2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
What’s new
- New Cayman GT4 trim with a new naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine
- New Cayman T trim that slots between the base Cayman and Cayman S
- Part of the third Cayman generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding handling
- Engines deliver stirring performance and high fuel economy
- Exceptional build quality
- Broad range of customization options
- Unrefined four-cylinder engine and exhaust noise
- Tech features list is thin and interface could be better
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Review
The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman might play second fiddle to the 911 in terms of ultimate performance and prestige, but it otherwise fully embraces Porsche's sports car ethos. This year's Cayman in particular is noteworthy due to two new additions.
First up is the new range-topping GT4. It comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine with 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Yep, that's right: The Cayman once again can be had with a six-cylinder engine.
You'll fall in love with that flat-six wailing behind your ears, but Porsche's asking price is steep. In contrast, the Cayman T is the rare Porsche that actually aims to save you money. It's the base Cayman with the best dynamic upgrades on Porsche's options sheet, and it's priced lower than if you added those upgrades individually.
We're not in love with the lackluster sound of the Cayman's four-cylinder engine, which is why the new GT4 is so cool. But whichever Cayman you select, know that you're getting one of the purest driver's cars on the road.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Our test 718 Cayman S with a manual transmission accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's not great, though the PDK automatic-equipped car is noticeably quicker. We're not fond of the base 2.0-liter engine. It provides ample passing power, but full acceleration leaves something to be desired due to tall gearing. The shifts of the dual-clutch automatic transmission can also be jarring at low speeds, though it smooths out once you build speed.
How comfortable is it?7.0
Engine and exhaust noises are loud enough to be considered deal-breakers. With the sport exhaust, the four-cylinder engine is coarse and unrefined, sounding like a poorly tuned Subaru. The base Cayman is worse. Wind noise is nonexistent by comparison, but road noise is intrusive on coarse asphalt.
How’s the interior?8.0
To get inside, you must drop down a bit, and taller occupants will need to duck. It may be more difficult for wider passengers. The cabin feels small from the outside, though it isn't too tight once you're in. It's just the right fit for a sports car.
How’s the tech?7.0
Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are also optional. The stability control system is effective when it's needed, and most drivers won't notice its guiding hand at speed. Beware the standard parking sensors, though. They're often annoyingly activated in heavy traffic.
How’s the storage?6.5
Inside, only a few bins and pockets are around to hold your personal items, and they're small and shallow. The typical Porsche cupholders are effective but fussy, and they're a bit out of reach for the driver.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.0
Which 718 Cayman does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche 718 Cayman models
The 2020 718 Cayman is offered in four trim levels: the base 718 Cayman, the new 718 Cayman T, the 718 Cayman S and the new 718 Cayman GT4. The base, Cayman T and Cayman S are available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (Porsche's PDK). The GT4 is PDK-equipped only.
718 Cayman
Starts you off with:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque)
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Sport exhaust with center tailpipe
- Xenon headlights and LED running lights
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic climate control
- Rearview camera
- Six-way adjustable seats (power recline, manual height and slide)
- Partial leather upholstery
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Two USB ports
- Eight-speaker audio system
718 Cayman T
Similar to the base Cayman but adds on:
- 20-inch wheels
- Sport exhaust with dual black tailpipes
- Variable-damping sport suspension lowered 20 mm
- Mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring
- Sport Chrono package
- Lightweight nylon door handles
- Two-way adjustable sport seats with 718 embroidery
718 Cayman S
Compared to the base Cayman, it comes with:
- Turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (350 hp, 309 lb-ft)
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Sport exhaust with dual stainless steel tailpipes
718 Cayman GT4
The ultimate Cayman features:
- Naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine (414 hp, 309 lb-ft)
- 20-inch wheels with ultra-high-performance summer tires
- Sport exhaust with dual high-gloss black stainless steel tailpipes
- Variable-damping sport suspension lowered 30 mm
- Mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring
- More powerful brakes
- Fixed rear wing
- Larger cooling intakes
- Lower rear fascia with diffuser
- 2-way adjustable Sport Seats Plus with faux suede inserts
Some of the performance upgrades found on the Cayman T and GT4 are available on the regular Cayman and Cayman S as options. Other notable extras include:
- Full leather upholstery
- 14-way or 18-way sport seats
- Heated and ventilated seats
- LED headlights
- Driver assist features (such as traffic-adaptive cruise control)
- Bose or Burmester premium sound system
- Apple CarPlay
Features & Specs
|GT4 2dr Coupe
4.0L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$99,200
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|414 hp @ 7600 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$57,500
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S 2dr Coupe
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$69,900
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 6500 rpm
|T 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$66,400
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 718 Cayman safety features:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Detects stopped vehicles ahead, alerts the driver and brakes if necessary. Included with adaptive cruise control.
- Lane Change Assist
- Monitors the car's blind spot and signals the driver through lights at the base of the front roof pillars.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Uses your smartphone connection to alert emergency services automatically if there's an accident. Remote door locking is also included.
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. the competition
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Chevrolet Corvette
It is hardly a coincidence that the 718 Cayman and the Corvette are priced nearly identically. Well, at least to start. The Corvette pulls away with its superior value, V8 power and fresher styling. It's our top-rated sports car for a reason.
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
The 718 Boxster is essentially a convertible version of the 718 Cayman. It takes the driving experience of its sibling and adds a quick-operating soft top for fun in the sun. The drawback is there's a price premium for the privilege and even less storage space than you'll find in the Cayman.
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Toyota GR Supra
Crucially, the GR Supra has the Cayman beat when it comes to smiles per dollar. The reincarnated Supra has plenty of pull from its inline-six engine and pretty enjoyable handling if you like a car that's keen to kick out the tail. It struggles when it comes to comfort and storage, but so does the Cayman.
