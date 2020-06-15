2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Review

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman might play second fiddle to the 911 in terms of ultimate performance and prestige, but it otherwise fully embraces Porsche's sports car ethos. This year's Cayman in particular is noteworthy due to two new additions. First up is the new range-topping GT4. It comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine with 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Yep, that's right: The Cayman once again can be had with a six-cylinder engine. You'll fall in love with that flat-six wailing behind your ears, but Porsche's asking price is steep. In contrast, the Cayman T is the rare Porsche that actually aims to save you money. It's the base Cayman with the best dynamic upgrades on Porsche's options sheet, and it's priced lower than if you added those upgrades individually. We're not in love with the lackluster sound of the Cayman's four-cylinder engine, which is why the new GT4 is so cool. But whichever Cayman you select, know that you're getting one of the purest driver's cars on the road.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

Even in its base model, the Porsche Cayman is predictably excellent in all of the ways we've come to expect. This is a driver-centric vehicle with an emphasis on sharp handling and premium cabin materials. But excessive outside noise, a lackluster engine note and questionable value diminish the Cayman's overall appeal.

How does it drive? 8.5

There are certain situations in which driving the Cayman feels like absolute bliss. It is not mind-bendingly fast but wants to be driven hard. If you do that — especially on a winding road where the genius of the perfectly weighted steering and world-class handling are on full display — the Cayman is worth its weight in gold. The brakes have incredible stopping power and good durability.



Our test 718 Cayman S with a manual transmission accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's not great, though the PDK automatic-equipped car is noticeably quicker. We're not fond of the base 2.0-liter engine. It provides ample passing power, but full acceleration leaves something to be desired due to tall gearing. The shifts of the dual-clutch automatic transmission can also be jarring at low speeds, though it smooths out once you build speed.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Even though the optional sport seats have only a few adjustments, they're well shaped and adequately cushioned for long-distance comfort. The ventilated seat option is also a welcome addition on hot days. Our test Cayman S had the optional PASM sport suspension. With it, smaller bumps are nicely smoothed out, but driving over larger bumps can launch you out of your seat for a moment.



Engine and exhaust noises are loud enough to be considered deal-breakers. With the sport exhaust, the four-cylinder engine is coarse and unrefined, sounding like a poorly tuned Subaru. The base Cayman is worse. Wind noise is nonexistent by comparison, but road noise is intrusive on coarse asphalt.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The driving position in the Cayman is nearly perfect, as you'd expect. The tachometer and speedo are in full view, and adjustments to the seat and steering wheel make the cozy cockpit accommodating to most body types and sizes. There is excellent forward and side visibility with few blind spots, though you'll need the rearview camera to back up safely.



To get inside, you must drop down a bit, and taller occupants will need to duck. It may be more difficult for wider passengers. The cabin feels small from the outside, though it isn't too tight once you're in. It's just the right fit for a sports car.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Technology is not the Cayman's strong suit. There's a learning curve to using the infotainment system due to the sheer number of buttons. Apple CarPlay is only available through pricey packages, and Android Auto is not an option. You can subscribe to an AT&T data plan for a 4G LTE hotspot.



Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are also optional. The stability control system is effective when it's needed, and most drivers won't notice its guiding hand at speed. Beware the standard parking sensors, though. They're often annoyingly activated in heavy traffic.

How’s the storage? 6.5

There's a mostly vertical trunk in the rear for duffel bags and the like and a second storage space in the front. It's about half the size of the trunk but can still take a few bags. The total capacity is pretty good, but the split prevents you from loading a larger item that might otherwise fit in one trunk of the same total size.



Inside, only a few bins and pockets are around to hold your personal items, and they're small and shallow. The typical Porsche cupholders are effective but fussy, and they're a bit out of reach for the driver.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA estimates the Cayman will get 21-25 mpg in combined city/highway driving depending on the model and transmission. Our manual-equipped Cayman S posted an impressive 28 mpg on our standardized mixed-driving evaluation route. In general, the Cayman is one of the more fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The interior build quality is very high. We especially like the premium materials and their tight assembly. The cost is the main issue. Add just a few desirable options to a new Cayman S and you're looking at $80K. Oof. If you care about bragging rights, you'll objectively get vastly more performance and utility from less expensive sports cars.

Wildcard 8.0

This is a gorgeous car that wears its sporting intentions proudly. The Porsche heritage, like the layout of the gauge cluster, is both clear and useful. Sadly, the plebian four-cylinder engine sound clashes with the expectations set by the design.

Which 718 Cayman does Edmunds recommend?

If you can afford it, get the GT4. It's by far the most compelling 718 Cayman yet. But for everybody else, the 718 Cayman S strikes the best balance of value and overall performance. It brings an extra 50 horsepower to the table that's lacking in both the base model and Cayman T.

Porsche 718 Cayman models

The 2020 718 Cayman is offered in four trim levels: the base 718 Cayman, the new 718 Cayman T, the 718 Cayman S and the new 718 Cayman GT4. The base, Cayman T and Cayman S are available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (Porsche's PDK). The GT4 is PDK-equipped only.