2020 Cadillac CT5
What’s new
- New midsize luxury sedan similar in size to the BMW 5 Series
- A replacement for the outgoing ATS and CTS sedans
- Available Super Cruise active driver assist system
- 2020 is the first year for the CT5
Pros & Cons
- Comes stocked with Cadillac's latest technology and safety features
- Steering and handling should be precise
- CT5-V version doesn't offer a whole lot of extra power
2020 Cadillac CT5 Review
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 has a tough assignment. Not only does it need to replace two cornerstones of Cadillac's sedan lineup — the now-discontinued ATS and CTS sedans — but it needs to offer a compelling alternative to midsize luxury sedans such as the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6.
To that end, the CT5 will offer two engines, three trim levels and more room than the outgoing CTS. The interior appears substantially better than the ATS and CTS cabins. The CT5 also comes with all the business you'd expect of a midsize luxury sedan: heated, ventilated and massaging front seats; a 10-inch infotainment display; optional leather upgrades; and optional all-wheel drive for wet-weather climates.
We haven't driven the CT5 yet but expect it to maintain Cadillac's modern character of crisp-handling sedans with precise steering. Driver-selectable modes will optimize steering, transmission, and even brake calibration at the touch of a button. The Sport trim will even come with high-performance Brembo brakes. A future CT5-V high-performance variant will ramp up the performance numbers, although not to the degree of the outgoing 640-horsepower CTS-V.
Another of the CT5's likely advantages is Cadillac's Super Cruise auto-drive system. Super Cruise uses GPS and high-resolution map data to self-steer the car on designated highways, which should be a boon for stressed commuters. Super Cruise, however, isn't likely to appear until the 2020 calendar year.
Whether the CT5 can carve out its niche next to its German rivals remains to be seen, but it looks to be a solid choice if you're looking for a strong combination of luxury, performance and technology.
Which CT5 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac CT5 models
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 comes in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (237 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque) is the standard engine available at launch. It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Cadillac says an optional 3.0-liter turbo V6 (335 hp, 400 lb-ft) for Premium Luxury and Sport trims will be available later in the model year. The forthcoming CT5-V will have an upgraded version of this engine that makes an estimated 355 hp.
For a base trim, the Luxury comes well-equipped with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, and a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Tech features include a 10-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Near-field Bluetooth device pairing is a nice touch at this level, too. (Just place your phone in the immediate area of a sensor to pair it.)
Standard driver assist features include automatic emergency braking and Teen Driver, which allows you to limit certain functions and features when a young driver is behind the wheel.
There's not a big difference between Luxury and Premium Luxury trims since the latter mostly adds a couple of extra driver aids and wireless device charging. More important, the Premium Luxury opens up access to an array of options unavailable to the Luxury trim. These include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a head-up display and a premium audio system.
The Sport trim is similarly equipped to the Premium Luxury. Notable exceptions include high-performance Brembo brakes, a spoiler, magnesium paddle shifters, and the optional Platinum package, which adds just about every option available for the CT5.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac CT5.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- technology
- infotainment system
- interior
- sound system
- engine
- value
- comfort
- handling & steering
- electrical system
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is one great Caddy. Technology is great. Has a lot of “get up and go”. Especially like the heated massaging seats, park assist and heads up display. This Sport Edition is sleek and very attractive. A little pricey but I think I’m worth it !
Great Cadillac for the price. Many people are switching to SUV's. It felt too tall for me. The Cadillac CT5 was a perfect choice. I previously owned the DTS. Lance Ross at Hennesy Cadillac in Atlanta was fantastic.
I recently purchased a CT5 Sport, with most of the bells and whistles. I've owned Caddies for most of my adult life. from the CTS to the ELR. And this caddie is spot on, its very comfortable, stunning looks, great technology, and a so so engine. The engine is alittle loud for my tastes, but I am coming from a ELR which is electric, and produces very little noise. But to me it seems like its alittle loud when you mash on it. I love the car hotspot, and how quickly it connects to my phone and switching from Pandora, and I heart radio is seamless, and actually feels like your just turning a radio station. There is a lot of redundancy when it comes to control knobs, no less than 3 ways to control the volume. Wish the dash was more digital, but its pretty sweet, and has all the necessary things most cars do. I LOVE the heads-up- display, that is excellently laid out and has a plethora of info you can project to the HUD. And the graphics are really well laid out. The Nav is connected, so it does show traffic, and reroutes like waze or google maps would do. the screen is very nice at 10 inches and provides a ton of information. I also love the Near Field Communication (NFC) on the dash, that if you tap your phone it automatically connects you to the stereo. I find myself not using Android auto, as once you set your presets, on the radio it will seamlessly go from XM, FM radio, Pandora, and IHeart presets. So android auto is not really that useful. I would like to change Pandora, so that play lists are shown. In order to see my playlists I have to use android auto. I love the grill, as it looks really aggressive, and shows to me that is a sport model. Overal I think its a great buy, and should give me years of fun.
Let me just preface that even though I am a female. I am very particular about my vehicles and I always purchase my vehicles and they last a very long time. The Cadillac CT-5 far surpassed my expectations with all the bells and whistles included. When driving the vehicle it feels like you are driving on clouds with no noise and an acceleration power that will put any sports car to shame! The interior is very roomy and the seats hug your frame to give you a very comfortable feeling for both long and short distances. One of my favorite features is the standard sunroof in all the CT5's However, it is by far just a standard sunroof as it gives you so much natural light in whatever position that you place it in. I just bought my first Cadillac a couple of years ago and this will be my second. I will never own another vehicle other than Cadillac. It has by far been the Best, Classiest, Performance Driven and reliable vehicle that definitely gives you all your monies worth, without feeling like you have overpaid. Lastly, I have friends that have purchased other comparable sports cars that are constantly complaining about them being in for service or breaking down frequently. I have never had or have long hours, days and weeks where my car has had to be in for service and when I do take my vehicle in for regular maintenance, the staff are always so thorough and friendly at both Crestview Cadillac in Rochester Hills and Suburban Cadillac in Troy, Michigan. Thank you! You Did It Again Cadillac, Another Win for the Team! Ms. Catherine Lee
Sponsored cars related to the CT5
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$40,695
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$36,895
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$41,695
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|V 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$47,695
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CT5 safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as unintentional lane departure.
- Teen Driver
- Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
Cadillac CT5 vs. the competition
Cadillac CT5 vs. BMW 5 Series
Once a benchmark of midsize luxury sedan performance, the 5 Series has prioritized comfort and ride quality over handling and finesse over its last two generations. And while the results are commendable — we drove one for a year and rarely had a harsh word for it — the reality is that the 5 Series isn't a sport sedan. Like the ATS before it, the CT5 may be able to revive some of that old BMW handling and dynamic spirit. Sport-minded drivers, take note.
Cadillac CT5 vs. Audi A6
While BMW, Mercedes and Audi all vie for the top spot among midsize luxury sedans, the Audi has carved out a cool, modern niche of its own. Today's A6 is handsome, sleek, and loaded with cutting-edge infotainment tech. But Cadillac is no slouch in design, and we expect the CT5 to hang with the A6 on both style and technology. The main difference will likely be in price, with a loaded CT5 undercutting a no-frills A6 by several thousand dollars.
Cadillac CT5 vs. Lexus GS 300
The Europeans get all the luxury love, but Lexus knows a thing or two about maximizing comfort. And while the GS 300 can be fun in the curves, its traditional strengths have been ample — quiet power, a soft ride and cabin serenity. The CT5 should be a good match on the latter, but our experience with Cadillac's ride quality has been mixed. On the flip side, the CT5 promises more thrills and fun on tight, winding roads.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CT5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT5:
- New midsize luxury sedan similar in size to the BMW 5 Series
- A replacement for the outgoing ATS and CTS sedans
- Available Super Cruise active driver assist system
- 2020 is the first year for the CT5
Is the Cadillac CT5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac CT5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT5?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT5 is the 2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,895.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $40,695
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,895
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $41,695
- V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $47,695
What are the different models of Cadillac CT5?
More about the 2020 Cadillac CT5
2020 Cadillac CT5 Overview
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 is offered in the following submodels: CT5 Sedan, CT5 V. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CT5 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Cadillac CT5?
Which 2020 Cadillac CT5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Cadillac CT5 for sale near. There are currently 146 new 2020 CT5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,890 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Cadillac CT5.
Can't find a new 2020 Cadillac CT5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac CT5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,382.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,049.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Cadillac CT5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related 2020 Cadillac CT5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2019 ATS-V
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2019
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 CT4
- 2019 XT4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6