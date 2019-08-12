  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
2020 Chevrolet Suburban

#4 Large SUVs

What’s new

  • 6.2L Performance package includes a 6.2-liter V8 plus extra technology features
  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the 11th Suburban generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers
  • Sizable cargo capacity
  • Strong V8 engines tow and haul plenty of cargo
  • Maneuvering tight spaces is tricky due to its large size
  • Difficult to load items because of high cargo floor
  • Lazy throttle response makes the 5.3-liter V8 feel underpowered
MSRP Starting at
$49,700
Save as much as $5,087
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,087 with Edmunds

2020 Chevrolet Suburban pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Chevrolet Suburban Review

While car-based crossovers can do many things, there are some things they simply cannot do — such as carry up to nine passengers (legally) or tow more than 8,000 pounds. For jobs like that, you need a full-size SUV with a big V8 engine. The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is one of those SUVs.

If you think the Chevy Suburban has been around since forever, you're not wrong. This latest model represents the 11th generation, yet it's still the go-to full-size SUV for people hauling, towing or both. And thanks to a long list of option packages, you can configure the Suburban with plenty of modern features such as an adaptive suspension, ventilated front seats and the latest safety features.

That said, there are some familiar downsides to the Suburban. In particular, its solid-axle rear suspension compromises ride comfort, interior volume, and ease of loading for cargo. In comparison, you'll notice the rival Ford Expedition offers more sophistication on almost every front and highlights the age and deficiencies of the Suburban. But if the job calls for a three-row SUV with a V8 and stout towing numbers, the Chevrolet Suburban is one of only a few remaining SUVs that fit the bill.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.1 / 10
Though capable and quiet, the Suburban is getting on in age. Its solid rear axle is at the root of many of the areas that need improvement, such as ride quality, interior space and cargo room. The newer Expedition shows how Ford can do it better in almost every way. Still, the Suburban is a solid and capable workhorse.

How does it drive?

6.5
It is generally well-mannered for such a large vehicle, but there's no getting around this truck's immense weight. The 5.3-liter V8 and standard manually shiftable six-speed automatic form a solid team. Better still is the optional 6.2-liter V8 with the 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides more than ample power at all speeds.

While the steering is overly light and offers almost no feedback, the adaptive suspension (Premier trim only) will keep the Suburban under control should you find yourself on a tight and twisty road. Want to go off-road? An off-road package is available, but the vehicle's giant proportions and long wheelbase severely limit what you'll be able to do. Driving on gravel roads is about all we'd recommend.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
Everyone will have plenty of room and be plenty comfortable in the Suburban's front two rows. The third row will handle two adults, but the seat cushions are thin and flat and are uncomfortable on anything but a short trip. It's disappointing in a vehicle this big for the third-row seats to feel like an afterthought.

The ride is generally good on smooth surfaces, but minor road imperfections and ripples cause the rear of the cabin to shimmy and shake, which is a byproduct of the Suburban's solid-axle rear suspension design. What doesn't need any work is the robust air-conditioning system, which has no problem cooling the Suburban's immense interior.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The interior is attractive and everything is within fairly easy reach of the driver, making controlling this giant vehicle that much less stressful. The second-row seats don't slide but they still offer ample space. The Premier trim comes standard with heating and ventilation for the front seats.

Access to the third row is difficult because the second-row seats are difficult to move out of the way. The Suburban's high step-in height is an issue, too. Third-row space isn't what you'd expect for such a large vehicle.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The Suburban comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a quick-acting touchscreen. Features such as OnStar's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and plenty of USB and 12-volt charging ports support to the Suburban's likely family-hauling duties.

On the downside, some of the driver assistance features, such as the lane departure system's vibrating seats, are mediocre and feel a bit gimmicky in their execution. The backup camera lacks clarity and high resolution, and we wish the audio system was of higher quality, especially on the top trim levels.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The flat load floor and power-folding second- and third-row seats are welcome features, but the high cargo floor liftover height takes away some usability. It's downright difficult to load bulky or heavy objects without some help. As you'd expect for such a large vehicle, small-item storage is quite good for most every passenger. Car seats are better-suited for the second row as access to the third row is tough.

When properly equipped (two-wheel drive and with the Trailering package), the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 pounds. Opting for four-wheel drive lowers the rating a bit, but it can still tow 8,000 pounds. That's impressive for anything that's not a heavy-duty pickup truck.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with the 5.3-liter V8 using premium fuel. We got 19.1 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route. Mileage and power were not affected by higher temperatures in our testing like they were with the turbocharged Expedition. If towing is in your future, expect the Suburban to return fuel economy in the low teens.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Many standard features and solid capability help justify the Suburban's cost. Fit and finish is good, and the styling manages to keep this older model looking fresh. Still, the Suburban can get pricey when fully equipped. For similar money, the Ford Expedition comes across as a more polished and refined vehicle.

Wildcard

6.5
The Suburban is impressively easy to drive. But its giant size and general purpose preclude any real sense of enjoyment. Even with the optional 6.2-liter engine, this SUV still feels and behaves like an old workhorse.

Which Suburban does Edmunds recommend?

Although it's tempting to go big or go home and opt for the top-of-the-line Premier trim to unlock the robust 6.2-liter V8, the extra costs involved don't necessarily add up to the best value. We would opt for the Suburban LT and spend a few thousand dollars extra for the Luxury package, which adds desirable convenience and safety features. Get the affordable Max Trailering package if you plan to tow a lot with your Suburban.

Chevrolet Suburban models

The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban comes in three trim levels LS, LT and Premier. Moving up through the three trim levels brings more and more standard features as well as unlocks various packages, ranging from appearance to powertrain options. Thanks to the wide array of available options, the Suburban can be tailored for a variety of needs.

The LS comes fitted with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. It's the only trim available with three bench seats and seating for nine. Features such as remote starts, tri-zone climate control and power front seats make it more than just a big work wagon. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are here, too, and the available Enhanced Driver Alert package adds a suite of useful driver aids.

The LT trim adds leather upholstery and other interior luxury features, and the Luxury package dresses up the LT further and pads on more driver aids. Should you want to venture off the highway and onto the trail, the Z71 package, unique to the LT, equips it with off-road suspension, tires and underbody protection.

The Premier trim lives at the top of the Suburban lineup and is the only way to get the adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension and even more high-end features such as ventilated front seats and adaptive cruise control. It is also the only way to access the 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) and its accompanying 10-speed automatic transmission. Selecting the Premier Plus Edition dresses the Suburban to the nines and includes the 6.2-liter V8.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Premier, LT, LS, Fleet

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    LT 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    LT 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$58,800
    MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 4dr SUV features & specs
    LT 4dr SUV
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$55,800
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premier 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Premier 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$68,500
    MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    LS 4dr SUV features & specs
    LS 4dr SUV
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$53,800
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Suburban safety features:

    OnStar
    Provides standard subscription-based safety systems such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and automatic crash notification.
    Forward Collision Alert
    Warns the driver of an impending front-end collision and will even apply the brakes in low-speed scenarios.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Monitors road markings and alerts the driver when the vehicle is drifting out of the lane without signaling.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

    Chevrolet Suburban vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Suburban vs. Chevrolet Tahoe

    The Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Suburban are pretty much the same vehicle. The Suburban is a bit longer and has more cargo space behind the rear seats (39 cubic feet of cargo space versus 15 cubes). We like the Suburban more because of that added utility, though the Tahoe is marginally less expensive and easier to park.

    Compare Chevrolet Suburban & Chevrolet Tahoe features

    Chevrolet Suburban vs. Ford Expedition

    The Ford Expedition is one of the Chevy Suburban's top rivals. The Expedition has a larger and more usable third-row seat, lots of high-tech features (both standard and optional), and a modern turbocharged V6 under the hood. The Ford's base turbocharged V6 produces more power and torque than even Chevy's standard V8, something you're bound to notice while towing a big trailer.

    Compare Chevrolet Suburban & Ford Expedition features

    Chevrolet Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL

    If you're looking for Suburban levels of utility but with a bit more luxury, the GMC Yukon XL will probably be your first stop. The Yukon XL offers the same amount of space and the same new 6.2-liter V8 on the options sheet, along with some upgraded interior materials and a few additional options that the Chevy doesn't get. The GMC, however, does carry a price premium over the Chevy.

    Compare Chevrolet Suburban & GMC Yukon XL features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Suburban a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Suburban both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Suburban fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Suburban gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Suburban has 39.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Suburban. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban:

    • 6.2L Performance package includes a 6.2-liter V8 plus extra technology features
    • Minor revisions to feature availability
    • Part of the 11th Suburban generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Suburban reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Suburban is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Suburban. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Suburban's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Suburban and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Suburban is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban?

    The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,700.

    Other versions include:

    • LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $58,800
    • LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,800
    • Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $68,500
    • LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,800
    • LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,800
    • Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $65,500
    • Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,700
    • Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Suburban?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Suburban, the next question is, which Suburban model is right for you? Suburban variants include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Suburban models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

    The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Suburban.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Suburban?

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $90,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $5,087 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,087 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $85,658.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,455. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $3,981 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,981 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,474.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $3,192 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,192 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,303.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. There are currently 60 new 2020 Suburbans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,995 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,378 on a used or CPO 2020 Suburban available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,774.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,537.

