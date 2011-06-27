  1. Home
2020 Cadillac CT4

2020 Cadillac CT4
MSRP Range: $32,995 - $44,495

MSRP$32,995
MSRP$32,995

2020 Cadillac CT4 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Sporty performance
  • Up-to-date technology features
  • Powerful engines still net good fuel economy
  • Good interior storage for a luxury car

The Cadillac CT4 is the brand's latest attempt to lure you away from a shiny European sport sedan with some Detroit home cooking. It's essentially a replacement for the outgoing ATS and, in terms of pricing, a rival to entry-level models such as the Audi A3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

With classic rear-wheel-drive architecture, optional all-wheel drive and competitive turbocharged power, the CT4 has strong sport sedan fundamentals. On curving roads, the CT4 feels quick and agile, with responsive steering and a ride that balances comfort and sport. Midcorner bumps and other imperfections are smoothed out, though the ride can be slightly bouncy over big bumps on straight roads. The CT4's brakes feel firm and powerful, further cementing the sport sedan feel.

Entry-level luxury sedans are pretty much exclusively powered by four-cylinder engines these days, and that's the case here. A base CT4 will get you 237 horsepower, while the top-dog CT4 V-Series produces a robust 325 hp. Both of those figures are near the top of the class. While the turbo-four may not sound as good as the old V6 in the ATS, it's plenty powerful, with lots of midrange power that make highway passing a breeze. The CT4's 10-speed automatic transmission is both quick and smooth, with smart tuning that seems to put it in the right gear at the right time.

The interior is an improvement over the ATS, with a much more user-friendly layout that brings back buttons in place of vague touch-capacitive controls for the climate control as well as the radio and media interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though neither system is currently available with wireless connectivity. There is a wireless charging pad in front of the shifter, and there's a second slot for a phone by the center console with a pass-through for charging cables. The CT4 comes with two standard USB ports and two USB-C ports. It all looks and feels much better than the last crop of Cadillacs.

On the downside, the CT4 lacks the rear-seat passenger space you'll find elsewhere in this class. Legroom and headroom are tight, even for a compact. The rear bench seat is narrow, meaning you sit nearer to the center of the car, essentially making the middle seat useless. Storage in the rear is lacking too since the rear doors lack pockets. Blame the rear-wheel-drive layout and the packaging issues that follow. Just know that what you gain in performance and driving dynamics you sacrifice in utility.

Cadillac had fleeting success as a foil to its German rivals with both the ATS and the midsize CTS sedans. Those cars were fun to drive thanks to their sharp handling, but they fell short in cabin comfort, tech features and overall refinement. The CT4 is a much-needed improvement and a worthy alternative to its German rivals.

Which CT4 does Edmunds recommend?

While the base Luxury trim offers a decent amount of features, we suggest stepping up to the midtier Premium Luxury model. Besides getting you more standard features, this trim opens up access to more available options, including additional driver aids and the more powerful 2.7-liter engine.

Cadillac CT4 models

The new 2020 Cadillac CT4 is available in four trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and the top-flight V-Series. Each comes well equipped, with the higher-level trims opening up the available options list as well. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is available as an option. Feature highlights include:

Luxury
The base Luxury trim comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (237 hp, 258 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic. Standard features include:

  • Keyless entry and ignition with remote start
  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Eight-speaker sound system

Premium Luxury
The Premium Luxury model includes all Luxury features and is available with either the 2.0-liter engine or an optional turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder (310 hp, 350 lb-ft) matched to a 10-speed automatic. Other features include:

  • Auto-dimming mirrors
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking

Sport
As the name implies, the Sport trim (only available with the 2.0-liter engine) gives the CT4 a more sporting and athletic look and feel with:

  • Brembo brakes
  • Sport steering wheel with magnesium shift paddles
  • Body-colored exterior trim such as door handles and rear spoiler
  • Tinted taillights

V-Series
The top-tier CT4 V-Series basically combines the Premium Luxury and Sport trims, with the former's more powerful engine and the latter's sporty looks. It takes things further with:

  • A more powerful version of the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four (325 hp, 380 lb-ft)
  • A mechanical limited-slip differential for improved traction
  • Performance traction management, an improved traction and stability control system
  • Magnetic Ride Control (adjusts ride comfort; rear-wheel-drive CT4s only)
  • A sport-tuned suspension

Notable option packages include:

  • Technology package (air ionizer, digital instrument cluster, head-up display)
  • Bose Premium Audio package (Bose audio system, wireless charging and navigation)
  • Climate package (heated and ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel)
  • Driver Assist package (adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking)
  • Driver Awareness package (lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring)
2020 Cadillac CT4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
    Features & Specs

    Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Luxury 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$32,995
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$37,495
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Sport 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$38,595
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    V 4dr Sedan features & specs
    V 4dr Sedan
    2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$44,495
    MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite CT4 safety features:

    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Alerts the driver if the car senses a front-end collision could occur. Can apply the brakes to lessen an impact
    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Warns drivers of vehicles in the car's blind spot by illuminating lights in the car's mirrors.
    Lane Keep Assist
    Helps keep the car in its lane by alerting the driver if the car crosses lane markers.

    Cadillac CT4 vs. the competition

    Cadillac CT4 vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been the benchmark for entry-level luxury sedans since it debuted for 2019. Mercedes managed to distill what makes its larger models feel so special, meaning the A-Class feels like a small Mercedes, not a cheap one. We like the A-Class' tech and well-appointed interior, though some editors aren't too fond of the seats. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mercedes-Benz A 220.

    Compare Cadillac CT4 & Mercedes-Benz A-Class features

    Cadillac CT4 vs. Audi A3

    We like the Audi A3's pleasing balance between sport and comfort. But this current-generation A3 has been on sale for more than half a decade, and it's starting to look and feel dated. That's especially the case compared to newer entry-level sedans such as the A-Class and the CT4.  Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.

    Compare Cadillac CT4 & Audi A3 features

    Cadillac CT4 vs. Genesis G70

    The Genesis G70 is slightly larger than the CT4, offering more passenger and cargo space for roughly the same price. Genesis might not be the first automaker that comes to mind when you think of small luxury sedans, but the G70 boasts a well-appointed interior and driving dynamics that balance comfort and sportiness.

    Compare Cadillac CT4 & Genesis G70 features
    FAQ

    Is the Cadillac CT4 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CT4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac CT4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CT4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CT4 has 10.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac CT4. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT4?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT4:

    • The CT4 is an all-new sedan replacing the Cadillac ATS
    • Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for 2020
    Is the Cadillac CT4 reliable?

    To determine whether the Cadillac CT4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CT4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CT4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Cadillac CT4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CT4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT4?

    The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT4 is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,995.

    Other versions include:

    • Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,995
    • Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,495
    • Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,595
    • V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $44,495
    What are the different models of Cadillac CT4?

    If you're interested in the Cadillac CT4, the next question is, which CT4 model is right for you? CT4 variants include Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of CT4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Cadillac CT4 Overview

    The 2020 Cadillac CT4 is offered in the following submodels: CT4 Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT4?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT4.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

