2020 Nissan Armada Review

The heyday of large body-on-frame SUVs is long past due to the rise of crossovers, which are generally more affordable, fuel-efficient and comfortable. But the handful that remains does enjoy some advantages over their car-based rivals, including higher towing capabilities and superior off-road performance. The 2020 Nissan Armada is the least expensive of these traditional utility vehicles, yet it boasts competitive towing numbers and an automatically leveling rear air suspension. Its luxury-lite interior design also makes a stronger impression than its more austere competition. But the Armada falls woefully short in other areas. The ancient tech interface — with its crummy graphics, confusing menu structure, and notable lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration — is just the tip of the iceberg. The suspension is bouncy and excessively soft, while the seats are flat, unsupportive and unyielding. The third row is far too tight for adults, and the otherwise useful cargo area is hampered by a significant liftover height and protruding rear bumper. The standard V8 is also extremely thirsty, so the Armada's price advantage goes right out the door once you start filling it with gas. The Armada is budget-priced and nicely equipped for the money, but it lacks the refinement of its competitors.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.9 / 10

You won't pay a ton for an Armada, and the Platinum is well equipped and appears nicely built. But the interior looks more comfortable than it is, and the controls and infotainment system are woefully outdated. The V8 engine sounds great and feels strong, but the Armada otherwise comes across as clumsy and unsatisfying while on the move. In the end, it feels about a decade behind the times because it essentially is.

How does it drive? 7.5

Driving the Armada is a mixed bag. The V8 engine makes plenty of power and sounds fantastic, and the seven-speed transmission delivers that power smoothly and predictably. The brakes are suitably strong and bring the Armada to a smooth stop.



Alas, straight-line performance is all the Armada does well. The steering doesn't give you a good feel for how much you're turning; driver focus is required. The Armada also leans and wallows in corners more than we'd like. While we don't expect a big SUV like this one to be sporty, rivals do a better job of conveying a sense of precision and handling stability.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Armada's main claim to fame here is the utter quietness with which it goes about its business. It's hushed inside unless you floor the throttle. Then you hear the V8 roar to life, but it's a robust, pleasant sound that's impressive without being overbearing. Roll off the throttle and it fades into the background.



But we're not nearly as enthusiastic about the seats. They look comfortable, but the lower cushions are overly hard and flat, which isn't what you want on a long road trip. The ride quality, too, is disappointing. The suspension tuning is overly soft, so the Armada pitches around a lot when you maneuver. And it does a poor job of smoothing out big bumps.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Armada isn't as big on the inside as the outside suggests. The front seats offer decent room, but the back seats feel cramped in legroom and toe room if anyone tall is up front. It's especially bad because the second row does not slide. The third row is OK but is realistically best suited for kids.



This Nissan is a tall SUV, and the side steps, generous door openings and grab handles come in handy for stepping in. Once inside, you'll find a high driving position that may not be as customizable as you might like. The controls are familiar but in a decade-old kind of way that could stand an update. Visibility, on the other hand, is mostly excellent thanks to the Armada's large windows.

How’s the tech? 6.0

The Armada is in serious need of an infotainment system transplant. The screen has coarse graphics, the controls and menus are hard to comprehend, and it's hard to sort through your music library. Good luck finding a specific podcast episode, for example. Map data isn't easily upgraded either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is absent, which would fix many of these ills.



The news is much better when it comes to driver assistance features. Adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking are standard on all models. And the Platinum also comes with standard lane keeping assistance, ProPilot Assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with braking intervention, a 360-degree camera and more.

How’s the storage? 7.5

Towing is where the Armada shines brightest thanks to a standard rear air suspension, pre-installed wiring, and a strong V8 that supports an 8,500-pound tow rating. The Armada also excels when it comes to in-cabin storage for personal items, with a generous glovebox, a big center console and abundant cupholders. It's easy to fit child safety seats in the second row, but the third row isn't set up nearly as well.



The Armada's main cargo hold prevents it from earning a higher score. The space is generous, but the load floor is high and the rear bumper gets in your way when you try to reach in to grab anything. Also, the load floor isn't completely flat because the second-row center armrest sticks up like an island when you fold the seats down.

How economical is it? 5.0

There's nothing good you can say about a rating of 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway) except that the two-wheel-drive Armada is rated 1 mpg higher across the board. We've tested Armada 4x4s on two occasions, and the average across both of those tests was 13.6 mpg. None of this should be too surprising because this is a heavy truck-based SUV with a V8 engine. Indeed the price you pay for gasoline will sober you up if you partake in too much of the Armada's intoxicating V8 power.

Is it a good value? 7.0

At first glance, the Nissan Armada seems like a good buy because it comes across as very well built. This is even more impressive because it is affordably priced when compared to its competition. There are few options at the top end, and all of the active safety driving technology is standard on the Platinum at a competitive price. Its standard load-leveling rear suspension is also appealing.



You'll pay for all of that in gasoline because its EPA ratings are quite poor, and our drivers fell short of achieving even those numbers. Nissan's warranty is merely average, and the duration of its roadside assistance coverage is average at best.

Wildcard 6.5

The Armada isn't particularly attractive until you climb inside, and even then it's a throwback experience. It does look well built and comfy. But on the comfort side, the reality doesn't quite match the perception. It's also only got one trick when it comes to driving: That V8 makes lots of power, and it sounds great. But that's where the fun begins and ends because this bulky behemoth feels overly buoyant if the road is uneven or winding. Once you get it up to speed, which won't take long, it's best to drive it at a modest pace on the smoothest, straightest roads you can find.

Which Armada does Edmunds recommend?

Our pick is the midtrim SL, which adds leather upholstery, a top-down parking camera, and a handful of extra convenience features. It also opens the door to the Premium package — its blind-spot monitor is worth the price of admission alone.

Nissan Armada models

The 2020 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that seats eight passengers. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the SL and Platinum trims and reduce seating to seven. All Armada trims use a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. The Armada's trim levels start at the SV, move up to the midgrade SL, and finish with the nearly fully loaded Platinum.