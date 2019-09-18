  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Sequoia
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

2020 Toyota Sequoia

#6 Large SUVs

What’s new

  • New TRD Pro trim level for 2020
  • New suspension adds off-road capability
  • New 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Still part of the second Sequoia generation introduced in 2008

Pros & Cons

  • Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
  • For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
  • Flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
  • Respectable off-road capability for a big SUV
  • Even among large SUVs, fuel economy is poor
  • Audio controls and front central cupholders are hard to reach
  • Newly updated infotainment feels dated on arrival
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Sequoia for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
MSRP Starting at
$49,980
Save as much as $6,479
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,479 with Edmunds

2020 Toyota Sequoia pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
Options shown.
Options shown.
2020 Sequoia
SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, TRD PRO and Platinum

 

Search Inventory
toyota.com
See all for sale

2020 Toyota Sequoia Review

The Toyota Sequoia has been soldiering on for over a decade without any drastic changes. It's still using the same Tundra-based body-on-frame design and employing the same 5.7-liter V8 under the hood for power, paired with the same six-speed automatic transmission. The exterior look has stayed the same, and many of the cabin materials are beyond showing their age. It's not all bad, though. Towing is still robust, there's plenty of space for passengers, and it has real off-road chops.

Unfortunately, the fuel economy is middling, the interior design outdated and, until recently, it was lacking in the tech department. Toyota attempted to bring the Sequoia closer to the 21st century by adding a new 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, but it proved underwhelming in our testing. However, the Safety Sense-P system is now standard on all Sequoias, providing adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard.

Toyota has also added a TRD Pro trim to the lineup, giving the Sequoia a bit more street credibility and a step up on the competition when it comes to off-road capability. The TRD Pro comes equipped with upgraded Fox shocks, skid plates and cool blacked-out emblems. Plus there's significant ground clearance, and this true body-on-frame truck platform will help take this hulking SUV pretty far into the wilderness.

Despite its most recent additions, the Sequoia hasn't really leaped to the front of the class. More recently redesigned competitors such as the Ford Expedition and the Chevrolet Tahoe have it beat. But the 2020 Toyota Sequoia does have a lot to offer for shoppers looking for a full-size SUV, especially with this round of updates.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
Like its namesake tree, the 2020 Toyota Sequoia is massive, stout, and may last 100 years or more. And with its dated interior design and only rudimentary modern tech, today's model actually feels ancient when compared to more modern rivals. Even so, exceptional utility, V8 brawn and Toyota's stellar reputation for durability give the Sequoia timeless appeal. And with its upgraded suspension and tough exterior styling, the TRD Pro offers a bit more stability and a lot more attitude.

How does it drive?

7.0
Think of the Sequoia as a Tundra pickup with three rows and an SUV roof. It's got the same kind of effortless power from its big V8 engine, and that makes it well suited to towing trailers, boats and other toys. It also makes for easy highway passing when it's not pulling a load. That's backed up by our track-measured 0-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds, which is only a few tenths behind the class leader. 

At almost 6,100 pounds, and with light steering that doesn't have much road feel, the Sequoia isn't our first pick for winding roads. But it's surprisingly agile for its size, and the upgraded TRD Pro suspension should make hill climbs and descents a little more stable and add some confidence to braking maneuvers.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
All-around comfort and surprising serenity are the Sequoia's main strengths. The seats don't offer much side-to-side support. They're basically just big chairs that provide solid long-haul support. The front seats are limited in adjustments, however. We do like the Sequoia's plush ride quality. It absorbs impacts and shrugs off smaller bumps not unlike a luxury SUV.

Tire and wind noise is well suppressed, but you'll hear the engine straining when it's working hard. The height-adjustable suspension helps maintain comfort when hauling heavy loads. The air conditioning blows strong and cold in the back row, but it's oddly weak up front when all three zones are pumping.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Sequoia feels spacious, but you expect that given its size. Getting into the Sequoia's first two rows requires a step up, but the running boards and grab handles help. The second-row seats tilt and slide, making for easy third-row entry, but getting out requires a limber, deliberate effort, especially for tall adults.

There is plenty of room for heads, arms, elbows and shoulders all around. The downside is that the driver and front passenger will need to stretch to reach the touchscreen and stereo controls. The third row is narrow but offers good adult legroom. It's fine for short trips, but you don't really want more than six adults in this SUV.

How’s the tech?

6.5
Next to rival systems, the Sequoia's infotainment is sadly outclassed. The updated 7-inch touchscreen media interface already looks dated, but at least the resolution and response are decent. Device connectivity has been improved by upping the USB port count to three, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available. But functionality was iffy, often freezing or disconnecting during our two weeks with it. Additionally there are four 12-volt ports situated about the cabin for charging various other devices.

Active safety tech, on the other hand, is fairly comprehensive and it's all standard from the base model on up. Every Sequoia has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and cross-traffic monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. However, competitors do have things such as lane keeping assist and the adaptive cruise that works down to a stop.

How’s the storage?

8.0
Utility is the Sequoia's game. Its cargo space, which is helped by two rows of fold-flat seats, is among the largest in the class and is arguably the key reason you buy a Sequoia. With 120.1 cubic feet of maximum space, it's only beat by the Chevrolet Suburban and the Ford Expedition Max.

With seats up, it's still impressive: 67 cubic feet with just the third row folded and 19 cubes of room for groceries with the third row up. A power liftgate enhances the ability to stuff the Sequoia full of gear. Slimmer plastic panels would increase capacity, but it's impressive as it is. The Sequoia offers so many nooks and cubbies that some personal items will disappear forever.

How economical is it?

5.5
Our 4WD Sequoia TRD Pro is EPA-rated at 14 mpg combined (13 city/17 highway). The best tank we saw was 17.9 mpg during a long road trip, averaging about 17.5 mpg of mainly highway miles. Our previously tested TRD Sport, which has the same engine, returned 14.4 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation loop, and it averaged 13.6 mpg over all of the miles we drove it. That's not particularly impressive, but it is worth noting that we more or less matched its EPA rating, which suggests that the rating is not overstated. Still, its 4x4 rivals are rated higher. The combined rating of the Ford Expedition 4x4 is 19 mpg, and the Chevrolet Tahoe and Dodge Durango share a rating of 17 mpg. Even the chunky Nissan Armada bests the Sequoia with a rating of 15 mpg combined.

Is it a good value?

6.5
While stout and capable, the Sequoia doesn't quite feel modern enough at this price. The interior feels dated, the updated tech is still below par, and its fuel economy ranks lowest in its class. The Sequoia's cabin materials are outclassed by its rivals too, and hard-touch plastic makes it feel more like a Tundra pickup and less like a more affordable Lexus.

Toyota's record for reliability and high resale value is definitely worth something, and the ownership perks such as free early maintenance are nice to have. If the Sequoia's aging interior design and its excessive thirst for gasoline don't turn you away, then the underlying value proposition gets a bit stronger.

Wildcard

6.0
We can't recommend the Sequoia as a first choice; competitors are simply that much newer, nicer and better. But the Sequoia has a few things going for it: primarily massive interior room, a powerful and reliable engine and transmission package, oddly satisfying handling, and bulletproof Toyota construction. Compared to the more elegant Expedition, the stately Tahoe or rambunctious Durango, the Sequoia comes off a little boring and a little bland.

And while there's a bizarre, sadistic pleasure in trying to hustle the Sequoia through curves (excessive body roll means you'll reach its limits soon enough), it's more fun to simply point the Sequoia in a straight line and punch the pedal. It's also a great road-tripper.

Which Sequoia does Edmunds recommend?

If you plan on doing some serious off-roading in your three-row family hauler, check out the Sequoia TRD Sport or TRD Pro models. But for everyone else, we'd recommend the base SR5 Sequoia with the optional Premium package. You get all the Sequoia's standard equipment such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, as well as the optional stuff such as heated front seats and integrated navigation.

Toyota Sequoia models

The 2020 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size, three-row SUV available in five trim levels: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Pro, Limited and Platinum. All trims are powered by a 5.7-liter V8 (381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. The SR5 and Limited models seat eight passengers, while the second-row captain's chairs on the TRD Sport, TRD Pro and the Platinum reduce seating to seven.

The base SR5 comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat, a second-row bench seat, a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an eight-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Options for the SR5 include leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, a power-reclining and -folding third-row seat, and an integrated navigation system.

The Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport has a few mechanical differences that set it apart from the rest of the Sequoia line. Its sport-tuned Bilstein dampers and stiffer front and rear anti-roll bars help the SUV handle better on the road and take bumps off the road. Other cosmetic differences include unique badging, a black grille insert and a black roof rack. The Sequoia TRD Pro builds on that equipment with Rigid foglights, running boards, special emblems, skid plates, Fox shocks and all-weather floor mats.

The Limited model adds most of the SR5's available options plus power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a power rear liftgate, and rear side window sunshades. A premium 14-speaker JBL sound system is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-ray player.

The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all the Limited's features, plus an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs, a second-row center console, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Ad
Build Your Sequoia
108 people are viewing this car
MSRP$53,205 - $69,245
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Platinum, Limited, TRD PRO, TRD Sport

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$64,105
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$69,245
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    SR5 4dr SUV features & specs
    SR5 4dr SUV
    5.7L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$49,980
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$62,215
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Toyota Sequoia features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Sequoia safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitor
    Detects if a vehicle is in a blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
    Pre-Collision System
    Warns the driver about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't act in time.
    Trailer Sway Control
    Detects when a trailer begins to sway and will apply braking pressure and reduce engine torque to bring it back in line.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

    Toyota Sequoia vs. the competition

    Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevrolet Tahoe

    Much like the Sequoia, the Chevrolet Tahoe uses a body-on-frame design that it shares with a full-size pickup truck, giving it robust towing capability and a big cargo capacity. However, this also means that the Tahoe has a high load floor for cargo, and it's not very maneuverable in tight spaces.

    Compare Toyota Sequoia & Chevrolet Tahoe features

    Toyota Sequoia vs. Ford Expedition

    The Ford Expedition is quiet, comfortable and capable of hauling quite a bit of gear. And, like the Sequoia with its Toyota Safety Sense system, it now comes standard with Ford's full suite of safety features. Both of these vehicles will provide plenty of space for families, but the Ford is a bit friendlier for daily driving duties, with a more modern interior. It also does significantly better in the fuel economy department.

    Compare Toyota Sequoia & Ford Expedition features

    Toyota Sequoia vs. Dodge Durango

    Highly customizable, the Dodge Durango is available in a variety of trim levels with several options to choose from, including two available V8 powertrains. Even on the base trim level, though, the Dodge has one of the most user-friendly infotainment systems in the business. Much like the Sequoia, the Durango boasts impressive off-road capability with real four-wheel drive and low-range gearing.

    Compare Toyota Sequoia & Dodge Durango features

    Related Sequoia Articles

    2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro: Getting Muddy on Our First Drive

    The Off-Road-Oriented Trim Breathes New Life Into Aging Sequoia

    Ryan ZumMallen by Ryan ZumMallen , Reviews EditorSeptember 30th, 2019

    What is it?

    The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro adds to the brand's roster of trucks and SUV with off-roading in mind. With a variety of off-road goodies and additional standard equipment for the new model year, the Sequoia TRD Pro offers quite an upgrade over previous models.

    Hardware upgrades include Fox shocks, TRD-tuned springs, a front skid plate, and a handsome black roof rack. Want more sound? A cat-back exhaust upgrade is available. Pricing starts at $65,425 (destination included).

    Why does it matter?

    Though this generation of the Sequoia went on sale in 2008, the 2020 version offers significant updates. The addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with a 7-inch touchscreen brings an interior that had long ago grown stale into the modern world. Not to mention, this new TRD Pro looks tough thanks to flashy off-road bits and stylish black exterior cues.

    What does it compete with?

    There are other three-row SUVs that keep an eye toward off-road capability. Chevrolet offers the Tahoe Z71, and the Kia Telluride feels at home in some dirt scenarios. Closest to the Sequoia TRD Pro is the Ford Expedition FX4. It also has tuned off-road shocks and all-terrain tires for improved performance, plus seven skid plates and a limited-slip rear differential to maintain traction in difficult conditions.

    How does it drive?

    There's no getting around the fact that the Toyota Sequoia is a big, lumbering body-on-frame SUV. It has more body roll than competitors, and the steering is vague and floaty. Rather than try to fix those issues, though, the new 2020 TRD Pro package makes the most of them.

    The star of the 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro is its Fox shock absorbers and new springs. They noticeably improve ride quality and shine in off-road conditions. The Sequoia is not a natural athlete in the dirt &mdash; its size and blind spots prohibit drivers from getting too ambitious. But the new suspension bits smooth out ruts and rocks, allowing the SUV to power over steep angles. The 5.7-liter V8 engine offers considerable power, and the six-speed automatic transmission is smooth, though you pay for it in fuel economy (14 mpg for 4WD models).

    At an off-road park, the Sequoia conquered deep moguls and drifted through sand with a snarl thanks to the optional TRD cat-back exhaust. But some difficulties remain. The Sequoia's poor breakover angle meant that after a few runs the front skid plate and aluminum running boards each had suffered many scrapes. With giant pillars and no forward camera, outward visibility is a sore spot. The SUV struggled in tight places that the smaller 4Runner TRD Pro handled like a gymnast. It's disappointing that the Sequoia does not receive Crawl Control or Downhill Assist Control like other TRD Pro vehicles. However, a low-range gear and locking center differential are plenty capable of handling the type of adventuring nearly all owners are after.

    What's the interior like?

    All Sequoia TRD Pro models come with red stitching and leather-trimmed seats that feature a TRD Pro logo on the front headrests. The seats are big, wide and cushy &mdash; perfect for long drives &mdash; but without much lateral support for keeping you in place around curves or through off-road jostling. The driver's seat is eight-way power-adjustable, and it could stand to gain more versatility. The seating position is high whether you prefer it or not.

    For 2020 the Sequoia finally gets compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are accessible USB ports for connection and a new 7-inch touchscreen for a vibrant display. Navigation is standard on the TRD Pro, which also gets you the upgraded 15-speaker JBL audio over the standard eight-speaker system. Amazon Alexa is included as well.

    How practical is it?

    Even among big three-row SUVs, the Sequoia is a behemoth. Space behind the third row is a large 19 cubic feet, but fold down the second and third rows and the number leaps to 120.1 cubic feet. The TRD Pro has a standard roof rack to carry extra gear or keep muddy equipment out of the interior after a few days of use. An integrated hitch gives it the same 7,100-pound maximum towing capacity as all Sequoias, which, though strong, is not tops in the class.

    What else should I know?

    Toyota also adds its suite of driver assistance aids to all 2020 Sequoias. Called Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), it features automatic braking with pedestrian detection and lane departure alert with sway warning. Key to TSS-P is adaptive cruise control. On the Sequoia, it is easy to activate and set a following distance between it and the vehicle ahead. Unfortunately, it shuts off under 25 mph, so you can't reap the benefits in stop-and-go traffic. It can also be slow to react, so drivers should remain alert and be prepared to hit the brakes themselves.

    Edmunds says

    The 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro is a capable yet compromised off-road vehicle. While it may not be perfect, it's the only large three-row SUV on the market that can take adventuring to these lengths. Plus, it looks the part. The roof rack, Rigid LED foglights and exclusive 18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels add both function and an aggressive aesthetic. The model we tested came in Army Green, a new color for all 2020 TRD Pro vehicles. On the Sequoia it is a crowd pleaser, and it looks even better decorated with mud.

    FAQ

    Is the Toyota Sequoia a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Sequoia both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Sequoia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sequoia gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 15 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sequoia has 18.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Sequoia. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Toyota Sequoia?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia:

    • New TRD Pro trim level for 2020
    • New suspension adds off-road capability
    • New 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Still part of the second Sequoia generation introduced in 2008
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Sequoia reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Sequoia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sequoia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sequoia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Toyota Sequoia a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Toyota Sequoia is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Sequoia and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Sequoia is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Sequoia?

    The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Sequoia is the 2020 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,980.

    Other versions include:

    • TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,105
    • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $69,245
    • SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,980
    • Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $62,215
    • SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,205
    • TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,695
    • Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $58,990
    • Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $66,020
    • TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,920
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Sequoia?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Sequoia, the next question is, which Sequoia model is right for you? Sequoia variants include TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sequoia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Toyota Sequoia

    2020 Toyota Sequoia Overview

    The 2020 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Sequoia?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sequoia.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sequoia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Sequoia?

    2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,983. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $5,166 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,166 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,817.

    The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,470. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $3,651 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,651 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,819.

    The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,318. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $6,479 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $6,479 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,839.

    The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. There are currently 52 new 2020 Sequoias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,855 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,598 on a used or CPO 2020 Sequoia available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota Sequoia for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,904.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,528.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Sequoia?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Toyota lease specials

    Related 2020 Toyota Sequoia info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles