2020 Chevrolet Equinox
What’s new
- Diesel engine is no longer available
- Newly standard safety equipment
- Slightly revised packages and options
- Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is quite powerful
- Smooth ride over most road surfaces
- Stable and precise handling
- Smaller cargo area compared to most competitors
- Wallet-friendly base L trim is special-order only
- The base engine doesn't feel very lively
- Interior materials quality is disappointing considering the price
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Review
The small crossover SUV segment is the most competitive in the industry. That means each crossover in the class has to be at the top of its game, and even good entries can be overshadowed by the truly great ones. Take the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, for example. Though it has numerous strengths, it has many rivals that simply put together a more comprehensively pleasing package.
Certainly, the Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is definitely better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback. It also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, and the seats are shaped for all-day comfort. We also like that the Equinox is one of the few entries in the class that offer an upgraded engine.
Things, however, fall apart in execution. The Equinox is priced higher than many of its rivals, for instance. Don't get thrown off by the seemingly affordable base L trim level, either. It's special-order only, so you're unlikely to find one on a dealer lot. The next-level LS costs thousands more and doesn't add much. The high cost of entry is a theme that repeats since the Equinox is more expensive than competitors when comparing trims on a feature-by-feature basis. We're also not huge fans of the standard turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. It feels slower than rival powerplants, and its fuel-saving stop-start function is annoying in operation and cannot be disabled. Finally, even moderately sized passengers will balk at the limited rear headroom afforded by the panoramic sunroof. (Thankfully, this is a stand-alone option at all trim levels.)
If you're in the market for a crossover with fewer drawbacks, consider the Honda CR-V, which has more cargo and passenger room, plus a more satisfying 1.5-liter turbo engine. The Mazda CX-5 is a pleasure to drive and, like the Equinox, has a powerful optional motor. The new Ford Escape is also worth a look and offers more powertrain choices than any other vehicle in the class.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with 2.0T engine as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The Equinox has impressive handling abilities on a twisty road. Steering effort is what we expect from an SUV, with low effort at parking speeds and more weighting at highway speeds. The only downside is the big turning radius that affects U-turns and parking.
How comfortable is it?7.0
We're less impressed with the Equinox's climate system. The vents are poorly placed, so only your knuckles get cool. Also, the leather upholstery is swampy, which requires running the seat ventilation at full blast. Rear-seat passengers don't have this kind of relief.
How’s the interior?7.0
There's a good range of seat adjustment, but the steering wheel doesn't telescope far enough for average-size adult drivers, forcing them to sit closer and more upright than many will prefer. The touchscreen is easy to reach, but its odd angle makes it prone to catching glare and obscuring the display.
Outward visibility is decent, but some of the roof pillars are a touch too wide.
How’s the tech?8.0
We like how intuitive the MyLink infotainment system is, and the optional Bose audio is surprisingly powerful with excellent clarity. The voice command system is easy to use, but it's not as good as your smartphone assistant, which uses more natural speech detection.
Some safety systems, such as forward collision warning, are well-tuned, though the lane keeping assist doesn't activate until well after you've crossed a lane marker.
How’s the storage?7.5
Car seats should be easy to fit, considering the large back seat and easy-to-access car seat anchors.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?6.5
Warranty length is typical for the class. You also get two free maintenance visits and five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance.
Wildcard8.0
In terms of style, the Chevy plays it pretty safe, and that's not a bad thing. Add in the impressive performance and there's a lot to like about it. Unfortunately, these positives are tempered by the disappointing interior materials.
Which Equinox does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Equinox models
The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is a five-passenger compact crossover sold in four trims: L, LS, LT, and Premier. The base L model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. You'll find the LS at practically any dealer, but it's more expensive and doesn't add much. Best to skip straight to the LT, which is just a bit pricier and includes more features and access to additional options. If you want the LT and its two packages, the leather-trimmed Premier includes it all.
Two engines are offered on the Equinox. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 203 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft) is optional and comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on all but the base L model.
The L trim is well-equipped, and it comes standard with features such as automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, height-adjustable front seats, Bluetooth, OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system.
Standard safety features include automatic high-beam control, a rearview camera, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation.
The next-level LS is pricier and adds only a handful of features, though it does open the door to an expanded range of exterior colors and availability of all-wheel drive. The LS Convenience package adds a power-adjustable driver's seat and rear privacy glass.
Stepping up to the LT gets you xenon headlights, an upgraded information display, auxiliary rear-seat release levers, satellite radio, and a power adjustable driver's seat. The LT offers two notable feature packages: the Infotainment package and the Confidence and Convenience package. The latter is worth getting for its power liftgate, heated front seats and blind-spot monitoring.
Finally, the range-topping Premier includes the above packages in addition to LED headlights and taillights, a hands-free liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, and wireless device charging.
Even the top-trim Premier leaves some goodies on the table such as a 360-degree parking camera and a premium Bose sound system. These are available through the Confidence and Convenience II and Infotainment II packages.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2020 Equinox is my first "modern" car purchase. Before that I have been driving used or older model cars without a lot of trimmings that are standard today. That being said, all of the driver assist and safety functions are great, surrounded by a quiet cabin, comfortable interior, and decent quality surroundings I do not regret my purchase of this car. The seat was at first a little tight for me; the wings on the back do jet out in a way I was unused to. However the ability to change the seat in so many directions is great. You can adjust lumbar support, angle of the bucket, height in the rise of the chair, the back tilt, forward movement, and head rest. Once I got my seat where I wanted it feels as though it is supporting me rather than a seat I am on. The dashboard is large, and formats to the console and display very nicely. My interior is two tone grey and provides a very elegant look blended with chrome linings on the vents and dials. The seats are high quality fabric - although they do hold on to pet hair and dirt. The interior lights automatically turn on depending on the ambient light, and the dials and triggers on the steering wheel are well placed so I do not have to look away from the road to change the infotainment system. The rear seats are low and provide plenty of headroom even for my dad who is 6'8". With the rear seats down it opens into a nice flat area for my dogs for trips. And the spare tire and storage space below the back is a nice touch. The infotainment system is easy to use and incredibly intuitive. It comes with android auto, and apply play. Blue tooth has not had any problem so far (30 hours of drive time), and the clarity in the speakers was surprising. overall the interior feel is very comfortable and set up nicely. I have the wifi package installed and with mobile data no longer an issue for me I can stream anything I want without worry. The drive is smooth and while I do have the 1.5 liter engine, I have had most of the power I need. Hill start assist is great so I don't roll backwards when I lift off the brake, the auto start/stop function in the vehicle is great and has not been an issue. The HUD alert (flashing light) has already saved me from one accident and while it can go off for reasons that are unnecessary I still appreciate the assist. The lane assist adds just enough correction you stay aware of the road. Testing it with your hands off the steering wheel is not advised because it does correct, over correct and correct again leading to "bouncing" down the road. This is not a problem because it is not made for hands free driving, just assisting you on turns and roads. All can be turned off with literally three or four pushes of a button. The Automatic highbeam function is my favorite, and the lights always turn down between 150 and 200 feet away from oncoming traffic, again that can be turned off easily. The best thing about this vehicle is the 28 mpg city I get! the efficiency of this car is saving me money. While this car may not be the sleekest looking option out there, the style still adds a look to keep it from being bland or boring. This is also slightly more expensive compared to others small SUVs, but it gets the job done where it counts and I look forward to having it for the future. My only drawback for this vehicle are the standard warranties that come with it. 3 year or 35,000 is too short and the extended warrantees are expensive causing this car to increase its value in a way I perceive as sneaky and purposeful. Overall, this is a vehicle that feels great, drives nice, parks perfectly, and is completely risk-averse of other Small SUVs on the market. The initial price may be a bit high for the product, and the financial underpinnings are annoying, but being new to the Chevy family I can see myself staying with chevy for a while based on this car. -I was in the market for the Toyota Rav4, VW Atlas, Hyundai Tuscan, Subaru Forester, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. The equinox was able to be happy with my purchase in comparison to all.
Many dealership incentives so do your homework. We ended up purchasing the Equinox Premier package, the leather option is nice and the vehicle is extremely comfortable, handles like a sports car, but rides like a dream. The Turbo charged engine is extremely responsive and has plenty of power for passing. There are too many great options that are included in the package to mention. Love the lane assist.
I give this SUV a 4.5 rating. I traded in my 2019 Toyota Avalon for it. It is very peppy and cruises at 80-85 MPH at no problem with 30 MPG. Nice handling. My chief complaint is the Average MPG display and Average miles per hour display are funky. I took it to the dealer and they said there is nothing to do about it. I rather believe that it is a computer problem that they won't fix. The radio information piece is crude and hard to display favorite radio stations. Also, they should of installed a HD2 radio not an old technology piece. I drive the Midnight Edition, black on black and it looks great even sinister. Overall, I am very satisfied with it.
My daughter bought a 2020 Equinox as her first new car. I think the car looks great. It has great all around visibility from inside. I find the seats to be very comfortable and the back seats have incredible leg room. The trunk is spacious. The version she has, an LS, doesn't have the most powerful engine in the world, but she isn't drag racing. She is mostly going to and from work. We did a couple little upgrades herself which increased the look and pleasure of the car. One was a leather steering wheel cover from Amazon for about $17 which you easily stitch around your steering wheel and gives the feel of a luxury automobile. The other upgrade was an adhesive wood trim kit she purchased for about $300. It took us about a half hour to install. With these two upgrades the car looks like a million bucks. CONS: The speaker system is awful. The stereo has to be cranked up almost all the way to make the front speakers sound good. I wasn't even sure the car had back speakers until we put the fader to the rear. This is the next upgrade on the car as we purchased new speakers from Crutchfield. It looks like it is going to be pretty easy to replace. Hopefully it will make everything sound good. The actual head unit is good, especially with the Apple CarPlay and the Android Auto interface. Bottom line, it is a very good car as-is. With a few relatively inexpensive upgrades, it can be made pretty great. For what its worth, she financed it through Logix Credit Union and was able to get a great rate and a reasonably priced extended warranty through them.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$27,500
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$26,300
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$29,100
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$27,900
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Equinox safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to alert the driver when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Illuminates a light on the Equinox's outside mirrors if there's a vehicle in or approaching the Equinox's left- or right-hand blind spot.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alarm if the Equinox rapidly approaches the vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Equinox vs. the competition
Chevrolet Equinox vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Chevrolet Traverse is the larger sibling of the Equinox. Its higher price tag is commensurate with its increased interior room, third row of seating, and nicer cabin materials. Both crossovers were redesigned in 2018 and feature modern technology and safety amenities. Similar exterior and interior styling cues truly mean the right pick depends on your needs.
Chevrolet Equinox vs. Ford Escape
A new Ford Escape debuts for 2020, ramping up the crosstown competition to higher levels than ever. Notably, it comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings, so it could be the better pick if you're looking for superior fuel economy. Compared to its predecessor, the new Escape features greatly improved cabin materials and additional legroom.
Chevrolet Equinox vs. GMC Terrain
Under the skin, the Equinox and the GMC Terrain are essentially the same vehicle. They share the same powertrains and are almost exactly the same size. The primary difference is in styling — the GMC is more square and looks a little tougher than the Chevy.
