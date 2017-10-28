Used 2018 BMW M3
Which M3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Agile handling without a penalizing ride quality
- Upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults
- Powerful brakes
Scorecard
|Overall
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M3.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- transmission
- interior
- technology
- acceleration
- road noise
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
Excellent 4 doors sedan great acceleration & handling, ride is comfort.
Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.
I smile every time I drive the M 3 to work, and I smile more driving home from work. I ordered a manual transmission, an upscale leather interior, and the competition package (which gives the car over 440 horsepower and phenomenal acceleration), so I had to wait 4 months for it to be built and shipped, and the wait was worth it.
I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the M3 models:
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the car while you're backing up.
- Park Distance Control
- Gives you an audible warning that helps you know the distance between your car and objects around you.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
BMW M3 vs. the competition
BMW M3 vs. Audi S4
Given its greater performance and more hard-core nature, the BMW M3 aligns better with Audi's high-performance RS models. However, if you don't need that much performance and want something a bit less frenetic, the Audi S4 is probably worth a look. It's cheaper, too. Edmunds gave the S4 an overall rating of 4.5 stars.
BMW M3 vs. Audi S5
The Audi S5 Sportback is essentially a sleek-looking fastback version of the S4 with more cargo space. The S4 already has a slight cargo advantage over the BMW M3, but the S5's advantage is even greater. However, with more space comes more weight, which extends the M3's performance lead, making it still the better choice if you value speed and handling and have no need for all-wheel drive.
BMW M3 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The M3 lost some of its aural soul when BMW opted to use a turbocharged six-cylinder to keep pace in the horsepower arms race. Unfortunately for BMW, Mercedes-Benz has figured out how to make turbocharged engines sound fantastic while producing incredible power. The lone reason for picking an M3 over the AMG C63 could be the six-speed manual gearbox, which Mercedes hasn't offered in ages. Edmunds gave the AMG C63 S a strong overall rating of four stars.
FAQs
Is the BMW M3 a good car?
BMW has a reputation for making cars that are fantastic to drive, and the M3 is often a perennial benchmark in its class. Aside from the ample thrust on tap from its turbocharged engine, the M3 delivers agile handling without a penalizing ride quality, and it has a comfortable, upscale cabin to boot. It's a car you can enjoy every day instead of just on the weekends. With all that power and speed, you also want to be confident in your stopping ability, and the M3's brakes are also among its strong points. The one area we find fault is the M3's steering. Tuning electric steering has become somewhat of a dark art, and one BMW has yet to master. Furthermore, for those who care about bragging rights, the M3 is not the quickest in class, and some might also find other sport sedans sound better, too.
Does the BMW M3 have good MPG?
According to the EPA, the M3 with the six-speed manual gearbox achieves 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway). Conventional thinking would have it that the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission gets better fuel economy, but it doesn't. It clocks in at an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined but gets 1 less mpg on the highway (17 city/24 highway). This is comparable to the rest of the segment, though some competitors have more powerful engines and achieve similar efficiency.
Does the BMW M3 have good resale value?
If you're ready to buy, you're probably wondering about the BMW M3's resale value. How much will a 2018 BMW M3 be worth in two or five years — or whenever you decide to sell? Check out the Edmunds True Cost to Own (TCO) calculator. It includes projected annual depreciation over the first five years of ownership based on Edmunds' robust market transaction data.
The least-expensive 2018 BMW M3 is the 2018 BMW M3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,500.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $66,500
What are the different models of BMW M3?
More about the 2018 BMW M3
For BMW aficionados, the M3 is an iconic high-performance sedan. With aggressive acceleration and exceptional handling, the 2018 BMW M3 holds its ground as one of the best luxury sport sedans you can buy. Even after 30 years on the market, the M3 still has the grace and comfort to make it an attractive pick in its class.
The 2018 BMW M3 is a four-door, five-passenger sedan based on the BMW 3 Series. The M3 houses a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine with an output of 425 horsepower. Transmission options for the M3 consist of a standard six-speed manual with automated rev-matching or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. According to BMW, the automatic transmission will need only 3.9 seconds to get you from zero to 60 mph, and the manual six-speed will get you there in 4.1 seconds.
With its high-performance charisma, the 2018 BMW M3 extends its charm to the interior as well. The refined cabin design mimics that of the 3 Series with the addition of some M-centric embellishments, including a carbon-fiber-trimmed dash and center console and leather upholstery with cloth accents. Standard technology features include BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Whether you're preparing for a road trip or an afternoon at the track, the front seats are supportive and comfortable. You shouldn't receive any complaints from your rear passengers either since rear headroom and legroom can accommodate two average-size adults.
The 2018 BMW M3 is offered in only one trim level but has a plethora of standard features. There are also optional packages, including the Competition package (which increases peak power by 19 horsepower), the Executive package and the Driver Assistance Plus package.
If you're in the market for a high-performance luxury sport sedan, the 2018 BMW M3 will undoubtedly make the cut. Edmunds can help you find the M3 you're looking for.
Used 2018 BMW M3 Overview
The Used 2018 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2018 BMW M3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW M3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 M3 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 M3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 BMW M3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 M3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
