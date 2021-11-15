What's under the CX-50's hood?

The CX-50 will offer two powertrains underhood. The first is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and the other is a turbocharged version of the same unit. Mazda isn't releasing power figures just yet, but engines with these displacements already power the CX-5, and we don't expect output to be any different. For reference, the CX-5's standard engine produces 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, while the turbo-four makes at least 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Either engine directs power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. New for the CX-50 is a drive mode selector that lets you choose among multiple traction modes.