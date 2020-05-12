  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

#1 Convertible

What’s new

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to Club and Grand Touring trim levels
  • Forward collision mitigation and other formerly optional driver safety features are now standard
  • Other minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
  • One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
  • Manual soft top is easy to lower or close quickly
  • Respectably compliant and smooth ride quality
  • Not much room to stretch out inside
  • Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
  • Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds even with the top up
MSRP Starting at
$26,580
$26,580
Save as much as $1,640
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,640 with Edmunds

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

For 30 years, the Mazda Miata has been synonymous with fun. Lightweight, lively and communicative, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata has the same carefree, top-down motoring persona as the original 1990s-era Miata roadster.

Indeed, when Mazda redesigned this latest Miata generation for the 2016 model year, it made an effort to keep the car's weight down while equipping it with all of the modern features people expect. The result is that the 2020 Miata is roughly the same size and only a couple hundred of pounds heavier than the original.

Though rival convertibles or sport coupes are generally roomier and more usable day to day, the Miata is unmatched in its ability to simply let you enjoy the pleasures of driving.

What's it like to live with?

Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews of the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth coverage from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.0 / 10
Mazda has made the MX-5 Miata virtually unassailable in the realm of fun-to-drive sports cars. In a world of ever more complex performance cars, the refreshingly pure and elemental Miata shows everyone how it's done.

How does it drive?

9.0
The Miata's featherweight construction and rear-wheel-drive platform mean that you can have a ton of fun even without a supremely powerful engine. That said, the latest Miata is pretty quick. In our testing, our manual-equipped Club test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds flat. The Miata's brakes are another strong point since they are both easy to use and post short stopping distances.

The Miata responds best to smooth and deliberate inputs but is still supremely fun to toss into a corner with abandon. It's precise and predictable, and it's easy to catch the rear end if you get a bit overzealous. There's plenty of body roll (even with the Club suspension), but the only time that becomes an issue is during fast, aggressive driving.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
Small two-seat roadsters aren't known for comfort, but the Miata is surprisingly livable in the day-to-day grind. The Club has a firmer ride than other Miata trims because of its Bilstein dampers, but it still has pretty good compliance over rough roads. Only larger potholes will send a shiver through the chassis. The optional Recaro seats offer an enviable combination of support, breathability and comfort. But they sit higher than the standard seats, making them a no-go for passengers over 6 feet tall.

The Miata's only significant drawback comfort-wise, is the abundant cabin noise. Road and wind noise increases significantly with speed. On the highway, you'll have to crank the stereo to really hear it.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The cabin's elegant design makes the most of the tidy space and prioritizes the fun of driving. There are minimal controls, and those that exist are, perhaps unsurprisingly, easy to reach. Though partially due to clever control placement, their ease of use is directly related to the Miata's minuscule cabin size.

Drivers around 6 feet tall will push the boundaries of head- and legroom, and anyone much taller than that might not fit at all. But average-size drivers will have no problem finding an agreeable position. Forward visibility is great, and even though the rear view isn't exceptional, your proximity to the glass helps reduce blind spots. The manual convertible top is phenomenally easy to use.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The MX-5 must balance driving purity with a driver's desire for modern connectivity and safety tech. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration comes standard on the Club and Grand Touring trim levels. There's also an impressive list of active safety features, though the Miata's tiny size means you don't truly need things such as blind-spot monitoring.

The nine-speaker Bose audio system does a good job both filling the cabin with sound and competing with ambient noise. Voice controls are limited and stick to a menu of on-screen prompts, but the system recognizes speech well.

How’s the storage?

6.0
No one should expect a two-seat convertible to be a utilitarian machine, so the Miata's lack of carrying capacity shouldn't come as a surprise. The trunk measures just 4.6 cubic feet. Unlike larger convertibles, there's no back seat to use as a cargo shelf. There's not even a glovebox. Instead, the Miata just has a small bin between the seats that serves as the main storage area for things like smartphones, wallets or small handbags.

There is sufficient room for one child or toddler in a forward-facing seat or booster only. There are no LATCH anchors or top-tether attachment points.

How economical is it?

9.5
EPA-estimated fuel economy for the six-speed manual is 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway), making the MX-5 more efficient than rivals such as the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ. We have found it easy to replicate these estimates in real-world scenarios.

Is it a good value?

8.5
The Miata justifies its price. An abundance of soft plastics and faux leather coverings give the interior an upscale feel. While the price can creep up in upper trims and with options packages, the Miata is a good value overall.

Mazda's bumper-to-bumper warranty is good for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. These are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is below average among non-luxury convertibles.

Wildcard

9.5
The MX-5 has a purity that's missing from modern vehicles. Drivers are fully engaged as the car executes their wishes with immediacy and accuracy. Its performance numbers aren't sensational, but the amount of joy it brings when driving it well is unmeasurable.

Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?

The MX-5 is a sweetheart no matter which trim you specify. We're partial to the midtier Club, which adds some quality-of-life improvements to the base Sport model. It also includes desirable performance upgrades if you opt for the manual transmission. We like the optional Brembo/BBS Recaro package, although unlike in past years, it is now tied to the Recaro performance seats. Tall drivers need not apply since the Recaros sit higher than the standard seats and make the already cramped interior even more cozy.

Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a small, lightweight roadster that seats two and comes in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels. On all trims, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. Standard feature highlights include:

Sport
The base Sport starts you off with:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • A 7-inch touchscreen
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Two USB ports
  • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is imminent)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

Club
The Club is the sportiest of the bunch, adding:

  • 17-inch black wheels
  • Black front lip and rear spoilers
  • Faux leather interior trim
  • Heated seats
  • Nine-speaker Bose audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Club models with the manual transmission also add:

  • Shock tower brace
  • Limited-slip differential
  • Sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers
  • Engine sound enhancer

The Club's unique Brembo/BBS Recaro package is only available with the manual. It includes:

  • Brembo front brakes with red front and rear calipers
  • Gray BBS wheels
  • Aerodynamic body kit
  • Recaro sport seats

Grand Touring
The Grand Touring is the most luxurious MX-5. It builds off the Club (minus the front and rear spoilers) and adds:

  • Dark gray wheels
  • Automatic headlights and wipers
  • Heated mirrors
  • Auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors
  • Cloth-lined soft top
  • Automatic climate control
  • Leather upholstery
  • Navigation system

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Wow
    Floyd Taylor Golden III,
    Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

    I just purchased 2020, club auto convertible in sol red this little rocket has plenty of power for city driving, the handling is incredible, it’s a sung fit I’m looking for years of fun.

    4 out of 5 stars, Well-equipped for "Costco Run"
    bobbiJay,
    Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

    "Second Most Fun You Can Have with Clothes On." There's an "Aftermarket package" that'll VASTLY improve the day-to-day usability by adding "car-GO" capacity. The Surco trunk rack is really quick and easy; they're often available on craigslist for a hundred bucks or so. The trailer hitch is more work and expense, but FAR more capable. Careful, though. "Giving Friends a Lift to the Airport" is hard to decline if they know you've got a trailer... 1. Surco removable trunk rack (See https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=surco%20miata%20rack ) 2. eTrailer "Class I" hitch (See https://www.etrailer.com/vm/Mazda/MX-5+Miata/hitch ) Plus one or more of the following: 3a. Harbor Freight "Mini Trailer" (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=!harborfreight+mini+trailer&t=ffab&ia=web ) 3b. Harbor Freight Mini Carrier (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=!harborfreight+alumminum+carrier&t=ffab&ia=web )

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Club 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Club 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$30,290
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Grand Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$31,670
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Grand Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$32,195
    MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Sport 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Sport 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$26,580
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    See all 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite MX-5 Miata safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Alerts the driver of other vehicles in the Miata's blind spots with indicators mounted on the side mirrors.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Alerts the driver of cars approaching from either side of the Miata's rear bumper when in reverse.
    Lane Departure Warning System
    Warns you when you unintentionally drift out of your lane without activating a turn signal.

    Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. the competition

    Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Fiat 124 Spider

    The Fiat 124 Spider is based on the MX-5 Miata, but a few key differences keep it from being a carbon copy. Unlike the MX-5, the 124 Spider uses a turbocharged engine, which develops about 30% more torque than the Miata. However, it's also heavier, slower and less comfortable than its Mazda sibling. The Miata is the clear winner here.

    Compare Mazda MX-5 Miata & Fiat 124 Spider features

    Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Toyota 86

    Though it weighs 500 pounds more than the Miata, the Toyota 86 is still svelte by modern standards. This small coupe is similarly fun to drive, but a larger trunk and child-friendly back seat mean it's more utilitarian than the Miata. But the Mazda is more refined overall, so if you don't need the extra space, the Miata is the way to go.

    Compare Mazda MX-5 Miata & Toyota 86 features

    Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Mini Convertible

    The Miata and the Mini Convertible take two very different approaches to top-down motoring, but both are fun to drive. The Mini's cabin is roomier and materials are akin to what you'd find in a luxury car. The three available turbocharged engines are all efficient, with the four-cylinders delivering enviable acceleration. The only drawbacks are the Mini's eye-watering price tag and unrefined cowl shake.

    Compare Mazda MX-5 Miata & Mini Convertible features

    More about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview

    The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 MX-5 Miata 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 MX-5 Miata.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 MX-5 Miata featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Which 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2020 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,990 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,385 on a used or CPO 2020 MX-5 Miata available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,627.

    Find a new Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,515.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mazda lease specials

