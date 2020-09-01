2021 Jeep Wrangler
What’s new
- New Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid version
- Optional forward-facing camera for off-roading
- New Islander and 80th special editions
- Available full-time four-wheel drive for Rubicon
- Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Unrelentingly capable off-road
- Extensive customization options
- Available diesel engine
- Removable top and doors
- Steering is slow and feels loose, especially on the Rubicon trim
- Lots of wind and tire noise at highway speeds
- Less cargo space than some conventional SUVs
2021 Jeep Wrangler Review
The Wrangler is the original go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle that still has the spirit of the original military Jeep of World War II. In an era when SUVs have become the de facto family vehicle, the Wrangler is a throwback to rougher and more rugged off-road vehicles. It's not as comfortable as rival SUVs such as the Toyota 4Runner or Land Rover Defender, but in return it provides excellent off-road capability, two-door and four-door configurations, and a removable top.
For 2021, there's also something unexpected: a Wrangler plug-in hybrid. Called the Wrangler 4xe, it has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine plus hybrid components that provide 375 horsepower plus an estimated 25 miles of all-electric range. If that all sounds a little too much like witchcraft, don't worry. The Wrangler 4xe retains the Wrangler's eight-speed automatic transmission and is even available in the Rubicon trim. If anything, it might be even more capable off-road thanks to the instant torque of the electric motor. Jeep says the Wrangler 4xe will go on sale in early 2021.
The Wrangler's competition is heating up. Besides its long-running rival the Toyota 4Runner, the Wrangler now has to contend with the all-new Ford Bronco, a rough-and-tumble SUV that offers similar off-road capabilities as well as a removable top and doors for those who enjoy open-air driving. There's also the Jeep Gladiator, which is basically a Wrangler with a truck bed in place of an interior cargo area.
What's it like to live with?
When the redesigned Wrangler was revealed in 2018, we knew we had to have one for our long-term test fleet. We ended up buying a top-of-the-line Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited. We tested it for two years and 50,000 miles. Check out what it's like to live with the Wrangler by reading our long-term Wrangler road test.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The 3.6-liter V6 is stout and makes plenty of power — our four-door Sahara test Wrangler scooted to 60 mph in a respectable 7.6 seconds. The eight-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and always seems to be in the right gear.
How comfortable is it?7.0
But the body-on-frame construction that gives the Wrangler its ready-for-anything personality also contributes to a brittle ride on anything but the smoothest road surfaces. The boxy design and large tires create a heap of wind and road noise, though it offers a quieter cabin than previous Wranglers. The hardtop is significantly quieter than the soft top.
How’s the interior?7.5
Because of the Wrangler's high stance, most people will need to use the grab handles to help get inside. We're also unimpressed by the amount of interior room — the Wrangler has less shoulder and legroom than rivals.
How’s the tech?8.0
The Wrangler falters when it comes to advanced driving systems. You can get some features, such as blind-spot monitoring, but you won't find high-tech aids such as automatic emergency braking or lane keeping assist.
How’s the storage?7.5
Car seats are easy to fit in the Unlimited so long as they're not too bulky — you might have to move the front seat forward to fit a rear-facing seat. The Wrangler can tow up to 3,500 pounds and can be flat-towed behind a motorhome.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard10.0
Which Wrangler does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Wrangler models
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV is available as a two-door or four-door (Unlimited). Both have a removable roof (either a soft top or hardtop) and doors as well as a folding windshield. The two-door is available in three trim levels — Sport, Sport S and Rubicon — while the four-door Wrangler is also available in the more street-tuned Sahara trim. Building off that, there are subtrims such as Willys and Altitude.
All Wranglers come standard with four-wheel drive and a 3.6-liter V6 (285 hp, 260 lb-ft). That engine is also available with Jeep's eTorque mild hybrid system for improved fuel economy. You can get the V6 with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (270 hp, 295 lb-ft) is optional on both body styles. The four-door Wrangler is also available with a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (260 hp, 442 lb-ft). Those two engines are only available with the eight-speed automatic.
The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain arrives midway through the model year. It combines the four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic with two integrated electric motor-generators. A 27-kWh hybrid battery pack is mounted underneath the rear seats. Jeep says the 4xe produces 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque and should be capable of 25 miles of all-electric range. The 4xe powertrain is available for the four-door Wrangler only.
Sport
The base Sport trim is relatively bare bones, though it does include a number of standard features such as:
- 17-inch steel wheels
- Skid plates
- Tow hooks
- Foglights
- Crank windows
- Manual door locks
- 5-inch touchscreen display
Willys Sport
This is an optional package on the Wrangler Sport that adds more off-road capability and some minor styling tweaks.
- Black-painted wheels, badges and grille
- Willys decals on the hood and tailgate
- Four-wheel disc brakes
- Limited-slip rear differential
- All-weather floor mats
Sport S
Think of this as the base Sport model with a few extra creature comforts, including:
- Alloy wheels
- Air conditioning
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Power windows and door locks
- Tinted windows
Willys Sport S
This package combines the Willys Sport with Sport S features.
Altitude
Based on the Sport S and only available on the four-door Wrangler. It adds:
- Black 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires
- Standard three-piece black hardtop roof
- Black interior and exterior trim accents
- Upgraded off-road suspension
Sahara
This midtier trim is only available on the four-door model. Features include:
- 18-inch wheels
- Full-time four-wheel drive (automatically engages but no selectable low-range gearing)
- Body-colored grille with chrome inserts
- Body-colored fender flares
- Automatic climate control
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Altitude
Similar to the Sport S Altitude, the Sahara Altitude comes equipped with:
- Sport S Altitude features
- Body-colored three-piece hardtop with headliner
- Leather seats, parking brake handle and shift knob
High Altitude
Includes or replaces Altitude features, adding:
- 20-inch wheels with all-season tires
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Body-colored mirrors, door handles, bumpers and fuel door
- Upgraded infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen display
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
- Alpine audio system
- Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert
- Parking sensors
- LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights
- Keyless entry
Rubicon
Named for the 22-mile off-road trail in Northern California, the Rubicon is focused on being the most capable production off-roader available from Jeep. Features include:
- 17-inch wheels with 33-inch off-road tires and larger fender flares
- Heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with shorter 4.10 gear ratio
- 4:1 low-range gearing (provides extra traction when off-roading)
- Electronic locking front and rear differentials (provides extra traction when off-roading)
- Electronic disconnecting front stabilizer bar (enhances wheel articulation when off-roading)
- Rock rails (protects underbody when off-roading)
- Cloth interior
- Soft-top roof
- Automatic climate control
- Power windows
- Keyless entry with push-button start
Many of the features included with the subtrims are available via optional packages on the main trims. Other major options include:
- LED Lighting Group
- LED foglights, headlights and taillights
- Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
- Upgraded electrical components
- Class II receiver tow hitch
- Cold Weather Group
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Remote engine start
- Advanced Safety Group
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Sky One-Touch Power Top (combines hardtop sides with a retractable fabric roof-length cover)
Features & Specs
|Sport 2dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$28,295
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$31,795
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$36,690
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$37,490
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Wrangler safety features:
- ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
- Displays on the center console what is behind you. Rearview cameras aren't new, but they are a welcome addition in the Wrangler.
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
- Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spots and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.
Jeep Wrangler vs. the competition
Jeep Wrangler vs. Toyota 4Runner
Like the Wrangler, the Toyota 4Runner is available in a variety of trims that range from a focus on on-road comfort to off-road prowess. The top-level TRD Pro is nearly as capable as the Wrangler Rubicon for roughly the same cost. The 4Runner has more cargo and passenger space than the Wrangler, but it doesn't offer any optional powertrains like the Wrangler.
Jeep Wrangler vs. Land Rover Defender
The new Defender replaces a model that was several decades old and can trace its roots back nearly as far as the Wranglers. It's significantly more expensive than a base Wrangler, but it offers a solid level of off-road capability out of the gate. Expect a higher level of interior refinement from the Defender.
Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Gladiator
Simply put, the Gladiator is a Wrangler with a bed instead of an enclosed cargo area. It's much longer, which means it's not quite as nimble as the Wrangler off-road. Also, it's currently only available with the 3.6-liter V6. That said, it will do just about anything a Wrangler will do, so if you want an off-roader with the added utility of a truck, it's hard to go wrong with the Gladiator.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Wrangler a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Jeep Wrangler?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler:
- New Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid version
- Optional forward-facing camera for off-roading
- New Islander and 80th special editions
- Available full-time four-wheel drive for Rubicon
- Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
Is the Jeep Wrangler reliable?
Is the 2021 Jeep Wrangler a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Jeep Wrangler?
The least-expensive 2021 Jeep Wrangler is the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,295.
Other versions include:
- Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $28,295
- Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,795
- Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $36,690
- Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $37,490
- Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,995
- Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,495
- Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,990
- Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,495
- Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $29,995
- Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $38,645
- Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $42,195
- Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $38,695
- Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,250
- Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $41,940
What are the different models of Jeep Wrangler?
More about the 2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Wrangler Overview
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Wrangler.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Wrangler featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
