2020 Porsche 718 Boxster
What’s new
- Two new models debut -- the sporty Boxster T and high-performance Boxster Spyder
- Boxster GTS takes a one-year hiatus
- Part of the fourth Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Precise and nimble handling promotes driver fun and confidence
- Muscular and efficient turbo four-cylinder engines
- Available Spyder trim level offers high-performance Porsche Motorsport pedigree
- Takes less than 10 seconds to open or close the roof
- Four-cylinder engines lack the aural flair of earlier Boxster engines
- Some features you'd expect to be standard are optional
- Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Review
For 2020, the Porsche 718 Boxster switches things up a bit. Porsche has sidelined the previous top dog, the GTS, to prepare for a return in 2021 as the Boxster GTS 4.0. It's replaced by two new models: the Boxster T and the 718 Spyder. The Boxster T takes the base model and adds extra performance bits for a modest price bump. Porsche has also revived the enthusiast-favorite Spyder. Not only does it look fantastic, but in our brief experience it was just as good to drive.
The Boxster T is aimed squarely at enthusiasts who are satisfied with the 300-horsepower base engine but want to exploit the Boxster's corner-carving abilities to the fullest. To this end, Porsche has thrown in a kitchen sink's worth of performance upgrades. The 718 Spyder is a performance marvel all its own. It's a fully fledged Porsche Motorsport product, which means it gains a suspension derived from the 911 GT3, plus the same 4.0-liter non-turbo flat-six from its Cayman GT4 coupe relation.
The 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster is one of the best sports cars you can buy in terms of driving enjoyment. It's fast, nimble and uncommonly precise in the way it communicates with its driver. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine lacks character, but the addition of the Spyder means you can finally reclaim that classic Porsche six-cylinder in one of the purest driver's cars on the road.
Edmunds' Expert Rating for the 718 Boxster
Due to updates for 2020, we're revising our rating for the 718 Boxster. In the meantime, check out our full rating of last year's 718 Boxster GTS for a comprehensive evaluation. Certain scores may change for 2020, but our vehicle testing team's overall assessment from last year still applies.
Which 718 Boxster does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche 718 Boxster models
The 2020 718 Boxster is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive soft-top convertible sports car available in four trims: base, T, S and Spyder. The Cayman hardtop coupe is covered in separate reviews. The base 718 Boxster and Boxster T come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The Boxster S comes with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 350 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. The 718 Spyder uses a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 414 hp and 309 lb-ft. All Boxsters come standard with a six-speed manual transmission — a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic is optional. Standard highlight features include:
Base
Starts you off with:
- Sport exhaust with single center tailpipe
- Black brake calipers
- Xenon headlights and LED running lights
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic climate control
- Rearview camera
- Six-way adjustable seats (power recline; manual height and slide)
- Partial leather upholstery
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Two USB ports
- Eight-speaker audio system
The T adds to that with:
- Two centrally mounted exhaust tips
- Variable-damping sport suspension lowered 20 mm
- Torque vectoring
- Sport Chrono package
From there, the Boxster S adds the more powerful 2.5-liter engine, red brake calipers and dual exhaust pipes pushed out toward the corners, but not much in the way of standard equipment.
Available options for the base, T and S include:
- Carbon-ceramic brakes
- LED headlights
- Auto-dimming mirrors
- Heated seats and a heated steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Upgraded Bose or Burmester sound system
- Apple CarPlay compatibility
Safety options include:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a safe following distance)
- Forward collision warning and mitigation (issues alerts in the event of a collision)
- Blind-spot monitoring (warns the driver of vehicles that may be difficult to see)
For a full review of the topped-out Spyder, check out our separate review. Porsche also provides seemingly endless ways to customize the 718 Boxster's interior and exterior, from wheel style to the soft top's color to custom body paint.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Spyder 2dr Convertible
4.0L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$96,300
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|414 hp @ 7600 rpm
|2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$61,600
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|T 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$69,850
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S 2dr Convertible
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$73,350
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 718 Boxster safety features:
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Improves visibility in the dark by swiveling the low beams when you turn the steering wheel.
- Rollover Protection
- Shields occupants in the event of a rollover with high-strength structures around the seats.
- Speed-Dependent Headlight Range Control
- Ensures a clear view at night by adjusting the range of the headlights depending on vehicle speed.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. the competition
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Jaguar F-Type
The F-Type isn't as performance-focused in its base trims as the 718 Boxster, but it's got an appealing character all its own. It's shouty, stylish, and available with several different engines — making the F-Type a joy to drive. The Jaguar also offers available all-wheel drive. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jaguar F-Type.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
It's a bit larger than the Boxster, but for around the same money, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 offers a back seat, a more powerful V6 engine and more standard equipment. If your main car-shopping goal is to get your hands on a luxury vehicle with a drop-top experience, the C-Class is one of our favorites.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW Z4
A classy, fun-to-drive convertible, the BMW Z4 is a well-balanced sports car with a lot to offer. It's not as exciting as the Boxster, but it's spacious on the inside and quiet on the highway and the turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine offers a significant power advantage over both of the Boxster's four-cylinder engines.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster:
- Two new models debut -- the sporty Boxster T and high-performance Boxster Spyder
- Boxster GTS takes a one-year hiatus
- Part of the fourth Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche 718 Boxster reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster is the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,600.
Other versions include:
- Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $96,300
- 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $61,600
- T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $69,850
- S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $73,350
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Boxster?
More about the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Overview
The 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster is offered in the following submodels: 718 Boxster Convertible, 718 Boxster Spyder. Available styles include Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 718 Boxster.
Related 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster info
