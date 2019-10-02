How To
07/19/2019
VIN Lookup: How to Decode Your VIN
We tried out a free search tool that lets you translate your car's VIN and found some interesting information.
04/11/2013
How To Pass a Smog Check
Here are the most important steps in getting your car ready for a smog inspection.
01/02/2020
How to Buy a Car
Here's everything you need to know about how to buy a car, from beginning to end. This article will focus on how to buy a new car, but we also show you where to go to buy a used car.
05/02/2018
How To Check Your Car's Tire Pressure and Inflate Tires
Avoid early tire wear, blowouts and bad fuel economy by checking your tire pressure every month. Here's the no-hassle way to get up to spec.
10/18/2013
How To Find Your Car Owner's Manual Online
Bulky paper manuals are so 20th century. Accessing your car owner's manual online means more convenient answers. Here's where to find yours.
