2020 Ford Explorer
What’s new
- The Ford Explorer is fully redesigned for 2020
- Part of the sixth Explorer generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Increased passenger space and cargo room
- Rear-wheel-drive platform improves handling and towing
- Additional tech and driver assistance features
- New hybrid and high-performance ST versions
- Maximum seating capacity is seven, and most are equipped to seat six
- The price can get frighteningly expensive in a hurry
- Interior materials could be better in the higher trims
- Not enough USB ports
2020 Ford Explorer Review
It would be an understatement to say that the Ford Explorer is an important SUV. Before it debuted as a 1991 model, the family-oriented four-door sport-utility vehicle segment hardly existed at all. The Explorer formula turned out to be a huge success, and soon after everyone got into the game. We all know what happened after that.
Now entering its sixth generation, the 2020 Ford Explorer represents a complete rethink of this three-row family SUV. Early Explorers were built on truck frames and were primarily driven by the rear wheels, and the outgoing model employed a front-wheel-drive layout and used car-like unibody construction.
The all-new 2020 model combines the best elements of each. It returns to a rear-wheel-drive layout, but its body retains unibody construction. This detail isn't obvious at first because the new Explorer uses familiar styling cues that give it a strong family resemblance. These outward clues only hint at the transformative changes that lie hidden beneath the sheet metal.
The switch back to rear-wheel drive makes sense on numerous levels. Handling and overall balance improve dramatically when you stop trying to steer and power a vehicle from the same end. There are also benefits to towing stability and powertrain selection. The new Explorer comes with Ford's smooth and sturdy 10-speed automatic, for instance. And it certainly doesn't hurt that Ford was able to expand the interior room in the bargain.
There's a lot to like here, but it's not a grand slam home run. The new 2020 Ford Explorer rides, handles and accommodates passengers much better than the one it replaces, and it is dynamically superior to its crossover competition. The hybrid offers unexpected benefits that extend beyond fuel economy, too. But it can get expensive in a hurry, and the interior materials don't quite match the price. Overall, the Explorer merits close consideration but you should also check out other three-row SUV standouts such as the Honda Pilot and Kia Telluride.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The latest Explorer can handle lots of power, and Ford takes full advantage. The sturdy turbocharged four-cylinder base engine easily outpaces the competition. And there's a bonkers turbo V6 in the Explorer ST for those who believe too much is never enough. Both are helped along by a 10-speed transmission. It kicks down faithfully when you need it to, but in city traffic, when you're just lightly getting on and off the gas, its shifting is too indecisive.
How comfortable is it?7.0
Operating the automatic climate control system can require more manual adjustments than expected; the air vents won't pump out as much air as you want when you lower the temperature, for instance. Another drawback is that the Explorer isn't as quiet as it should be. The sound of the engine isn't well-masked, and you can hear gusty wind noises at even moderate highway speeds.
How’s the interior?7.5
But middle- and rear-seat passengers aren't as well taken care of. Middle-row knee room and legroom are not up to the standard set by others in the class, and the third row is unlikely to impress taller-than-average adults. Rear door access can be clumsy if the doors can't be opened past the first detent because space is tight between the large door map pockets and the prominent rear wheel arches. The third-row power folding mechanism is nice, but raising the row for passengers must be done from the hatch area.
How’s the tech?7.5
The Explorer is well-equipped with driving safety aids. All Explorers come standard with automated emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, cross-traffic and blind-spot monitoring, and automatic high beams. The Limited also has adaptive cruise with lane centering. These systems work well. However, the alerts sound overly similar, and the lane centering system may falsely accuse you of taking your hands off the wheel.
How’s the storage?8.0
The Explorer's rear-drive architecture makes it especially well-suited to towing, even if the rating of 5,000 pounds isn't particularly distinctive. The Trailer Tow package comes with an easily accessed receiver hitch, four- and seven-pin wiring, full support for an add-on electric trailer brake controller, a tow-haul transmission mode, and an enhanced blind-spot monitoring system that covers the length of the trailer.
How economical is it?7.0
But we could not match these figures in practice, possibly because this turbocharged engine feels overeager. Our test average was 21.1 mpg, and that included a long stretch of freeway driving. This number lined up more or less exactly with lower-rated competitors that we drove in the same way.
Is it a good value?6.0
You'd have to be the sort who puts a high premium indeed on mountain road agility and powertrain performance to offset these drawbacks. On paper at least, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost will reward you with better fuel economy. But we found it hard to replicate the EPA ratings in the real world, and in our tests the Explorer came out no better than its rivals.
Wildcard8.0
Which Explorer does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Explorer models
The 2020 Ford Explorer is a three-row midsize SUV with seating for seven, or six if you opt for the second-row captain's chairs. The base model is well-equipped and comes with a solid number of safety and convenience features for a wallet-friendly price. The XLT costs a bit more but comes with more comfort features that buyers will appreciate.
Next up is the Limited, which adds leather and most of the XLT's optional extras. A Limited Hybrid is also available. Finally, the ST adds a high-output V6 and performance upgrades, and the luxurious Platinum comes with (almost) all the bells and whistles the Explorer offers.
The base, XLT and Limited models are all powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 310 lb-ft of torque). Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.
Standard equipment for the base Explorer includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, an eight-way power driver's seat, a 40/20/40-split second-row seat, and a 50/50-split third-row seat.
You also get a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
The Explorer also comes with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, which includes automatic high beams, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and mitigation, and pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. There's also a feature that applies the brakes following a collision to reduce the effects of a secondary collision.
The XLT further adds roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, sound-reducing front side windows, an upgraded driver information screen, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters, two-way power driver lumbar adjustment, a power passenger seat with height adjustment, and two additional USB ports for the second row.
There are several notable equipment packages available for the XLT. The 202A package adds silver-painted elements at the bottom of the bumpers, LED foglights, remote engine start, simulated-leather upholstery, and an eight-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar adjustment).
If additional driver aids sound good to you, specify the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ package, which adds adaptive cruise control, improved lane keeping assist and a navigation system. It also includes a feature that assists the driver in performing evasive maneuvers when the car in front is slowing or stopped. And for drivers who live in climes with frigid winters, the Cold Weather package adds a windshield wiper de-icer, heated front and second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel.
Both the Limited and the Limited Hybrid include the above features. The Limited continues to have the four-cylinder engine, but the Limited Hybrid has a 3.3-liter V6 mated to a hybrid powertrain (318 hp combined).
Upgrades for these trims include 20-inch wheels, upgraded rear brakes, automatic wipers, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, power-assisted folding and heated second-row seats, and power-folding third-row seats.
You also get second-row sunshades, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with HD radio, a 360-degree parking camera and a wireless charging pad. The Limited's available 310A package includes 20-inch wheels and an active noise cancellation system.
The high-octane ST unleashes the fury with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp, 415 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension. It also adds special styling cues, the Trailer Tow package (optional on XLT and Limited models), an auto-dimming exterior mirror on the driver side, a digital instrument panel, sport front seats, automated parallel and perpendicular parking, and reverse automatic emergency braking.
The ST can also be equipped with the ST Street Pack and ST Track Pack. Both have 21-inch wheels, red-painted calipers and upgraded brakes.
At the top of the Explorer hierarchy is the luxe Platinum. It has the same engine as the ST but with a lower power output (365 hp, 380 lb-ft). You also get adaptive headlights, unique taillights, a two-piece sunroof (optional on the XLT and the Limited), leather-wrapped interior trim, and upgraded leather upholstery.
The Premium Technology package is available for ST and Platinum models, adding massaging front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Explorer.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- climate control
- sound system
- ride quality
- cup holders
- transmission
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
- brakes
- engine
- doors
- value
- maintenance & parts
- dashboard
- towing
- safety
- off-roading
- acceleration
- emission system
- wheels & tires
- handling & steering
- technology
- infotainment system
- visibility
- lights
- warranty
- electrical system
- steering wheel
Most helpful consumer reviews
Extremely pleased with this car. Features: LANE CENTERING with adaptive cruise. This car basically takes me for a ride while on the highway. It frees you up to really scan your surroundings while driving and anticipate what other drivers are doing. Definitely spec it with the Copilot 360 Assist PLUS with whichever trim you choose if drive on interstates. This feature is not available on the Durango which stopped me from considering it. Explorer with these features is very relaxing to drive. Park assist is good for parallel, useless for perpendicular parking. 360 camera implementation is subpar with upgraded 10.1 screen. If you don’t value massage seats or the upgraded stereo (I do) then skip the technology package with the big screen as the implementation is much better in the smaller screen. Performance: After test driving all trim levels of the explorer to see if I could get away with a 4 cyl model, I ultimately decided that the low RPM torque available in the twin turbo model was a necessity for my style of driving. It’s ability to waft from a low rpm to merge onto a highway is excellent. Steering feel is the best of any crossover/suv I’ve ever driven. Great waiting and appropriate steering ratio. I find body roll to be minimal. 365 horsepower is a lot, and the 10 speed allows you to use all of it instantaneously if you put your foot down. I’d like the ST tune, and I would have purchased it if it had an optional adaptive suspension. Luxury: with the hollow barrier between the engine and the acoustic glass all around in Platinum model it feels like a Mercedes acoustically. Stereo sounds excellent, bass oriented, but very tight with no rattling. Leather is everywhere in platinum, passengers are shocked that it’s a Ford when they get inside. The seats are supremely comfortable. Practicality: captains chairs are a hit. Everyone notices how plush the armrests are and plentiful legroom. Auto tailgate is nice, and the hidden cubby underneath to keep things hidden is great. Dislikes: optimization of large screen and Apple CarPlay. Seats have developed a crease already in the leather, probably won’t look great after a few years. Overall: the Platinum is a great choice if you want a more modestly styled luxurious cruiser with excess power without the “racy” features of the ST like piped in exhaust sounds. I found it more agile and better looking than the Durango. 59k for an American Crossover is steep, but to get an equivalently equipped German SUV is over 70k, and much more if you want a usable third row from some brands. For a cheaper alternative, I recommend getting the Kia Telluride if you don’t value driving dynamics. The new Explorer is a great driving three row crossover that is supremely comfortable.
I have an XLT with the 202A package. It now has just over 1k miles on it. It handles very well with improved visibility (over the 2015 I had). The cabin is comfortable with easy controls. The 2nd row captain seats are nice, and it's easier to pass thru to the 3rd row. Nobody misses the bench seat. There's enough leg room and the front seems roomier. The new screen is easy to work your way thru the menus. The 2.3l 1-4 Ecoboost gets the job done. Surprised at that one, after having only V6 engines for nearly 20 years. It's a beautiful vehicle that's fun to drive.
I actually like this car. Its nice looking, spacious, simple and easy to use controls, and very functional. Unfortunately, the transmission is a loser. I work in real estate, so looking at properties, lots of stop and go driving. Shifting from 1st into 2nd gear, and 2nd into 3rd gear, is quite jerky. Also, when the car is downshifting from 3rd into 2nd, and 2nd into 1st gear, the car lunges forward in a jerky manner. Thought I would get used to this, but its quite annoying and a bit unsettling when merging into traffic. I assumed that since it is such an important car for Ford, that they would do extensive testing to make sure it runs really well before selling it. Unfortunately, I was wrong. Do some homework and you will see many reviews have commented on the jerky transmission (Motortrend, Consumer Reports, etc). Half the reviews on Edmunds also mention the transmission. What happened is that Ford redid their manufacturing plant on a fasttrack, and ended up having lots of 2020 Explorers could not be sold due to quality problems, and had to send the cars to third party companies to fix them. Do yourself a favor and wait a year or two if your heart is set on an Explorer. If I didnt have the transmission problem, I do like the car and would probably have given it a 5 star rating. I'll be fighting with Ford now. As an engineer, I always knew you shouldnt buy the first year of a new model. Better to wait a year or two until the issues are worked out. Did I follow my own advice? Ofcourse not. Maybe I can help you avoid this problem. Best of luck.
I only have 200 miles on my fully loaded Platinum model, but I already have a few concerns. First let me say that the safety features on this Explorer are incredible and work flawlessly. I was backing out of my garage and suddenly it braked to an immediate halt. My neighbors cat was walking by, it works. Ok, the few complaints. I'm not crazy about the 10.1" screen, would of preferred the 8" screen. But at the time, inventory was limited due to factory issues, so I really couldn't hand pick my options or color. So being impatient, I settled for magnetic with the technology package. I don't need massaging seats either. Anyway, the interior is very nice, but the dash material is rather rough, so wiping it down even with a microfiber cloth seems to scratch it. That's probably why they recommend vacuuming it. What? I may have to invest in a dash cover. Really? Another issue is noises. I realize when you open the door, the noises you hear are waking up all the systems including the brakes. What I don't like, is after I park in the garage, 10 minutes latter things are still activated, making noises. No, it's not the exhaust cooling down. Also, this vehicle has clunking type noise in the suspension at low speeds. When ever I buy a new vehicle, I make sure I drive it around for a few weeks with the entertainment system off. I want to find out what is normal, and what is not. As a lifetime Auto/Truck mechanic, I can tell you, this vehicle makes noises that are not normal. Time will tell. I'm still in the break-in stage. I Love the way this vehicle handles. Has a lot of power, and I can't wait to tow my boat behind it.
2020 Ford Explorer videosFord Explorer vs. Kia Telluride vs. Hyundai Palisade -- 2020 Midsize SUV Comparison Test
Ford Explorer vs. Kia Telluride vs. Hyundai Palisade -- 2020 Midsize SUV Comparison Test
DAN EDMUNDS: Midsize three row SUVs provide lots of utility at a reasonable price-- usually between $30,000 and $50,000, if you don't go nuts with options. They're perfect for a growing family and a stylish alternative to the minivan, which doesn't offer all wheel drive in most cases. You can expect lots of advanced safety features, along with capable acceleration. JONATHAN ELFALAN: The KIA Telluride is our number one ranked midsize three row SUV, recently beating out our previous favorite, the Honda Pilot. KURT NIEBUHR: Now we have the new Hyundai Palisade and the all new Ford Explorer. We wanted to include a Honda Pilot in this comparison test, but Honda declined. JONATHAN ELFALAN: We put these SUVs through our rigorous and standardized testing and evaluation process to find out which of these three you'd have at the top of your shopping list. DAN EDMUNDS: But before we get started, remember to visit edmonds.com next time you're ready to research a new car, truck, or SUV. And for more videos like this one, click Subscribe. JONATHAN ELFALAN: One of the most important aspects of any midsize three row SUV worth it's sheet metal is interior space. And we've crawled through all three of these cabins pretty extensively. What did you guys think? KURT NIEBUHR: I thought, when we're talking about the front rows on these things, any size driver is going to be able to sit in them. There's plenty of leg room, headroom, shoulder room. That's not the issue. It's when you get into the second row. That's when things-- DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah there are definitely some differences back there. All of them have slide and recline middle row seats. It's interesting that the Ford comes standard in most cases with captain's chairs and a bench is optional, whereas on the Hyundai KIA, it's the other way around. But with a seat all the way back-- I'm 6' 2, so I notice it more-- there's just kind of like a little less leg room in the Explorer. I felt like my knees are a little closer to the front seat back. And I can sit behind myself, technically, if I set the driver's seat to my liking. But in the other two, I just have lots of room and the seats have better cushioning, too. JONATHAN ELFALAN: It's probably a good time to mention car seats. So I tried installing car seats in all three of the cars. As far as the seat anchors, I found that the Ford had anchors that are slightly more visible, which made it easier to find and click in, whereas with the Telluride and the Palisade, the anchors were a bit more recessed. But when it came to installing the seat base, all three were relatively easy. But having a larger, rear facing car seat, I found that there were significantly more space in the Telluride and Palisade than there was in the Explorer, where I could barely fit a hand in between the driver's seat and the car seat when it suggested for myself. I'm about 5' 9, so it wasn't an issue. But I think drivers that are 6 foot and taller might have an issue with that. KURT NIEBUHR: Speaking of size issues, these are three row SUVs, but that extra row is not really meant for someone like you. But it was still kind of eye opening to get in the back of these. I'm about 6 feet tall, so I'm kind of at the limit as to what you can reasonably expect a vehicle this size to accommodate. But here we also saw two of the vehicles have enough room for people like me. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Third row seats are usually meant for children. But I feel like the Telluride and the Palisade did an exceptionally good job in making it actually pretty comfortable for adults. Now, in terms of access to the third row-- again, the Telluride and Palisade have similar ways of getting back there. There's a release button you press. And they actually have two-- there's one on the shoulder, and one on the bottom, which makes it easier for kids to access. And when you push that button, the seat slides forward and you can just climb in. DAN EDMUNDS: One thing I noticed about the Ford is if somebody wanted to get in the third row, but it was folded down flat, that you couldn't do it from the door. You'd have to go around to the hatch, open the hatch, and use the buttons there to power the third row up and then go around and get in. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With the KIA having manual fold seats, and the Palisade having power fold seats, it didn't matter. You could put the third row seat up from either the rear passenger door or the trunk. KURT NIEBUHR: Now, once we actually sat in those back m it was also more comfortable, I felt, in the Hyundai and the KIA. There was just that much more room, not only for our bodies, but it was a better place to sit. The Hyundai and the KIA-- both had a cup holder, they had USB power jacks back there. And the Ford, on the left hand side, had an armrest. But your side-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: That's right. It was really strange, Ford having some sort of asymmetrical arrangement. I went to go put my arm on the armrest and found it sitting in a bin instead, which was very uncomfortable. KURT NIEBUHR: Speaking of bins, that kind of leads us back up to the front row. And each of these vehicles has a different way of handling small items storage. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, the last car I was in was the Explorer and I really liked the way they've used the space there. It's got a rotary shifter. I think all three of these handle the shifter differently and the Ford is in a nice rotary knob. It's really easy to figure out. But what it means is doesn't take up much space. So there's room for a nice big bin in front of it that you can close, and that's where the USB port is. There's a couple of cup holders alongside the shifter and a little slot where you can stand up your phone, so you can still use the cup holders you don't have to put your phone in a cup holder, which is nice. Yeah and there's a little place where you can lean a phone up against a wireless charging pad right behind that. And then there's the center console, which isn't too huge. But since you've got the one in the front, that's not bad. And then the door pockets are big and the glove box is big. And even the rear seat has big door pockets. The center console in the Ford Explorer is non-existent, it's more of a tray on the floor. They say that so you can hop into the back row between the captain's chairs. OK, but it is just a tray on the floor. But still, it's a pretty good setup. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I found that the Palisade also made good use of that storage space up front. It also has a shift by wire, gear selector up front. So you don't have this mechanical mechanism taking up a lot of space. DAN EDMUNDS: Push buttons, though. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Push buttons-- yeah I know. I mean we can argue that point. I think some people might like it, some people not. But I think the fact is, it saves space up front. KURT NIEBUHR: As big as that space is, I think within a month or two, that's going to turn into like a junk drawer in somebody's house. I think you're going to throw hair clips in there, like cell phone cable, sunglasses, car keys are going to get lost because it's got a little charging pad slot that actually disappears underneath the shifter. And I didn't run into a time when I couldn't find my car keys. And they'd actually slid inside there. And I had to go fishing around for it. But I think normal life is just going to pile a bunch of stuff inside that bin. Yeah, the KIA does have a more old school shifter. I kind of like that better. It has less space, less actual volume. But I think the KIA uses it better. I think you've got cup holders that hold cups well. You've got a place to put your phone. You've got not as much space, but I think it just utilizes the space and it has better. And if you open up the center console bin, you can put a roll of paper towels in there vertically. I don't know why you would ever want to do that, but-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: You know you can. KURT NIEBUHR: Yes. JONATHAN ELFALAN: It's just kind of cool. KURT NIEBUHR: Exactly. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I know it doesn't have quite as much space as the other two, but I didn't find myself wanting for extra space. So even though I didn't have as much space, like you said, I think it makes good use of the space it does have. And I also think it looks kind of the nicest. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, sure. KURT NIEBUHR: I think as long as you're still sitting in the front seats of these vehicles, we can talk about climate control because each of these SUVs handles it in their own way. The KIA has got three vents across the center, tons of airflow. I was always comfortable. The Hyundai Palisade has two. And the Explorer also has two. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, but the Explorer is a little different because they've got that screen in the middle and the vents are off to the side. And so that it doesn't really have the airflow down the middle of the car. It's like right on your hand. So I didn't really like that so much. But the other thing that was almost a little more annoying was I just never could quite be comfortable without always fussing with the temperature. It's not really very good at just picking a temperature and setting it and forgetting. JONATHAN ELFALAN: One thing that I did like about the Explorer was how effective the seat ventilation and heat were. I mean, noticeably better than both the KIA and the Hyundai. I think that's maybe enough to compensate for its lack of climate control. DAN EDMUNDS: But this is a great way to talk about an SUVs interior. But they're about carrying cargo and doing some work. So we should talk about utility. All three of these, when you have the rear seats folded down and the middle is in use, they all have about the same amount of space. But things start to get different when you put up the third row to put people in it. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah we actually tried loading all three of these with carry on luggage. And what we found is that we could fit five regulation size carry on luggages in the back of both the Telluride and the Palisade and just hit the hatch button and have the hatch close all by itself. DAN EDMUNDS: Five is good. You could go pick somebody up from the airport and have the kids along. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Right. When it came to the Explorer, and we did the same sort of method with having an automated hatch close on its own, we can only fit three. Now we were able to fit four kind of laying down and squishing it a little bit. But depends on how much you care about your luggage. If you're cool with that, then four will fit in the back of the Explorer. KURT NIEBUHR: All three of these also have their own way of folding that third row. The Hyundai Palisade and the Ford Explorer, they're power, the KIA they're manual. I actually prefer a manual folding seat. It's quick and easy. I'm tall enough, and my arms are long enough where I can just reach in and grab the strap and then the seat folds flat. But something to keep in mind is that if the weather isn't that great outside, if you don't live in sunny Southern California, to reach in and grab that handle to raise the seats, you're going to lean over a muddy bumper or a wet bumper, or a bumper covered in snow and your clothes are going to get ruined. DAN EDMUNDS: Right, and if you're not very tall, you might have a little bit more trouble reaching in and pulling the strap up. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, I agree. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I also liked the speed and ease of which those KIA seats folded. But I will have to say, I was holding my baby girl and trying to put the seat down, and you actually need to use two hands to both raise and lower that seat. So when you grab the strap, you need to pull it back and hold it in place when you release it. DAN EDMUNDS: You just dropped your child. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Exactly. Having the power release, other than the convenience of it, still serves some use in real world situations. DAN EDMUNDS: The other thing is getting into the hatch of all these vehicles. They all have a cool, hands free way to open the hatch. But they're not quite the same. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With the Ford, you have to do this kicking motion. And I think you tried it a few times. How did you find that? DAN EDMUNDS: Well, you have to stand on one foot and swipe your other foot underneath it. And there's a certain spot it wants you to be at. If you don't get it right, you look kind of silly. But getting to your point earlier about ice and snow, if this was winter and it was icy, standing there on one foot trying to get the door to behave, I don't know-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: While holding shopping bags or your child trying to do that it's kind of awkward. Whereas with the KIA and the Hyundai, they have this smart tailgate where you just have to stand in back of the tailgate, it beeps to let you know that something's happening. And then the tailgate just opens, which I think is a brilliant solution. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, when I first walked up and tried that on the Hyundai Palisade, I swiped my foot and the hatch opened. And I only later found out that no, it can sense where the key is and then it beeps, and then it opens. You can just walk up like you guys both said, you can walk up with your arms full and just wait. You might look a little weird and people might look at you and think that you've lost your keys. But you just wait and that's it. JONATHAN ELFALAN: But it's also not a perfect solution because there are times where I was standing in my driveway talking to my neighbor and I'm behind the Telluride and all of a sudden it starts beeping. And you're just like, oh wait, I don't want it to open. DAN EDMUNDS: I guess if you stood back there and then started talking, got interrupted by a dog walker coming by-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah, but it's also nice to know that you can turn that feature off if you don't like it. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. JONATHAN ELFALAN: So other than hauling things inside, SUVs are generally more capable at towing things than other types of vehicles. But since I don't have any real experience in this, maybe our resident tow expert can shed some light. DAN EDMUNDS: Sure, and you know there's some big differences here because the Ford, in its two wheel drive form, is rear drive. It was front drive in the last generation but they changed back to rear drive. The Hyundai and KIA are both front drive machines at heart. So really, that's an advantage for Ford because you want your tongue weight to be pressing down on the drive wheels. And you get that with a Ford. And that's part of the reason why I can tell a little bit more. It's maximum tow rating is about 5,600 pounds. And they have four engines and even the hybrid can tow 5,000. The thing about the Ford that is also good is that the hitch is right there where you can see it, the connector for the four and seven pin wiring is right there. Seven pin wiring means it'll support electric trailer brakes. You have to add your own trailer brake controller, but that's a plug and play operation using a pigtail that comes in the glove box. So kudos to Ford for that. But the Hyundai and KIA, they're no slouch either. They can tow 5,000 pounds. And what's good about them is you can get load leveling rear shocks with those. In the case of the Telluride, it comes when you get the hitch. In the case of the Palisade, it's something that comes when you get the 20 inch wheels. So it works even if you're not towing if you got three rows of people in there. And 5,000 pounds is a nice solid number. And the one thing that the Ford has over both of them is that it's got a tow haul mode. And that changes the shift points and just makes it a nice drive when you're towing a trailer. KURT NIEBUHR: So that rear drive platform has more benefits than just being able to do power slides in an SUV. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, I think so. But that's a good one. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Speaking of power slides, let's talk about performance. DAN EDMUNDS: Finally. KURT NIEBUHR: So that Ford is [BLEEP] fast. All right. That Ford is really fast. And we actually had two of the available four engines come in. We had platinum with a three leader twin turbo V6. And we had a limited with a 2.3 liter turbo charge four cylinder. And they were both quicker than the KIA and Hyundai. DAN EDMUNDS: The four cylinder, the 2.3 liter four, got to 60 miles an hour in seven seconds. And the V6, the 3 liter V6, did in 5.8 seconds. So as you say, that's fairly fast. KURT NIEBUHR: Just what you want out of three row SUV. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I don't think anything else in this segment even comes close to that three liter. I mean, they've put their stamp on that. And that's not the only thing that Ford does well. It actually handles, quite surprisingly well. I think you said it at the track where this is more like a tall wagon than a midsize three row SUV. But that said, the Hyundai and KIA aren't slouches in a straight line. I think 7 and 1/2 seconds to 60. Considering these things are primarily people movers, I think we could call those both adequate. DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, sure. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Now, in terms of handling, I felt like the Telluride and Palisade also weren't bad. They're not going to feel like a vehicle that you can go out and you'd want to attack a back road in. But at the same time, they handled themselves pretty well. DAN EDMUNDS: The Ford Explorer would be a little bit more enjoyable to drive. It's just really nice on a winding road. Steering loads up nice in corners. And it just has nice balance and composure. JONATHAN ELFALAN: So performance is kind of a fun thing to talk about, but it's not all about performance, especially with these types of vehicles. So driveability-- I think with the Ford and its new 10 speed automatic transmission, I found that it wasn't quite as smooth as I would have wanted it to be if I was driving this thing every day. Like the performance, it's got it. It's got it. But it seems like it's tuned a little too aggressively, would you say? DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it feels really eager. You really feel the boost, not so much the eco. And it really wants to go. And that shows in our mpg results. The Hyundai and the KIA are both rated at 21 miles per gallon combined. And the 2.3 liter Ford is rated at 23. And so it should be two better based on similar driving. But what we saw is that everything got 21 miles per gallon. JONATHAN ELFALAN: With the Ford, the way that it's tuned, you want to almost dig into that boost, which is going to cost you mpgs. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, that eagerness in the Ford, where it's always on and it feels like it's always ready, also was kind of found in the ride too. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah you bring up a good point with comfort. So with the Ford, I found that it had good primary ride but not good secondary ride. And what I mean by that is that it was able to handle the big stuff really well. But some of the finer undulations in the road really came through and it made the ride feel a little busy, following every little detail of the road surface, which I didn't feel in the Telluride or the Palisade. Now, those suspensions are by no means perfect. But I felt like they absorbed a lot more of that secondary jitteryness better. DAN EDMUNDS: I think they were a little more consistent across a wider range of road surfaces. JONATHAN ELFALAN: All of these SUVs can be had with all wheel drive. And all of our test cars came with all wheel drive. These systems aren't necessarily geared for any hardcore off-road. It's more inclement weather. But that said, we did spend a little bit of time with these things off road. And by we, I mean Dan. So Dan, what do you think? DAN EDMUNDS: Inclement weather is the main reason for having all wheel drive, here. But they can do a little bit more than that. We had a little off road course, we could take them on. The Hyundai and KIA both have a four wheel drive lock button, which doesn't necessarily lock the center differential, but it makes sure that the front and rear axle have equal amounts of torque. It's not waiting for slip to engage an axle, it's just making it be engaged all the time. The Ford has something similar, but it's kind of buried into a setting that they call trail. And then there's another one for sand and deep snow. So you have a couple of different settings there. They all have about the same level of articulation. None of them really hiked the wheel any further off the ground than any of the others. But ultimately, if we all took all three of these out someplace, it's not like one of them was going to be holding up the other two. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Pretty equally capable. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, but it's going to be you know dirt roads, not the Rubicon trail. JONATHAN ELFALAN: OK, moving on to technology. All these SUVs were equipped with some pretty advanced driving aids, like adaptive cruise control. They had lane keep assists. They had blind spot monitoring. And all worked fairly well, I think pretty even in that field. But I think what grabs people's attention even more today is the infotainment systems and smartphone integration. What do you guys think about those? KURT NIEBUHR: Unsurprisingly, the Hyundai and KIA systems were basically the exact same. Has its own Font. Yeah, shocker. But also, both of them were the same size. As 10.25 inches for both, It's the traditional landscape layout. DAN EDMUNDS: Widescreen landscape, really nice. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, but Ford had a better idea. DAN EDMUNDS: The one that everybody talks about is the 10.1 inch portrait oriented screen that's right in the middle. It looks like an iPad sitting there. And we like the portrait oriented screen at around 1500, but this one is quite a bit narrower. And so when you run Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the screen is kind of small, the useful part. The bottom half doesn't really have anything going on, either. So I like the lower level eight inch screen, which is landscape oriented. And you get a little tray underneath it, which I like. I mean I can actually put my phone right in there. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Now, what is that thing about having CarPlay plugged in and using the native nav. DAN EDMUNDS: As soon as you plug-in your phone, it wants you to use the navigation system through Apple CarPlay, and the native nav winks out. And it's like, no, I need to be in both environments at once. The Ford isn't really very happy doing that, whereas the Hyundai and KIA are just fine. JONATHAN ELFALAN: But I will say this-- the benefit of that larger vertical screen on the board is that if you're using the native navigation system, and you like to run in the direction of travel, you do have a long runway to see what's coming up. DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, yeah. JONATHAN ELFALAN: You can see a lot of streets. DAN EDMUNDS: You know, the one thing we haven't talked about yet is probably the most important thing, is price. So how much do these things cost? KURT NIEBUHR: Well, that's a tough question to answer. All of these things have a pretty broad price range. And I think it depends on what you want as far as options go. You can buy all three of these vehicles in a base two wheel drive configuration. That Palisade starts at 32,645, the Telluride at 32,785, and the Explorer XLT starts at 37,870. Now, there is a more basic Explorer than the XLT but that's probably just for fleet sales. But if you can find one of those, that's going to start at 33,860. All the ones we drove are highly optioned all wheel drive versions. The Palisade limited stickered at 47,605, the Telluride SX at 46,860 and they Explore Platinum at, get this, 61,330. Now 61k is pretty steep, and most people probably won't pay that much for an Explorer. So we brought in a limited with a four cylinder engine to see if that would help its case. No, that stickered at 53,120. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I mean, that just goes to show you where the Telluride and the Palisade are at. Like, I don't think you could get those things above 50 if you threw everything at it. Yet, they had the same number of features as the Ford, and, in some ways, felt better built. Like, I think the interior quality of both those cabins were really nice, the materials that they use, everything felt solidly screwed together. So KIA and Hyundai are providing a real value at this price point. And I think they've set a new benchmark for this class in that sense. So with the Ford, I mean, that's a hefty price tag. So what are we getting? DAN EDMUNDS: Where the money is in the Ford, I think, is in the rear drive layout. They've got some really cool forged aluminum control arms underneath there. There's the 10 speed automatic four engines with turbocharger. So there's a lot of money in the engineering. But it's not the kind of thing that you're going to see each and every day. It does lead to sharper handling and a couple of other things. But as far as just commuting to the store or whatever, you're not going to necessarily see it. So it's kind of like a case of, you don't quite get what you pay for. KURT NIEBUHR: So we talked about a lot of stuff. We tallied up all the scores. And one of these vehicles comes out in first place. But that means one of these vehicles comes out in last place. JONATHAN ELFALAN: This is the best Explorer that Ford has ever built. And I think it could be an attractive option if you're going to be doing a lot of towing. And if you live up in the mountains, you could be driving a lot of mountain roads. But fact of the matter is, the benchmark has been moved. And the KIA and Hyundai are really, really good SUVs. KURT NIEBUHR: Both of those vehicles don't really have any flaws. They do everything that they're supposed to do-- they're smooth or quiet, they're comfortable, they carry people. Also, in a lot of comfort, they can still tow. My preference, though, would lean toward the KIA. I think it has a richer interior. And I think it fits in with the brand. I know that styling is very subjective and it always will be. But the KIA is instantly recognizable as a KIA. And I think the Palisade doesn't seem to fit in with other Hyundais. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, I'm totally with you there. I like to Telluride because it's got its own personality. People stop me at gas stations and they wondered what it was. One of them thought it was Land Rover. And I don't see that exactly, but I do see that it looks really unique. JONATHAN ELFALAN: So it sounds like we decided. Explorer, Palisade, Telluride. The Telluride remains our top pick in this segment against some pretty formidable competition. It received an impressive score of 8.4 out of 10 overall, which is to say we really like this thing. But let us know what you think down in the comments. Be sure to hit subscribe if you want to see more great content just like this and see you next time.
We think the Kia Telluride is the best midsize SUV on sale today, but the Ford Explorer and the Hyundai Palisade would like to say otherwise. We brought the three of them together and put them through our expert and exhaustive rating process and then sat down to talk it out. Will the Telluride remain the leader, or will the stylish Palisade or all-new Explorer take the top spot?
Features & Specs
|XLT 4dr SUV AWD
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$38,675
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|XLT 4dr SUV
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$36,675
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|ST 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$54,740
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$50,130
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Explorer safety features:
- Lane Keeping System
- Alerts the driver as the Explorer starts to drift out of its lane. Also applies pressure to the wheel to guide the car back into the lane.
- Post-Collision Braking
- Applies the brakes after a collision to reduce the effects of a secondary collision.
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains the distance between the Explorer and the car in front. Also includes a system that keeps the Explorer centered in the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
Ford Explorer vs. the competition
Ford Explorer vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is one of the roomiest, quietest and most comfortable vehicles in the segment. It doesn't offer a choice of multiple engines like the Explorer, but its standard 3.5-liter V6 is both powerful and fuel-efficient. The Pilot's drawbacks are minor and shouldn't discourage shoppers. To learn more about the Pilot of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Pilot Elite.
Ford Explorer vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Chevrolet Traverse is another good choice. It boasts a tremendously spacious cabin and plenty of storage room. Even better, the supportive seats and pleasant ride offer all-day comfort. But the compromised outward visibility and low-quality interior materials prevent it from being a top-ranked competitor
Ford Explorer vs. Dodge Durango
The Dodge Durango feels old because it is. This three-row crossover dates back to 2011 and exhibits qualities the segment has moved past — namely, heavy steering and ponderous handling. But Dodge's largest SUV does have some highlights, including several V8 engine choices, enviable tow ratings and an adult-friendly third row.
FAQ
Is the Ford Explorer a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Explorer?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Explorer:
- The Ford Explorer is fully redesigned for 2020
- Part of the sixth Explorer generation introduced for 2020
Is the Ford Explorer reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Explorer a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Explorer?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Explorer is the 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,765.
Other versions include:
- XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $38,675
- XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,675
- ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $54,740
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $50,130
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $48,130
- Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $58,250
- Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $52,280
- Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $54,475
- Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,765
- Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $34,765
What are the different models of Ford Explorer?
More about the 2020 Ford Explorer
2020 Ford Explorer Overview
The 2020 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV, Explorer Hybrid. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A), Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A), Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Explorer?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Explorer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Explorer 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Explorer.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Explorer and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Explorer featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Explorer?
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $8,227 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,227 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,268.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 126 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,985. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $7,976 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,976 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,009.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 14.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 81 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,920. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $7,718 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,718 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,202.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 19.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 110 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,375. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,273 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,273 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,102.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 55 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,375. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,023 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,023 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,352.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,920. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $6,810 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,810 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,110.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 18% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $2,255 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,255 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,755.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $4,597 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,597 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,413.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 13.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Ford Explorer Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A)
The 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) is trending $7,644 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,644 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,366.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Ford Explorers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford Explorer for sale near. There are currently 1192 new 2020 Explorers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,010 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Explorer. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,540 on a used or CPO 2020 Explorer available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Explorer for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,491.
Find a new Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,493.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Explorer?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2020 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Sentra 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2013
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Toyota Camry 2011
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2017
- Used Ford Focus ST
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2007
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Shelby GT350
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Expedition
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 EcoSport
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
- 2019 Flex
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Expedition
- 2021 Acura RDX
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 HR-V
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 BMW X3
- Kia Sportage 2020