2021 Chevrolet Trax
What’s new
- Previous top-level Premier trim discontinued
- Part of the first Trax generation introduced to the U.S. for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Appealing passenger space for its size
- Plenty of features for the price
- Ride quality is choppy on the freeway
- Slow acceleration from the underpowered engine
- Less cargo space than some rivals
- Fuel economy falls short for the class
2021 Chevrolet Trax Review
Extra-small SUVs typically offer high fuel economy, easy maneuverability, and a decent amount of cargo capacity. The 2021 Chevrolet Trax checks these boxes and is also easy to get into and see out of. But the Trax is hampered by some fairly uncomfortable seating, a noisy, harsh ride and a back seat that could induce claustrophobia.
Much of the problem is that the Trax is a fairly old design, having come out for the 2015 model year. Since then, newer and fresher competitors have arrived, including the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3 and Subaru Crosstrek. Furthermore, Chevrolet has just introduced the Trailblazer, which is also an extra-small SUV but considerably more modern. We recommend going with any of these picks before settling on the Trax.
Which Trax does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Trax models
The Chevrolet Trax is an extra-small SUV available in either an LS or LT trim level. They both come with a turbocharged 138-horsepower four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional for either trim level. Highlight features include:
LS
Starts you off with:
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- Six-speaker sound system
- 60/40-split folding rear seat
LT
Includes the LS's standard features and adds:
- Cruise control
- Upgraded seating surfaces
- LED running lights
- Roof rails
- Heated outside mirrors
Optional features for the LT include:
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Faux leather upholstery with heated front seats
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$21,400
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$22,900
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,700
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Trax safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Warns the driver if a lane change might result in a collision with another vehicle.
- OnStar
- Includes services such as automatic crash response and stolen vehicle locator.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the driver drifts out of the lane without activating a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Trax vs. the competition
Chevrolet Trax vs. Buick Encore
Mechanically identical to the Trax, the Encore gives off a more upscale vibe with marginally better materials and a few more standard features. We applaud the Encore's serene interior at highway speeds, but the tepid acceleration and smaller than average cargo capacity that haunt the Trax also limit the Encore.
Chevrolet Trax vs. Ford Escape
The Escape is a class bigger than the Trax but in lower trims can be had for a similar price. Ford has just redesigned the Escape so it presents as considerably more modern and stylish than the aging Trax, which is now in its sixth year without any major upgrades. The Escape also offers a variety of engine options.
Offering similar practicality and maneuverability to the Trax, Ford's EcoSport looks a bit better on paper. The EcoSport has more horsepower and more cargo capacity as well as more rear legroom. But the EcoSport is also painfully slow and can struggle to get up speed even when not carrying extra passengers. The Trax also gets substantially better fuel economy.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Trax a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Trax?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax:
Is the Chevrolet Trax reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Trax a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Trax?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Trax is the 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,400.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,400
- LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,900
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,700
What are the different models of Chevrolet Trax?
More about the 2021 Chevrolet Trax
2021 Chevrolet Trax Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Trax?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Trax.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Trax featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Trax?
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,195. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $492 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $492 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,703.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 1.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,695. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $648 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $648 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,047.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 2.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,930. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $679 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $679 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,251.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,430. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $628 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $628 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,802.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Chevrolet Traxes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Trax for sale near. There are currently 34 new 2021 Traxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,395 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Trax. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,765 on a used or CPO 2021 Trax available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Traxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Trax for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,134.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,563.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Trax?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
