The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is a new compact SUV intent on showcasing a more rugged side of this premium-adjacent automaker. Like the CX-30 — which effectively replaced the still-kicking but single-trim-only CX-3 — we expect the CX-50 to enjoy a similar relationship with the CX-5 compact crossover. Our first look at this new SUV reveals that Mazda isn't content with simply creating a new CX-5 and loading it with the brand's newest design language.
2023 Mazda CX-50
Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: $27,000
- A more rugged Mazda for outdoor enthusiasts
- Go-anywhere, do-anything intent (within reason)
- Fresh looks, same old engines
- Kicks off the first CX-50 generation for 2023
- 2023
