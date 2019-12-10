  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
2020 Nissan Armada

#6 Large SUVs

What's new

  • Small changes to trim levels and feature availability
  • Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior is appealing
  • Smooth V8 engine delivers ample power
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Many standard and optional safety features
  • No getting around the V8's poor fuel economy
  • Infotainment system is dated and lacks Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
  • Third-row seating isn't particularly spacious
  • Hard to lift items into the cargo area
Nissan Armada for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$47,500
Save as much as $8,141
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $8,141 with Edmunds

2020 Nissan Armada pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Armada Review

The heyday of large body-on-frame SUVs is long past due to the rise of crossovers, which are generally more affordable, fuel-efficient and comfortable. But the handful that remains does enjoy some advantages over their car-based rivals, including higher towing capabilities and superior off-road performance. The 2020 Nissan Armada is the least expensive of these traditional utility vehicles, yet it boasts competitive towing numbers and an automatically leveling rear air suspension. Its luxury-lite interior design also makes a stronger impression than its more austere competition.

But the Armada falls woefully short in other areas. The ancient tech interface — with its crummy graphics, confusing menu structure, and notable lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration — is just the tip of the iceberg. The suspension is bouncy and excessively soft, while the seats are flat, unsupportive and unyielding. The third row is far too tight for adults, and the otherwise useful cargo area is hampered by a significant liftover height and protruding rear bumper. The standard V8 is also extremely thirsty, so the Armada's price advantage goes right out the door once you start filling it with gas.

The Armada is budget-priced and nicely equipped for the money, but it lacks the refinement of its competitors.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
You won't pay a ton for an Armada, and the Platinum is well equipped and appears nicely built. But the interior looks more comfortable than it is, and the controls and infotainment system are woefully outdated. The V8 engine sounds great and feels strong, but the Armada otherwise comes across as clumsy and unsatisfying while on the move. In the end, it feels about a decade behind the times because it essentially is.

How does it drive?

7.5
Driving the Armada is a mixed bag. The V8 engine makes plenty of power and sounds fantastic, and the seven-speed transmission delivers that power smoothly and predictably. The brakes are suitably strong and bring the Armada to a smooth stop.

Alas, straight-line performance is all the Armada does well. The steering doesn't give you a good feel for how much you're turning; driver focus is required. The Armada also leans and wallows in corners more than we'd like. While we don't expect a big SUV like this one to be sporty, rivals do a better job of conveying a sense of precision and handling stability.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Armada's main claim to fame here is the utter quietness with which it goes about its business. It's hushed inside unless you floor the throttle. Then you hear the V8 roar to life, but it's a robust, pleasant sound that's impressive without being overbearing. Roll off the throttle and it fades into the background.

But we're not nearly as enthusiastic about the seats. They look comfortable, but the lower cushions are overly hard and flat, which isn't what you want on a long road trip. The ride quality, too, is disappointing. The suspension tuning is overly soft, so the Armada pitches around a lot when you maneuver. And it does a poor job of smoothing out big bumps.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Armada isn't as big on the inside as the outside suggests. The front seats offer decent room, but the back seats feel cramped in legroom and toe room if anyone tall is up front. It's especially bad because the second row does not slide. The third row is OK but is realistically best suited for kids.

This Nissan is a tall SUV, and the side steps, generous door openings and grab handles come in handy for stepping in. Once inside, you'll find a high driving position that may not be as customizable as you might like. The controls are familiar but in a decade-old kind of way that could stand an update. Visibility, on the other hand, is mostly excellent thanks to the Armada's large windows.

How’s the tech?

6.0
The Armada is in serious need of an infotainment system transplant. The screen has coarse graphics, the controls and menus are hard to comprehend, and it's hard to sort through your music library. Good luck finding a specific podcast episode, for example. Map data isn't easily upgraded either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is absent, which would fix many of these ills.

The news is much better when it comes to driver assistance features. Adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking are standard on all models. And the Platinum also comes with standard lane keeping assistance, ProPilot Assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with braking intervention, a 360-degree camera and more.

How’s the storage?

7.5
Towing is where the Armada shines brightest thanks to a standard rear air suspension, pre-installed wiring, and a strong V8 that supports an 8,500-pound tow rating. The Armada also excels when it comes to in-cabin storage for personal items, with a generous glovebox, a big center console and abundant cupholders. It's easy to fit child safety seats in the second row, but the third row isn't set up nearly as well.

The Armada's main cargo hold prevents it from earning a higher score. The space is generous, but the load floor is high and the rear bumper gets in your way when you try to reach in to grab anything. Also, the load floor isn't completely flat because the second-row center armrest sticks up like an island when you fold the seats down.

How economical is it?

5.0
There's nothing good you can say about a rating of 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway) except that the two-wheel-drive Armada is rated 1 mpg higher across the board. We've tested Armada 4x4s on two occasions, and the average across both of those tests was 13.6 mpg. None of this should be too surprising because this is a heavy truck-based SUV with a V8 engine. Indeed the price you pay for gasoline will sober you up if you partake in too much of the Armada's intoxicating V8 power.

Is it a good value?

7.0
At first glance, the Nissan Armada seems like a good buy because it comes across as very well built. This is even more impressive because it is affordably priced when compared to its competition. There are few options at the top end, and all of the active safety driving technology is standard on the Platinum at a competitive price. Its standard load-leveling rear suspension is also appealing.

You'll pay for all of that in gasoline because its EPA ratings are quite poor, and our drivers fell short of achieving even those numbers. Nissan's warranty is merely average, and the duration of its roadside assistance coverage is average at best.

Wildcard

6.5
The Armada isn't particularly attractive until you climb inside, and even then it's a throwback experience. It does look well built and comfy. But on the comfort side, the reality doesn't quite match the perception. It's also only got one trick when it comes to driving: That V8 makes lots of power, and it sounds great. But that's where the fun begins and ends because this bulky behemoth feels overly buoyant if the road is uneven or winding. Once you get it up to speed, which won't take long, it's best to drive it at a modest pace on the smoothest, straightest roads you can find.

Which Armada does Edmunds recommend?

Our pick is the midtrim SL, which adds leather upholstery, a top-down parking camera, and a handful of extra convenience features. It also opens the door to the Premium package — its blind-spot monitor is worth the price of admission alone.

Nissan Armada models

The 2020 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that seats eight passengers. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the SL and Platinum trims and reduce seating to seven. All Armada trims use a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. The Armada's trim levels start at the SV, move up to the midgrade SL, and finish with the nearly fully loaded Platinum.

The standard SV trim starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and 60/40-split second- and third-row seats.

Tech features include a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, and four USB ports. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The optional Driver package adds a power liftgate, foglights, a power-folding third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a trailering package.

The SL trim level includes the Driver package items plus 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, auto-dimming outside mirrors, remote engine start, front step lighting, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and an enhanced 360-degree top-down parking camera with moving-object detection and warning.

The SL's optional Premium package provides a sunroof, rear automatic emergency automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. You can also get a Captain's Chairs package that replaces the second-row bench seats with two bucket seats.

The range-topping Platinum adds the SL's Premium package along with rear step lighting, a windshield wiper de-icer, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, leather door trim, a rear-seat entertainment system, an additional USB port, an upgraded rearview mirror that can display a constant video feed from the rearview camera, and lane keeping assist with blind-spot intervention.

Exclusive to the Platinum trim is the Platinum Reserve package that pads on 22-inch wheels, special exterior trim, two-tone leather upholstery and the Captain's Chairs package.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Nissan Armada.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SL 4dr SUV features & specs
    SL 4dr SUV
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$52,300
    MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission7-speed automatic
    Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
    Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$63,930
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission7-speed automatic
    Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
    SL 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SL 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$55,300
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission7-speed automatic
    Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
    Platinum 4dr SUV features & specs
    Platinum 4dr SUV
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$60,930
    MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission7-speed automatic
    Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all 2020 Nissan Armada features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Armada safety features:

    Blind-Spot Warning
    Warns the driver if there is a vehicle in the Armada's blind spot.
    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Armada can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
    Intelligent Around View Monitor
    Displays a 360-degree top-down image of the car to fine-tune parking maneuvers.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover23.7%

    Nissan Armada vs. the competition

    Nissan Armada vs. Infiniti QX80

    In a nutshell, the Infiniti QX80 is an ultra-luxe version of the Armada. The two truck-based SUVs share a common platform and powertrain (though the QX80 is marginally more potent), and cabin functionality is roughly the same. The Infiniti uniquely offers hydraulic body roll

    Compare Nissan Armada & Infiniti QX80 features

    Nissan Armada vs. Nissan Pathfinder

    The Armada and the Nissan Pathfinder are both three-row Nissan SUVs, but they serve very different purposes. The Pathfinder's crossover construction is more suited for family hauling and comfort, while the Armada's truck-based underpinnings allow for a higher tow rating and rugged off-road capability. The Armada is considerably more expensive, with a higher starting price and a thirstier engine.

    Compare Nissan Armada & Nissan Pathfinder features

    Nissan Armada vs. Ford Expedition

    The Ford Expedition outclasses the Armada in almost every conceivable way, making it the Nissan's prime competitor. The Expedition's ride is more comfortable, it has a modern tech interface, and there's more room in the third row. The Ford's towing limits are higher, and its twin-turbo V6 is more efficient than the Nissan's V8. The Expedition offers a larger cargo area, and you can upgrade to the Expedition Max if you want even more storage. The only downside is the Expedition's price tag, which rockets quickly as you start adding options.

    Compare Nissan Armada & Ford Expedition features

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan Armada a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Armada both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Armada fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Armada gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Armada has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Armada. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Nissan Armada?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Armada:

    • Small changes to trim levels and feature availability
    • Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan Armada reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan Armada is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Armada. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Armada's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Nissan Armada a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan Armada is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Armada and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Armada is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Armada?

    The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Armada is the 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,500.

    Other versions include:

    • SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $52,300
    • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $63,930
    • SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $55,300
    • Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $60,930
    • SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $47,500
    • SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $50,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan Armada?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Armada, the next question is, which Armada model is right for you? Armada variants include SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of Armada models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Nissan Armada

    2020 Nissan Armada Overview

    The 2020 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Armada?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Armada and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Armada.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Armada and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Armada featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Armada?

    2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

    The 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,475. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $8,141 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $8,141 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,334.

    The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 8 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

    The 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $7,117 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $7,117 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,578.

    The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

    The 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $6,925 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $6,925 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,770.

    The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 12.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 34 new 2020 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,915 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Armada. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,621 on a used or CPO 2020 Armada available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan Armada for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,213.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,862.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Armada?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

