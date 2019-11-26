2020 Kia Sorento
What’s new
- Lightly refreshed bumpers and exterior lighting
- EX and SX Limited trims dropped
- Part of the third Sorento generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Convenient size should fit many families
- Ample feature content for the money
- Stylish and quiet interior
- Extra-long warranty coverage
- Less cargo space than other three-row models
- Third-row seat is strictly for kids
- Lackluster acceleration even from the V6 engine
2020 Kia Sorento Review
Odds are, if you're in the market for a family-friendly SUV, one of the biggest decisions is whether to go with two or three rows of seats. There is a small subclass between the two, with the 2020 Kia Sorento claiming the top spot. The Sorento straddles the line between compact crossover and midsize SUV and attempts to deliver the best of both worlds. In some ways it succeeds. In other ways, you may be better off picking a smaller or larger alternative.
The third-row seats in the Sorento are certainly handy when you need to transport more people, but space is limited back there. Small kids should be fine, but accommodating anyone larger may be problematic for more than a quick trip.
The Sorento's larger-than-compact footprint doesn't help its cause when it comes to power, performance and efficiency either. Fuel economy figures are far from impressive for the small-SUV class, and even with the available V6 engine, we consider performance merely adequate. To its credit, the Sorento gives you a lot of features for the money, and its generous warranty increases the value proposition.
But if you plan on carrying more than four passengers at a time, we suggest stepping up to the midsize SUV class. In particular, check out Kia's own Telluride, which is our favorite. Even better, there's a good price overlap between it and the Sorento.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
As a vehicle without any real sporting intentions, the Sorento handles better than expected. Outside of Sport mode, the eight-speed transmission feels lazy at times. Downshifts take a moment too long when you're flooring the pedal, but shifts are otherwise executed smoothly. With ground clearance at a modest 7.3 inches, this is a winter-ready SUV but clearly not designed to be an off-roader.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The SX Limited's acoustic windshield and front window glass block out sound and help deliver luxury-grade quietness. Only mild amounts of road and wind noise penetrate the cabin.
How’s the interior?8.0
The 8-inch touchscreen is intuitive and easy to navigate, and it responds quickly. There are fancier systems out there, but few are easier to use and master. Visibility is pretty decent, with the rear view slightly obstructed with the third row up.
How’s the tech?8.0
There are plenty of charging options for anything you or your passengers bring along, and the top trim comes with nearly every modern driving aid available. The systems work pretty well. Adaptive cruise can be a little jerky, but it operates down to a complete stop, and lane keeping assist keeps you from drifting out of your lane.
How’s the storage?7.5
There's a good number of cabin nooks for personal items, with a dedicated space for wireless charging. The door pockets and armrest bin are what you'd expect in this class, nothing especially clever. The 5,000-pound max towing capacity is very good for a compact SUV and on par with similarly outfitted midsizes.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard6.5
Which Sorento does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Sorento models
The 2020 Kia Sorento is a seven-seat SUV that is available in five trim levels: L, LX, S, EX Sport and SX. The L and the LX are reasonably well equipped, while the S and the EX add more convenience features. The SX trims top the range with more luxury-oriented features.
The L and the LX come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic. A 3.3-liter V6 (290 hp, 252 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic is standard on the S, EX Sport and SX. All but the L can be equipped with all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split folding second-row seats, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system.
The LX adds a noise-reducing windshield, a power-adjustable driver's seat, front seatback pockets, two additional USB ports, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The LX's optional Convenience package brings forward collision mitigation, roof rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
Going with the Sorento S gets you the V6 and the contents of the Convenience package. It also comes with 19-inch wheels, black exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, and rear climate controls.
The EX Sport reverts to body-colored exterior accents and adds noise-reducing front door windows, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, an upgraded instrument panel, leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a drowsy driver monitor, and accident avoidance for blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
The top-of-the-line SX trim comes with power-folding mirrors, front parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal garage door opener, a 14-way power driver's seat, an eight-way-adjustable front passenger seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, a surround-view monitor, a navigation system, a wireless charging pad, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with satellite radio.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I began leasing the Sorento back in 2014 out of simply wanting to find the best lease value I could in this size category of crossover. At the time it was honestly an unexpected surprise. Not just for the comparative lease deal but was an outright nice vehicle in looks, comfort, convenience, quality and performance. Well, being so happy with the vehicle that first time we continued with the next lease (a 2017) and again found that same very satisfactory feeling about everything. Fast forward and just now leased the 2020. I did seriously consider and also looked elsewhere this time around. In the end it again came down to what is simply a really nice vehicle and what your getting for your buck. Do not mistake that at all to mean I am settling for the Sorento. Because truth is, its simply a very well made, attractive (in and out) vehicle with a great ride comfort and performance. From one to the next lease Ive had (now 3) it has increased a bit with ride quality each the model years Ive had and this latest is the best yet. The V6 has always been and is still more than capable and that is being said from one (myself) who lives on the spirited side with my driving habits. Four grown adults and fully loaded with luggage and no issue at all passing and accelerating on mountainous highways. Certainly not the most powerful engine but extremely capable. The ride quality continues to improve. It was always real good in my opinion. But this latest year (2020) version is even quieter and smoother than the last two ive had. Turns real well with minimal roll and responsive steering in addition to the quietness. There is a definite high end feel to the overall comfort and ride while in a Sorento. It may not be the best nor excel greatly at any one thing over other given vehicles but it does really well everywhere and exceeds expectations. There is nothing at all negative. Its all good, very good.
First thing I want to say is that the 2.4L is quite fast. Soon as you take your foot of the brake and hit the gas, you’re already going with the flow of traffic. That’s how responsive the throttle is, and the transmission. My parents got this SUV yesterday because we needed a bigger SUV that can accommodate us. Now I really love that the car has apple CarPlay and android auto on a base level trim!!! The gas mileage is wonderful, we drove the car almost all day and still have a quarter to full still left in the tank (true gas saver). Now the 3rd row isn’t strictly for kids. I’m 5’5 and I can fit back there and had no complaints. You can always adjust the 2nd row seats to have more leg room.
this is my second kia sorento I had 2017, some reviews I have read seem that they are downgrading this vehicle a bit, kia has taken some standard equip. out of the ex trim (passenger pwr seat, cd player, rear sunshades etc) however they added a lot of safety features like lane keeper adaptive cruise 19" wheels, rear power liftgate 8-speed transmission and the ***** safety rating. my take on this vehicle is kia slid this car back a little you don't take out the passenger power seat and rear sunshades. I can get past the removal of the cd player everyone pretty much streams there music these days, however I am not impressed with the 8-speed transmission it affects the acceleration on this suv, they should have synchronize the gear shifts a little better. I still like this vehicle, the ride is very comfortable and handling is competent as is the interior comfort and safety features also decent mpg, this vehicle gives a lot for the money. I will have to see were the next three years of driving this vehicle and all the new safety equipment and its reliability works as it should... kia should not had swapped out good standard features then add more features and sell the ones you want on the higher trim. but I would still recommend it because what works on this vehicle is its the right size it will fit many familys
I started researching the sorento one year ago. many reviews faulted the sorento for being fuel thirsty, heavy and under powered. I purchased it on the spot and have not regretted it. the v6 has more power than I need. the rear most seats are there if and when I need them. it has more tech than I know what to do with. it rides and handles better than the competition and it is QUIET. I can drive all day and never get tired. what more can you ask for?
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,090
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,890
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,490
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|L 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,990
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sorento safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns the driver when an imminent front collision is detected. Can automatically brake if needed. Standard on the EX and above.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when the system detects that you're drifting out of your lane. Standard on the EX and above.
- Uvo eServices
- Includes automatic 911 calling when an airbag deploys, plus speed and location alerts for secondary drivers.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Sorento vs. the competition
Kia Sorento vs. Volkswagen Tiguan
In the small three-row crossover segment, the Tiguan comes in a very close second place to the Sorento. They both squeeze a third row of seats into a compact-SUV footprint, with similar limiting results. Neither has a particularly powerful engine or strong fuel economy figures, but their generous warranties offer some enticement.
Kia Sorento vs. Kia Telluride
The Telluride is a step up in size but not so much in price. If you plan on using the third-row seats, even occasionally, the larger Telluride is a better choice. As our favorite midsize SUV, it has plentiful power, strong towing abilities and tons of features. And it provides high levels of all-day comfort.
Kia Sorento vs. Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade and the Kia Telluride share a platform and are understandably similar. They both benefit from powerful V6 engines, lots of interior space and a long list of features for the money. Compared side by side, the Palisade trails just barely because it doesn't feel quite as special as the Telluride.
More about the 2020 Kia Sorento
2020 Kia Sorento Overview
The 2020 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Sorento?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Sorento and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sorento 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sorento.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Sorento and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sorento featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Can't find a new 2020 Kia Sorentos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Sorento for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,725.
Find a new Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,108.
