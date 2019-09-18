2020 Toyota Sequoia
What’s new
- New TRD Pro trim level for 2020
- New suspension adds off-road capability
- New 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Still part of the second Sequoia generation introduced in 2008
Pros & Cons
- Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
- For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
- Flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
- Respectable off-road capability for a big SUV
- Even among large SUVs, fuel economy is poor
- Audio controls and front central cupholders are hard to reach
- Newly updated infotainment feels dated on arrival
2020 Toyota Sequoia Review
The Toyota Sequoia has been soldiering on for over a decade without any drastic changes. It's still using the same Tundra-based body-on-frame design and employing the same 5.7-liter V8 under the hood for power, paired with the same six-speed automatic transmission. The exterior look has stayed the same, and many of the cabin materials are beyond showing their age. It's not all bad, though. Towing is still robust, there's plenty of space for passengers, and it has real off-road chops.
Unfortunately, the fuel economy is middling, the interior design outdated and, until recently, it was lacking in the tech department. Toyota attempted to bring the Sequoia closer to the 21st century by adding a new 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, but it proved underwhelming in our testing. However, the Safety Sense-P system is now standard on all Sequoias, providing adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard.
Toyota has also added a TRD Pro trim to the lineup, giving the Sequoia a bit more street credibility and a step up on the competition when it comes to off-road capability. The TRD Pro comes equipped with upgraded Fox shocks, skid plates and cool blacked-out emblems. Plus there's significant ground clearance, and this true body-on-frame truck platform will help take this hulking SUV pretty far into the wilderness.
Despite its most recent additions, the Sequoia hasn't really leaped to the front of the class. More recently redesigned competitors such as the Ford Expedition and the Chevrolet Tahoe have it beat. But the 2020 Toyota Sequoia does have a lot to offer for shoppers looking for a full-size SUV, especially with this round of updates.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
At almost 6,100 pounds, and with light steering that doesn't have much road feel, the Sequoia isn't our first pick for winding roads. But it's surprisingly agile for its size, and the upgraded TRD Pro suspension should make hill climbs and descents a little more stable and add some confidence to braking maneuvers.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Tire and wind noise is well suppressed, but you'll hear the engine straining when it's working hard. The height-adjustable suspension helps maintain comfort when hauling heavy loads. The air conditioning blows strong and cold in the back row, but it's oddly weak up front when all three zones are pumping.
How’s the interior?7.0
There is plenty of room for heads, arms, elbows and shoulders all around. The downside is that the driver and front passenger will need to stretch to reach the touchscreen and stereo controls. The third row is narrow but offers good adult legroom. It's fine for short trips, but you don't really want more than six adults in this SUV.
How’s the tech?6.5
Active safety tech, on the other hand, is fairly comprehensive and it's all standard from the base model on up. Every Sequoia has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and cross-traffic monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. However, competitors do have things such as lane keeping assist and the adaptive cruise that works down to a stop.
How’s the storage?8.0
With seats up, it's still impressive: 67 cubic feet with just the third row folded and 19 cubes of room for groceries with the third row up. A power liftgate enhances the ability to stuff the Sequoia full of gear. Slimmer plastic panels would increase capacity, but it's impressive as it is. The Sequoia offers so many nooks and cubbies that some personal items will disappear forever.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?6.5
Toyota's record for reliability and high resale value is definitely worth something, and the ownership perks such as free early maintenance are nice to have. If the Sequoia's aging interior design and its excessive thirst for gasoline don't turn you away, then the underlying value proposition gets a bit stronger.
Wildcard6.0
And while there's a bizarre, sadistic pleasure in trying to hustle the Sequoia through curves (excessive body roll means you'll reach its limits soon enough), it's more fun to simply point the Sequoia in a straight line and punch the pedal. It's also a great road-tripper.
Which Sequoia does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Sequoia models
The 2020 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size, three-row SUV available in five trim levels: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Pro, Limited and Platinum. All trims are powered by a 5.7-liter V8 (381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. The SR5 and Limited models seat eight passengers, while the second-row captain's chairs on the TRD Sport, TRD Pro and the Platinum reduce seating to seven.
The base SR5 comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat, a second-row bench seat, a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an eight-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Options for the SR5 include leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, a power-reclining and -folding third-row seat, and an integrated navigation system.
The Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport has a few mechanical differences that set it apart from the rest of the Sequoia line. Its sport-tuned Bilstein dampers and stiffer front and rear anti-roll bars help the SUV handle better on the road and take bumps off the road. Other cosmetic differences include unique badging, a black grille insert and a black roof rack. The Sequoia TRD Pro builds on that equipment with Rigid foglights, running boards, special emblems, skid plates, Fox shocks and all-weather floor mats.
The Limited model adds most of the SR5's available options plus power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a power rear liftgate, and rear side window sunshades. A premium 14-speaker JBL sound system is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-ray player.
The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all the Limited's features, plus an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs, a second-row center console, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Features & Specs
|TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$64,105
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$69,245
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SR5 4dr SUV
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$49,980
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$62,215
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sequoia safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Detects if a vehicle is in a blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't act in time.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Detects when a trailer begins to sway and will apply braking pressure and reduce engine torque to bring it back in line.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
Toyota Sequoia vs. the competition
Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
Much like the Sequoia, the Chevrolet Tahoe uses a body-on-frame design that it shares with a full-size pickup truck, giving it robust towing capability and a big cargo capacity. However, this also means that the Tahoe has a high load floor for cargo, and it's not very maneuverable in tight spaces.
Toyota Sequoia vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition is quiet, comfortable and capable of hauling quite a bit of gear. And, like the Sequoia with its Toyota Safety Sense system, it now comes standard with Ford's full suite of safety features. Both of these vehicles will provide plenty of space for families, but the Ford is a bit friendlier for daily driving duties, with a more modern interior. It also does significantly better in the fuel economy department.
Toyota Sequoia vs. Dodge Durango
Highly customizable, the Dodge Durango is available in a variety of trim levels with several options to choose from, including two available V8 powertrains. Even on the base trim level, though, the Dodge has one of the most user-friendly infotainment systems in the business. Much like the Sequoia, the Durango boasts impressive off-road capability with real four-wheel drive and low-range gearing.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Sequoia a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Sequoia?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia:
- New TRD Pro trim level for 2020
- New suspension adds off-road capability
- New 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Still part of the second Sequoia generation introduced in 2008
Is the Toyota Sequoia reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Sequoia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Sequoia?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Sequoia is the 2020 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,980.
Other versions include:
- TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,105
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $69,245
- SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,980
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $62,215
- SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,205
- TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,695
- Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $58,990
- Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $66,020
- TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,920
What are the different models of Toyota Sequoia?
More about the 2020 Toyota Sequoia
2020 Toyota Sequoia Overview
The 2020 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Sequoia?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sequoia.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sequoia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Sequoia?
2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,983. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $5,166 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,166 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,817.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,470. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $3,651 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,651 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,819.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,318. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $6,479 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,479 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,839.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. There are currently 52 new 2020 Sequoias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,855 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Sequoia. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,598 on a used or CPO 2020 Sequoia available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Sequoia for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,904.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,528.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Sequoia?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020