2020 Nissan Altima
What’s new
- Full suite of driver aids now standard on SR trim and optional on S
- Platinum trim offers memory function for driver-side mirror positions
- Piano-black trim added to SV, SL and Platinum trim-level interiors
- Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Offers full suite of semi-automated driving features
- Above-average estimated and real-life fuel economy scores
- Easy-to-drive nature
- Poor outward visibility due to thick roof pillars and low-res rear camera
- Steering lacks road feel and can be slow to respond
- Uninspiring interior materials and disappointing fit and finish
2020 Nissan Altima Review
Redesigned last year, the Nissan Altima features bold changes that vault it back among today's front-running family sedans. Always competent and capable, Nissan's midsizer has long lingered in the shadows of the big sellers from Honda and Toyota. But the 2020 Nissan Altima reasserts itself with improved performance, sophisticated technology and impressive comfort.
Bold changes continue with an exterior style that isn't a wholesale departure from the last model. Tighter lines and dimensions as well as a larger grille give today's Altima undeniable personality. The interior isn't quite as memorable, but everything looks good. The controls are within easy reach, and the seats remain some of the best in the business. Longtime Altima watchers may regret the departure of Nissan's brawny V6 engine, but the turbocharged four-cylinder engine offers good solace.
Overall, this Altima is more competitive than its predecessor, and you might want to give it a look if you want all-wheel drive. However, it's still no match for the top midsize sedans that include the well-rounded Honda Accord, the value-packed Hyundai Sonata and the upscale Mazda 6.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Nissan Altima as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Another bright spot is the stable handling. You'll have confidence guiding the Altima through fast, sweeping curves. But this handling prowess underscores the Altima's overly light and vague steering.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Less appealing is the constant stream of little impacts you'll feel when driving over rough road surfaces. The Altima's ride seems continuously busy in these instances, and larger impacts can be pretty jarring.
How’s the interior?7.5
Though most of the Altima's sightlines are good, rear visibility is hampered by the high rear decklid. Also problematic are the low-resolution rearview camera and the distracting reflections of the dashboard and rear decklid you'll see in the windows during bright sunlight.
How’s the tech?8.0
The Altima's ProPilot Assist system, which includes lane centering and low-speed adaptive cruise control, is quite the bonus. The adaptive cruise control works very well, needing very little correction in traffic.
How’s the storage?8.0
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.0
But some spots of poor build quality and a lack of attention to detail set the Altima back where it can least afford it. Gaps where the dashboard meets the windshield, and a hood design that makes it look out of alignment, stand out when compared to better-built competitors.
Wildcard7.5
The Nissan goes about tackling daily driving without much effort from the driver while providing its passengers ample comfort and a fair amount of convenience.
Which Altima does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Altima models
The 2020 Nissan Altima is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum.
The Altima's standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (188 horsepower, 180 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
An optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 hp, 280 lb-ft) is available for SR and Platinum trims only. It's also paired with a CVT automatic, but it's limited to front-wheel drive.
The S base trim is indeed pretty basic, but it offers decent features for the money, such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, push-button start, and an infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB inputs, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connections.
The S comes with front collision warning, automatic emergency braking and a rearview camera. And for 2020 you can append additional safety features including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.
The SR is the Altima's "sport" trim, offering a sportier suspension, transmission paddle shifters and unique styling elements. It also comes with the driver assistance features that are optional on the S trim. The SR can also be ordered with a sunroof and heated seats.
The SV blends features from the S and the SR (minus the SR's sportier elements, primarily suspension and styling) and adds items such as noise-reducing side windows, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control. Nissan's ProPilot Assist technology — largely stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist — is also included.
Moving up to the SL brings leather seating, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Springing for the Platinum adds finishing touches such as 19-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera and ambient cabin lighting.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Altima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our 2020 Altima SL is simply a fantastic car. Most comfortable seats I've experienced ever. Built well, with no squeaks and rattles. Quiet and composed ride over smooth and rough surfaces. Amazing tech (especially the semi-auto on the highway) with big screen and super easy to use interface. And a smooth, refined engine even when accelerating spiritedly that is getting me 35mpg on my stop-and-commute to and from work. You can tell we're pleased with our decision!
This is our 3rd Altima & 6th Nissan. We never buy the 1st model year following a complete new generation. We traded our ' 14 Altima SV with 47Kmi for the new Altima. Love the updates both tech and body style. We opted for the optional wheel upgrade and the convenience pkg. The AWD was a easy decision as our other daily driver is our '19 Rogue SV AWD with the mnrf & wheel pkg. Its our 1st Rogue so we leased it but purchased our Altima as its our 3rd in a row. Had 2 Maximas before the Altimas. I must say the new Altima w/ AWD is Nissan's best sedan option. We considered the SR AWD trim pkg but the SV AWD has the best features with the convenience pkg. Best ride, very spirited acceleration and great handling. The Altima is under-rated as its the most comfortable car we have owned and we've had Infiniti's, Saab's, Volvo's, Honda's and a Toyota Tacoma. Plus a few GM products. We leased for years but after our 1st Altima lease in 2011 we've purchased the last 2 as they're the best sedan available. AWD may be new to the Altima but Nissan's premium brand Infiniti has been selling AWD sedans for years with zero issues, so we have no concerns with the Altima's drivetrain. Once you get use to the new exterior styling that allows the Maxima, Altima, new 2020 Sentra, & Versa sedan all share similar attributes. Nissan enlarged the 2020 Sentra much like Honda did with their Civic, but Toyota didn't enlarge the new Corolla which will hurt it. The 2020 Sentra is similar in size to the 2011 Altima and especially the 1st & 2nd generation Altima. I expect now that we are both retired and spending our winters in FL, we will keep our Altima in FL, but the drive down last month allows me to also share the new Altima is a GREAT road trip car just like the last generation '13-18 Altima having the most comfortable front seats. I know your thinking why buy the AWD version if you're keeping your Altima in FL? Have you ever driven on the interstate during a FL down pour, well we have many times and it provides added piece of mind knowing that all 4 tires with stability control turned on will help keep our Altima headed safely in the correct direction when experiencing hydroplaning. Plus I ordered AWD just in case we decide to drive back to NY in mid-December for the holidays rather than flying. Go for a test drive if you're in the market for a family sedan. Other than the Subaru Legacy, the Accord, Camry, Sonata & Optima don't offer AWD. Plus both our previous '14 & new '20 Altima get better mpg than our neighbors '12 Civic & '17 Elantra including AWD. Make sure to test drive the SV trim pkg Altima as its the volume leading pkg but the 2.5S trim, now the base model is every bit as comfortable as the other trim levels. We always get the middle trim pkg on all our vehicles as we appreciate the extra features but we don't need the SL Platinum pkg besides the SV pkg provides heated seats and you can add a heated steering wheel if desired. We didn't opt for the heated steering wheel but the heated seats are a must have and standard remote start with standard climate control allows me to set the temperature at 70 year around. In the winter it warms up & summer it cools down, all standard with the SV trim. Add the convenience pkg if you want the extras w/o having to put up with leather seats in the summer. Never again. Our 2011 Altima had the SL trim as it was a dealer demo and we got it for less than the SV trim w/convenience pkg. Our Maximas each had cloth. Hoping that AWD will be an option on the Maxima as it would be nice to have another one someday, and maybe a 2.0T will replace the 6cyl as the Altima no longer has the optional 6cyl, but rather a turbo 4cyl. Enjoy your test drive and remember the only other AWD sedan that's not in the $35K+ starting MSRP is the Subaru Legacy and although its a new generation for 22020,the Altima has much more updated styling inside and out. The only complaint I have which may be age related is our Altima doesn't have a CD player but our '19 Rogue does and so does the 2020 Rogue. Check out the next generation Rogue via google. You may want to grab a leftover ' 19 or a '20. It may be like the new Altima was for me, it took about a year to grow on me and now I love the Altima. The new Honda Accord did the opposite. At 1st it was attention grabbing but after a few months I grew to really not care for it. The '93-'97 generation Accord is why we became Nissan customers buying a ' 95 Maxima our 1st Nissan.
I recently purchased my 2020 Nissan Altima, November 22, 2019. I have to say i am in love with my car. I love how push button start is a standard feature. The CVT transmission gives me great fuel economy & i gives me an exceptional smoothing ride. I literally do not feel the gears shift because it’s continuously variable. Also, i love the redesign V shape grille starting in 2019. That is the first exterior feature that drew me to wanting this Altima. My seats are comfortable and i get great gas mileage driving to and from work. The Altima also has 8 inch info screen that sits in the dash. The back seat has enough room for my daughter’s car seat and 2 other people. They seat comfortably. I have to say i found it online, went to the dealership with stock number and walked away with the exact car i had been looking at. So far, i am really satisfied.
My 2017 Maxima was coming off lease, so it was off to my local Nissan dealer for a successor. The 2020 Altima has similar styling to the Maxima (as will the new 2020 Sentra). I went for the Altima SR version because of the sportier suspension and 19 inch wheels. The 2.5 engine has enough power, so other than doing burnouts, I don't really miss the 300 horsepower of the Maxima. The Altima has a better infotainment center, a better ride ( in spite of 40 profile tires) and handles better than the Max. The interior style and materials of the Max are more upscale than the Altima (hey the Max costs ten grand more!). Overall, very satisfied. The Sunset Drift color really sets the car off, a benefit being it's easier to spot in the parking lot. I cheaped out and didn't get the premium package, but all I really miss is the dual control temperature controls.
Features & Specs
|2.5 SR 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,900
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5 S 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,300
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,250
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,590
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Altima safety features:
- Around-View Monitor
- Overcomes blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
- ProPilot Assist
- This combination of driver aids works together to offer semi-automated, nearly self-driving operation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Altima vs. the competition
Nissan Altima vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord has long been the benchmark among family sedans. The Toyota Camry may consistently outsell it, but the Accord blends the best of practicality and performance. Today's Accord may be the best yet, with innovative tech and safety features and an interior that rivals those in entry-level luxury sedans. The Altima lacks some of the Accord's polish, isn't as lively in its handling, and has a smaller trunk. But it matches the Honda by most other measures that matter: comfort, roominess, technology and safety.
Nissan Altima vs. Hyundai Sonata
The Sonata's long-term strategy of offering a wealth of features at a lower price than most rivals — combined with a handsome design, a roomy interior and impressive quality — gives it an edge among family sedans. Like the Altima, the Sonata's base engine is lackluster, and its top turbo engine trails the performance of its competitors. However, the Sonata doesn't offer all-wheel drive, and it can't touch the Altima's driver assistance features.
Nissan Altima vs. Chevrolet Malibu
The Malibu continues to get by with an older design and just-enough technology, but it remains a strong consideration among family sedans. The Malibu offers a more buttoned-down ride quality, with a solid feeling of weight and mass behind it. In comparison, the Altima is a little looser. While neither car will inspire you to attack canyon roads as if in an Italian sports car, the Altima is lighter on its feet and more responsive. And just freshly redesigned, the Altima's interior is leaps ahead of the Malibu's, which felt dated three years ago.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Altima a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Altima?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Altima:
- Full suite of driver aids now standard on SR trim and optional on S
- Platinum trim offers memory function for driver-side mirror positions
- Piano-black trim added to SV, SL and Platinum trim-level interiors
- Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019
Is the Nissan Altima reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Altima a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Altima?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Altima is the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,300.
Other versions include:
- 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,900
- 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,300
- 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,250
- 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $31,590
- 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,650
- 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $30,240
- 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,490
- 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,140
- 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $33,750
- 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,400
- VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,750
- VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $35,180
What are the different models of Nissan Altima?
More about the 2020 Nissan Altima
2020 Nissan Altima Overview
The 2020 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Altima?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Altima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Altima 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Altima.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Altima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Altima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Altima?
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,175. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,181 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,181 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,994.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 14.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,361 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,361 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,464.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 16.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 69 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,225. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,295 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,295 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,930.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 17% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 200 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,570. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,215 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,215 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,356.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 14.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,515. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,630 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,630 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,885.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 14.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,165. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,538 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,538 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,627.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,105. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $4,615 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,615 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,490.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,822 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,822 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,753.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 14.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,465. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $4,740 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,740 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,725.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Altima for sale near. There are currently 807 new 2020 Altimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,090 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Altima. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,995 on a used or CPO 2020 Altima available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Altima for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,342.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,076.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Altima?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
