2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to Club and Grand Touring trim levels
- Forward collision mitigation and other formerly optional driver safety features are now standard
- Other minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Extremely fun and engaging to drive, even at low speeds
- One of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy
- Manual soft top is easy to lower or close quickly
- Respectably compliant and smooth ride quality
- Not much room to stretch out inside
- Limited cargo space in a tiny trunk
- Cabin gets fairly loud at highway speeds even with the top up
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review
For 30 years, the Mazda Miata has been synonymous with fun. Lightweight, lively and communicative, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata has the same carefree, top-down motoring persona as the original 1990s-era Miata roadster.
Indeed, when Mazda redesigned this latest Miata generation for the 2016 model year, it made an effort to keep the car's weight down while equipping it with all of the modern features people expect. The result is that the 2020 Miata is roughly the same size and only a couple hundred of pounds heavier than the original.
Though rival convertibles or sport coupes are generally roomier and more usable day to day, the Miata is unmatched in its ability to simply let you enjoy the pleasures of driving.
What's it like to live with?
Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews of the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth coverage from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
The Miata responds best to smooth and deliberate inputs but is still supremely fun to toss into a corner with abandon. It's precise and predictable, and it's easy to catch the rear end if you get a bit overzealous. There's plenty of body roll (even with the Club suspension), but the only time that becomes an issue is during fast, aggressive driving.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The Miata's only significant drawback comfort-wise, is the abundant cabin noise. Road and wind noise increases significantly with speed. On the highway, you'll have to crank the stereo to really hear it.
How’s the interior?7.5
Drivers around 6 feet tall will push the boundaries of head- and legroom, and anyone much taller than that might not fit at all. But average-size drivers will have no problem finding an agreeable position. Forward visibility is great, and even though the rear view isn't exceptional, your proximity to the glass helps reduce blind spots. The manual convertible top is phenomenally easy to use.
How’s the tech?8.0
The nine-speaker Bose audio system does a good job both filling the cabin with sound and competing with ambient noise. Voice controls are limited and stick to a menu of on-screen prompts, but the system recognizes speech well.
How’s the storage?6.0
There is sufficient room for one child or toddler in a forward-facing seat or booster only. There are no LATCH anchors or top-tether attachment points.
How economical is it?9.5
Is it a good value?8.5
Mazda's bumper-to-bumper warranty is good for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. These are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is below average among non-luxury convertibles.
Wildcard9.5
Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda MX-5 Miata models
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a small, lightweight roadster that seats two and comes in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels. On all trims, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. Standard feature highlights include:
Sport
The base Sport starts you off with:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- A 7-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Two USB ports
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is imminent)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Club
The Club is the sportiest of the bunch, adding:
- 17-inch black wheels
- Black front lip and rear spoilers
- Faux leather interior trim
- Heated seats
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Club models with the manual transmission also add:
- Shock tower brace
- Limited-slip differential
- Sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers
- Engine sound enhancer
The Club's unique Brembo/BBS Recaro package is only available with the manual. It includes:
- Brembo front brakes with red front and rear calipers
- Gray BBS wheels
- Aerodynamic body kit
- Recaro sport seats
Grand Touring
The Grand Touring is the most luxurious MX-5. It builds off the Club (minus the front and rear spoilers) and adds:
- Dark gray wheels
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- Heated mirrors
- Auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors
- Cloth-lined soft top
- Automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just purchased 2020, club auto convertible in sol red this little rocket has plenty of power for city driving, the handling is incredible, it’s a sung fit I’m looking for years of fun.
"Second Most Fun You Can Have with Clothes On." There's an "Aftermarket package" that'll VASTLY improve the day-to-day usability by adding "car-GO" capacity. The Surco trunk rack is really quick and easy; they're often available on craigslist for a hundred bucks or so. The trailer hitch is more work and expense, but FAR more capable. Careful, though. "Giving Friends a Lift to the Airport" is hard to decline if they know you've got a trailer... 1. Surco removable trunk rack (See https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=surco%20miata%20rack ) 2. eTrailer "Class I" hitch (See https://www.etrailer.com/vm/Mazda/MX-5+Miata/hitch ) Plus one or more of the following: 3a. Harbor Freight "Mini Trailer" (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=!harborfreight+mini+trailer&t=ffab&ia=web ) 3b. Harbor Freight Mini Carrier (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=!harborfreight+alumminum+carrier&t=ffab&ia=web )
Features & Specs
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$30,290
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$31,670
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,195
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$26,580
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MX-5 Miata safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver of other vehicles in the Miata's blind spots with indicators mounted on the side mirrors.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver of cars approaching from either side of the Miata's rear bumper when in reverse.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Warns you when you unintentionally drift out of your lane without activating a turn signal.
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. the competition
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Fiat 124 Spider
The Fiat 124 Spider is based on the MX-5 Miata, but a few key differences keep it from being a carbon copy. Unlike the MX-5, the 124 Spider uses a turbocharged engine, which develops about 30% more torque than the Miata. However, it's also heavier, slower and less comfortable than its Mazda sibling. The Miata is the clear winner here.
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Toyota 86
Though it weighs 500 pounds more than the Miata, the Toyota 86 is still svelte by modern standards. This small coupe is similarly fun to drive, but a larger trunk and child-friendly back seat mean it's more utilitarian than the Miata. But the Mazda is more refined overall, so if you don't need the extra space, the Miata is the way to go.
Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Mini Convertible
The Miata and the Mini Convertible take two very different approaches to top-down motoring, but both are fun to drive. The Mini's cabin is roomier and materials are akin to what you'd find in a luxury car. The three available turbocharged engines are all efficient, with the four-cylinders delivering enviable acceleration. The only drawbacks are the Mini's eye-watering price tag and unrefined cowl shake.
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to Club and Grand Touring trim levels
- Forward collision mitigation and other formerly optional driver safety features are now standard
- Other minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata reliable?
Is the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,580.
Other versions include:
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,290
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $31,670
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,195
- Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $26,580
- Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,930
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,890
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata?
More about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Overview
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 MX-5 Miata 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 MX-5 Miata.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 MX-5 Miata featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,905. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,640 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,640 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,265.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,630 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,630 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,050.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,235. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,509 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,509 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,726.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,990. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,458 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,458 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,532.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 5.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miatas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2020 MX-5 Miatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,990 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,385 on a used or CPO 2020 MX-5 Miata available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda MX-5 Miata for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,627.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,515.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 3
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2019 Mazda CX-3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2020
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Portofino