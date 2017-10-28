  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW M3

2018 BMW M3 Sedan Profile
2018 BMW M3 Sedan Exterior
2018 BMW M3 Sedan Exterior
2018 BMW M3 Sedan Exterior
2018 BMW M3 Sedan Exterior
Used 2018 BMW M3

MSRP$66,500
Which M3 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 BMW M3 comes in one trim level and offers just a few options. As such, your biggest choice is between the standard six-speed manual transmission or the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The M3's faster with the latter but more engaging with the former. The Competition package gives the M3 sharper handling and a more entertaining experience — not to mention some of the coolest-looking wheels currently on a new vehicle — so that's a worthy option. The M Driver's package is also worth it, just for the day of high-performance driver training.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Agile handling without a penalizing ride quality
  • Upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults
  • Powerful brakes

Overall rating

It's a common problem: You have to transport your family, but you still want to go fast and have fun. What's a driving enthusiast to do? Try the 2018 BMW M3. This performance variant of the brand's 3 Series merges practicality and performance into one highly enjoyable sport sedan.

The transformation from luxury-oriented 3 Series to really fast luxury-oriented M3 includes a vastly more powerful six-cylinder engine, bigger wheels, stickier tires, stronger brakes and firmer suspension tuning. The exterior changes are more subtle. Aficionados will recognize it immediately, but most might not notice the quad exhaust tips, domed hood, wider fenders and carbon-fiber roof.

What we really love about the M3, though, is that it retains its civility in spite of the performance upgrades. The ride quality remains comfortable thanks to adaptive dampers, the seats are supportive yet comfortable enough for long road trips, and the back seat and trunk are spacious. While there are higher-performing competitors, and more luxurious ones, few blend both traits with the fluidity of the 2018 BMW M3.

BMW M3 models

The BMW M3 is a four-door, five-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 3 Series. Its sedan layout gives it practicality for daily use, while its sporting hardware upgrades make it more exciting to drive. The few options packages available can increase performance further and add more comfort features.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine (425 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque) that sends its power to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Standard equipment highlights include adaptive suspension dampers, LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, power and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, BMW iDrive infotainment interface (with a 8.8-inch display screen), a navigation system and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The Competition package sharpens the M3's responses by boosting engine output to 444 hp and further tuning the suspension and differential. It also includes lightweight 20-inch forged wheels.

The Driving Assistance package is where you'll find advanced safety features. This package includes lane departure warning, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection) and low-speed automatic emergency braking. It also adds a feature that displays the posted speed limit in the gauge cluster.

The Executive package adds more convenience-based extras such as adaptive headlights with auto high beams, heating for the steering wheel and rear seats, a head-up display, side- and top-view parking cameras, and an automated parking system.

Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brake rotors, a nonadaptive suspension, a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, wireless device charging and Apple CarPlay phone integration. Owners seeking more thrill should consider the M Driver's package, which is essentially one day of high-performance driving education.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW M4 (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: The M4 is the coupe variant of the M3. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW M3, however.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall

Driving

The M3 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly. There's little reason to crave more performance, though the steering doesn't communicate much road feel to the driver. Still, this car does an impressive number of things very well.

Acceleration

The turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder feels eager, alert and powerful. Sharp at low revs, has a strong midrange and is willing to rev with great throttle response at any speed. In Edmunds testing, an M4 with a manual transmission hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 116 mph.

Braking

The M3's brake pedal is firm. The powerful (optional) carbon-ceramic brakes on our test car have excellent modulation and great stopping power. There are some groans at low speeds, but that's expected. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph to zero, the M4 took just 106 feet, an excellent result.

Steering

Steering on the M3 is well-weighted and precise, but it's lacking the feel we expect from cars in this class. That lack of feel becomes even more pronounced when you get closer to the car's elevated handling limits, but in-town steering should be sufficient for most drivers.

Handling

No surprises here: The M3 has lots of grip and excellent agility. The car's immense handling capabilities inspire lots of confidence while you're driving fast. This is especially rewarding for drivers who are attentive in managing weight transfer.

Drivability

This car is a great example of cohesive integration of the primary driving controls. The manual gearbox in our test car had slick, bright and fast shifts. Drive this car every day and you'll be able to tell that its nuances were fussed over.

Comfort

Everyday use is no problem for this car. It's properly sporting but totally user-friendly. The ride is supple enough for your commute, and noise will never wear you down. Its seats in particular stand out for their ability to do it all.

Seat comfort

Front-seat comfort is outstanding no matter whether you are exploring a mountain road or just cruising. The combination of leather and cloth is unusual but effective.

Ride comfort

This is a firm-riding car, no doubt, but there's a suppleness to the dampers that rounds off the edges. Nobody will mistake its ride quality for that of a Bentley, but for a sporting vehicle it is quite good.

Noise & vibration

Some road noise is evident from the low-profile tires on optional 20-inch wheels, but there is very little engine noise at a cruise. Prod the throttle and the engine perks up nicely. The resulting sound isn't soul-stirring, though.

Interior

The M3 has a practical driving position with good outward visibility. The controls, though numerous, are arranged in a way that makes sense. The interior is large and easy to live with on a daily basis.

Ease of use

Logical and well-laid-out cabin controls make the M3's interior easy to use. The iDrive screen is large, bright and crisp, as are the simple gauges. Climate controls consist of temperature knobs and buttons for the rest. Limited brightwork prevents distracting reflections.

Roominess

This is a larger car than you might guess. The ample width provides plenty of shoulder and elbow room in front. Without the sunroof, headroom is no problem for 6-footers. The same goes for the back seats, which comfortably support passengers of all sizes.

Visibility

3.5
Forward and side visibility is good, thanks to the relatively upright seating position and tall windows. As with most modern cars, there are large blind spots at the rear roof pillars, and the deck is on the high side.

Quality

Excellent fit-and-finish defines the M3's cabin. Cabin controls and features move smoothly and with precision. Materials are rich and appear to have been chosen to minimize distraction. The use of mixed materials on the seats is unusual but very effective.

Technology

BMW's latest iDrive entertainment system is powerful and relatively easy to learn and operate. Apple CarPlay is available wirelessly, but only as an option. The system also understands voice controls with remarkable ease and quickness.
Used 2018 BMW M3 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M3.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • transmission
  • interior
  • technology
  • acceleration
  • road noise
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2018 F80 M3 6MT
Zamboni,
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

Excellent 4 doors sedan great acceleration & handling, ride is comfort.

5 out of 5 stars, Blowing by expectations at high speed
Scott A,
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.

5 out of 5 stars, Best vehicle I have ever owned ... seriously!
Finally Bought It,
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I smile every time I drive the M 3 to work, and I smile more driving home from work. I ordered a manual transmission, an upscale leather interior, and the competition package (which gives the car over 440 horsepower and phenomenal acceleration), so I had to wait 4 months for it to be built and shipped, and the wait was worth it.

5 out of 5 stars, Love everything about it
John,
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the M3 models:

Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the car while you're backing up.
Park Distance Control
Gives you an audible warning that helps you know the distance between your car and objects around you.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Alerts you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.

BMW M3 vs. the competition

BMW M3 vs. Audi S4

Given its greater performance and more hard-core nature, the BMW M3 aligns better with Audi's high-performance RS models. However, if you don't need that much performance and want something a bit less frenetic, the Audi S4 is probably worth a look. It's cheaper, too. Edmunds gave the S4 an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

Compare BMW M3 & Audi S4 features

BMW M3 vs. Audi S5

The Audi S5 Sportback is essentially a sleek-looking fastback version of the S4 with more cargo space. The S4 already has a slight cargo advantage over the BMW M3, but the S5's advantage is even greater. However, with more space comes more weight, which extends the M3's performance lead, making it still the better choice if you value speed and handling and have no need for all-wheel drive.

Compare BMW M3 & Audi S5 features

BMW M3 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The M3 lost some of its aural soul when BMW opted to use a turbocharged six-cylinder to keep pace in the horsepower arms race. Unfortunately for BMW, Mercedes-Benz has figured out how to make turbocharged engines sound fantastic while producing incredible power. The lone reason for picking an M3 over the AMG C63 could be the six-speed manual gearbox, which Mercedes hasn't offered in ages. Edmunds gave the AMG C63 S a strong overall rating of four stars.

Compare BMW M3 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features
FAQs

Is the BMW M3 a good car?

BMW has a reputation for making cars that are fantastic to drive, and the M3 is often a perennial benchmark in its class. Aside from the ample thrust on tap from its turbocharged engine, the M3 delivers agile handling without a penalizing ride quality, and it has a comfortable, upscale cabin to boot. It's a car you can enjoy every day instead of just on the weekends. With all that power and speed, you also want to be confident in your stopping ability, and the M3's brakes are also among its strong points. The one area we find fault is the M3's steering. Tuning electric steering has become somewhat of a dark art, and one BMW has yet to master. Furthermore, for those who care about bragging rights, the M3 is not the quickest in class, and some might also find other sport sedans sound better, too.

Does the BMW M3 have good MPG?

According to the EPA, the M3 with the six-speed manual gearbox achieves 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway). Conventional thinking would have it that the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission gets better fuel economy, but it doesn't. It clocks in at an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined but gets 1 less mpg on the highway (17 city/24 highway). This is comparable to the rest of the segment, though some competitors have more powerful engines and achieve similar efficiency.

Does the BMW M3 have good resale value?

If you're ready to buy, you're probably wondering about the BMW M3's resale value. How much will a 2018 BMW M3 be worth in two or five years — or whenever you decide to sell? Check out the Edmunds True Cost to Own (TCO) calculator. It includes projected annual depreciation over the first five years of ownership based on Edmunds' robust market transaction data.

More about the 2018 BMW M3

For BMW aficionados, the M3 is an iconic high-performance sedan. With aggressive acceleration and exceptional handling, the 2018 BMW M3 holds its ground as one of the best luxury sport sedans you can buy. Even after 30 years on the market, the M3 still has the grace and comfort to make it an attractive pick in its class.

The 2018 BMW M3 is a four-door, five-passenger sedan based on the BMW 3 Series. The M3 houses a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine with an output of 425 horsepower. Transmission options for the M3 consist of a standard six-speed manual with automated rev-matching or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. According to BMW, the automatic transmission will need only 3.9 seconds to get you from zero to 60 mph, and the manual six-speed will get you there in 4.1 seconds.

With its high-performance charisma, the 2018 BMW M3 extends its charm to the interior as well. The refined cabin design mimics that of the 3 Series with the addition of some M-centric embellishments, including a carbon-fiber-trimmed dash and center console and leather upholstery with cloth accents. Standard technology features include BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Whether you're preparing for a road trip or an afternoon at the track, the front seats are supportive and comfortable. You shouldn't receive any complaints from your rear passengers either since rear headroom and legroom can accommodate two average-size adults.

The 2018 BMW M3 is offered in only one trim level but has a plethora of standard features. There are also optional packages, including the Competition package (which increases peak power by 19 horsepower), the Executive package and the Driver Assistance Plus package.

If you're in the market for a high-performance luxury sport sedan, the 2018 BMW M3 will undoubtedly make the cut. Edmunds can help you find the M3 you're looking for.

Used 2018 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2018 BMW M3?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW M3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 M3 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 M3.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 BMW M3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 M3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

