row will likely want something larger. Other issues include an infotainment system that has a steep learning curve and a lack of interior storage for small items such as smartphones and water bottles.

These are small complaints, however, and not ones that would keep us from test-driving a new 2020 BMW X5. If you're in the market for a luxurious family SUV, the X5 is certainly worth a close look.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The BMW X5 comes packed with technology features, but buyers will have to spend a lot of time learning the various menus and buttons to extract the most out of it. Compared to its competitors, the X5 is the jack-of-all-trades SUV and effectively handles both utility tasks and performance drives with equal aplomb.

How does it drive?

8.0
We tested the xDrive40i. The six-cylinder engine is suitably powerful and responsive enough for the daily commute. Whether you pick this engine or the V8, the X5 is one of the quickest of the non-performance-oriented SUVs available. BMW also offers an optional off-road package that enhances the X5's capability to take on dirt roads and trails.

Handling and steering are less impressive, however. The steering doesn't give you much feel for the road, and the X5 can feel overly soft and floaty when driving around turns unless you engage Sport mode. In more casual driving, the X5 is easy to drive, and its eight-speed transmission makes smooth and quick gearshifts.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Fitted with its optional air suspension, the X5 rides fairly smoothly, but harsher impacts and pavement seams can still be felt in the cabin. Sport mode is stiffer and transmits more of the road surface into the cabin, but thankfully the X5 isn't ever uncomfortably harsh. At highway speeds, road and wind noise is minimal.

The front seats are firm and supportive and have a broad range of adjustability to contour to different body types. Lumbar and upper bolsters are adjustable for cruising or sporty driving. The rear seats are softer and designed for long stints, but they're flat and don't have enough bolstering.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The seats are set in from the door, and occupants will have to shimmy to get in. We'd recommend taller drivers avoid the optional running boards for easier entry. But once you're in, there's ample room for the front passengers and good headroom, knee room and shoulder room for the rear passengers. The X5 has a technologically advanced interior, but the mass of buttons on the center console and the fiddly climate controls are difficult to learn.

Visibility is a problem. The X5's surround-view camera system is excellent when parking, and views out the front and sides are commanding. Direct views to the back are adequate if your seat is adjusted properly. The side mirrors and the door frame can hide pedestrians and other road users from view. Get the optional surround-view camera system to help out with parking maneuvers.

How’s the tech?

8.0
BMW's latest iDrive system is the most advanced yet, but it also comes with a steep learning curve. Helping you are its combination of menus, handwriting recognition, and voice and gesture control. Apple CarPlay compatibility is standard, but Android Auto isn't available. The X5's native navigation and voice commands work well.

Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are excellent, but the operation of the active lane centering and auto high beams is only average. Auto parking and 3D surround-view mode are clunky to operate.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The X5 has a roomy cargo area and a useful power tailgate/liftgate system that's great for loading bulky cargo. The armrest bin can hold a few standard water bottles, and that's about it. There's a shallow but deep pocket with an induction charger in front of the shifter, but access to this area is restricted once you use the cupholders.

In standard configuration, the xDrive40i can tow up to 6,603 pounds. It can tow up to 7,200 pounds when equipped with an optional factory-installed hitch.

How economical is it?

6.5
The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the xDrive40i version we tested is 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving. On our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, we netted 21.3 mpg, which is average for the segment.

Is it a good value?

6.5
The X5 is priced on the high side of the segment, and that's before loading it up with options and features. But we feel the build quality and capability to be worthy of the price. The durable leather, excellent use of soft-touch materials, tight gaps in all interior panels, and a general feeling of solidity have been consistent BMW hallmarks. It also comes with significant towing and hauling capability.

BMW gives new owners a four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranty, which is on par with the rest of the segment. There's also four years of roadside assistance, with no mileage limitation.

Wildcard

8.0
If you're looking for the ultimate all-rounder, the X5 is the SUV you should be looking at. It's expensive, and finding the perfect one may be hard due to the bevy of options and packages, but the X5 will do what you need it to. The base 40i versions will give you sufficient driving entertainment, and the high-horsepower xDrive50i and M50i will definitely raise your pulse even higher.

Which X5 does Edmunds recommend?

Who wouldn't want an M50i model with its super-buff 523 horsepower? But in the world of college tuition funds and mortgage payments, most buyers will still find the more affordable xDrive40i plenty satisfying. Just above the base sDrive40i, the xDrive40i comes with all-wheel drive as standard, and you can equip it with all sorts of plush optional amenities. The xDrive40i is also available with the M Sport package for some extra sporty appeal.

BMW X5 models

The 2020 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV available in four trim levels: sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50i and M50i. The sDrive40i uses rear-wheel drive, and the remaining three models have standard all-wheel drive. All four use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Seating for five is standard, but you can order an optional third-row seat to boost passenger capacity to seven.

The sDrive40i and the xDrive40i are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft). Standard feature highlights include adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension dampers, power-adjustable and heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch central display, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a 10-speaker sound system.

Safety-oriented driver aids include lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

The xDrive50i uses a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft), and it is equipped with upgraded front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and four-zone climate control. The M50i is motivated by a more powerful version of the 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. It also adds bigger brakes and sportier suspension and differential tuning.

Most equipment that's standard on upper trim levels can be added via options to lower trim levels. But two packages worth noting include the Driving Assistance Professional (a variety of enhanced driver assist features such as stop-and-go cruise control and automatic lane changing) and the Executive package (remote engine start, heated and cooled cupholders, and adaptive LED headlights with laser light).

Other optional features include ventilated and massaging seats, semi-automated low-speed driving assistance, parking assistance, a night-vision system, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X5.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 29%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • acceleration
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • lights
  • safety
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • technology
  • value
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love the smooth power from the straight 6
X5-er,
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Not sure if any where people are coming up with the low reviews or even if they actually own an X5. We’ve had ours two months and it’s a comfortable, smooth, powerful, engaging vehicle to drive. I commute about 25 miles each way and we took it on a 1500 mile round trip to pick my daughter up from school and have been very satisfied. I’m a tech guy and love all the gadgets in this car and have had no issues with CarPlay or any of the electronics so far. I was debating the M50i version and am sure I would have loved the V8 on the occasional times I would have stomped on it. Honestly the straight 6 with a 0-60 time around 5 seconds is still very satisfying for a vehicle this size and was much more affordable from an initial price and ongoing gas mileage standpoint. I’ve been averaging about 22mpg in mixed driving and saw 25 mpg on our long trip. This is our second BMW X vehicle and we wouldn’t hesitate to buy another one in the future.

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome
Kerry Sloan,
M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Got the 2020 X5 M50i and love it. This is my 87th vehicle that I've owned (I know, it's my weakness) and if not my favorite, it's a close 2nd. It is so fun pulling up beside a Mustang GT (which I've also owned) and saying "I'll run you for titles" and watch the look on their faces as to why would a guy in an SUV say something like that?! So far only one taker....he lost but I let him keep his GT! The only drawback is the technology is complicated to use.

5 out of 5 stars, Obsessed with my new X5!
KMP Florida ,
sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

New X5 redesign makes this luxury SUV opulent and a fun to drive masterpiece! This is my third consecutive X5, and fourth X5 overall...this time I bought not leased! The interior is everything I could ask for. The engine is responsive, fun, smooth but yet fierce! I bought the M sport 2020 with 22 inch tires and Harmon Kardon sound system. All other safety options I need/want come standard! I pray I can keep this car for the next decade vs the three year lease dance I’ve been playing for a while!! I love this car, embodies the “ultimate driving machine“ motto!!!

2 out of 5 stars, Terrible electronics
David,
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Had my 2020 x5 x40i for 3 months, been Pacific BMW 3 times to reprogram wifi and cell phone communication. After the 3rd visit they fixed it, now it's out again, I will not fix it again, I realize the x5 technology is very faulty, so I'll just drive it like an old car. Unfortunately I bought it instead of leasing so I'm stuck. I traded in a 2018 audi Q5 with excellent technology, one of my biggest regrets

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$61,200
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
sDrive40i 4dr SUV features & specs
sDrive40i 4dr SUV
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$58,900
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
M50i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
M50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$82,150
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
HorsepowerN/A
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$76,150
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower456 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all 2020 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite X5 safety features:

Active Blind-Spot Detection
Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Automatically applies the brakes to avoid or lessen an imminent frontal collision.
Two-Axle Air Suspension
Keeps the X5 level when heavily loaded or towing, ensuring consistent handling and braking performance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW X5 vs. the competition

BMW X5 vs. BMW X3

Let's say the X5's build quality and high-tech interior are appealing but you don't need all the space that this midsize SUV has to offer. A good alternative could be its smaller sibling, the X3. The X3 seats five passengers, and it can be had with much of the same optional equipment as the X5. As a bonus, you can splurge for the topped-out X3 M40i for around the same price as a base X5.

Compare BMW X5 & BMW X3 features

BMW X5 vs. Audi Q7

Larger and a bit more spacious than the X5, the Audi Q7 is a top pick in the luxury SUV class. Prices and equipment levels are similar to that of the X5, but the Q7 comes standard with a third row. (The X5 only gets a third row as an option, and it's bundled with the X5's optional air suspension.) If you're looking for a competent family hauler, make sure you test-drive a Q7.

Compare BMW X5 & Audi Q7 features

BMW X5 vs. Audi Q5

Another smaller but entirely competent alternative to the X5 is the Audi Q5. Much like the X3, the Q5 offers smaller dimensions, lower prices, better fuel efficiency, and a similar range of high-tech and luxury-oriented options. The Q5 is only available with one engine, but you can upgrade to the sportier SQ5 if you want more power.

Compare BMW X5 & Audi Q5 features

Related X5 Articles

2020 BMW X5 M50i First Look

BMW's 523-HP Family Hauler Is Gonna Haul More Than Family

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorMay 22nd, 2019

Coming off a full redesign last year, the current BMW X5 is a versatile and high-class luxury SUV. It has lots of standard and available high-tech safety features, its interior is bigger and better equipped than ever before, and performance from both base models is strong.

However, for some shoppers, that's not enough. They want a high-performance version — and that's just what BMW has given them with the 2020 X5 M50i.

What Is It?

The 2020 BMW X5 M50i is a pumped-up version of BMW's midsize luxury SUV. Thanks to a more powerful engine, significant suspension updates and some differences in styling, the X5 M50i clearly stands apart from the mainstream X5 models.

How Powerful Is It?

The standard X5 comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Go with the optional 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the X5 xDrive50i and you get those numbers up to 456 hp and 479 lb-ft.

The M50i turns up its nose at such mundanity, upping the ante to 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. This extra boost in power drops the estimated 0-60 mph time to just 4.1 seconds — impressive for a vehicle of any size. Like other X5s, the M50i comes with an excellent eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Where'd They Get That Power From?

The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 gets some notable updates to withstand the higher stress. The engine block is made with a different aluminum alloy, and BMW has also added unique pistons and reinforced piston rings. To smooth out engine vibrations (not that this exceptionally refined V8 had a problem in the first place), a damper has been placed on the V8's crankshaft.

Any Extra Equipment?

The M50i comes with an electronically controlled M Sport differential that transfers power between wheels to maximize traction. Suspension bushings and spring and damper settings have been tuned to this car's specific power output. Extra stopping power comes courtesy of larger M Sport brakes nestled within lightweight 20-inch wheels. On the outside, the X5 has larger front bumper openings to funnel more air to the engine. Additionally, there are several M logos on the vehicle that add at least 25 horsepower help it stand out in a parking lot full of luxury SUVs.

What Else Does It Come With?

Standard equipment for the X5 M50i includes adaptive LED headlights and LED foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay compatibility, heated multicontour front seats, a 12.3-inch central display (with BMW's Live Cockpit Professional iDrive 7 system), two USB ports and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

If that's not enough, you can optionally add an adaptive air suspension that lowers the car nearly an inch when you place it in Sport mode or exceed 85 mph. (You can also raise the ride height by up to 1.6 inches if needed.) Also offered are a Dynamic Handling package (active steering and adaptive M suspension), a safety package called Driving Assistance Professional (active lane-keeping assist, active cruise control, front cross-traffic alert), and a Parking Assistance package.

How Much Does It Cost?

For all this horsepower and head-turning festoonery, the X5 M50i will run you at least $83,145 (including $995 destination). Add some options packages and you'll have no problem getting this thing up to the $100K mark. By the standards of high-performance luxury SUVs with V8 engines, that's not an unreasonable price range.

2020 X5 M50i Pricing and Release Date

A specific on-sale date is not available yet, but the 2020 X5 M50i goes into production in August of 2019. Accordingly, we expect to see it in the fall of 2019.

FAQ

Is the BMW X5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 X5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about BMW X5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X5 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X5 has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X5. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 BMW X5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X5:

  • New V8-powered M50i model joins the lineup
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the BMW X5 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 BMW X5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW X5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 X5 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 X5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X5?

The least-expensive 2020 BMW X5 is the 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,900.

Other versions include:

  • xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,200
  • sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,900
  • M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $82,150
  • xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,150
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X5?

If you're interested in the BMW X5, the next question is, which X5 model is right for you? X5 variants include xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 BMW X5

2020 BMW X5 Overview

The 2020 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 M50i. Available styles include xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 BMW X5?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X5 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X5?

2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $91,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,554 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,554 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $88,041.

The average savings for the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,175 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,175 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,670.

The average savings for the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 14 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 54 new 2020 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $63,295 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,250 on a used or CPO 2020 X5 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW X5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,453.

Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,395.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

