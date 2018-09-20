Car Maintenance
Tips and advice that you need to know to maintain your car, truck or SUV
Popular articles
08/18/2020
The High Cost of Car Key Replacement
Advances in key technology have made vehicles more difficult to steal, but the price has been costlier key replacements.
07/17/2019
What Does Your Check Engine Light Mean?
The check engine light is an irritation for many drivers, but it gives you essential information about your car and shouldn't be ignored.
11/01/2018
Should I Wrap My Car?
Ever see a car with matte-finish paint and have a little envy? Here's a way to radically alter your vehicle's look without making a permanent change. We cover the pros, cons, costs and the longevity of a wrap.
10/24/2018
How Old - and - Dangerous Are Your Tires?
People usually rely on a tire's tread depth to determine when to replace it. But tire age is critical, too. A tire that's 6 years old or older isn't safe and should be replaced, regardless of wear.
10/01/2018
Should I Fix Up or Trade Up My Old Car?
Should you fix up your old car or buy a new one? Here are the pros and cons of keeping or dumping, plus some signs that it's definitely time to move on to another vehicle.
More car maintenance articles
- The High Cost of Car Key Replacement08/18/2020
- What Does Your Check Engine Light Mean?07/17/2019
- The High Cost of Losing Your Car Keys06/13/2019
- Should I Wrap My Car?11/01/2018
- How Old - and - Dangerous Are Your Tires?10/24/2018
- How To Prep Your Car for Long-Term Storage10/18/2018
- Should I Fix Up or Trade Up My Old Car?10/01/2018
- 5 Ways To Avoid a Dead Car Battery05/28/2015
- Drought-Friendly Car Care Tips08/25/2014
- 100,000-Mile Maintenance Costs for Top-Selling Cars06/05/2014
Latest tips & advice
8 Steps to Buying a New Car
Here's how to research, locate, price and negotiate the purchase of a new car.
Most Popular Vehicles
See the 50 most researched vehicles this month and read our expert car reviews.
See more tips & advice
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals