2020 Chevrolet Equinox Review

The small crossover SUV segment is the most competitive in the industry. That means each crossover in the class has to be at the top of its game, and even good entries can be overshadowed by the truly great ones. Take the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, for example. Though it has numerous strengths, it has many rivals that simply put together a more comprehensively pleasing package. Certainly, the Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is definitely better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback. It also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, and the seats are shaped for all-day comfort. We also like that the Equinox is one of the few entries in the class that offer an upgraded engine. Things, however, fall apart in execution. The Equinox is priced higher than many of its rivals, for instance. Don't get thrown off by the seemingly affordable base L trim level, either. It's special-order only, so you're unlikely to find one on a dealer lot. The next-level LS costs thousands more and doesn't add much. The high cost of entry is a theme that repeats since the Equinox is more expensive than competitors when comparing trims on a feature-by-feature basis. We're also not huge fans of the standard turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. It feels slower than rival powerplants, and its fuel-saving stop-start function is annoying in operation and cannot be disabled. Finally, even moderately sized passengers will balk at the limited rear headroom afforded by the panoramic sunroof. (Thankfully, this is a stand-alone option at all trim levels.) If you're in the market for a crossover with fewer drawbacks, consider the Honda CR-V, which has more cargo and passenger room, plus a more satisfying 1.5-liter turbo engine. The Mazda CX-5 is a pleasure to drive and, like the Equinox, has a powerful optional motor. The new Ford Escape is also worth a look and offers more powertrain choices than any other vehicle in the class. Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with 2.0T engine as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Equinox, when equipped with the optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, performs exceptionally well for the class. Unfortunately, it loses the battle for the pocketbook since it can be as expensive as a luxury SUV with little to show for it.

How does it drive? 8.0

Upgrading from the base 1.5-liter engine to the 2.0-liter is well-justified because of the amount of power and efficiency the bigger engine delivers. The Equinox does 0-60 mph in just 6.8 seconds, which it quicker than almost every other compact crossover. Brake pedal effort is appropriate for a small crossover, and response is neither grabby nor lazy. Our Equinox executed a panic stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is a solid result in this class.



The Equinox has impressive handling abilities on a twisty road. Steering effort is what we expect from an SUV, with low effort at parking speeds and more weighting at highway speeds. The only downside is the big turning radius that affects U-turns and parking.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Equinox gets a decent score for comfort. The compliant suspension absorbs most ruts and bumps and doesn't transmit much harshness into the cabin, which is especially impressive when you consider how well the Equinox handles. The front seats are well-shaped for long hours on the road, though the lumbar adjustment is set a bit too low. The rear seats offer good thigh support.



We're less impressed with the Equinox's climate system. The vents are poorly placed, so only your knuckles get cool. Also, the leather upholstery is swampy, which requires running the seat ventilation at full blast. Rear-seat passengers don't have this kind of relief.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Getting into and out of the cabin is fairly easy thanks to a low step-in height. However, the bottom edges of the doors are low and prone to scraping on high curbs. The interior is quite roomy, but only if you skip the optional panoramic sunroof. Selecting it reduces rear headroom severely.



There's a good range of seat adjustment, but the steering wheel doesn't telescope far enough for average-size adult drivers, forcing them to sit closer and more upright than many will prefer. The touchscreen is easy to reach, but its odd angle makes it prone to catching glare and obscuring the display.



Outward visibility is decent, but some of the roof pillars are a touch too wide.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Equinox gets high marks for its technology systems. It has plenty of features that are standard throughout the lineup (including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot), and the Premier trim has a whopping six USB ports and a wireless charging pad.



We like how intuitive the MyLink infotainment system is, and the optional Bose audio is surprisingly powerful with excellent clarity. The voice command system is easy to use, but it's not as good as your smartphone assistant, which uses more natural speech detection.



Some safety systems, such as forward collision warning, are well-tuned, though the lane keeping assist doesn't activate until well after you've crossed a lane marker.

How’s the storage? 7.5

While the Equinox doesn't have an abundance of cargo space (29.9 cubic feet behind the second row) compared to rivals, it should still handle the bulk of everyday hauling. When you consider some of the thoughtful features — such as the self-folding rear seats and underfloor storage — it's easy to give it a nod for the lack of on-paper capacity. Still, there's good in-cabin storage. There are plenty of bins, pockets and trays to hold your personal effects. The trays for cellphones are particularly helpful with rubberized coverings to keep objects in place.



Car seats should be easy to fit, considering the large back seat and easy-to-access car seat anchors.

How economical is it? 7.5

Our tester, with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and front-wheel drive, has an EPA estimate of 25 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway). We easily achieved 34.3 mpg on our mixed-driving evaluation loop and averaged 25.3 mpg overall. These are strong results, but keep in mind that premium fuel is recommended for the 2.0-liter engine.

Is it a good value? 6.5

The bottom line is important for compact SUVs, and the Equinox is quite a bit more expensive than others. The base L model is special-order only; the next-level LS costs hundreds to thousands more than rivals. Top-trim models are also pricier than other small crossovers, but we do give credit to the Equinox's available diesel and high-performance four-cylinder engines. But the materials quality is disappointing for the class, especially considering the premium price tag.



Warranty length is typical for the class. You also get two free maintenance visits and five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance.

Wildcard 8.0

The Equinox is surprisingly fun to drive. It's about as fun as the Mazda CX-5, and the turbocharged engines in each car stack up well against each other. If sporty driving dynamics are your thing, you should definitely check out the Equinox. You'd normally have to upgrade to a luxury-branded SUV to get this level of engagement.



In terms of style, the Chevy plays it pretty safe, and that's not a bad thing. Add in the impressive performance and there's a lot to like about it. Unfortunately, these positives are tempered by the disappointing interior materials.

Which Equinox does Edmunds recommend?

In theory, the L would be a good choice, as it costs much less than competitors and has plenty of features. Unfortunately, it's a custom-order trim, so you're unlikely to see it at the local dealer lot. The LS is more common but costs thousands more and adds hardly any extra features. As such, the LT is the way to go. It isn't much more expensive and adds a few desirable luxuries. It also opens the door to a wider array of option packages, should you desire extra features.

Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is a five-passenger compact crossover sold in four trims: L, LS, LT, and Premier. The base L model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. You'll find the LS at practically any dealer, but it's more expensive and doesn't add much. Best to skip straight to the LT, which is just a bit pricier and includes more features and access to additional options. If you want the LT and its two packages, the leather-trimmed Premier includes it all.