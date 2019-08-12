2020 Chevrolet Suburban Review

While car-based crossovers can do many things, there are some things they simply cannot do — such as carry up to nine passengers (legally) or tow more than 8,000 pounds. For jobs like that, you need a full-size SUV with a big V8 engine. The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is one of those SUVs. If you think the Chevy Suburban has been around since forever, you're not wrong. This latest model represents the 11th generation, yet it's still the go-to full-size SUV for people hauling, towing or both. And thanks to a long list of option packages, you can configure the Suburban with plenty of modern features such as an adaptive suspension, ventilated front seats and the latest safety features. That said, there are some familiar downsides to the Suburban. In particular, its solid-axle rear suspension compromises ride comfort, interior volume, and ease of loading for cargo. In comparison, you'll notice the rival Ford Expedition offers more sophistication on almost every front and highlights the age and deficiencies of the Suburban. But if the job calls for a three-row SUV with a V8 and stout towing numbers, the Chevrolet Suburban is one of only a few remaining SUVs that fit the bill.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

Though capable and quiet, the Suburban is getting on in age. Its solid rear axle is at the root of many of the areas that need improvement, such as ride quality, interior space and cargo room. The newer Expedition shows how Ford can do it better in almost every way. Still, the Suburban is a solid and capable workhorse.

How does it drive? 6.5

It is generally well-mannered for such a large vehicle, but there's no getting around this truck's immense weight. The 5.3-liter V8 and standard manually shiftable six-speed automatic form a solid team. Better still is the optional 6.2-liter V8 with the 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides more than ample power at all speeds.



While the steering is overly light and offers almost no feedback, the adaptive suspension (Premier trim only) will keep the Suburban under control should you find yourself on a tight and twisty road. Want to go off-road? An off-road package is available, but the vehicle's giant proportions and long wheelbase severely limit what you'll be able to do. Driving on gravel roads is about all we'd recommend.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Everyone will have plenty of room and be plenty comfortable in the Suburban's front two rows. The third row will handle two adults, but the seat cushions are thin and flat and are uncomfortable on anything but a short trip. It's disappointing in a vehicle this big for the third-row seats to feel like an afterthought.



The ride is generally good on smooth surfaces, but minor road imperfections and ripples cause the rear of the cabin to shimmy and shake, which is a byproduct of the Suburban's solid-axle rear suspension design. What doesn't need any work is the robust air-conditioning system, which has no problem cooling the Suburban's immense interior.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The interior is attractive and everything is within fairly easy reach of the driver, making controlling this giant vehicle that much less stressful. The second-row seats don't slide but they still offer ample space. The Premier trim comes standard with heating and ventilation for the front seats.



Access to the third row is difficult because the second-row seats are difficult to move out of the way. The Suburban's high step-in height is an issue, too. Third-row space isn't what you'd expect for such a large vehicle.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The Suburban comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a quick-acting touchscreen. Features such as OnStar's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and plenty of USB and 12-volt charging ports support to the Suburban's likely family-hauling duties.



On the downside, some of the driver assistance features, such as the lane departure system's vibrating seats, are mediocre and feel a bit gimmicky in their execution. The backup camera lacks clarity and high resolution, and we wish the audio system was of higher quality, especially on the top trim levels.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The flat load floor and power-folding second- and third-row seats are welcome features, but the high cargo floor liftover height takes away some usability. It's downright difficult to load bulky or heavy objects without some help. As you'd expect for such a large vehicle, small-item storage is quite good for most every passenger. Car seats are better-suited for the second row as access to the third row is tough.



When properly equipped (two-wheel drive and with the Trailering package), the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 pounds. Opting for four-wheel drive lowers the rating a bit, but it can still tow 8,000 pounds. That's impressive for anything that's not a heavy-duty pickup truck.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with the 5.3-liter V8 using premium fuel. We got 19.1 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route. Mileage and power were not affected by higher temperatures in our testing like they were with the turbocharged Expedition. If towing is in your future, expect the Suburban to return fuel economy in the low teens.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Many standard features and solid capability help justify the Suburban's cost. Fit and finish is good, and the styling manages to keep this older model looking fresh. Still, the Suburban can get pricey when fully equipped. For similar money, the Ford Expedition comes across as a more polished and refined vehicle.

Wildcard 6.5

The Suburban is impressively easy to drive. But its giant size and general purpose preclude any real sense of enjoyment. Even with the optional 6.2-liter engine, this SUV still feels and behaves like an old workhorse.

Which Suburban does Edmunds recommend?

Although it's tempting to go big or go home and opt for the top-of-the-line Premier trim to unlock the robust 6.2-liter V8, the extra costs involved don't necessarily add up to the best value. We would opt for the Suburban LT and spend a few thousand dollars extra for the Luxury package, which adds desirable convenience and safety features. Get the affordable Max Trailering package if you plan to tow a lot with your Suburban.

Chevrolet Suburban models

The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban comes in three trim levels LS, LT and Premier. Moving up through the three trim levels brings more and more standard features as well as unlocks various packages, ranging from appearance to powertrain options. Thanks to the wide array of available options, the Suburban can be tailored for a variety of needs.