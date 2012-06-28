How To Drive a Stick Shift

Why Learn To Drive With a Stick Shift?

It's a good skill to have, kind of like speaking a second language. If you get stuck somewhere or with somebody who needs your help or wants you to share driving duties on a long trip, you "Habla Manual." Secondly, there are some really sexy, cool cars that are available only with a manual transmission like the 2012 Fiat Abarth or, assuming your wallet can handle it, the $180,000 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage. Maybe your tastes run to a hard-core sports cars like the 2012 Porsche Cayman R or the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500. These can only be had with manual transmissions.