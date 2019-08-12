2020 Chevrolet Suburban
What’s new
- 6.2L Performance package includes a 6.2-liter V8 plus extra technology features
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the 11th Suburban generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Seating for up to nine passengers
- Sizable cargo capacity
- Strong V8 engines tow and haul plenty of cargo
- Maneuvering tight spaces is tricky due to its large size
- Difficult to load items because of high cargo floor
- Lazy throttle response makes the 5.3-liter V8 feel underpowered
2020 Chevrolet Suburban Review
While car-based crossovers can do many things, there are some things they simply cannot do — such as carry up to nine passengers (legally) or tow more than 8,000 pounds. For jobs like that, you need a full-size SUV with a big V8 engine. The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is one of those SUVs.
If you think the Chevy Suburban has been around since forever, you're not wrong. This latest model represents the 11th generation, yet it's still the go-to full-size SUV for people hauling, towing or both. And thanks to a long list of option packages, you can configure the Suburban with plenty of modern features such as an adaptive suspension, ventilated front seats and the latest safety features.
That said, there are some familiar downsides to the Suburban. In particular, its solid-axle rear suspension compromises ride comfort, interior volume, and ease of loading for cargo. In comparison, you'll notice the rival Ford Expedition offers more sophistication on almost every front and highlights the age and deficiencies of the Suburban. But if the job calls for a three-row SUV with a V8 and stout towing numbers, the Chevrolet Suburban is one of only a few remaining SUVs that fit the bill.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
While the steering is overly light and offers almost no feedback, the adaptive suspension (Premier trim only) will keep the Suburban under control should you find yourself on a tight and twisty road. Want to go off-road? An off-road package is available, but the vehicle's giant proportions and long wheelbase severely limit what you'll be able to do. Driving on gravel roads is about all we'd recommend.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The ride is generally good on smooth surfaces, but minor road imperfections and ripples cause the rear of the cabin to shimmy and shake, which is a byproduct of the Suburban's solid-axle rear suspension design. What doesn't need any work is the robust air-conditioning system, which has no problem cooling the Suburban's immense interior.
How’s the interior?7.0
Access to the third row is difficult because the second-row seats are difficult to move out of the way. The Suburban's high step-in height is an issue, too. Third-row space isn't what you'd expect for such a large vehicle.
How’s the tech?7.0
On the downside, some of the driver assistance features, such as the lane departure system's vibrating seats, are mediocre and feel a bit gimmicky in their execution. The backup camera lacks clarity and high resolution, and we wish the audio system was of higher quality, especially on the top trim levels.
How’s the storage?8.0
When properly equipped (two-wheel drive and with the Trailering package), the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 pounds. Opting for four-wheel drive lowers the rating a bit, but it can still tow 8,000 pounds. That's impressive for anything that's not a heavy-duty pickup truck.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.5
Which Suburban does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Suburban models
The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban comes in three trim levels LS, LT and Premier. Moving up through the three trim levels brings more and more standard features as well as unlocks various packages, ranging from appearance to powertrain options. Thanks to the wide array of available options, the Suburban can be tailored for a variety of needs.
The LS comes fitted with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. It's the only trim available with three bench seats and seating for nine. Features such as remote starts, tri-zone climate control and power front seats make it more than just a big work wagon. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are here, too, and the available Enhanced Driver Alert package adds a suite of useful driver aids.
The LT trim adds leather upholstery and other interior luxury features, and the Luxury package dresses up the LT further and pads on more driver aids. Should you want to venture off the highway and onto the trail, the Z71 package, unique to the LT, equips it with off-road suspension, tires and underbody protection.
The Premier trim lives at the top of the Suburban lineup and is the only way to get the adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension and even more high-end features such as ventilated front seats and adaptive cruise control. It is also the only way to access the 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) and its accompanying 10-speed automatic transmission. Selecting the Premier Plus Edition dresses the Suburban to the nines and includes the 6.2-liter V8.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$58,800
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$55,800
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$68,500
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$53,800
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Suburban safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides standard subscription-based safety systems such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and automatic crash notification.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an impending front-end collision and will even apply the brakes in low-speed scenarios.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors road markings and alerts the driver when the vehicle is drifting out of the lane without signaling.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.2%
Chevrolet Suburban vs. the competition
Chevrolet Suburban vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Suburban are pretty much the same vehicle. The Suburban is a bit longer and has more cargo space behind the rear seats (39 cubic feet of cargo space versus 15 cubes). We like the Suburban more because of that added utility, though the Tahoe is marginally less expensive and easier to park.
Chevrolet Suburban vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition is one of the Chevy Suburban's top rivals. The Expedition has a larger and more usable third-row seat, lots of high-tech features (both standard and optional), and a modern turbocharged V6 under the hood. The Ford's base turbocharged V6 produces more power and torque than even Chevy's standard V8, something you're bound to notice while towing a big trailer.
Chevrolet Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL
If you're looking for Suburban levels of utility but with a bit more luxury, the GMC Yukon XL will probably be your first stop. The Yukon XL offers the same amount of space and the same new 6.2-liter V8 on the options sheet, along with some upgraded interior materials and a few additional options that the Chevy doesn't get. The GMC, however, does carry a price premium over the Chevy.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Suburban a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban:
- 6.2L Performance package includes a 6.2-liter V8 plus extra technology features
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the 11th Suburban generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Suburban reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,700.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $58,800
- LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,800
- Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $68,500
- LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,800
- LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,800
- Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $65,500
- Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,700
- Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,700
What are the different models of Chevrolet Suburban?
