2020 Tesla Model 3
What’s new
- No new additions announced yet, but Tesla typically updates its vehicles throughout the calendar year
- Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Tesla prestige at a lower price
- Class-leading range, performance and handling
- More technologically advanced than rivals
- Supercharger network access for long-distance driving
- Touchscreen interface design can lead to driver distraction
- No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support
2020 Tesla Model 3 Review
Now in its fourth model year, the Tesla Model 3 manages to be efficient, luxurious and fun to drive. For those reasons and more, the Tesla Model 3 is Edmunds' top-rated Luxury Electric Vehicle for 2020.
You can configure a Model 3 to maximize what you want, whether it be a low price, long range or high performance. And in every iteration, the Model 3 gives you access to Tesla's proprietary Supercharger charging network and some of the best semi-automated driving assistance features around. Of course, the brand cachet the Tesla name carries in many parts of the country is probably worth something too.
The Model 3 has its foibles. The lack of hard buttons forces drivers to use the touchscreen to operate almost all vehicle functions. There is no compatibility with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, leaving Bluetooth as the only option to pair your phone. Build quality and long-term reliability also remain question marks, though by and large, consumer reviews on the Model 3 are very positive.
Put it all together and you're looking at the most fully realized affordable electric vehicle on the market. Tesla's habit of upgrading the vehicle's capabilities through over-the-air updates — often adding games and other fun features in the process — is icing on the cake. The Model 3 should warrant consideration not just from electric-vehicle shoppers but anyone looking for a break from the norm.
What's it like to live with the Model 3?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range for nearly two years, logging 24,000 miles. As an all new-design for Tesla, it had a few teething problems at first. But most of the issues were electronic in nature and were later sorted out via software updates. The 2020 Tesla Model 3 differs from our early long-term Model 3 by way of improved cabin materials and different powertrain options. It's the same generation, though, so many of our observations still apply. To learn more about the Tesla Model 3, check out our 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range coverage.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
The standard 18-inch all-season tires aren't the grippiest, but they offer sufficient stick to satisfy most of the spirited driving you'll be doing on the street. This Tesla is a small luxury sport sedan that just happens to be an EV.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The innovative climate controls are adjusted via the touchscreen, and they allow both driver and front passenger to direct the vents on either side of the cabin. Other manufacturers have since replicated this system. The cabin is quiet and keeps wind, electric propulsion and most road noise at bay. Ride comfort is agreeable most of the time, but it can sometimes feel overly busy if the road surface is broken or uneven.
How’s the interior?8.0
The large 15-inch touchscreen is the central control center for everything. While it doesn't block your view, it commands a lot of your attention for too many routine tasks — such as adjusting the mirrors or cruise control speed — that should be doable without looking.
How’s the tech?7.0
The Model 3's lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto puts it at a disadvantage to many competitors. Bluetooth is still the only way to bring your smartphone into the audio environment, which is not always as stable as being connected via USB. You can, however, stream content (usually only when parked) such as Hulu, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube directly to the infotainment system. A wireless charger accessory is available from Tesla as an option.
How’s the storage?8.5
Inside, cabin storage is pretty decent, which is something we can't say about the other Tesla models. However, the front cupholders lack anti-tip tabs, so cups and bottles aren't likely to fit snugly. The car seat anchors are tucked tightly between the seat cushions, so you must take care to avoid scratching the leather as you hook up. Once in, even rear-facing car seats will fit behind an average-size driver.
How economical is it?8.0
On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test car was less efficient than the EPA's number; we calculated an average consumption of 27.4 kWh/100 miles (the higher the number, the less efficient the car is). We've experienced this before in other Teslas.
Is it a good value?8.5
The warranty on the Model 3 is pretty comparable to other luxury electric vehicles, but the big benefit to owning a Tesla is having access to their proprietary nation-wide Supercharger network and having periodic software upgrades and improvements beamed directly to your car over the air.
Wildcard9.5
It could have been easy for this budget Tesla to feel generic and ordinary, especially in trying to keep the price under $40,000. But instead it's a genuine luxury experience with cutting edge tech that doesn't just meet the status quo, but far exceeds it. We have Tesla to thank for making EVs aspirational.
Which Model 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Tesla Model 3 models
The Tesla Model 3 is a fully electric sedan that comes in three primary trim levels: Standard Range Plus, Long Range and Performance. (A more affordable Standard Range is also available as a special order, but Tesla does not list it on its website.) Each trim provides different levels of driving range and acceleration from a battery-electric powertrain.
Be aware that Tesla updates the Model 3 on an ongoing basis rather than by model year, so what follows might not necessarily reflect the most current offering.
Standard features at the Standard Range Plus level include 250 miles of range, rear-wheel drive, a glass roof, power-adjustable front seats, a 15-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and Bluetooth. Autopilot, a safety suite with exterior cameras and adaptive cruise control with an assisted steering system, is also included.
A larger battery pack (good for 322 miles) and all-wheel drive come with the midlevel Long Range trim. You get a few more features with the Long Range, including a premium sound system. The biggest punch comes from the Performance trim. It uses the same battery and dual-motor layout as the Long Range, but it's tuned to deliver maximum thrills. Other upgraded equipment includes performance brakes and a lowered suspension.
For all Model 3s, Tesla offers a Full Self-Driving Capability option, which includes extra features such as summoning your car in a parking lot. But the company says not all of the features will be fully active until later in 2020.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have had this car for 3 months and 4000 miles. It has been trouble free, fast and fun. The simplistic interior is fantastic. We have also taken two long trips in the car, not an issue at all. Tech is outstanding. Cons are Tesla has not been building vehicles for 100 years and it shows. It has more road noise than it should, fit and finish lacks versus other manufacturers.Others have a long way to go to match Tesla in electric cars, Tesla has a short way to go to match others in building cars.
There's honestly nothing like this car. It puts a smile on my face every day I drive it. Seriously, just go test drive one. I used to be skeptical, but I think all of my cars from now on will be Teslas. The instant torque and regenerative braking make this thing handle like a supercar. The slowest one goes 0-60 as quick as a stock muscle car. It's legitimately insane. If you get the Performance version, it's basically the quickest car under 100k. Autopilot makes my commute easy and fun. Didn't think I'd like it as much as I do. Charging at home isn't a problem for me, but if it were, you'd still have the Supercharger network that no other companies have. Did I mention the acceleration? Because wow. Initially these cars had some build issues but honestly I think Tesla has really sorted things out now. If you're looking for a new car and you don't at least test drive one of these, you'll probably regret it. Words can't adequately describe how incredible this car is.
During our period of self house arrest (quarantine) we would break out once a week and take a road trip to the local mountains and desert. The Model 3 was a joy on winding roads and steep climbs, to the point where we would come back refreshed and renewed. The car is an experience that is hard to describe. There is no roar of an engine, just wind and music from a great sound system. Glass overhead to see the sky and trees, and for some parts of the trips, we let the car drive, We noticed that in Self Driving Mode, it was a very cautious driver -- peeking around corners and slowing down for cross streets. The Model 3 does not disappoint, and is the next evolution of automobile.
This car (Tesla Model 3 Long Range) has completely ruined all other cars for me. I never realized how pathetic gasoline cars are until I bought and drove this car. It's been back to the service center once for an adjustment to the door fit since the door alignment was not quite right when I picked up the car. Tesla fixed the door alignment while I waited. My fears regarding range and snow handling have turned out to be non issues. The 320 mile range provides so much room that I can comfortably make long road trips where the limit of range is really my bladder, my stomach, and my need to stand up and walk around after a few hours of driving. The supercharging network is outstanding and located close to amenities. I plug in, I go find the restroom and a quick meal, and I'm back in the car and on the road again. Snow/ice handling has turned out to be phenomenal. The Tesla Model 3's traction control is outstanding, easily outperforming snow handling vs a Toyota Tacoma. My wife loves driving it, my son (aged 7) loves riding in it. Sometimes we even sit in the driveway watching TV on the big screen because it's the best place in our house to watch TV. Seriously. Also the sound system is phenomenal and I have started loading high-quality FLAC files on USB drives because the Tesla will play them. But HD-FM and the streaming services also sound excellent. And of course we love the remote features so that the car is always warm and ready to go when we want to get in. "Smart Summon" is occasionally quite useful (loading stuff into the car at Home Depot, for example). Basically, this car is brilliant, and anyone considering spending $30k or more on a car should seriously look at the Tesla Model 3.
2020 Tesla Model 3 videos2020 Tesla Model 3 vs. 2020 Model Y vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Comparison
2020 Tesla Model 3 vs. 2020 Model Y vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Comparison
ALISTAIR WEAVER: The three biggest, real-world EV's of 2020 are the Tesla Model 3, the Tesla Model Y, and the Ford Mach-E. CARLOS LAGO: Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's a real muscle car, Alistair. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's right. As you can see, I'm currently sat in Edmunds long-term Model 3. CARLOS LAGO: And I'm sitting across in the Tesla Model Y. We're social distancing right now, appropriately. Now, Edmunds has owned, essentially every Tesla Model ever produced with the exception of the Roadster. But beyond that, Alistair actually owns a Model 3 himself and has been inside the Ford Mustang Mach-E. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's right. Last November I flew up in the middle of a snowstorm to Detroit to check out the Mach-E and had the car to myself in the studio for a day. So we feel we're uniquely positioned to compare these three vehicles. CARLOS LAGO: We're going over a lot of the broad aspects of these vehicles, but for more details make sure to click the link below visit Edmunds.com to see the full story. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Of the three cars, it's the Model 3 that arguably needs the least introduction. It really has become the Ford Model T of the EV world. Tesla sold over 150,000 of these in the US alone last year, making it one the top 10 selling cars in America. It's priced from a little under $40,000 to just over 60, and Tesla claims an electric range of anywhere from 250 to 322 miles, depending on which you buy. Although, to be honest, in Edmunds experience, you're looking to achieve around 85% of that. The one that I'm sitting in is actually a $35,000, off-menu special that we managed to buy. It's well worth checking out Carlos's video on how we bought it. CARLOS LAGO: The Tesla Model Y takes a formula that's basically served every, major automaker out there. Take your popular compact sedan and transform it into an SUV or crossover. Now, the Model Y shares most of its underpinnings with the Tesla Model 3, which is a good thing because we awarded that our top-rated, best electric car for 2020. The Model Y is currently available in just two trim levels. More will be coming in the future. What's available currently is the long range and performance. Prices start at about $55,000 and go up to a little over 60 grand. Range is 315 miles or about that. That's claimed. Although, this performance trim with the performance upgrade-- yeah, you get performance twice, does about 280 miles of claimed range. Like most compact, luxury SUV's, the Model Y is currently available as a five seater. Though Tesla has shown a three row, seven seat option that will be available in the future. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Carlos, you say show, and I was actually the launch of the Model Y at SpaceX quite close to here and managed to snap a picture of the third row. They are suitable for children and probably very, small children at that. So, to call it a three row is a bit of an exaggeration. CARLOS LAGO: It's technically there, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's technically there, but also you're going to lose a lot of trunk space. CARLOS LAGO: True. But unlike the Model Y, but like most compact SUV's the Mach-E won't be available with a third row, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's right. Ford's made the decision from the outset, it will be a strict five seater. For me what's interesting about the Mach-E, is just the extent to which Ford's playing catch up. Tesla currently accounts for 78% of the EV market in the US. And Ford is-- the mighty Ford is absolutely nowhere. Two years ago, they had no intention of building a proper EV. They were just going to stick a motor in a traditional sedan or SUV and call it an electric car. But their new management came in, a crack team called Team Edison was set up, and the result, in record time, is the Mach-E, or the Mustang Mach-E, as we should call it. Now, we think Ford opted to use the Mustang name for two reasons. One, they want to suggest that it was sporty and interesting, but they also had to justify a pretty, hefty price tag. The Mach-E will cost dollar for dollar almost exactly the same as the Model Y, at least when the entry-level versions of the Model Y go on sale later this year. So $44,000 to just over 60. And the range is pretty much identical too, 210 miles to 300. It's worth considering that the equivalently sized, gas-powered Ford model, the Escape, starts at just $25,000. And even the huge Explorer starts at $33,000. The Mach-E, it ain't cheap. [MUSIC PLAYING] [FLATULENCE SOUNDS] CARLOS LAGO: Well, let's get straight to the Mach-E and how it compares against the Model Y. We're both sitting in very similar Tesla interiors. What are the biggest differences and similarities between the two? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Well, I think the most astonishing thing for me, that old cliche about imitation being the highest form of flattery. If you look at the tech spec, if you look at the aesthetics outside and in, the Mach-E is almost a replica of the Model Y. Yes, the Mach-E has more jewelry, if you like to make it look more like a Mustang. And arguably, I think it's probably a little bit better looking. But, the basic silhouette's an eye on identical, in particularly the way they both have that kind of exaggerated, athletic, rear-shoulder line. Inside too, Ford has ditched its traditional architecture, for something that looks a lot more like a Tesla. You've got a 15 and a half inch touchscreen, which instead of being horizontal is vertically mounted. They've even got a sound bar, this time made by Bang & Olufsen across the top of the dashboard, just like Tesla has. It's extraordinary how similar they are. But, the one thing I would say though, the Ford has got a speedo exactly where you want it, in front of the steering wheel, rather than having to read the speed from the center of the car like you do in a Tesla, but incredibly similar. CARLOS LAGO: I appreciate the speedometer in front of the steering wheel, and I also appreciate the physical controls on the screen too. But let's talk about some other interior touches. Tesla products are fairly famous for having spartan, minimalist interiors. How did the Mustangs feel? The Mustang Mach-E, how did it feel inside? ALISTAIR WEAVER: They have brought a few more, kind of Ford bits back into it. You've got sensible column stalks. You've got sensible buttons on the steering wheel. There's actually a physical knob for the volume, for example. So, what they try to do is take Tesla and then kind of evolve it a little bit and make it a little bit more ergonomic and a little bit more user friendly. CARLOS LAGO: And you've still got some of the Mustang hallmarks like ground speed on the speedometer, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: You're right, actually. I have a confession. When I made the original video of the Mach-E, when he said ground speed, I was actually thinking that was to do with Mach, being a aeronautical term. I mean you quite rightly pointed out that I'd miss the fact that older Mustangs also had ground speed on their speedo. So, there are some nice little bits of humor, and you could tell that the Ford team has really thought about this vehicle. I love the fact that the front, for example, has a little a little valve that allows you to drain it out. So, if you want to use it for tailgating and use it as an ice tray or something you can do. So, there's a bit of humor and a real sort of attention to detail that runs throughout the car. CARLOS LAGO: And while we're on the topic of storage, you mentioned the "frunk", we don't know the exact interior-storage specifications of the Model Y because Tesla's hasn't published them, at least broken down by row. But, given the exterior dimensions, it's hard to imagine them being very different, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is. Ford has a slightly longer wheelbase, so you would probably expect it to have a little bit more rear leg room. I wasn't able to measure the Mach-E, but on paper Ford's actually claiming slightly less, which is a little bit confusing. And Ford's trunk also looks a little bit smaller, but to be honest we're kind of playing at the margins. Both of these are sensible, practical, family cars. CARLOS LAGO: The experience of buying them and owning them will probably be different, right? Because the Ford, you're still going to go through a traditional dealership. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You are. I mean Ford's got around 2,100 dealers across the US, and the Mach-E will be sold in a fairly, conventional way. However, Ford says that a lot of things that people like about Tesla ownership, the fact that you can complete the whole thing online, and actually cut down the time you have to spend at the dealer, they're trying to introduce some of that with the Mach-E experience. And it will be interesting to see how people respond to the idea of buying a fixed-price Ford. CARLOS LAGO: Another difference between the two is how they've done trim levels. Like both vehicles will be rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, both will have short-range battery packs and long-range battery packs, both come at high performance, but the Ford has a lot of trim levels, at least on paper. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It reminds me a little bit of how we used to talk about Apple and Microsoft, that Ford just can't help but layering on complexity. So, you have a really, big mobile range that starts with the base car. Then, you go through the GT, which is the fast one, the twin motor. And then, you also have something called a California Route 1 for reasons that nobody seems to be able to explain, which is long-range battery but single motor and rear-wheel wheel drive. And that's all about maximizing range. So, yeah, it takes a little bit of getting your head round, and you have to kind of fight your way through the website a little bit. CARLOS LAGO: I guess the flipside is, if you're so inclined, you can choose the Mach-E that's right for you. You have more range of personalization if you're willing to go through and do your homework, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: You do, and that's the flip side of Tesla ownership that say in the Model 3's case there's only a handful-- and the Model Y, there's only a handful of colors to choose from, a couple of different wheel options, and that's about it. The opportunity to personalize your car will be much greater with a Mach-E than it is with the Tesla's. CARLOS LAGO: Well, let's get back to the screen though. What was your perception of what it looked like? ALISTAIR WEAVER: This is going to be a big issue because the screen that I saw was sort of relatively early in its development. And it's clear they tried to take a little of what Tesla does well but then give it a bit of, Fordness, if you like. And there will also better integration for Apple and Android devices that you simply don't get with Tesla, but we still have some reservations. Ford traditionally has not done software well. And even if you look at the new Explorer that made a big noise about this kind of vertical, iPad-style screen, but to be honest the functionality is a bit rubbish. So, it is a question mark over the Mach-E how well the screen works. But then, to be honest, Carlos, the Tesla system, everybody thought it was really kind of revolutionary when it first came out, but now it's starting to feel a bit dated. They've layered on more and more functionality, and it's not that easy to use. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and it's not that smooth either. I really miss being able to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in this setup. Let's circle back to the buying experience and talk about leasing and everybody's favorite topic, tax rebates. How does that relate to the Mach-E? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Everybody's favorite topic. It's interesting because Tesla, at the moment, doesn't offer a lease deal on the Model Y, but it does on the 3. And they will come on the Y. And Tesla's lease deals actually are pretty good and pretty conventional. Ford at the moment is not offering a traditional lease on the Mach-E. They're offering something called Ford Options. And that actually complicates the tax-rebate rebate system in that you can't bake it into the lease. You have to claim yourself. Check out our written piece for more on that because it's quite complicated. The one thing though that the Mach-E will have in its favor, at least in the first year, is you will be able to apply for the $7,500 federal-tax credit, simply because Ford hasn't made 200,000 EV's, whereas Tesla has. But, bear with me. Ford has only got 50,000 vehicles to go. So in theory, after year 1, all the pricing will be the same and the federal-tax credit will have gone. CARLOS LAGO: So, if you want it now get in early. ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you want to save seven and a half thousand dollars worth of tax on the Mach-E, then you have to buy an early one, certainly before the end of 2021. Edmunds' advice generally, is to lease an electric vehicle because the technology is moving on very quickly, and the depreciation of some older electric cars can be a bit alarming. I, for example, leased my Model 3 and got a pretty competitive rate. CARLOS LAGO: Not to mention Tesla's always getting better at actually making the cars too. So the best Tesla you can get is always the next one ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's right. I mean Edmunds bought a very early Model 3 back at the beginning of 2018, I think it finally arrived. And the build quality was patchy to say the least. But, I don't what you think about this, but this latest Model Y and the Model 3 that I'm setting on, which is only six months old, they feel a lot better. CARLOS LAGO: Very true. And we should call out the Mach-E. It's not out yet. Chances are it might not be this year given the current pandemic. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. CARLOS LAGO: We'll know more as things go on. We can only say as much as we can during the time this video is recording. We'll have to wait till we get a full review of that, but we are eager to test it and evaluate it, of course. ALISTAIR WEAVER: We are, and we're expecting to do that. I spoke to Ford this morning just to find out where it all was, and everything's in shut down. So, they're still hoping to get cars by the end this year, but don't be too surprised if it slides into 2020 long before you can actually kind of get behind the wheel. CARLOS LAGO: So, the buying experience will be somewhat different, but the charging experience remains a question mark. We haven't driven it. We haven't tested the Mach-E. How do you think it's going to stack up against what Tesla offers? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Well this is really Tesla's trump card, because they have over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US. And then you can still use any other charging point on top of that. In Germany, the system works really well. Ford will be reliant on the Electrify America setup, which at the moment, you'd have to say is lagging a little bit behind. So, definitely advantage Tesla on charging. Having said that, if these cars have got a range of 200-plus miles, then most people will charge them at home and rarely have to visit the Supercharger Network, unless you try to take the car on a long journey. So, if you live with one of these things, it's actually less of a big deal than you might think. CARLOS LAGO: Agreed, and, Alistair, you haven't driven it. But the Mach-E is called a Mustang. And it's still made in America, and therefore it's a muscle car, of course. What do we think about the driving experience? How might it look? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Well on paper, at least, it is really similar to the Tesla's. The basic configuration is the same, kind of skateboard chassis with the batteries underneath the interior, than either one motor at the rear drive in the rear wheels, or one motor at the back, one motor at the front driving all the wheels. And on paper, at least, he's got plenty of firepower. Even the entry level car's 255 horsepower. But, if you go for the GT, it has 459 horsepower, in which place, 6-12, pounds-feet of torque. So Ford's claiming 0 to 60 in around 3 and 1/2 seconds, which feels believable. So, at least to 60 Carlos should be as fast as our GT-500. CARLOS LAGO: And, versus Tesla claims it should be as fast as this Model Y performance, but we'll find out when we can test it-- when our test track reopens. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One interesting thing the Ford has got on the GT, MagnaRide suspension, like the new Corvette and like the GT500. So, we've got good experience of that, and it will be interesting whether the Mustang lives up to its name and outhandles the Tesla. The other thing I'm also looking forward to is, Ford is promised that they're engineering in different engine noises into the Mach-E. So, we should have a bit of aural entertainment as we drive along. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That wraps up what we can talk about with the Mach-E and the Model Y. But because we're now sitting in two, very-similarly priced Tesla's-- you're in the Model 3. I'm in the Model Y. We should talk about the similarities and differences between these two. What do you think someone should know, and what do you think someone should consider when trying to decide between these two cars? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Well the interesting is, when you strip away the bodywork, they're fundamentally the same thing. It's basically the same skateboard chassis, but Tesla's kind of got the Model 3 body and stuck a magnet on top and kind of stretched the whole thing to create the create the Model Y. For me, as a family man, the Model Y is just that little bit more practical. You've got more real leg room. You set a little bit more up right, which gives you the greater impression of space. And the trunk's more versatile. It's a little bit bigger but also allows you to fold the seats back. So, if you want a kind of practical, everyday, family car, then arguably the Y is probably worth an extra what, $4,000. Having said that, I recently, or my wife recently bought a Model 3, and it works really well. We've only got one kid, but it works really well as a family car. And it's actually nice having a sedan where you can lock everything in the trunk, and it's secure and out of the way. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and the interesting thing too is the Model Y is actually pretty similar in terms of dimensions except for the second row. The second row has so much more space on paper than the Model 3. And then you get those reclining rear seats, which make it even more comfortable to be inside of, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, I think that's right. And actually I, like you, spent a lot of time in the Model Y and the Model 3, and a lot of it's a perception thing because it's in more of an SUV position. So you set a little bit more up right, and your knees are a little bit more bent. And that actually creates more of a sense of space and gives you a little bit more knee room than you would in a kind of sedan, where you have more that kind of laid back driving position. So, it is a reality there's more room, but there's also a bigger perception of space in the Y. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and so the Y is also interesting too because the front seats are identical. They're just positioned higher. They're just on these little stilts. And that makes sense because it gives you an easier access into the car. You don't have to duck down. You can move your head down. It's more comfortable to get in, and you get that better for visibility. I don't know about you, but I'm pretty disappointed with the rearward visibility on the Model Y. The Model 3 isn't particularly good either, but this is even worse somehow. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, I think it's all to do with the styling. You've got kind of a little slot of a rear window. And I'm not a big fan of those camera-style, rearview mirrors. But, if ever there was a car that might benefit from it, then it's the Model Y. CARLOS LAGO: Well, would you trust it to work? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Oh. [LAUGHS] I'm worried for the comments below. CARLOS LAGO: I should call out too the difference between, in trim levels between the Model 3 in the Model Y because we have the full end of the spectrum of availability between these two. That Model 3 is an off-menu, standard-range car with limited range, in terms of distance, and less power, and so on. This is a top of the line, performance trim with the performance upgrade. What do you think is the right option between the two extremes? ALISTAIR WEAVER: I know I'm going to hate myself for saying this as somebody who loves fast cars, but the performance thing is almost like a party piece. It's so fast that you use it to show off to your mates. So, you use it to kind of amuse yourself. But, in everyday driving, you don't really need it. I mean, the reality is, even the entry-level Model 3 is pretty quick as a road car. So, I don't feel like it's worth an extra $20,000 plus dollars over the standard vehicle. The other thing if, particularly if you've got, a family that performance model on performance suspension and what are they 22 inch rims? CARLOS LAGO: 21's. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The 21's. Apologize, 21 inch rims, the ride quality suffers. And-- CARLOS LAGO: It's pretty noticeable. ALISTAIR WEAVER: -- yeah, around it, it's pretty noticeable. Tesla's don't-- CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, but-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: --have the best ride quality generally. But it's particularly, particularly bad in the Y. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and that's common about ride quality. It's pretty uniform across Tesla. They generally are a bit firmer and have noisier ride quality versus all the comparable vehicles in the segments. But you really notice the weight of these wheels, the mass of these wheels just making constant impacts. They're not harsh, but they are always moving in a way that you can sense in the cabin. And that's probably the biggest complaint I have about the Performance Model Y. And I wish I could get this style vehicle with a smaller diameter wheel because I still like that acceleration. Even though it might be a little one note, I still want that experience. The other things to highlight, like the key differences between these two, is I have wireless charging here, but I wouldn't be surprised if that showed up in the Model 3. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, and the reality is I bought a Model 3. I went on Amazon, $40, bought a third-party version, works just as well. And little things like you now I get USB-C in the back where you've got traditional USB in the 3. But, It's really, really small stuff. And ambient lighting, that's the one thing that the 3 really lacks these days. I loves me a bit of ambient lighting. CARLOS LAGO: Ambient lighting and the black trim around the windows and on the door handles, I would really like to see a Model 3 with that black trim because I think it looks really good. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Now we're getting proper geeky. CARLOS LAGO: So, let's back up from the geekiness. I think it's appropriate to say that the Model Y is great for the needs of a family. But just maybe avoid the performance version unless you have, you can tolerate a rough ride, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, I suspect that by the time we get into next year and the entry level models have come out on the Y, so the standard range plus equivalent is probably going to be about, what $4,000 more than the equivalent 3. And if you can get it on a good lease deal, which means it's probably maybe only going to be like $30 a month more, I think then the Model Y, Standard Range Plus will be the, Tesla's biggest selling model. I think that's a good, probably going to be worth a little bit extra for that extra versatility and more space, if you're buying it as a family car. CARLOS LAGO: Versus the Y and the 3, which one do you recommend right now? ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you're in the market right now, I don't think you can beat Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which was Edmund's top rated EV for 2020. But in a year's time things are going to get a lot more interesting. You'll have the entry-level versions of Model Y and the Mach-E, and you have to expect the extra versatility of the SUV setup to be worth a few extra dollars. So, that's going to be a fascinating test. And can't wait to drive the Mach-E. Can't wait to drive the entry-level version of the Model Y. You and I will have to put our names down for that one, Carlos. CARLOS LAGO: Totally agreed. Thank you guys for watching this video. Be sure to visit Edmunds.com for more information and hit like and subscribe to see more videos like this one. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And for more detail on all of this be sure to hit the link directly below us on the YouTube channel. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds experts Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago compare the pros and cons of Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E. Which is the best between the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, and how do the Model Y and Model 3 compare to the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Watch to find out as Alistair and Carlos discuss key differences in electric car price, range, interior, specs and more.
Features & Specs
|Performance 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$54,990
|MPG
|118 city / 107 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$46,990
|MPG
|124 city / 116 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan
electric DD
|MSRP
|$37,990
|MPG
|148 city / 132 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model 3 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Active Cruise Control
- Maintains a set gap between the Model 3 and the car you're following. It comes to a complete stop and resumes following too.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and will nudge the steering to get you back in line.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|6.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Tesla Model 3 vs. the competition
Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model S
The Tesla Model S is the original Tesla, as long as you don't count the Roadster. It's longer and has more interior space than the Model 3. The Model S doesn't have quite as fresh of an appeal as the Model 3, and it's a lot more expensive, but it's undeniably a deluxe step up from the mass-market Model 3.
Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y is Tesla's small crossover SUV that the automaker says will start production in mid-2020. It is built on the same platform as the Model 3 and promises more cargo space and an available third row of seats. Tesla's reputation for impressive acceleration and EV range are well deserved, but we'll withhold judgment on the Model Y until Tesla hits full production and we can evaluate build quality and availability.
Tesla Model 3 vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
The Chevrolet Bolt is a competent EV that undercuts the Model 3 on price. It's also fairly fun to drive, though not as much as the Model 3. Tesla also has an advantage with its nationwide fast-charging infrastructure, which Chevrolet lacks. But as a cheaper, less flashy EV alternative, the Bolt is a solid choice. Read Edmunds’ long-term road test of the Chevrolet Bolt.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Tesla Model 3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Tesla Model 3:
- No new additions announced yet, but Tesla typically updates its vehicles throughout the calendar year
- Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
How much should I pay for a 2020 Tesla Model 3?
The least-expensive 2020 Tesla Model 3 is the 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,990.
Other versions include:
- Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $54,990
- Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $46,990
- Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan (electric DD) which starts at $37,990
What are the different models of Tesla Model 3?
2020 Tesla Model 3 Overview
The 2020 Tesla Model 3 is offered in the following submodels: Model 3 Sedan. Available styles include Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), and Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Tesla Model 3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Tesla Model 3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Model 3 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Model 3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Tesla Model 3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Model 3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Tesla Model 3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Tesla lease specials
