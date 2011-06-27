With classic rear-wheel-drive architecture, optional all-wheel drive and competitive turbocharged power, the CT4 has strong sport sedan fundamentals. On curving roads, the CT4 feels quick and agile, with responsive steering and a ride that balances comfort and sport. Midcorner bumps and other imperfections are smoothed out, though the ride can be slightly bouncy over big bumps on straight roads. The CT4's brakes feel firm and powerful, further cementing the sport sedan feel.

Entry-level luxury sedans are pretty much exclusively powered by four-cylinder engines these days, and that's the case here. A base CT4 will get you 237 horsepower, while the top-dog CT4 V-Series produces a robust 325 hp. Both of those figures are near the top of the class. While the turbo-four may not sound as good as the old V6 in the ATS, it's plenty powerful, with lots of midrange power that make highway passing a breeze. The CT4's 10-speed automatic transmission is both quick and smooth, with smart tuning that seems to put it in the right gear at the right time.

The interior is an improvement over the ATS, with a much more user-friendly layout that brings back buttons in place of vague touch-capacitive controls for the climate control as well as the radio and media interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though neither system is currently available with wireless connectivity. There is a wireless charging pad in front of the shifter, and there's a second slot for a phone by the center console with a pass-through for charging cables. The CT4 comes with two standard USB ports and two USB-C ports. It all looks and feels much better than the last crop of Cadillacs.

On the downside, the CT4 lacks the rear-seat passenger space you'll find elsewhere in this class. Legroom and headroom are tight, even for a compact. The rear bench seat is narrow, meaning you sit nearer to the center of the car, essentially making the middle seat useless. Storage in the rear is lacking too since the rear doors lack pockets. Blame the rear-wheel-drive layout and the packaging issues that follow. Just know that what you gain in performance and driving dynamics you sacrifice in utility.

Cadillac had fleeting success as a foil to its German rivals with both the ATS and the midsize CTS sedans. Those cars were fun to drive thanks to their sharp handling, but they fell short in cabin comfort, tech features and overall refinement. The CT4 is a much-needed improvement and a worthy alternative to its German rivals.