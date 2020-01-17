  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CT5
Consumer Rating
(5)

2020 Cadillac CT5

Type:

What’s new

  • New midsize luxury sedan similar in size to the BMW 5 Series
  • A replacement for the outgoing ATS and CTS sedans
  • Available Super Cruise active driver assist system
  • 2020 is the first year for the CT5

Pros & Cons

  • Comes stocked with Cadillac's latest technology and safety features
  • Steering and handling should be precise
  • CT5-V version doesn't offer a whole lot of extra power
MSRP Starting at
$36,895
Compare dealer price quotes
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Cadillac CT5 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Cadillac CT5 Review

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 has a tough assignment. Not only does it need to replace two cornerstones of Cadillac's sedan lineup — the now-discontinued ATS and CTS sedans — but it needs to offer a compelling alternative to midsize luxury sedans such as the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6.

To that end, the CT5 will offer two engines, three trim levels and more room than the outgoing CTS. The interior appears substantially better than the ATS and CTS cabins. The CT5 also comes with all the business you'd expect of a midsize luxury sedan: heated, ventilated and massaging front seats; a 10-inch infotainment display; optional leather upgrades; and optional all-wheel drive for wet-weather climates.

We haven't driven the CT5 yet but expect it to maintain Cadillac's modern character of crisp-handling sedans with precise steering. Driver-selectable modes will optimize steering, transmission, and even brake calibration at the touch of a button. The Sport trim will even come with high-performance Brembo brakes. A future CT5-V high-performance variant will ramp up the performance numbers, although not to the degree of the outgoing 640-horsepower CTS-V.

Another of the CT5's likely advantages is Cadillac's Super Cruise auto-drive system. Super Cruise uses GPS and high-resolution map data to self-steer the car on designated highways, which should be a boon for stressed commuters. Super Cruise, however, isn't likely to appear until the 2020 calendar year.

Whether the CT5 can carve out its niche next to its German rivals remains to be seen, but it looks to be a solid choice if you're looking for a strong combination of luxury, performance and technology.

Which CT5 does Edmunds recommend?

Since there's not a big gap between the Luxury and the Premium Luxury trims, we're tempted to recommend the base trim, which saves a few thousand dollars. But we still say go with Premium Luxury for the additional driver aids and wireless device charging, then add one of the option packages to taste.

Cadillac CT5 models

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 comes in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (237 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque) is the standard engine available at launch. It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Cadillac says an optional 3.0-liter turbo V6 (335 hp, 400 lb-ft) for Premium Luxury and Sport trims will be available later in the model year. The forthcoming CT5-V will have an upgraded version of this engine that makes an estimated 355 hp.

For a base trim, the Luxury comes well-equipped with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, and a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Tech features include a 10-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Near-field Bluetooth device pairing is a nice touch at this level, too. (Just place your phone in the immediate area of a sensor to pair it.)

Standard driver assist features include automatic emergency braking and Teen Driver, which allows you to limit certain functions and features when a young driver is behind the wheel.

There's not a big difference between Luxury and Premium Luxury trims since the latter mostly adds a couple of extra driver aids and wireless device charging. More important, the Premium Luxury opens up access to an array of options unavailable to the Luxury trim. These include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a head-up display and a premium audio system.

The Sport trim is similarly equipped to the Premium Luxury. Notable exceptions include high-performance Brembo brakes, a spoiler, magnesium paddle shifters, and the optional Platinum package, which adds just about every option available for the CT5.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac CT5.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • sound system
  • engine
  • value
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • electrical system
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car
Marlou,
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

This is one great Caddy. Technology is great. Has a lot of “get up and go”. Especially like the heated massaging seats, park assist and heads up display. This Sport Edition is sleek and very attractive. A little pricey but I think I’m worth it !

5 out of 5 stars, Very nice car
Steve E,
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

Great Cadillac for the price. Many people are switching to SUV's. It felt too tall for me. The Cadillac CT5 was a perfect choice. I previously owned the DTS. Lance Ross at Hennesy Cadillac in Atlanta was fantastic.

5 out of 5 stars, My CT 5 Sport Review
CT5 Sport Man,
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I recently purchased a CT5 Sport, with most of the bells and whistles. I've owned Caddies for most of my adult life. from the CTS to the ELR. And this caddie is spot on, its very comfortable, stunning looks, great technology, and a so so engine. The engine is alittle loud for my tastes, but I am coming from a ELR which is electric, and produces very little noise. But to me it seems like its alittle loud when you mash on it. I love the car hotspot, and how quickly it connects to my phone and switching from Pandora, and I heart radio is seamless, and actually feels like your just turning a radio station. There is a lot of redundancy when it comes to control knobs, no less than 3 ways to control the volume. Wish the dash was more digital, but its pretty sweet, and has all the necessary things most cars do. I LOVE the heads-up- display, that is excellently laid out and has a plethora of info you can project to the HUD. And the graphics are really well laid out. The Nav is connected, so it does show traffic, and reroutes like waze or google maps would do. the screen is very nice at 10 inches and provides a ton of information. I also love the Near Field Communication (NFC) on the dash, that if you tap your phone it automatically connects you to the stereo. I find myself not using Android auto, as once you set your presets, on the radio it will seamlessly go from XM, FM radio, Pandora, and IHeart presets. So android auto is not really that useful. I would like to change Pandora, so that play lists are shown. In order to see my playlists I have to use android auto. I love the grill, as it looks really aggressive, and shows to me that is a sport model. Overal I think its a great buy, and should give me years of fun.

5 out of 5 stars, Exceptional! You Did It Again Cadillac!
Ms. Catherine Lee,
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

Let me just preface that even though I am a female. I am very particular about my vehicles and I always purchase my vehicles and they last a very long time. The Cadillac CT-5 far surpassed my expectations with all the bells and whistles included. When driving the vehicle it feels like you are driving on clouds with no noise and an acceleration power that will put any sports car to shame! The interior is very roomy and the seats hug your frame to give you a very comfortable feeling for both long and short distances. One of my favorite features is the standard sunroof in all the CT5's However, it is by far just a standard sunroof as it gives you so much natural light in whatever position that you place it in. I just bought my first Cadillac a couple of years ago and this will be my second. I will never own another vehicle other than Cadillac. It has by far been the Best, Classiest, Performance Driven and reliable vehicle that definitely gives you all your monies worth, without feeling like you have overpaid. Lastly, I have friends that have purchased other comparable sports cars that are constantly complaining about them being in for service or breaking down frequently. I have never had or have long hours, days and weeks where my car has had to be in for service and when I do take my vehicle in for regular maintenance, the staff are always so thorough and friendly at both Crestview Cadillac in Rochester Hills and Suburban Cadillac in Troy, Michigan. Thank you! You Did It Again Cadillac, Another Win for the Team! Ms. Catherine Lee

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$40,695
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$36,895
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$41,695
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
V 4dr Sedan features & specs
V 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$47,695
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Cadillac CT5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CT5 safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as unintentional lane departure.
Teen Driver
Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
Rear Camera Mirror
Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.5%

Cadillac CT5 vs. the competition

Cadillac CT5 vs. BMW 5 Series

Once a benchmark of midsize luxury sedan performance, the 5 Series has prioritized comfort and ride quality over handling and finesse over its last two generations. And while the results are commendable — we drove one for a year and rarely had a harsh word for it — the reality is that the 5 Series isn't a sport sedan. Like the ATS before it, the CT5 may be able to revive some of that old BMW handling and dynamic spirit. Sport-minded drivers, take note.

Compare Cadillac CT5 & BMW 5 Series features

Cadillac CT5 vs. Audi A6

While BMW, Mercedes and Audi all vie for the top spot among midsize luxury sedans, the Audi has carved out a cool, modern niche of its own. Today's A6 is handsome, sleek, and loaded with cutting-edge infotainment tech. But Cadillac is no slouch in design, and we expect the CT5 to hang with the A6 on both style and technology. The main difference will likely be in price, with a loaded CT5 undercutting a no-frills A6 by several thousand dollars.

Compare Cadillac CT5 & Audi A6 features

Cadillac CT5 vs. Lexus GS 300

The Europeans get all the luxury love, but Lexus knows a thing or two about maximizing comfort. And while the GS 300 can be fun in the curves, its traditional strengths have been ample — quiet power, a soft ride and cabin serenity. The CT5 should be a good match on the latter, but our experience with Cadillac's ride quality has been mixed. On the flip side, the CT5 promises more thrills and fun on tight, winding roads.

Compare Cadillac CT5 & Lexus GS 300 features

Related CT5 Articles

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V Is a Tamer V

Where'd the Rest of the Horsepower Go?

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorMay 30th, 2019

With the CTS-V taking a bow this year, the only hot sedan remaining in Cadillac's lineup would be the CT6-V. But Cadillac has unveiled new performance variants of its upcoming sedans, including the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V.

The CT5 looks to address a number of the CTS' shortcomings, making it an all-around more appealing vehicle. Notably, rear legroom has increased, materials quality seems to have improved, and the capacitive touch buttons have been tossed in the dumpster where they belong and replaced with a much friendlier-looking interface.

So far, so good, but the CT5 was missing a V performance variant. Some faithful souls held out hope that it might receive Cadillac's newly developed and romantically named Blackwing V8 and match or exceed the insane 640 horsepower of the CTS-V.

It turns out that is not the case.

Apex or Nadir?

Under the hood, the CT5-V is down two cylinders and more than 300 horsepower from its predecessor, sporting a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that Cadillac estimates will make 355 hp. That's a much more accessible number than the 640 hp the CTS-V made, but some V fans are sure to be disappointed, and the drop in power takes the V branding down several notches in terms of raw performance, closer to where V-Sport models used to compete.

The CT5-V's V6 engine is coupled to General Motors' 10-speed automatic transmission, a sharp unit that we like in other performance applications. Power is sent to the rear wheels, although all-wheel drive is available as an option. Also standard are Brembo brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels and Cadillac's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension.

All of the parts suggest that the CT5-V will be fun to drive. Cadillac has proven it can make engaging and entertaining sporty sedans — in recent years that's been a consistent strength. But will an engaging driving experience be enough to tempt buyers the brand has trained to expect supercar-challenging power?

Pricing and Release Date

Perhaps if the more accessible power number equates to a more accessible price tag, we can call the whole thing a draw, but Cadillac won't release official pricing until closer to the car's early 2020 on-sale date. Stay tuned for Edmunds for updates on the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and CT5-V.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Guns for Sedan Glory

Will It Have What It Takes to Take On the Best From Europe and Japan?

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerApril 16th, 2019

Is one sedan better than two? Cadillac is hoping the answer is "yes!" Its new 2020 CT5 sedan serves as a replacement and upgrade for the Cadillac's outgoing ATS and CTS sedans. A harder question to answer might be: "Should you consider this alongside an Audi A6 or a BMW 5 Series?"

New Features, Including Cadillac's Super Cruise

Sized similarly to the current BMW 5 Series sedan, the CT5 will be available with two powertrains and three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque will be standard, while an optional turbocharged V6 provides 335 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Both engines will come with a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive will be optional.

Most of the CT5's technology features are similar to those currently available on the larger CT6. That includes front collision mitigation, a camera-based rearview mirror display, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert. But the best technology transfer from the CT6 to the CT5 is Cadillac's auto-drive system, Super Cruise, which uses GPS and high-resolution map data to self-steer the car on designated highways. When driving on a pre-scanned highway, Super Cruise allows for near-indefinite hands-free driving, so long as the driver is paying attention to the road. We've tested this system before and found it to work well.

Upscale Interior With Lots of Legroom

On the inside, the CT5's interior is a clear progression from those found in the CTS and ATS models. It features broad expanses of material with a more traditional layout of buttons. A rotary knob, like the one in the CT6, is used to control the features found on its 10-inch high-definition touchscreen. Higher trim models will get an 8-inch display in the dash. Rear legroom is listed at 37.9 inches, which is 2.5 inches more than what the 2019 CTS has.

You'll want to be on the lookout for the CT5's optional Platinum package. This option, which is only available on the Premium Luxury and Sport trims, includes upgraded leather seating surfaces, 18-way power front seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging), and unique materials and piping throughout the interior, including magnesium shift paddles and carbon trim.

Driving Enjoyment Should Be Included

While Cadillacs of old were soft highway cruisers, the CT5 will be similar to the brand's more recent sedans. That means we can expect crisp handling and precise steering. The driver will be able to alter electric power steering, transmission and even brake calibration through modes selected at the touch of a button. It will also change torque distribution between the front and rear axles if equipped with all-wheel drive. Top-trim Sport models will even come with Brembo brakes.

Cadillac CT5's Pricing and Release Date

So far, we like what we see. The 2020 Cadillac CT5's size and power specs are appealing, and Super Cruise will be an interesting competitive advantage. But, of course, we won't know for sure how the CT5 stacks up until we get one in for testing.

Pricing information wasn't available as of publication, but we expect the CT5 to start in the upper $30,000s and top out in the mid-$50,000s. We also expect the CT5 to hit dealers in the fall of 2019. Check back with Edmunds as more information becomes available.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Might Be the Happy Ending to Cadillac's Ross-and-Rachel Relationship with Sedans

Will They Make It Stick?

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorMarch 21st, 2019

Cadillac's on-again, off-again relationship with the car is on again thanks to the 2020 Cadillac CT5. For a while, Cadillac was fully invested, like season two Ross and Rachel — embracing their blossoming relationship and growing their range of sedan offerings. But Cadillac recently went full season three and decided it and sedans were on a break, announcing the end of first the ATS, then the CTS, XTS and CT6.

At the upcoming New York Auto Show in April, Cadillac will reveal its replacement for the CTS midsize sedan, the CT5. But will the CT5 be the false promise of season four Ross and Rachel, or will Cadillac and the sedan skip right to a happily ever after?

A CTS by Any Other Name

We don't have all the details about the 2020 CT5, but we know the basics. The exterior and interior are both totally refreshed, and there's very little visually to tie the cars together, beyond the general profile. Under its skin, the CT5 will continue to be built on GM's Alpha platform, which also underpins the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac ATS. We've never had complaints about how cars built on this platform drive (unusually well) although we have had complaints about how they ride (choppily).

As with the CTS, the base engine in the CT5 will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. But we don't have confirmation whether it will carry over the old 268-horsepower unit from the CTS or adopt the newer 2.0-liter found in the XT4. That engine only makes about 240 horsepower in its current application. A twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, like the one found in the CT6 where it makes 404 hp, will be available as an optional upgrade. There's no word on whether the six-cylinder will be retuned for duty in the smaller CT5.

The CT5 will also switch to a 10-speed automatic. And having driven GM's quick-witted 10-speed in other cars, we're all in favor of that change.

The One With the Reveal

Cadillac says it'll be standing by the sedan, and it's true that sedan sales continue to be strong in foreign markets. Still, with Chevrolet following Ford in abandoning sedans in favor of crossovers and SUVs, we have to wonder how strong GM's commitment to keeping sedans in the U.S. market will be going forward.

We'll get the full story on the CT5 in mid-April when it officially debuts at the New York Auto Show, but we might still have to wait a bit longer for official pricing and availability. So if you don't happen to live in New York — like the friends from "Friends" (my metaphor totally works) — stay tuned to Edmunds for more information on the 2020 Cadillac CT5.

FAQ

Is the Cadillac CT5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CT5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac CT5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CT5 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CT5 has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac CT5. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT5:

  • New midsize luxury sedan similar in size to the BMW 5 Series
  • A replacement for the outgoing ATS and CTS sedans
  • Available Super Cruise active driver assist system
  • 2020 is the first year for the CT5
Learn more

Is the Cadillac CT5 reliable?

To determine whether the Cadillac CT5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CT5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CT5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Cadillac CT5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Cadillac CT5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CT5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT5?

The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT5 is the 2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,895.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $40,695
  • Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,895
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $41,695
  • V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $47,695
Learn more

What are the different models of Cadillac CT5?

If you're interested in the Cadillac CT5, the next question is, which CT5 model is right for you? CT5 variants include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of CT5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Cadillac CT5

2020 Cadillac CT5 Overview

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 is offered in the following submodels: CT5 Sedan, CT5 V. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT5?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CT5 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Cadillac CT5?

Which 2020 Cadillac CT5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Cadillac CT5 for sale near. There are currently 146 new 2020 CT5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,890 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Cadillac CT5.

Can't find a new 2020 Cadillac CT5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Cadillac CT5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,382.

Find a new Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,049.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Cadillac CT5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials

Related 2020 Cadillac CT5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles