2020 Cadillac CT4
2020 Cadillac CT4
|MSRP
|$32,995
|Dealer Price
2020 Cadillac CT4 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Sporty performance
- Up-to-date technology features
- Powerful engines still net good fuel economy
- Good interior storage for a luxury car
The Cadillac CT4 is the brand's latest attempt to lure you away from a shiny European sport sedan with some Detroit home cooking. It's essentially a replacement for the outgoing ATS and, in terms of pricing, a rival to entry-level models such as the Audi A3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
Which CT4 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac CT4 models
The new 2020 Cadillac CT4 is available in four trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and the top-flight V-Series. Each comes well equipped, with the higher-level trims opening up the available options list as well. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is available as an option. Feature highlights include:
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT4.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$32,995
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,495
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,595
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|V 4dr Sedan
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$44,495
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CT4 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver if the car senses a front-end collision could occur. Can apply the brakes to lessen an impact
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns drivers of vehicles in the car's blind spot by illuminating lights in the car's mirrors.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Helps keep the car in its lane by alerting the driver if the car crosses lane markers.
Cadillac CT4 vs. the competition
Cadillac CT4 vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been the benchmark for entry-level luxury sedans since it debuted for 2019. Mercedes managed to distill what makes its larger models feel so special, meaning the A-Class feels like a small Mercedes, not a cheap one. We like the A-Class' tech and well-appointed interior, though some editors aren't too fond of the seats. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mercedes-Benz A 220.
Cadillac CT4 vs. Audi A3
We like the Audi A3's pleasing balance between sport and comfort. But this current-generation A3 has been on sale for more than half a decade, and it's starting to look and feel dated. That's especially the case compared to newer entry-level sedans such as the A-Class and the CT4. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.
Cadillac CT4 vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 is slightly larger than the CT4, offering more passenger and cargo space for roughly the same price. Genesis might not be the first automaker that comes to mind when you think of small luxury sedans, but the G70 boasts a well-appointed interior and driving dynamics that balance comfort and sportiness.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CT4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT4:
- The CT4 is an all-new sedan replacing the Cadillac ATS
- Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Cadillac CT4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT4?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT4 is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,995.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,995
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,495
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,595
- V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $44,495
What are the different models of Cadillac CT4?
2020 Cadillac CT4 Overview
The 2020 Cadillac CT4 is offered in the following submodels: CT4 Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Cadillac CT4?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
- 2020 Cadillac CT4