Car Maintenance

Tips and advice that you need to know to maintain your car, truck or SUV

Popular articles

08/18/2020
The High Cost of Car Key Replacement
Advances in key technology have made vehicles more difficult to steal, but the price has been costlier key replacements.

07/17/2019
What Does Your Check Engine Light Mean?
The check engine light is an irritation for many drivers, but it gives you essential information about your car and shouldn't be ignored.

11/01/2018
Should I Wrap My Car?
Ever see a car with matte-finish paint and have a little envy? Here's a way to radically alter your vehicle's look without making a permanent change. We cover the pros, cons, costs and the longevity of a wrap.

10/24/2018
How Old - and - Dangerous Are Your Tires?
People usually rely on a tire's tread depth to determine when to replace it. But tire age is critical, too. A tire that's 6 years old or older isn't safe and should be replaced, regardless of wear.

10/01/2018
Should I Fix Up or Trade Up My Old Car?
Should you fix up your old car or buy a new one? Here are the pros and cons of keeping or dumping, plus some signs that it's definitely time to move on to another vehicle.

09/01/2018
Car Maintenance Guide
Find the recommended Maintenance Schedule and any available information on Recalls or Technical Service Bulletins for your vehicle.

