Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

Type:
#8 Luxury sport coupe

What’s new

  • New Cayman GT4 trim with a new naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine
  • New Cayman T trim that slots between the base Cayman and Cayman S
  • Part of the third Cayman generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding handling
  • Engines deliver stirring performance and high fuel economy
  • Exceptional build quality
  • Broad range of customization options
  • Unrefined four-cylinder engine and exhaust noise
  • Tech features list is thin and interface could be better
MSRP Starting at
$57,500
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman pricing

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Review

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman might play second fiddle to the 911 in terms of ultimate performance and prestige, but it otherwise fully embraces Porsche's sports car ethos. This year's Cayman in particular is noteworthy due to two new additions.

First up is the new range-topping GT4. It comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine with 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Yep, that's right: The Cayman once again can be had with a six-cylinder engine.

You'll fall in love with that flat-six wailing behind your ears, but Porsche's asking price is steep. In contrast, the Cayman T is the rare Porsche that actually aims to save you money. It's the base Cayman with the best dynamic upgrades on Porsche's options sheet, and it's priced lower than if you added those upgrades individually.

We're not in love with the lackluster sound of the Cayman's four-cylinder engine, which is why the new GT4 is so cool. But whichever Cayman you select, know that you're getting one of the purest driver's cars on the road.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
Even in its base model, the Porsche Cayman is predictably excellent in all of the ways we've come to expect. This is a driver-centric vehicle with an emphasis on sharp handling and premium cabin materials. But excessive outside noise, a lackluster engine note and questionable value diminish the Cayman's overall appeal.

How does it drive?

8.5
There are certain situations in which driving the Cayman feels like absolute bliss. It is not mind-bendingly fast but wants to be driven hard. If you do that — especially on a winding road where the genius of the perfectly weighted steering and world-class handling are on full display — the Cayman is worth its weight in gold. The brakes have incredible stopping power and good durability.

Our test 718 Cayman S with a manual transmission accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's not great, though the PDK automatic-equipped car is noticeably quicker. We're not fond of the base 2.0-liter engine. It provides ample passing power, but full acceleration leaves something to be desired due to tall gearing. The shifts of the dual-clutch automatic transmission can also be jarring at low speeds, though it smooths out once you build speed.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
Even though the optional sport seats have only a few adjustments, they're well shaped and adequately cushioned for long-distance comfort. The ventilated seat option is also a welcome addition on hot days. Our test Cayman S had the optional PASM sport suspension. With it, smaller bumps are nicely smoothed out, but driving over larger bumps can launch you out of your seat for a moment.

Engine and exhaust noises are loud enough to be considered deal-breakers. With the sport exhaust, the four-cylinder engine is coarse and unrefined, sounding like a poorly tuned Subaru. The base Cayman is worse. Wind noise is nonexistent by comparison, but road noise is intrusive on coarse asphalt.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The driving position in the Cayman is nearly perfect, as you'd expect. The tachometer and speedo are in full view, and adjustments to the seat and steering wheel make the cozy cockpit accommodating to most body types and sizes. There is excellent forward and side visibility with few blind spots, though you'll need the rearview camera to back up safely.

To get inside, you must drop down a bit, and taller occupants will need to duck. It may be more difficult for wider passengers. The cabin feels small from the outside, though it isn't too tight once you're in. It's just the right fit for a sports car.

How’s the tech?

7.0
Technology is not the Cayman's strong suit. There's a learning curve to using the infotainment system due to the sheer number of buttons. Apple CarPlay is only available through pricey packages, and Android Auto is not an option. You can subscribe to an AT&T data plan for a 4G LTE hotspot.

Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are also optional. The stability control system is effective when it's needed, and most drivers won't notice its guiding hand at speed. Beware the standard parking sensors, though. They're often annoyingly activated in heavy traffic.

How’s the storage?

6.5
There's a mostly vertical trunk in the rear for duffel bags and the like and a second storage space in the front. It's about half the size of the trunk but can still take a few bags. The total capacity is pretty good, but the split prevents you from loading a larger item that might otherwise fit in one trunk of the same total size.

Inside, only a few bins and pockets are around to hold your personal items, and they're small and shallow. The typical Porsche cupholders are effective but fussy, and they're a bit out of reach for the driver.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA estimates the Cayman will get 21-25 mpg in combined city/highway driving depending on the model and transmission. Our manual-equipped Cayman S posted an impressive 28 mpg on our standardized mixed-driving evaluation route. In general, the Cayman is one of the more fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The interior build quality is very high. We especially like the premium materials and their tight assembly. The cost is the main issue. Add just a few desirable options to a new Cayman S and you're looking at $80K. Oof. If you care about bragging rights, you'll objectively get vastly more performance and utility from less expensive sports cars.

Wildcard

8.0
This is a gorgeous car that wears its sporting intentions proudly. The Porsche heritage, like the layout of the gauge cluster, is both clear and useful. Sadly, the plebian four-cylinder engine sound clashes with the expectations set by the design.

Which 718 Cayman does Edmunds recommend?

If you can afford it, get the GT4. It's by far the most compelling 718 Cayman yet. But for everybody else, the 718 Cayman S strikes the best balance of value and overall performance. It brings an extra 50 horsepower to the table that's lacking in both the base model and Cayman T.

Porsche 718 Cayman models

The 2020 718 Cayman is offered in four trim levels: the base 718 Cayman, the new 718 Cayman T, the 718 Cayman S and the new 718 Cayman GT4. The base, Cayman T and Cayman S are available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (Porsche's PDK). The GT4 is PDK-equipped only.

718 Cayman
Starts you off with:

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque)
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Sport exhaust with center tailpipe
  • Xenon headlights and LED running lights
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Automatic climate control
  • Rearview camera
  • Six-way adjustable seats (power recline, manual height and slide)
  • Partial leather upholstery
  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Two USB ports
  • Eight-speaker audio system

718 Cayman T
Similar to the base Cayman but adds on:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Sport exhaust with dual black tailpipes
  • Variable-damping sport suspension lowered 20 mm
  • Mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring
  • Sport Chrono package
  • Lightweight nylon door handles
  • Two-way adjustable sport seats with 718 embroidery

718 Cayman S
Compared to the base Cayman, it comes with:

  • Turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (350 hp, 309 lb-ft)
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Sport exhaust with dual stainless steel tailpipes

718 Cayman GT4
The ultimate Cayman features:

  • Naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine (414 hp, 309 lb-ft)
  • 20-inch wheels with ultra-high-performance summer tires
  • Sport exhaust with dual high-gloss black stainless steel tailpipes
  • Variable-damping sport suspension lowered 30 mm
  • Mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring
  • More powerful brakes
  • Fixed rear wing
  • Larger cooling intakes
  • Lower rear fascia with diffuser
  • 2-way adjustable Sport Seats Plus with faux suede inserts

Some of the performance upgrades found on the Cayman T and GT4 are available on the regular Cayman and Cayman S as options. Other notable extras include:

  • Full leather upholstery
  • 14-way or 18-way sport seats
  • Heated and ventilated seats
  • LED headlights
  • Driver assist features (such as traffic-adaptive cruise control)
  • Bose or Burmester premium sound system
  • Apple CarPlay

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    GT4 2dr Coupe features & specs
    GT4 2dr Coupe
    4.0L 6cyl 6M
    MSRP$99,200
    MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm
    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$57,500
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
    S 2dr Coupe features & specs
    S 2dr Coupe
    2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$69,900
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
    T 2dr Coupe features & specs
    T 2dr Coupe
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$66,400
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 718 Cayman safety features:

    Porsche Active Safe
    Detects stopped vehicles ahead, alerts the driver and brakes if necessary. Included with adaptive cruise control.
    Lane Change Assist
    Monitors the car's blind spot and signals the driver through lights at the base of the front roof pillars.
    Porsche Car Connect
    Uses your smartphone connection to alert emergency services automatically if there's an accident. Remote door locking is also included.

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. the competition

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    It is hardly a coincidence that the 718 Cayman and the Corvette are priced nearly identically. Well, at least to start. The Corvette pulls away with its superior value, V8 power and fresher styling. It's our top-rated sports car for a reason.

    Compare Porsche 718 Cayman & Chevrolet Corvette features

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Porsche 718 Boxster

    The 718 Boxster is essentially a convertible version of the 718 Cayman. It takes the driving experience of its sibling and adds a quick-operating soft top for fun in the sun. The drawback is there's a price premium for the privilege and even less storage space than you'll find in the Cayman.

    Compare Porsche 718 Cayman & Porsche 718 Boxster features

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Toyota GR Supra

    Crucially, the GR Supra has the Cayman beat when it comes to smiles per dollar. The reincarnated Supra has plenty of pull from its inline-six engine and pretty enjoyable handling if you like a car that's keen to kick out the tail. It struggles when it comes to comfort and storage, but so does the Cayman.

    Compare Porsche 718 Cayman & Toyota GR Supra features

    FAQ

