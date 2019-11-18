5 star reviews: 50 %

2 out of 5 stars, Love it but...

Shea , 04/08/2020

XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

I loved my new 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid for six months. I went out to start it one day and it was completely dead. Since it was dead we couldn’t get it to start nor go in neutral to get it towed. After trying to jump it which is not an easy task when everything is powered and we couldn’t get into the hatch to get to the back battery the tow truck driver had to literally climb in the backseat and lay down to try to jump it. After jumping it was unsuccessful they had to put wheels under the vehicle after they jacked it up to get it out of the garage. We finally get it to the dealer And now they’re trying to tell me that the main fuse is blown from trying to jump it. They also admitted to trying to figure out how to get to the main fuse to even replace it. Now they’re trying to tell me that the tow truck company that they sent out jumped it backwards. I have seen other issues posted regarding the battery being drained. If Toyota does not take responsibility and fix this problem I will be trading in my vehicle that is barely half a year old. Also to add I had to have it towed in on a Friday and they couldn’t get the main fuse delivered until Tuesday. When I bought the vehicle they told me a loaner would be provided if it broke down. On the phone with the warranty company they told me it would be a $35 flat fee for the loaner then when I get to the dealer they tell me it’s $35 a day for the loaner. Customer service sucks so far.

4 out of 5 stars, Good vehicle so far

JimO , 01/08/2020

Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

I purchased my 2020 Limited Rav4 back in November. Having driven a little over 1000 miles so far, I’m favorably impressed. I actually wanted to buy the hybrid version but after several months I couldnt find the color combination I wanted and the dealers were marking the price up over MSRP. Toyota has seemed to address the two issues I was concerned about, which was engine noise and low-speed shifting of the 8-speed transmission. Extra sound-proofing has been added to the engine compartment and a TSB has was implemented in August and the transmission seems to shift fine for me. In a combination of city and highway driving I’m only getting 28 mpg from the gas motor, so the 35 mpg highway seems optimistic. I have the tech pkg which includes the birds eye view cameras which help in parking...it also includes the phone charging pad but I need to upgrade my iPhone 6 for it to work...the camera in the rear view mirror is useful if your cargo area is full and you want to see behind you. The car is loaded and has the weather pkg, which I really like the heated steering wheel on cold days.

1 out of 5 stars, Buyer beware! Several issues with the 2020 RAV4

Chris , 06/24/2020

TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

I purchased the 2020 RAV4 TRD off road trim. I loved everything about it (on book) but to be honest this has been a frustrating experience overall. The day I purchased the vehicle it wasn’t bad but since then it’s been unpleasant to say the least. First off I wanted the vehicle so it could tow a small camper, boat, etc (said this several times prior to purchasing). After purchasing after market stuff at the dealership and built into the loan (which were Toyota specific tow hitch, roof racks, and protection plans) I felt that it would do what I needed. Finance was frustrating because I felt very pressured to do all the added protection plans (like many dealerships do), and I felt a little cheated afterwards because I wanted 2 things and my monthly price was higher than expected - that is a dealer specific issue though. What is more concerning is that after purchasing the car, I find out that the hitch they built into my loan is a class 2 and could not tow what I wanted (they couldnt find a toyota class 3 hitch to install) - when looking online and selecting the hitch, it is only a class 2 (hitch weight no more than 300lbs). Toyota states that the rav4 TRD can tow up to 3500lbs which was all I needed. Per the RAV4 manual - the tongue weight should be distributed so that the weight is 9% to 11% ((tongue (or hitch) weight / gross trailer weight) x 100). So I could have a trailer that is 3200lbs and a hitch weight of 350lbs, that would fit within that specification. After speaking with sales manager it seemed sorted out but not before I was told it could void the warranty (with no explanation beyond that) by the guy who sold me the car which was highly concerning in a new vehicle. However the hitch that Toyota wanted to put on could not allow that hitch weight to be placed on it. I have since placed a class 3 after market on the vehicle but it was very difficult to get the dealership to do it. Since then I still have issues with the audio system and steering issues that haven’t been resolved. With the steering issues - what I have noticed that the car will randomly veer to one side or another as if a tire is flat or the alignment is out. Fun fact - when I bought the care it was out of alignment in the front end! I have now had two alignments done on the vehicle and it is STILL happening. I drive flat roads and haven't even hit pot holes to cause that to go out of alignment. Lane keep assist randomly tried to jerk me off the lane one day while driving on the interstate (brand new pavement and lines with nothing else for the computer to track - almost got in a wreck because of that) - I was holding the wheel and it just jerked hard to the right out of my hand. Still trying to figure all this out, two dealerships havent been able to figure out why this is happening. With the audio system - I have the upgraded JBL system (thinking that it would be great). Well when listening to audiobooks (and to a lesser extent podcasts) which I almost exclusively listen to there is a sharp/high pitched noise (almost like a screech or dog whistle) noise whenever a word has an 's' or a 't' - no matter what app I use, what type of phone (android vs iPhone) or male vs female narrators it keeps happening. Same issues as before - no dealership has an answer for this and Toyota states that they cant hear it when we record it, despite the service manager telling them that he hears it. For someone who commutes a lot and likes to listen to audiobooks and podcasts this noise makes it very unpleasant to listen to these entertainment sources. I have a case with Toyota Customer Care center but its now been 4 WEEKS dealing with this mess. I really have no faith in the safety and drivability of this vehicle and even when I do drive it, I cant listen to the things I want to without the grating noise! All in all - I regret this purchase, and advise others to really do their research and take LONG test drives to really make sure they aren't experiencing these issues.

3 out of 5 stars, Not what expected

Tom , 02/21/2020

Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

What was an impressive test drive has turned into disappointment after living with the RAV4 for 2 months. Highs: Nice road manners, quite once at speed, comfortable and attractive interior, large storage capacity*. Ventilated seats (I live in the desert). Radar cruise control. Lows: Transmission acts more like a CVT, indecisive gear selections. Engine is very harsh and noisy while getting to cruising speed. Rear view mirror is nauseating in camera mode and worthless at night- luckily it can be turned off. Lane safety feature is overly sensitive and picks up road repairs, constantly battling the car trying to steer itself-luckily it can be turned off. Other than the radar cruise control, safety features seem more gimmicky than useful. Large storage capacity but limited storage solutions, groceries need to sit on floor behind seats or they wind up all over the place. Toyota Financial customer service is a joke, be sure to understand their monthly payment structure in detail before you sign anything

