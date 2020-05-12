2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

For 30 years, the Mazda Miata has been synonymous with fun. Lightweight, lively and communicative, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata has the same carefree, top-down motoring persona as the original 1990s-era Miata roadster. Indeed, when Mazda redesigned this latest Miata generation for the 2016 model year, it made an effort to keep the car's weight down while equipping it with all of the modern features people expect. The result is that the 2020 Miata is roughly the same size and only a couple hundred of pounds heavier than the original. Though rival convertibles or sport coupes are generally roomier and more usable day to day, the Miata is unmatched in its ability to simply let you enjoy the pleasures of driving. What's it like to live with? Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews of the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth coverage from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.0 / 10

Mazda has made the MX-5 Miata virtually unassailable in the realm of fun-to-drive sports cars. In a world of ever more complex performance cars, the refreshingly pure and elemental Miata shows everyone how it's done.

How does it drive? 9.0

The Miata's featherweight construction and rear-wheel-drive platform mean that you can have a ton of fun even without a supremely powerful engine. That said, the latest Miata is pretty quick. In our testing, our manual-equipped Club test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds flat. The Miata's brakes are another strong point since they are both easy to use and post short stopping distances.



The Miata responds best to smooth and deliberate inputs but is still supremely fun to toss into a corner with abandon. It's precise and predictable, and it's easy to catch the rear end if you get a bit overzealous. There's plenty of body roll (even with the Club suspension), but the only time that becomes an issue is during fast, aggressive driving.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Small two-seat roadsters aren't known for comfort, but the Miata is surprisingly livable in the day-to-day grind. The Club has a firmer ride than other Miata trims because of its Bilstein dampers, but it still has pretty good compliance over rough roads. Only larger potholes will send a shiver through the chassis. The optional Recaro seats offer an enviable combination of support, breathability and comfort. But they sit higher than the standard seats, making them a no-go for passengers over 6 feet tall.



The Miata's only significant drawback comfort-wise, is the abundant cabin noise. Road and wind noise increases significantly with speed. On the highway, you'll have to crank the stereo to really hear it.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The cabin's elegant design makes the most of the tidy space and prioritizes the fun of driving. There are minimal controls, and those that exist are, perhaps unsurprisingly, easy to reach. Though partially due to clever control placement, their ease of use is directly related to the Miata's minuscule cabin size.



Drivers around 6 feet tall will push the boundaries of head- and legroom, and anyone much taller than that might not fit at all. But average-size drivers will have no problem finding an agreeable position. Forward visibility is great, and even though the rear view isn't exceptional, your proximity to the glass helps reduce blind spots. The manual convertible top is phenomenally easy to use.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The MX-5 must balance driving purity with a driver's desire for modern connectivity and safety tech. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration comes standard on the Club and Grand Touring trim levels. There's also an impressive list of active safety features, though the Miata's tiny size means you don't truly need things such as blind-spot monitoring.



The nine-speaker Bose audio system does a good job both filling the cabin with sound and competing with ambient noise. Voice controls are limited and stick to a menu of on-screen prompts, but the system recognizes speech well.

How’s the storage? 6.0

No one should expect a two-seat convertible to be a utilitarian machine, so the Miata's lack of carrying capacity shouldn't come as a surprise. The trunk measures just 4.6 cubic feet. Unlike larger convertibles, there's no back seat to use as a cargo shelf. There's not even a glovebox. Instead, the Miata just has a small bin between the seats that serves as the main storage area for things like smartphones, wallets or small handbags.



There is sufficient room for one child or toddler in a forward-facing seat or booster only. There are no LATCH anchors or top-tether attachment points.

How economical is it? 9.5

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the six-speed manual is 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway), making the MX-5 more efficient than rivals such as the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ. We have found it easy to replicate these estimates in real-world scenarios.

Is it a good value? 8.5

The Miata justifies its price. An abundance of soft plastics and faux leather coverings give the interior an upscale feel. While the price can creep up in upper trims and with options packages, the Miata is a good value overall.



Mazda's bumper-to-bumper warranty is good for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. These are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is below average among non-luxury convertibles.

Wildcard 9.5

The MX-5 has a purity that's missing from modern vehicles. Drivers are fully engaged as the car executes their wishes with immediacy and accuracy. Its performance numbers aren't sensational, but the amount of joy it brings when driving it well is unmeasurable.

Which MX-5 Miata does Edmunds recommend?

The MX-5 is a sweetheart no matter which trim you specify. We're partial to the midtier Club, which adds some quality-of-life improvements to the base Sport model. It also includes desirable performance upgrades if you opt for the manual transmission. We like the optional Brembo/BBS Recaro package, although unlike in past years, it is now tied to the Recaro performance seats. Tall drivers need not apply since the Recaros sit higher than the standard seats and make the already cramped interior even more cozy.

Mazda MX-5 Miata models

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a small, lightweight roadster that seats two and comes in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels. On all trims, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. Standard feature highlights include: