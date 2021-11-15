  1. Home
2023 Mazda CX-50

Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: $27,000
  • A more rugged Mazda for outdoor enthusiasts
  • Go-anywhere, do-anything intent (within reason)
  • Fresh looks, same old engines
  • Kicks off the first CX-50 generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
