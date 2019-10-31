2020 Toyota 4Runner
MSRP Range: $36,020 - $49,765
2020 Toyota 4Runner Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Lots of off-road capability
- Variety of configurations to suit many buyers and price points
- Versatile cargo area, especially with optional slide-out floor
There's not much else on the road quite like the 2020 Toyota 4Runner. This SUV can seat seven people and serve as a daily family hauler. Yet it also has strong off-road capability and a healthy towing capacity. It's not the most refined SUV around, especially compared to more modern car-based crossovers. But given the vehicle's popularity with consumers, this doesn't seem to be much of a drawback.
Our verdict
The 2020 4Runner finally comes with active driver safety gear such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. It also gets an enlarged touchscreen audio system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Overall, this Toyota is a great SUV to get if you plan on a lot of off-roading or recreational use.
How does the 4Runner drive?
The 4Runner's performance is adequate. It's not terribly fast, but the engine and transmission are smooth. It can hold its own in traffic. The brakes are a bit jumpy, and there's some nosedive when you really mash the brake pedal, but you'll get used to it. Around corners, the 4Runner turns in quickly and provides a pleasing amount of stability for a truck-based SUV. Even so, other car-like crossover SUVs are more nimble.
The 4Runner becomes a superstar if you're the sort who would take it off-road for exploring or adventure camping. Its multimode 4WD system, high ground clearance and special TRD features make it capable of taking on rocky trails. If that's important to you, then the 4Runner's otherwise mediocre performance will be more or less insignificant.
How comfortable is the 4Runner?
You wouldn't be far off the mark if you sized up the 4Runner's comfort potential just by looking at it. You actually can judge this book by its cover. Its truck-based construction results in a somewhat bouncy and stiff ride. It's not terrible, but just about any other crossover SUV rides more smoothly.
The same goes for wind noise as the 4Runner's boxy shape stirs up more than the generally sleeker and more low-slung competition. Interestingly, road noise from the tires is relatively tame because body-on-frame construction provides an extra layer of sound suppression between road and cabin.
How’s the interior?
Living with a 4Runner is a pretty pleasant experience, but it has one fairly obvious drawback: its tall ride height. That makes getting in and out somewhat difficult, though side steps are available to help out. It's really no worse than any full-size pickup in this regard, but other crossover SUVs are easier to access.
Once you're inside, you'll find easy-to-understand controls and a highly adjustable driving position that affords a commanding view ahead. There's plenty of space in both the front and back rows. Visibility to the sides and back is surprisingly good because of the 4Runner's squared-off shape and windows.
How’s the tech?
2020 represents a big change for the 4Runner in this area. Those looking at last year's model should know we didn't like the technology equipment on 2019 and earlier ones nearly as much. The new touchscreen audio system has a larger screen, clearer graphics, and numerous fixed shortcut buttons that make it easier to drill down into the menus without staring at the screen as much. It also now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.
Another improvement has to do with active driver safety aids. Previous 4Runners lacked such systems, but this one has a full suite as standard equipment.
How’s the storage?
The 4Runner's squared-off cargo area is big. Fold the rear seats down and you can even roll out sleeping bags back there. Cargo can be accessed by opening the hatch, of course, or by lowering the 4Runner's power rear window.
The roomy second row can accommodate car seats in any of the three positions, even bulkier rear-facing models. The square door openings make for easy access, but little kids will have a hard time climbing up into the cabin. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds, a useful figure that covers most boats and many small camping trailers. And the vehicle is prewired for not only four-pin but also seven-pin trailer plugs that come on trailers with electric trailer brakes.
How economical is the 4Runner?
The aging 4.0-liter V6 engine and five-speed automatic make for a rather thirsty pairing that does no better than 17 mpg combined (16 city/19 highway). This is, on average, 4 mpg worse than other rival crossover SUVs with all-wheel drive.
Is the 4Runner a good value?
The 4Runner costs more than some of the crossovers it competes with, but in return you get more in terms of off-highway and towing performance. It also has an incredibly strong resale value, so much of the extra you'll pay up front will come back when you move on to something else later on.
While you own it, you'll have two years of free scheduled maintenance for things such as oil changes and tire rotations. The warranty, should you ever need it, is fairly standard. The 4Runner's big downside occurs at the pump, which you will be visiting often because its rated fuel economy is in the teens in both the city and on the highway.
Wildcard
On the road, it's fine. It gets you there. The fun comes in when you take it off-road. And you can because this is the next best thing to a four-door Jeep Wrangler. As every other SUV has descended into crossover pavement-and-snow mediocrity, the 4Runner still waves the flag for the body-on-frame SUV fans who want real off-road performance. It's more legendary than ever.
Which 4Runner does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota 4Runner models
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV available in eight trim levels: SR5, SR5 Premium, Venture, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro, Limited and Limited Nightshade. All come with a 4.0-liter V6 (270 horsepower, 278 lb-ft of torque) and five-speed automatic transmission. The SR5 and Limited trims are available with two-wheel drive and seating for up to seven passengers. The remaining trim levels are 4WD-only and seat five.
Traded my 2018 4Runner SR5 Premium for the new 2020 SR5 Premium and never looked back. I was totally shocked at the greatly improved ride and the tremendously improved smoothness of the power train. It's like a totally different vehicle. The push button start and touch door unlock feature was long overdue as was the safety upgrades (although not totally complete if compared to crossover SUV's), but was enough for me to spring for the 2020. I'm so glad I did. The few safety upgrades that are lacking can be offset by safe driving. Buyers need to realize that the 4Runner is a purpose build truck type SUV and it WILL not have all of the features of my 2019 Highlander Limited. If you want a luxury street savvy SUV buy the Highlander Limited but if you want an all purpose SUV, buy the 4Runner. I'm lucky enough to have both which is the best of both worlds. I actually like the 4Runner better but my wife has claimed it. Trust me, you can't go wrong.
In a nutshell, the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road is a great vehicle. Please do not be bothered reading worthless car critics reviews- in my view they are operating from a biased position. If you want a vehicle that is a bit tough, has off-road ability, gives you confidence during inclement weather, has good interior room and utility/functionality, and with solid reliability then be comfortable choosing the 4Runner. Aside from not having the best gas mileage, this car is a winner. I previously had a 2019 american made 4x4 SUV that turned out to be an official lemon and so far my new 4Runner is only making me smile. I appreciate the combination of old school climate control with some modern electronics and touch screen interface. All things seem to work as intended and the drive-train is meant to be bullet-proof and functional. Just what we want and honestly need. It may not have all the latest comfort & convenience options (ex. power lift gate) but I don't care and don't need them. A good friend is on his second 4Runner and feels he will continue to stay with this model well into the future just as I do. Its used on the roads, the beach, in the mud and in the snow. No problems. Comfortable and surprisingly quiet inside though not as tight as a Crossover and that is fine. The 4Runner is a fully capable vehicle that provides confidence and ability for the family that most every crossover doesn't and also more refined than most SUV's for the level of capability it offers.
It sells itself and has a 5th generation history, could use a little more power/torque, and a power liftgate, auto start. I would suggest buy the 4WD to feel better about this great vehicle. This is a solid real SUV , nothing fake here. Fun to drive with a feeling of top quality and service.
Switched from my beloved Lexus RX 350 bc wanted more space and tow. Had every intention of getting a lightly used GX, but when I test drove the 4R for fun, loved it. Drives like the GX even tho V6 vs V8, and has every bell and whistle I wanted except the blind spot alerts (Toyota, please add!), plus a roll down back window. Window was the cherry. I got a new 2020 for less than a used GX. I like trucks, and this gives me a truck feel with SUV benefits.
2020 Toyota 4Runner video2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro — Review, Price, Interior, Off-Road & More
2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro — Review, Price, Interior, Off-Road & More
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That's a 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, the most capable and arguably coolest-looking 4Runner you can get from the dealer new. And I happen to think it's quite a bit like the Dodge Charger and Challenger. How is that? Well, like those cars, this 4Runner has been around a long time. This generation was introduced in 2010. And despite that, it's never been as popular as it is now. How does that make sense? Well, like the Charger and Challenger, the 4Runner's been the same while the world has changed around it. Today, if you want a midsize SUV with a body-on-frame construction and a real two-speed transfer case, clearances that make for capability when going off road, and also enough comfort to drive to work every day, your options are fairly limited. So if you're looking at one of these vehicles, in this video, we're going to explain what you're signing up for, both good and bad, and what the competition may be doing better or worse. Be aware, though, we're filming this before the reveal of the Ford Bronco. And by the time this video goes live, the world may be a very different place again. But that's a problem for future us. For the time being, we're just going to enjoy the 4Runner in this beautiful location. As always, hit the links below to visit Edmunds to learn more about these vehicles and find your next perfect car. And then like, comment, and subscribe to this channel to see more videos like this one. The TRD Pro starts at just underneath $50,000. And that kind of money gets you a fully loaded Kia Telluride, which is Edmunds' top-ranked midsize SUV. It's what we recommend to most shoppers. So why wouldn't you buy it? Well, if your lifestyle just demands commuting and you want just more style than toughness in the way your SUV looks, you should probably get the Telluride. Why would you get the foreigner then? Well, if your lifestyle demands a bit more adventure, if you go camping regularly, if you actually need to use some of the four-wheel drive capability that the 4Runner comes with, we mentioned some of that in the intro, but the 4Runner has hardware that a lot of SUVs these days don't deliver, at least they don't in the same combination. You see, 4Runners like the TRD Off Road and this TRD Pro get real off-road hardware, like a four-wheel drive system, a real four-wheel drive system, a two-speed transfer case that gives you a low range, and a locking rear differential you can activate with the push of a button. So the TRD Pro, in particular, gets upgraded shocks and springs. They're Fox shocks. And actually, the rear is a remote reservoir, which is pretty cool. And you also get a little bit of a lift as well. So that combination is going to give you extra control, extra durability, and extra clearance that's important for off-road driving. Now, the wheels and tires themselves, the wheels are 17 inches in diameter, 7 inches wide, and they're wrapped in 32 inch Nitto Terra Grappler tires. And that's a tire that's attempting to mix the best of on-road comfort, wet-weather traction, and off-road traction. If you want to do more serious off roading, you're going to need a more serious off-road tire that's going to be worse at on-road comfort. And then we also have to call that at the front, that TRD skid plate. It's aluminum. It's a quarter inch thick. But most importantly, it has TRD in bright red. It looks cool. Interestingly, the TRD Pro is unavailable with Toyota's trick KDSS anti-roll bar system. And that option is available on the less expensive TRD off road. What is it? And why would you want KDSS or not? Well, when you get the system, your 4Runner comes with beefier anti-roll bars. And that's going to improve on-road refinement and comfort. But when you go off road, the system recognizes that and mechanically removes the anti-roll bars from the equation, improving articulation. Now, if you're going to keep your 4Runner's stock, it's a decent system to have because of the benefits it offers. Just know that, if you do plan on modifying it and putting on a lift kit or bigger wheels and tires, the complexity of that system is going to get in the way. The complexity of that system is also going to make maintenance and repairs more expensive as one of our video team members can personally attest to with his 4Runner. SPEAKER 1: Come on. CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHS] Let's talk about the engine and transmission because that's really where the 4Runner begins to show its age. The engine's a four-liter V6 with 270 horsepower and 276 pound-feet of torque. And that's adequate by today's standards. The real issue is the transmission is a five-speed automatic. And with only five forward gears, you don't get the ratio spread or the advantages of a ratio spread that a modern transmission offers. And that includes things like a shorter first gear for a better crawl ratio and then taller top gears for better fuel economy. And also the number of gears in between those, when you have more of them, the down shifts are less pronounced. And it's nicer to drive this thing on a freeway, maintaining 70 miles an hour. And hilly terrain is always bouncing between fifth and fourth. And that can be pretty annoying. As for fuel economy the foreigner, 4Runner TRD Pro is rated at 17 mpg combined. And that's just not good. You get that out of a V8 full-sized pick up these days. But at least you get to run 87 octane, so gas will be cheap. Now, let's talk about the interior. Due to the age of the generation of this 4Runner, things are going to appear dated, though everything remains functional. And when I say appear dated, I mean things like you're not going to find a USB-C port in here. You will find one USB port in the front. But it's an older style. And you'll still find 12-volt power ports throughout. Now, new for 2020, Toyota added a couple of things that are welcome additions to the 4Runner. One is a suite of advanced driver aids and safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and pedestrian warning. And those things are pretty helpful. But crucially, the big addition for this year is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in the entertainment system. Praise the Lord, this is such a welcome addition to have. It actually makes me want to consider one of these things. Now, other details that stick out in the 4Runner that you may not have in other vehicles-- a manually engageable or, at least, a lever to engage low range still feels cool. And probably the biggest 4Runner advantage on the entire automotive industry is the fact that you can make the rear window go up and down with this guy right here. Of course, the question with any modern car interior is, what do you do with Arnie? Well, because we only have wired Apple CarPlay, you've got to plug Arnie in or leash Arnie up. The first solution looks like this pocket right here. But as you see, Arnie is a little too big. And when you accelerate, Arnie goes flying out. And he hasn't really flown since commando, so we're not going ask that much more from him. The next obvious solution is this pocket right here. But again, Arnie's a little too big. So he sticks out and kind of interferes with that cup holder. So you can tilt him up. And he's still going to jostle around and dance, and we all know that Van Damme was the dancer of that era. So our last option is really to tuck Arnie away back in here and use this little pass through the wire. And now the Arnie is contained. The rear storage of the 4Runner might be its biggest advantage versus vehicles like the Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler because of how much storage space you have. There's just a lot back here. Now, there isn't anything back here that's specific to the TRD Pro. This is what you find in most 4Runner aside from this optional shelf. But let's talk about that. What that shelf seemed to do is help you mitigate the depth of this load area because you can pull it out like this. This is optional. And the guy on staff who has one of these in his 4Runner that he's had for years says he's used it maybe twice. So whether it's worth it is up to you. Now, other things I like about this rear storage area are the power outlets in the rear and the fact that the second row folds flat. It's a little cumbersome to do so. You have to hit three different switches to fold it. But once you do, it's nice and flat. That makes it easier to put stuff in. But also you get a little barrier between the front seats and the rear seats. And that's nice. The 4Runner has a number of electronic aids to help you with off-road driving. And I'm going to turn the multi-terrain select right now, which is going to give me a couple of different drive modes to choose from. I'm going to put it in sand because that's what we're in. But you have options like rocks and mobiles. Now, what that does is it tells us stability control system the type of driving I want to do. And the stability control system supposedly reacts accordingly because there are situations when you're off road that you want some tire slip like when you're driving in the sand like I am right now. And there are times when you don't like when you're driving on rocks. This is going to be a really light off-road area. It's more of just like a wash that we can get some decent speed in and talk about the driving experience. I'll say, on a road, this 4Runner feels rougher than your typical family SUV. And that's because of the hardware it has that allows it to do this kind of thing. It's not bad, though. And plus, I think it's kind of cool driving to work with something that looks like it's built to do something else. There's a toughness to this, especially when you have it kick in the dirt like ours presumably is right now. Let's talk about the off-road driving experience. I'm able to maintain some pretty decent speed-- say, 40 miles an hour or so through this wash, which is pretty quick. And I got to say, the stability control system is doing a pretty good job keeping the wheels the direction that I want them to go, keeping the vehicle pointed in the direction I wanted to go, which works out pretty nice. Now, there are more capable off-roaders that you can get new from the dealership than the 4Runner, certainly. The Jeep Wrangler is the best example. There's nothing on the market out there that can match what the Wrangler Rubicon can deliver. It's a smaller, more nimble vehicle that has superior hardware, especially the solid front axle which has better articulation, the fact that you can get an electronically disconnecting front anti-roll bar, that the front differential locks. That's all superior stuff. But there are some reasons why you might want to choose the 4Runner. Specifically, it's bigger inside. It has more cargo volume. It's also, in my mind, a little bit nicer to drive daily with the exception of the five-speed automatic. The Wrangler's got an eight speed with its V6. That is I wish I would have in this 4Runner. But the solid front axle on the Wrangler makes for steering behavior that feels a little bit loose. And the 4Runner is much tighter and more nice and drives me a bit more nicely. And this is pretty, I've got to admit. Of course, bombing down a dirt road is always going to be fun. The only thing I'll call out is, on top of the five-speed automatic, the TRD Pro comes with a cat back exhaust that emphasizes some of the least desirable elements of the V6 engine, especially this one. Now, it's nice when you step on the gas and you get to accelerate through an entire gear. That sounds good. But when you're on the freeway or when you just have the engine parked somewhere between 1,000 or 3,000 RPM, it just drones. It doesn't sound nice. If this were my SUV, I'd get the stock exhaust on it because I don't want to hear that drone. It's not very good. But now that we've covered that and had our fun driving fast, let's slow it down and climb a modestly steep hill and see how this thing works. 4Runners have a couple of different drive modes for off road. And there's one that's like a quasi-hill climb low-speed off-road cruise control that I'm going engage now. In order to do that, we have to be in 4 low, which we are in. And we also have to be in drive. And I'm actually going to choose first gear with the shifter here. And then I'm going to gauge it by hitting this button to turn the system on. And then I have crawl control enabled. I can dial the speed to five different settings by using this dial. And let's give that a try. So I've got it at the lowest setting right now. I might turn it up a little bit as we approach this hill. And what's nice about this is the system is going to do all the application of torque and brakes by itself for maximum traction. So I have my foot off the gas pedal, and I'm hovering the break as I approach this hill. It's kind of slightly unnerving to hear the ABS clicking away like it is. But in terms of traction, this is working great, very smooth once it gets moving. And just like that, we made it to the top. All I had to do was steer, and the 4Runner did the rest with acceleration and braking. Pretty simple. Pretty easy. So while the 4Runner has some dated parts and a couple downsides that come along with it, there's nothing quite like it, again, until that Bronco comes out. Wrangler, Jeep Wrangler offers superior off-road performance but is smaller and may not be as nice to drive during the daily commute due to increased interior noise and the steering that you get out of a solid front axle. Now, on the other extreme, you have Kia Telluride, which is much nicer to drive day by day but can't do this at all. And so that leaves the 4Runner in a kind of unique position that it's fallen into simply because of how long it's been out for sale. And this TRD Pro, specifically, serves as an example of what you can do. And that makes it appealing. And it's also a really nice turnkey product that you can just go to the Toyota dealership and pick up. That makes it pretty unique. Plus, this looks rad as hell. [LAUGHS] [MUSIC PLAYING]
A focus on off-road performance means the 4Runner TRD Pro is different from most midsize SUVs. In this video, Carlos Lago explains what you should know about this old yet still appealing SUV.
Features & Specs
|SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$41,090
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$42,470
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$46,920
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SR5 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$37,895
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4Runner safety features:
- Downhill Assist Control
- Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces
- Pre-Collision System
- Uses radar and cameras to scan the road for people or other objects, alerting the driver. May automatically brake if the driver doesn't.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Uses radar to maintain a set speed and distance to a vehicle in front of you. Will slow down and speed up based on traffic speed.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|24.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota 4Runner vs. the competition
Toyota 4Runner vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
If you're looking for a family-friendly midsize SUV that can go places off-road no crossover would dare travel, the Grand Cherokee is really your only other option. It has immense capability, but it's also more luxurious and refined than the 4Runner. In the 4Runner's favor are its larger interior — including the available third-row seat — and Toyota's reputation for high reliability.
Toyota 4Runner vs. Toyota Highlander
While the Highlander isn't nearly as capable off-road as the 4Runner, it's a much more comfortable, spacious and efficient SUV. We like the Highlander's V6, which is both more powerful and far less thirsty than the 4Runner's engine. There's more room for both people and cargo, at least with the third row folded flat. Buy it for your family, not for fun.
Toyota 4Runner vs. Toyota Tacoma
If the 4Runner is an off-roading all-star among midsize SUVs, then the Tacoma is its pickup-truck counterpart. More rugged than most of its competitors, the Tacoma offers go-anywhere potential thanks to stout underpinnings, capable hardware, and a handful of off-roading tech toys. But for family duty, the 4Runner is the superior choice.
FAQ
Is the Toyota 4Runner a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota 4Runner?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner:
- Advanced driver safety aids (Toyota's Safety Sense P) are standard on all models
- New infotainment system now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- USB ports for rear passengers
- Part of the fifth 4Runner generation introduced for 2010
Is the Toyota 4Runner reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota 4Runner a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota 4Runner?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota 4Runner is the 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,020.
Other versions include:
- SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $41,090
- TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $42,470
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $46,920
- SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $37,895
- TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $49,765
- Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $48,660
- SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $39,215
- SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $36,020
- TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $39,740
- Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $44,285
- Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $44,885
- Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $46,625
What are the different models of Toyota 4Runner?
More about the 2020 Toyota 4Runner
2020 Toyota 4Runner Overview
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota 4Runner?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 4Runner 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 4Runner.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 4Runner featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota 4Runner?
2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,889 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,889 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,051.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $3,906 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,906 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,189.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 8.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,460. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $3,759 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,759 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,702.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $3,545 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,545 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,720.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 8.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,963. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $3,629 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,629 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,334.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,469. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $3,862 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,862 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,607.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 7.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 210 new 2020 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,000 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,847 on a used or CPO 2020 4Runner available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota 4Runner for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,203.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,686.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota 4Runner?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
