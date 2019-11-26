2020 Kia Sorento Review

Odds are, if you're in the market for a family-friendly SUV, one of the biggest decisions is whether to go with two or three rows of seats. There is a small subclass between the two, with the 2020 Kia Sorento claiming the top spot. The Sorento straddles the line between compact crossover and midsize SUV and attempts to deliver the best of both worlds. In some ways it succeeds. In other ways, you may be better off picking a smaller or larger alternative. The third-row seats in the Sorento are certainly handy when you need to transport more people, but space is limited back there. Small kids should be fine, but accommodating anyone larger may be problematic for more than a quick trip. The Sorento's larger-than-compact footprint doesn't help its cause when it comes to power, performance and efficiency either. Fuel economy figures are far from impressive for the small-SUV class, and even with the available V6 engine, we consider performance merely adequate. To its credit, the Sorento gives you a lot of features for the money, and its generous warranty increases the value proposition. But if you plan on carrying more than four passengers at a time, we suggest stepping up to the midsize SUV class. In particular, check out Kia's own Telluride, which is our favorite. Even better, there's a good price overlap between it and the Sorento.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Sorento bridges the gap between compact and midsize SUVs, coming with standard, though small, third-row seats. The V6 engine is our choice in the lineup, delivering performance that's adequate but not impressive. Overall, the Sorento earns strong scores as a competent family hauler, pushing it to the top of the compact three-row SUV class.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Sorento hit 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is slower than the last test. The V6 feels soft at the low end, but it wakes up at 5,000 rpm and pulls well to redline. The brakes are easy to modulate and brought the SUV to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, a good result for a vehicle of this size.



As a vehicle without any real sporting intentions, the Sorento handles better than expected. Outside of Sport mode, the eight-speed transmission feels lazy at times. Downshifts take a moment too long when you're flooring the pedal, but shifts are otherwise executed smoothly. With ground clearance at a modest 7.3 inches, this is a winter-ready SUV but clearly not designed to be an off-roader.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Our model came with heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The padding is a good mix of firm and plush, and the front seats now feature an extendable lower bottom cushion. The nicely shaped second-row seats slide and recline, while the third-row bottom cushions sit low to the floor, with limited comfort. The Sorento may have one of the most refined rides of any non-luxury-brand crossover. While it won't silence every bump, it glides serenely over patchy pavement, giving it a distinctly premium feel.



The SX Limited's acoustic windshield and front window glass block out sound and help deliver luxury-grade quietness. Only mild amounts of road and wind noise penetrate the cabin.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The cabin is thoughtfully designed for the most part, faltering mainly in third-row access — inevitable perhaps given the Sorento's tweener class size. It's large for a compact, and the third row is best for kids but could fit adults in a pinch. Access to the first and second rows is easy, but third-row access is tight.



The 8-inch touchscreen is intuitive and easy to navigate, and it responds quickly. There are fancier systems out there, but few are easier to use and master. Visibility is pretty decent, with the rear view slightly obstructed with the third row up.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The upgraded Harman Kardon sound system works well but is nothing to write home about. The navigation system is typical Kia fare. It's easy to use but not especially advanced or more attractive than other systems on the market. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provide seamless smartphone integration.



There are plenty of charging options for anything you or your passengers bring along, and the top trim comes with nearly every modern driving aid available. The systems work pretty well. Adaptive cruise can be a little jerky, but it operates down to a complete stop, and lane keeping assist keeps you from drifting out of your lane.

How’s the storage? 7.5

There's just 11.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, which is typical for compact three-row SUVs. That grows to 38 cubic feet with the third row folded. Straps and levers allow you to fold both second and third rows from the back, and the smart-unlocking power tailgate opens quickly without any hands or swinging legs.



There's a good number of cabin nooks for personal items, with a dedicated space for wireless charging. The door pockets and armrest bin are what you'd expect in this class, nothing especially clever. The 5,000-pound max towing capacity is very good for a compact SUV and on par with similarly outfitted midsizes.

How economical is it? 7.0

The all-wheel-drive Sorento SX Limited V6 AWD is EPA-rated at 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway), and we achieved 21.6 mpg on our highway-heavy 115-mile driving loop. This is slightly lower than what we expected, but the Sorento performed about the same as most V6-equipped midsize SUVs.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Build quality and materials are class-competitive with abundant soft-touch surfaces. Still, there are a number of things shared with other Kia models costing half as much, which some may perceive as lower-quality. Kia's generous warranty coverage continues to lead the industry and boost scores here.

Wildcard 6.5

The Sorento acquits itself reasonably well considering three-row crossovers aren't really designed for speed. The saving grace for this particular category is the V6, even if it's not exactly fun. As well-rounded as the Sorento is, it doesn't conjure up emotion the way the Volkswagen Atlas, Honda Pilot or Mazda CX-9 does. It's kind of boring really. And as practical as buyers may be about an SUV purchase, there will always be an emotional factor.

Which Sorento does Edmunds recommend?

The base four-cylinder engine will likely struggle with the Sorento's weight, which is why we suggest stepping up to the V6. Go for the EX Sport trim that gets you the V6 plus extra niceties and advanced safety features.

Kia Sorento models

The 2020 Kia Sorento is a seven-seat SUV that is available in five trim levels: L, LX, S, EX Sport and SX. The L and the LX are reasonably well equipped, while the S and the EX add more convenience features. The SX trims top the range with more luxury-oriented features.