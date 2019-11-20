2020 BMW X5
What’s new
- New V8-powered M50i model joins the lineup
- Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance from multiple available engines
- Luxurious, comfortable cabin lives up to its price tag
- Spacious cabin and cargo area
- Small mirrors and wide roof pillars create blind spots
- Limited interior storage
- Wide doorsills inhibit entry and exit
2020 BMW X5 Review
It's easy to see why the 2020 BMW X5 is one of the more appealing midsize luxury SUVs on the market. The X5 comes standard with two rows of seating but is available with a third row if you want to increase its flexibility for occasionally taking along a couple of extra kids. Regardless of which X5 model you choose, you'll have a long list of upscale options to pick from, including features such as massaging front seats and an adjustable suspension that you can lower to help make getting in easier.
The X5 can also be pretty sporty if you want it to be. Three different engine choices are offered: a base turbocharged six-cylinder and two versions of a turbocharged V8. The base six-cylinder is impressive, but the 4.4-liter V8 is the real powerhouse in the X5 lineup, putting out 456 horsepower in the standard xDrive50i and a whopping 523 hp in the new-for-2020 M50i trim. Just because you need a family hauler doesn't mean you can't have a little fun while you're at it.
There are some more mundane drawbacks to the X5, however. The previously mentioned third row is optional, and it's not very large — buyers who are constantly using the third row will likely want something larger. Other issues include an infotainment system that has a steep learning curve and a lack of interior storage for small items such as smartphones and water bottles.
These are small complaints, however, and not ones that would keep us from test-driving a new 2020 BMW X5. If you're in the market for a luxurious family SUV, the X5 is certainly worth a close look.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Handling and steering are less impressive, however. The steering doesn't give you much feel for the road, and the X5 can feel overly soft and floaty when driving around turns unless you engage Sport mode. In more casual driving, the X5 is easy to drive, and its eight-speed transmission makes smooth and quick gearshifts.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The front seats are firm and supportive and have a broad range of adjustability to contour to different body types. Lumbar and upper bolsters are adjustable for cruising or sporty driving. The rear seats are softer and designed for long stints, but they're flat and don't have enough bolstering.
How’s the interior?8.0
Visibility is a problem. The X5's surround-view camera system is excellent when parking, and views out the front and sides are commanding. Direct views to the back are adequate if your seat is adjusted properly. The side mirrors and the door frame can hide pedestrians and other road users from view. Get the optional surround-view camera system to help out with parking maneuvers.
How’s the tech?8.0
Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are excellent, but the operation of the active lane centering and auto high beams is only average. Auto parking and 3D surround-view mode are clunky to operate.
How’s the storage?8.0
In standard configuration, the xDrive40i can tow up to 6,603 pounds. It can tow up to 7,200 pounds when equipped with an optional factory-installed hitch.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?6.5
BMW gives new owners a four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranty, which is on par with the rest of the segment. There's also four years of roadside assistance, with no mileage limitation.
Wildcard8.0
Which X5 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X5 models
The 2020 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV available in four trim levels: sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50i and M50i. The sDrive40i uses rear-wheel drive, and the remaining three models have standard all-wheel drive. All four use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Seating for five is standard, but you can order an optional third-row seat to boost passenger capacity to seven.
The sDrive40i and the xDrive40i are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft). Standard feature highlights include adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension dampers, power-adjustable and heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch central display, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a 10-speaker sound system.
Safety-oriented driver aids include lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control.
The xDrive50i uses a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft), and it is equipped with upgraded front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and four-zone climate control. The M50i is motivated by a more powerful version of the 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. It also adds bigger brakes and sportier suspension and differential tuning.
Most equipment that's standard on upper trim levels can be added via options to lower trim levels. But two packages worth noting include the Driving Assistance Professional (a variety of enhanced driver assist features such as stop-and-go cruise control and automatic lane changing) and the Executive package (remote engine start, heated and cooled cupholders, and adaptive LED headlights with laser light).
Other optional features include ventilated and massaging seats, semi-automated low-speed driving assistance, parking assistance, a night-vision system, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Sponsored cars related to the X5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X5.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- driving experience
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- lights
- safety
- sound system
- road noise
- technology
- value
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Not sure if any where people are coming up with the low reviews or even if they actually own an X5. We’ve had ours two months and it’s a comfortable, smooth, powerful, engaging vehicle to drive. I commute about 25 miles each way and we took it on a 1500 mile round trip to pick my daughter up from school and have been very satisfied. I’m a tech guy and love all the gadgets in this car and have had no issues with CarPlay or any of the electronics so far. I was debating the M50i version and am sure I would have loved the V8 on the occasional times I would have stomped on it. Honestly the straight 6 with a 0-60 time around 5 seconds is still very satisfying for a vehicle this size and was much more affordable from an initial price and ongoing gas mileage standpoint. I’ve been averaging about 22mpg in mixed driving and saw 25 mpg on our long trip. This is our second BMW X vehicle and we wouldn’t hesitate to buy another one in the future.
Got the 2020 X5 M50i and love it. This is my 87th vehicle that I've owned (I know, it's my weakness) and if not my favorite, it's a close 2nd. It is so fun pulling up beside a Mustang GT (which I've also owned) and saying "I'll run you for titles" and watch the look on their faces as to why would a guy in an SUV say something like that?! So far only one taker....he lost but I let him keep his GT! The only drawback is the technology is complicated to use.
New X5 redesign makes this luxury SUV opulent and a fun to drive masterpiece! This is my third consecutive X5, and fourth X5 overall...this time I bought not leased! The interior is everything I could ask for. The engine is responsive, fun, smooth but yet fierce! I bought the M sport 2020 with 22 inch tires and Harmon Kardon sound system. All other safety options I need/want come standard! I pray I can keep this car for the next decade vs the three year lease dance I’ve been playing for a while!! I love this car, embodies the “ultimate driving machine“ motto!!!
Had my 2020 x5 x40i for 3 months, been Pacific BMW 3 times to reprogram wifi and cell phone communication. After the 3rd visit they fixed it, now it's out again, I will not fix it again, I realize the x5 technology is very faulty, so I'll just drive it like an old car. Unfortunately I bought it instead of leasing so I'm stuck. I traded in a 2018 audi Q5 with excellent technology, one of my biggest regrets
Features & Specs
|xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$61,200
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|sDrive40i 4dr SUV
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,900
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$82,150
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$76,150
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|456 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X5 safety features:
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes to avoid or lessen an imminent frontal collision.
- Two-Axle Air Suspension
- Keeps the X5 level when heavily loaded or towing, ensuring consistent handling and braking performance.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X5 vs. the competition
BMW X5 vs. BMW X3
Let's say the X5's build quality and high-tech interior are appealing but you don't need all the space that this midsize SUV has to offer. A good alternative could be its smaller sibling, the X3. The X3 seats five passengers, and it can be had with much of the same optional equipment as the X5. As a bonus, you can splurge for the topped-out X3 M40i for around the same price as a base X5.
BMW X5 vs. Audi Q7
Larger and a bit more spacious than the X5, the Audi Q7 is a top pick in the luxury SUV class. Prices and equipment levels are similar to that of the X5, but the Q7 comes standard with a third row. (The X5 only gets a third row as an option, and it's bundled with the X5's optional air suspension.) If you're looking for a competent family hauler, make sure you test-drive a Q7.
BMW X5 vs. Audi Q5
Another smaller but entirely competent alternative to the X5 is the Audi Q5. Much like the X3, the Q5 offers smaller dimensions, lower prices, better fuel efficiency, and a similar range of high-tech and luxury-oriented options. The Q5 is only available with one engine, but you can upgrade to the sportier SQ5 if you want more power.
FAQ
Is the BMW X5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X5:
- New V8-powered M50i model joins the lineup
- Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X5 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X5?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X5 is the 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,900.
Other versions include:
- xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,200
- sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,900
- M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $82,150
- xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,150
What are the different models of BMW X5?
More about the 2020 BMW X5
2020 BMW X5 Overview
The 2020 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 M50i. Available styles include xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X5 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X5?
2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $91,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,554 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,554 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $88,041.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,175 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,175 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,670.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 BMW X5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 54 new 2020 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $63,295 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,250 on a used or CPO 2020 X5 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,453.
Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,395.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW X5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2008
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used BMW 4 Series
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Acura MDX 2019
- Land Rover Range Rover 2019
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 BMW M5
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus