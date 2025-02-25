The 2025 BMW M2 Manual Is All the Sports Car You Need | Tested

The new M2's only weakness comes in braking, where it needed 113 feet to stop from 60 mph compared to the older, lighter car's 108 feet. The pedal itself is numb and the antilock brake system comes on too strong, and we'd have liked a pedal with more feedback so we didn't have to lean on the safety system so much. BMW also allows you to change the "brake feel" in the settings, along with the stiffness of the dampers, the response of the engine, the weight of the steering, and there is a 10-position traction control system. As nice as all that is, we found that putting the engine in angry, leaving everything else in comfy, and turning off rev matching (something you couldn't do without disabling traction control in the last M2) was the best way to go.

As soft as it is sharp

Because even though it's quicker, faster and stickier, the new M2 is also a much more well-rounded car than the M2 that came before it. It's now a car you'll be able to learn from. If you're a novice and this is your first truly fast car — and trust me, once you get up it, this thing is every inch a proper M car — you'll be quick right out of the box. But as you spend time with it and actually put the effort in to learn the ins and outs, you'll only get better and more competent.

And then we come to the little shifty bit in between the seats. While it is far from the nicest manual you can buy, it feels like a solid improvement over BMW manuals of the past. It feels more direct and doesn't leave you guessing as to which gate is where, like so many small fast BMWs have in the past. Thanks to both that and this car's high limits and approachable nature, it's also the first time I think the $2,500 for the M Driver's pack is a good option to specify because it grants you a day at a BMW Performance Driving Center, an experience that'll allow you to safely get a feel for just how capable this car is.