For BMW aficionados, the M3 is an iconic high-performance sedan. With aggressive acceleration and exceptional handling, the 2018 BMW M3 holds its ground as one of the best luxury sport sedans you can buy. Even after 30 years on the market, the M3 still has the grace and comfort to make it an attractive pick in its class. The 2018 BMW M3 is a four-door, five-passenger sedan based on the BMW 3 Series. The M3 houses a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine with an output of 425 horsepower. Transmission options for the M3 consist of a standard six-speed manual with automated rev-matching or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. According to BMW, the automatic transmission will need only 3.9 seconds to get you from zero to 60 mph, and the manual six-speed will get you there in 4.1 seconds. With its high-performance charisma, the 2018 BMW M3 extends its charm to the interior as well. The refined cabin design mimics that of the 3 Series with the addition of some M-centric embellishments, including a carbon-fiber-trimmed dash and center console and leather upholstery with cloth accents. Standard technology features include BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Whether you're preparing for a road trip or an afternoon at the track, the front seats are supportive and comfortable. You shouldn't receive any complaints from your rear passengers either since rear headroom and legroom can accommodate two average-size adults. The 2018 BMW M3 is offered in only one trim level but has a plethora of standard features. There are also optional packages, including the Competition package (which increases peak power by 19 horsepower), the Executive package and the Driver Assistance Plus package. If you're in the market for a high-performance luxury sport sedan, the 2018 BMW M3 will undoubtedly make the cut. Edmunds can help you find the M3 you're looking for.

Used 2018 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2018 BMW M3 ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW M3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 M3 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 M3.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 BMW M3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 M3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

