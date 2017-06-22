When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car?

Best Day to Buy a Car

Early in the Week: This tip is more about the level of attention you can expect from a salesperson than about getting a killer deal. Weekends are typically the busiest time at a dealership. The salesperson might be juggling multiple customers, and the finance office is likely to be a bottleneck. If you show up on a Monday or Tuesday, however, there will be less foot traffic. You can ask plenty of questions, and the transaction should take far less time. In some parts of the country, however, dealerships are closed on Sundays. And as a result, Monday is a pretty busy day of the week. If that's the case for you, go on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Best Times to Buy a Car

End of the Model Year

All the new model-year cars used to debut in the fall, making the end of summer a good time to shop for leftovers. These days, however, there is no unified new model-year season. For example, we see cars from the upcoming model year debuting as early as March of the current calendar year. Nevertheless, Edmunds data indicates that the end of the summer still is a sweet spot for outgoing model-year vehicles.

"August and September are when we generally see automakers make the most decided transition into the new models," said Edmunds senior analyst Jeremy Acevedo. "These summer months correspond with a bump in incentives, particularly low APR financing on the outgoing model-year vehicles."

Something to note: It's worth looking at the incoming model-year cars to see what features have changed and to get a feel for pricing. It's rare, but there have been instances when a car from the incoming model year has had better incentives than a car from the outgoing model year, particularly if you're looking to lease.

End of the Car's Design Cycle (Before a Redesign)

When the manufacturer is going to continue making a certain car model but is about to redesign it completely, you can see some serious savings on the outgoing design. True, you are buying a car without the latest styling or technology, but if you're more bargain hunter than a trendsetter, this might not matter to you.

End of the Car's Life Cycle (Discontinued Model)

Sometimes the manufacturer announces that it will stop making a car altogether. There's potential in this situation for even bigger savings. You should know that the car will depreciate steeply if it's being discontinued, but if you plan on keeping it for a while, it won't affect you. It's also worth looking into why the automaker pulled the plug on a given vehicle. Is it a matter of changing tastes, or was the car truly bad in terms of performance or reliability? In recent years, for example, SUVs have surged in popularity and Ford has since discontinued many of its sedans. Going further back, vehicles such as the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet never really found an audience and the Pontiac Aztek had a face only Walter White could love.