How to Buy a Used Car in 10 Steps

5: Check the Vehicle History Report

Unless you're buying the car from a close friend or family member who can vouch for its history, plan to get a vehicle history report. This early step is essential. If the car you're looking at has a bad history report, the sooner you know the better.

AutoCheck and is the best-known source for vehicle history reports. These reports can reveal vital information about the car, including whether the odometer has been rolled back or if it has a salvage title, which means it has been declared a total loss by the insurance company. You'll use the car's vehicle identification number (VIN) to get this information, and in some cases, all you need is the license plate number. Most major dealers offer these reports for free if they have the vehicle in their inventory.

6: Contact the Seller

Once you find a good prospective car, don't run out to see it. Call the seller first. This step is an excellent way to establish a relationship with the seller and verify the information about the car. You can ask private-party sellers why they're parting with a car or whether it has any mechanical problems. And if you're buying from a dealer, a phone call or text is the best way to ensure the car is still in stock.

Sometimes the seller will mention something that wasn't in the ad that might change your decision to buy the car. If you want to go deeper, our used car questionnaire is a good reminder of what to ask. You will notice that the last question on our list is the asking price of the car. Although many are tempted to negotiate even before laying eyes on the car, it's better to wait. Once you see it, you can tie your offer to its condition.

If things are going well, set up an appointment to test-drive the car. If possible, make it for daylight hours. That makes it easier to see the car's condition.