2020 Nissan Armada
What’s new
- Small changes to trim levels and feature availability
- Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior is appealing
- Smooth V8 engine delivers ample power
- Quiet interior at highway speeds
- Many standard and optional safety features
- No getting around the V8's poor fuel economy
- Infotainment system is dated and lacks Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
- Third-row seating isn't particularly spacious
- Hard to lift items into the cargo area
2020 Nissan Armada Review
The heyday of large body-on-frame SUVs is long past due to the rise of crossovers, which are generally more affordable, fuel-efficient and comfortable. But the handful that remains does enjoy some advantages over their car-based rivals, including higher towing capabilities and superior off-road performance. The 2020 Nissan Armada is the least expensive of these traditional utility vehicles, yet it boasts competitive towing numbers and an automatically leveling rear air suspension. Its luxury-lite interior design also makes a stronger impression than its more austere competition.
But the Armada falls woefully short in other areas. The ancient tech interface — with its crummy graphics, confusing menu structure, and notable lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration — is just the tip of the iceberg. The suspension is bouncy and excessively soft, while the seats are flat, unsupportive and unyielding. The third row is far too tight for adults, and the otherwise useful cargo area is hampered by a significant liftover height and protruding rear bumper. The standard V8 is also extremely thirsty, so the Armada's price advantage goes right out the door once you start filling it with gas.
The Armada is budget-priced and nicely equipped for the money, but it lacks the refinement of its competitors.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Alas, straight-line performance is all the Armada does well. The steering doesn't give you a good feel for how much you're turning; driver focus is required. The Armada also leans and wallows in corners more than we'd like. While we don't expect a big SUV like this one to be sporty, rivals do a better job of conveying a sense of precision and handling stability.
How comfortable is it?7.0
But we're not nearly as enthusiastic about the seats. They look comfortable, but the lower cushions are overly hard and flat, which isn't what you want on a long road trip. The ride quality, too, is disappointing. The suspension tuning is overly soft, so the Armada pitches around a lot when you maneuver. And it does a poor job of smoothing out big bumps.
How’s the interior?7.0
This Nissan is a tall SUV, and the side steps, generous door openings and grab handles come in handy for stepping in. Once inside, you'll find a high driving position that may not be as customizable as you might like. The controls are familiar but in a decade-old kind of way that could stand an update. Visibility, on the other hand, is mostly excellent thanks to the Armada's large windows.
How’s the tech?6.0
The news is much better when it comes to driver assistance features. Adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking are standard on all models. And the Platinum also comes with standard lane keeping assistance, ProPilot Assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with braking intervention, a 360-degree camera and more.
How’s the storage?7.5
The Armada's main cargo hold prevents it from earning a higher score. The space is generous, but the load floor is high and the rear bumper gets in your way when you try to reach in to grab anything. Also, the load floor isn't completely flat because the second-row center armrest sticks up like an island when you fold the seats down.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.0
You'll pay for all of that in gasoline because its EPA ratings are quite poor, and our drivers fell short of achieving even those numbers. Nissan's warranty is merely average, and the duration of its roadside assistance coverage is average at best.
Wildcard6.5
Which Armada does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Armada models
The 2020 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that seats eight passengers. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the SL and Platinum trims and reduce seating to seven. All Armada trims use a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. The Armada's trim levels start at the SV, move up to the midgrade SL, and finish with the nearly fully loaded Platinum.
The standard SV trim starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and 60/40-split second- and third-row seats.
Tech features include a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, and four USB ports. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The optional Driver package adds a power liftgate, foglights, a power-folding third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a trailering package.
The SL trim level includes the Driver package items plus 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, auto-dimming outside mirrors, remote engine start, front step lighting, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and an enhanced 360-degree top-down parking camera with moving-object detection and warning.
The SL's optional Premium package provides a sunroof, rear automatic emergency automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. You can also get a Captain's Chairs package that replaces the second-row bench seats with two bucket seats.
The range-topping Platinum adds the SL's Premium package along with rear step lighting, a windshield wiper de-icer, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, leather door trim, a rear-seat entertainment system, an additional USB port, an upgraded rearview mirror that can display a constant video feed from the rearview camera, and lane keeping assist with blind-spot intervention.
Exclusive to the Platinum trim is the Platinum Reserve package that pads on 22-inch wheels, special exterior trim, two-tone leather upholstery and the Captain's Chairs package.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SL 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$52,300
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$63,930
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SL 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$55,300
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$60,930
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Armada safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning
- Warns the driver if there is a vehicle in the Armada's blind spot.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Armada can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Displays a 360-degree top-down image of the car to fine-tune parking maneuvers.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
Nissan Armada vs. the competition
Nissan Armada vs. Infiniti QX80
In a nutshell, the Infiniti QX80 is an ultra-luxe version of the Armada. The two truck-based SUVs share a common platform and powertrain (though the QX80 is marginally more potent), and cabin functionality is roughly the same. The Infiniti uniquely offers hydraulic body roll
Nissan Armada vs. Nissan Pathfinder
The Armada and the Nissan Pathfinder are both three-row Nissan SUVs, but they serve very different purposes. The Pathfinder's crossover construction is more suited for family hauling and comfort, while the Armada's truck-based underpinnings allow for a higher tow rating and rugged off-road capability. The Armada is considerably more expensive, with a higher starting price and a thirstier engine.
Nissan Armada vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition outclasses the Armada in almost every conceivable way, making it the Nissan's prime competitor. The Expedition's ride is more comfortable, it has a modern tech interface, and there's more room in the third row. The Ford's towing limits are higher, and its twin-turbo V6 is more efficient than the Nissan's V8. The Expedition offers a larger cargo area, and you can upgrade to the Expedition Max if you want even more storage. The only downside is the Expedition's price tag, which rockets quickly as you start adding options.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Armada a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Armada?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Nissan Armada:
- Small changes to trim levels and feature availability
- Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Is the Nissan Armada reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Armada a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Armada?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Armada is the 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,500.
Other versions include:
- SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $52,300
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $63,930
- SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $55,300
- Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $60,930
- SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $47,500
- SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $50,500
What are the different models of Nissan Armada?
More about the 2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada Overview
The 2020 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Armada?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Armada and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Armada.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Armada and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Armada featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Armada?
2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,475. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $8,141 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,141 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,334.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $7,117 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,117 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,578.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $6,925 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,925 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,770.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 12.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 34 new 2020 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,915 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Armada. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,621 on a used or CPO 2020 Armada available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Armada for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,213.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,862.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Armada?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
