For 2020, the Porsche 718 Boxster switches things up a bit. Porsche has sidelined the previous top dog, the GTS, to prepare for a return in 2021 as the Boxster GTS 4.0. It's replaced by two new models: the Boxster T and the 718 Spyder. The Boxster T takes the base model and adds extra performance bits for a modest price bump. Porsche has also revived the enthusiast-favorite Spyder. Not only does it look fantastic, but in our brief experience it was just as good to drive.

The Boxster T is aimed squarely at enthusiasts who are satisfied with the 300-horsepower base engine but want to exploit the Boxster's corner-carving abilities to the fullest. To this end, Porsche has thrown in a kitchen sink's worth of performance upgrades. The 718 Spyder is a performance marvel all its own. It's a fully fledged Porsche Motorsport product, which means it gains a suspension derived from the 911 GT3, plus the same 4.0-liter non-turbo flat-six from its Cayman GT4 coupe relation.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster is one of the best sports cars you can buy in terms of driving enjoyment. It's fast, nimble and uncommonly precise in the way it communicates with its driver. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine lacks character, but the addition of the Spyder means you can finally reclaim that classic Porsche six-cylinder in one of the purest driver's cars on the road.

Edmunds' Expert Rating for the 718 Boxster

Due to updates for 2020, we're revising our rating for the 718 Boxster. In the meantime, check out our full rating of last year's 718 Boxster GTS for a comprehensive evaluation. Certain scores may change for 2020, but our vehicle testing team's overall assessment from last year still applies.