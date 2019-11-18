2020 Toyota RAV4
What’s new
- New TRD Off-Road trim
- Newly added Android Auto smartphone integration
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior and comfortable ride quality
- Abundant cargo and passenger space
- Controls are easy to use
- Lackluster power from base powertrain
- no other engines available
- Uncomfortable front passenger seat
- Vague steering means you'll sometimes misjudge your inputs
2020 Toyota RAV4 Review
Toyota redesigned its popular RAV4 just last year. This new model gained a variety of improvements such as a more powerful engine, more safety features and bolder styling. These changes have no doubt bolstered the RAV4's popularity, and it continues to be one of the best-selling vehicles in America. But when we've compared it to the competition, we've found it falls short of the mark set by the class leaders.
Certainly, it has some appealing qualities. The RAV4 is roomy inside and has plenty of space for rear passengers and cargo. It also comes standard with an array of advanced driver safety aids such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. For 2020, Toyota has also added Android Auto smartphone integration (a boon for Samsung, Pixel and other non-iPhone users) and introduced a new RAV4 TRD Off-Road model.
On the downside, the RAV4's engine, improved as it may be, is still underwhelming. It's not especially powerful and gets noisy when you stand on the gas. And unlike some rival small SUVs, there's no optional engine you can upgrade to if you want quicker acceleration. We're also disappointed with the lack of comfort for the RAV4's front seats and the vague steering, which doesn't give you a good feel for the road.
Granted, these aren't huge issues, and the RAV4 is certainly a competent SUV. But we think you'll find a few other models more appealing overall. These include the well-rounded Honda CR-V, the sporty Mazda CX-5 and the value-packed Hyundai Tucson. You should also check out the RAV4 Hybrid, which is both quicker and more fuel-efficient than the regular RAV4. Finally, the Jeep Cherokee and the Subaru Forester are worthwhile choices if you're interested in doing some light off-roading.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Another gripe we have is with the steering, which is vague at the center point and doesn't have appropriate levels of feel and heft. As such, it's easy to misjudge your level of input. In better news, the RAV4's optional upgraded AWD system includes rear-axle torque vectoring and more advanced traction control systems with selectable terrain settings and hill descent control. These systems, plus respectable ground clearance, give the RAV4 Adventure above-average off-road ability for a small SUV.
How comfortable is it?7.5
At highway speeds, the RAV4 is generally quiet. The exception is when you hit the gas for a burst of speed, at which point the engine sound gets rather coarse. We do like the climate system's performance. Air distribution is ideal, with forward vents that can be closed off completely and vents for the rear seat.
How’s the interior?8.0
The control layout is intuitive with large, easy-to-read labeling. The audio system and climate system controls are islands unto themselves, and everything else is right where you expect it to be. The big rubberized climate control knobs are nice too. Our only gripe is that the touchscreen is too far away from the driver. The tuning knob, in particular, requires a reach to twist.
How’s the tech?8.0
The standard suite of driver aids is impressive. It includes adaptive cruise control that works down to 0 mph, automatic emergency braking, drowsy driver detection, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, and something called Line Tracing Assist, which is an active (but not hands-free) steering aid.
How’s the storage?8.0
Parents with young kids will appreciate the RAV4. It's easy to locate and connect safety seats to the lower car seat anchors. Likewise, tethering to the three upper anchors is straightforward. Forward-facing seats and boosters fit readily, but installing a rear-facing infant seat on the passenger side will likely require scooting the front seat up. The too-high front passenger seat is the issue.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard7.5
Which RAV4 does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota RAV4 models
The 2020 RAV4 is available in six trim levels: LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure, TRD Off-Road and Limited. Every trim level comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (203 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trim levels aside from the Adventure and the TRD Off-Road, which get all-wheel drive. Otherwise, all-wheel drive is optional.
However, the LE and the XLE get RAV4's standard AWD system. The Adventure, the TRD Off-Road and the Limited possess an upgraded system with a torque-vectoring feature that can shift power distribution between the rear wheels to enhance traction when driving on dirt or snowy roads.
You might expect the RAV4 LE, as the base-level trim, to be sparsely equipped, but that's not the case. It comes standard with features such as LED headlights, a variety of driver safety aids (Toyota Safety Sense 2.0), a 7-inch touchscreen interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.
The XLE adds more convenience features such as push-button start, keyless entry, a power-adjustable driver's seat, blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more USB charging ports. Next up is the XLE Premium. It comes with bigger wheels, a slightly raised suspension, a sunroof, a power liftgate, simulated leather upholstery (SofTex), and soft-touch dashboard materials.
The Adventure is a bit special since it adds some styling flourishes along with its extra equipment. On top of the XLE Premium's contents (minus the sunroof and power liftgate), the Adventure has unique wheels, fender flares, taller roof rails, selectable terrain drive modes, hill descent control, and an 8-inch touchscreen, among a few other features.
The new TRD Off-Road model pushes the Adventure's features list further with all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension, unique black trim elements, the sunroof, the power liftgate and unique interior trim.
The Limited builds on the XLE Premium's equipment with chrome exterior trim and more interior upgrades such as heated front seats, a virtual rearview mirror, the 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a premium 11-speaker JBL audio system.
Some of the Limited's upgrades can be added to the Adventure, XLE Premium and XLE trim levels through a variety of packages. Other notable options, depending on the trim level, include a surround-view parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and wireless smartphone charging.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota RAV4.
Trending topics in reviews
- ride quality
- off-roading
- climate control
- steering wheel
- interior
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- seats
- road noise
- value
- maintenance & parts
- electrical system
- engine
- transmission
- towing
- dashboard
- appearance
- safety
- technology
- doors
- driving experience
- wheels & tires
- warranty
- sound system
- brakes
- lights
- oil
- acceleration
- infotainment system
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
I loved my new 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid for six months. I went out to start it one day and it was completely dead. Since it was dead we couldn’t get it to start nor go in neutral to get it towed. After trying to jump it which is not an easy task when everything is powered and we couldn’t get into the hatch to get to the back battery the tow truck driver had to literally climb in the backseat and lay down to try to jump it. After jumping it was unsuccessful they had to put wheels under the vehicle after they jacked it up to get it out of the garage. We finally get it to the dealer And now they’re trying to tell me that the main fuse is blown from trying to jump it. They also admitted to trying to figure out how to get to the main fuse to even replace it. Now they’re trying to tell me that the tow truck company that they sent out jumped it backwards. I have seen other issues posted regarding the battery being drained. If Toyota does not take responsibility and fix this problem I will be trading in my vehicle that is barely half a year old. Also to add I had to have it towed in on a Friday and they couldn’t get the main fuse delivered until Tuesday. When I bought the vehicle they told me a loaner would be provided if it broke down. On the phone with the warranty company they told me it would be a $35 flat fee for the loaner then when I get to the dealer they tell me it’s $35 a day for the loaner. Customer service sucks so far.
I purchased my 2020 Limited Rav4 back in November. Having driven a little over 1000 miles so far, I’m favorably impressed. I actually wanted to buy the hybrid version but after several months I couldnt find the color combination I wanted and the dealers were marking the price up over MSRP. Toyota has seemed to address the two issues I was concerned about, which was engine noise and low-speed shifting of the 8-speed transmission. Extra sound-proofing has been added to the engine compartment and a TSB has was implemented in August and the transmission seems to shift fine for me. In a combination of city and highway driving I’m only getting 28 mpg from the gas motor, so the 35 mpg highway seems optimistic. I have the tech pkg which includes the birds eye view cameras which help in parking...it also includes the phone charging pad but I need to upgrade my iPhone 6 for it to work...the camera in the rear view mirror is useful if your cargo area is full and you want to see behind you. The car is loaded and has the weather pkg, which I really like the heated steering wheel on cold days.
I purchased the 2020 RAV4 TRD off road trim. I loved everything about it (on book) but to be honest this has been a frustrating experience overall. The day I purchased the vehicle it wasn’t bad but since then it’s been unpleasant to say the least. First off I wanted the vehicle so it could tow a small camper, boat, etc (said this several times prior to purchasing). After purchasing after market stuff at the dealership and built into the loan (which were Toyota specific tow hitch, roof racks, and protection plans) I felt that it would do what I needed. Finance was frustrating because I felt very pressured to do all the added protection plans (like many dealerships do), and I felt a little cheated afterwards because I wanted 2 things and my monthly price was higher than expected - that is a dealer specific issue though. What is more concerning is that after purchasing the car, I find out that the hitch they built into my loan is a class 2 and could not tow what I wanted (they couldnt find a toyota class 3 hitch to install) - when looking online and selecting the hitch, it is only a class 2 (hitch weight no more than 300lbs). Toyota states that the rav4 TRD can tow up to 3500lbs which was all I needed. Per the RAV4 manual - the tongue weight should be distributed so that the weight is 9% to 11% ((tongue (or hitch) weight / gross trailer weight) x 100). So I could have a trailer that is 3200lbs and a hitch weight of 350lbs, that would fit within that specification. After speaking with sales manager it seemed sorted out but not before I was told it could void the warranty (with no explanation beyond that) by the guy who sold me the car which was highly concerning in a new vehicle. However the hitch that Toyota wanted to put on could not allow that hitch weight to be placed on it. I have since placed a class 3 after market on the vehicle but it was very difficult to get the dealership to do it. Since then I still have issues with the audio system and steering issues that haven’t been resolved. With the steering issues - what I have noticed that the car will randomly veer to one side or another as if a tire is flat or the alignment is out. Fun fact - when I bought the care it was out of alignment in the front end! I have now had two alignments done on the vehicle and it is STILL happening. I drive flat roads and haven't even hit pot holes to cause that to go out of alignment. Lane keep assist randomly tried to jerk me off the lane one day while driving on the interstate (brand new pavement and lines with nothing else for the computer to track - almost got in a wreck because of that) - I was holding the wheel and it just jerked hard to the right out of my hand. Still trying to figure all this out, two dealerships havent been able to figure out why this is happening. With the audio system - I have the upgraded JBL system (thinking that it would be great). Well when listening to audiobooks (and to a lesser extent podcasts) which I almost exclusively listen to there is a sharp/high pitched noise (almost like a screech or dog whistle) noise whenever a word has an 's' or a 't' - no matter what app I use, what type of phone (android vs iPhone) or male vs female narrators it keeps happening. Same issues as before - no dealership has an answer for this and Toyota states that they cant hear it when we record it, despite the service manager telling them that he hears it. For someone who commutes a lot and likes to listen to audiobooks and podcasts this noise makes it very unpleasant to listen to these entertainment sources. I have a case with Toyota Customer Care center but its now been 4 WEEKS dealing with this mess. I really have no faith in the safety and drivability of this vehicle and even when I do drive it, I cant listen to the things I want to without the grating noise! All in all - I regret this purchase, and advise others to really do their research and take LONG test drives to really make sure they aren't experiencing these issues.
What was an impressive test drive has turned into disappointment after living with the RAV4 for 2 months. Highs: Nice road manners, quite once at speed, comfortable and attractive interior, large storage capacity*. Ventilated seats (I live in the desert). Radar cruise control. Lows: Transmission acts more like a CVT, indecisive gear selections. Engine is very harsh and noisy while getting to cruising speed. Rear view mirror is nauseating in camera mode and worthless at night- luckily it can be turned off. Lane safety feature is overly sensitive and picks up road repairs, constantly battling the car trying to steer itself-luckily it can be turned off. Other than the radar cruise control, safety features seem more gimmicky than useful. Large storage capacity but limited storage solutions, groceries need to sit on floor behind seats or they wind up all over the place. Toyota Financial customer service is a joke, be sure to understand their monthly payment structure in detail before you sign anything
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$25,950
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$28,645
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,245
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$27,350
|MPG
|27 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RAV4 safety features:
- Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects and warns of potential front impacts, including one involving a pedestrian or cyclist, and automatically engages the brakes.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Monitors your blind spots for other vehicles, illuminating a warning signal on the outside mirrors.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane and corrects steering to avoid unintentionally leaving the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota RAV4 vs. the competition
Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V
The current-generation CR-V is two years older than the RAV4's redesign, yet it handily claims the top spot in our class rankings. Chief among the Honda's advantages is a powerful and efficient turbocharged engine, confident handling, a comfortable ride, a roomy cabin, a large cargo capacity, and many clever storage solutions. Drawbacks are few but include a finicky infotainment interface and a weak base engine. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Toyota RAV4 vs. Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 stands out from the rest of the class for its stunning good looks, refined interior and sportier-than-normal driving manners. It's easily one of the best crossovers to drive, but it surrenders some points in areas that may be more important to the average shopper. The ride quality is firmer than some may like, while cargo and rear passenger space are limiting. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.
Toyota RAV4 vs. Hyundai Tucson
As with almost every other Hyundai vehicle, the Tucson gets high marks for its long list of standard features, intuitive infotainment system and industry-leading warranty coverage. We're also fans of the interior materials and comfortable ride. The Tucson, however, is held back by its weak base engine, smaller cargo space and lower fuel economy.
FAQ
Is the Toyota RAV4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota RAV4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota RAV4:
- New TRD Off-Road trim
- Newly added Android Auto smartphone integration
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota RAV4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota RAV4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota RAV4?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota RAV4 is the 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,950.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,950
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,645
- XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,245
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,350
- XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,950
- XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,350
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $35,880
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $34,480
- TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $35,280
- Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $33,055
What are the different models of Toyota RAV4?
More about the 2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4 Overview
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota RAV4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RAV4 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RAV4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RAV4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota RAV4?
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,009. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,544 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,544 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,465.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 10.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 30 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,820. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,370 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,370 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,450.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 74 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,592 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,592 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,533.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 56 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,884. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,239 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,239 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,645.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 11.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 42 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,527 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,527 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,568.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota RAV4 for sale near. There are currently 803 new 2020 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,000 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota RAV4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,951 on a used or CPO 2020 RAV4 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota RAV4 for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,387.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,177.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota RAV4?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota RAV4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020