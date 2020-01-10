2020 Audi Q5
What’s new
- New plug-in hybrid engine option
- Revised standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
- All-wheel drive comes standard
- array of technology options
- Limited space for luggage behind rear seats
2020 Audi Q5 Review
In the span of just a decade, the Audi Q5 has gone from an unassuming little crossover SUV to Audi's sales leader. In fact, so successful was the original design that Audi has overhauled the Q5 only once in its lifetime. The newest version, introduced in 2018, has continued the Q5's upward trajectory and remains one of our favorites in a competitive segment.
We like the compact dimensions of the Q5 and the ease with which passengers can get in and out of it, even in tight parking spots. And with its quality materials and clean design, the interior continues to impress us as well. Other advantages include advanced but easy-to-use technology features and smooth road manners.
But other manufacturers are honing their small luxury crossovers. BMW's X3 and Mercedes-Benz's GLC, for example, offer similar levels of refinement yet more cargo space. The Q5 also comes up short on power upgrades — a four-cylinder engine is the only thing offered — though Audi would likely note that you can get the related SQ5 if you want more performance. Overall, the popular Q5 strikes a pleasing and satisfying balance of luxury and comfort.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The best part about the Q5 is its great balance of performance and drivability. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic shifts quickly and smoothly, and it feels well-tuned for the engine. And because of the Q5's relatively compact size, it's easy to squeeze into small parking spots.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Low levels of interior noise add to the comfort. Road noise is muted to barely noticeable levels, and wind noise is essentially absent at highway speeds. The engine is also appropriately quiet, but it doesn't sound that great under hard acceleration.
How’s the interior?8.5
Even though the Q5 isn't a big vehicle, it feels big inside. Headroom and lateral space in front and back are generous, and there's plenty of legroom for adults in the rear seats. Visibility is also quite good. This is one of the few SUVs that doesn't require constant monitoring of the backup camera when you're maneuvering in tight spaces.
How’s the tech?8.0
Most of the Q5's driver aids work well, but the stability control system is unusually sensitive. If the Q5 is driven with vigor, the system will kick in aggressively when cornering by activating the brakes at specific wheels. Most drivers will never corner with this kind of speed, but it could occur in emergency swerves.
How’s the storage?7.0
The door pockets and the center armrest bin are adequately sized for personal items, and a handy narrow slot keeps your phone secure. The cupholders are placed in front of the armrest, which might impede use of the infotainment system.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.5
Which Q5 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi Q5 models
The 2020 Audi Q5 is available in one of three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Moving through the trim levels brings more standard features as well as select option packages.
Powering the standard Q5 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are also standard. There's also a new addition for 2020, the Q5 PHEV, which is a plug-in hybrid version of the Q5. It still has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine but the hybrid components boost power (349 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque) and fuel economy. The PHEV gets an estimated 20 miles of all-electric driving.
The entry-level Premium looks similar to the other trim levels and comes standard with leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration among other features. You also get forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Stepping up to the Premium Plus brings upgrades such as bigger wheels, a panoramic sunroof, more driver safety features and Audi's Virtual Cockpit instrument panel. Want a fully loaded Q5? The Prestige trim throws in even more driver aids, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a premium sound system.
Many of the Prestige's extra features are optional on the Premium Plus. For options, the Black Optic, Warm Weather and Cold Weather packages are the main ones to look out for.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I drove a VW before and this is my first Audi. The interior and ergonomics are a big step up and thoughtfully designed. I drive mainly on the highways and handling is quite responsive for an SUV. I’m very pleased.
Initial thoughts after putting 850 miles on Q5 e. It is quiet, even when the gas engine is on and very smooth. Handling is precise, but the emphasis is more on comfort than sportiness. The interior is beautiful and high quality, as would be expected. The ambient lighting is a very cool feature and you can set it to suit your taste. My limited experience with the driving assistance features is that they work well. Adaptive cruise control is great and the lane keep assist set to early keeps the car centered in the lane without too much ping-ponging. Traffic Jam assist also works well and brings the car to a complete stop. The car has been very efficient and easy to rum errands and quick trips on EV alone. In the warmer weather it easily gets 25 miles on a full charge. I've done a 140 mile trip and got 42 mpg, though I'm sure this will vary depending on conditions and driving style. Best to keep it charged up to minimize gas consumption. There are all sorts of efficiency aids to help you get the most out of every gallon of gas. This car is very quick in Dynamic mode and both the gas engine and electric motor are used. Charging is quick and easy. Best to have a 240 V outlet for charging, which does a full charge in 2 hours. Charging with a 110 V outlet works, but is painfully slow. The sound system is great, which is key in such a quiet car. I admit I look for excuses to go for a ride in this thing. It is very relaxing.
Great SUV and it is fun to drive an a/c works. We had a BMW x3 and the a/c could not keep up with the heat in Arizona. We love it.
There is no passenger lumbar support on the premium or premium plus models. The packages get expensive fast. The Q3 premium plus gives you almost as much room and is affordable if you lose the NAV. We are coming out of 10 years with a Q5 and are very happy in our Q3 which cost less than the Q5 cost 10 years ago!
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$49,950
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$43,300
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,700
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$56,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q5 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Can detect obstacles and pedestrians as well as initiate automatic emergency braking if the driver fails to respond to a series of warnings.
- Side Assist/Pre Sense Rear
- Combines visual and audible warnings when objects enter the Q5's blind spot or cross the vehicle from behind.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Optional airbags can deploy from the side of the rear seats in the event of a side collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q5 vs. the competition
Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3
Like the Q5, the BMW X3 benefits from recent updates and is an excellent all-around SUV that balances practicality with performance. Unlike the Q5, the X3 comes with a choice of engines and a bevy of options for more personalization. The only real knock against the X3 is the lack of Android Auto compatibility (which BMW says is coming) and a somewhat fussy interior when compared to the Q5.
Audi Q5 vs. Audi Q3
While the Audi Q3 might be smaller than the Q5, it's certainly not lacking for features or refinement. Fresh off a comprehensive redesign, the Q3 integrates Audi's newest infotainment technology to great effect and has raised the bar for subcompact luxury SUVs. Because of its smaller size, the Q3 doesn't have the cargo or passenger space of the Q5 so it won't be as accommodating for families.
Audi Q5 vs. Audi Q7
Although the Q7 is the largest SUV from Audi, it's not quite as practical or spacious as many of its competitors. It's almost best to think of the Q7 as a larger Q5 since it combines the smart interior and excellent driving dynamics of the Q5 with added space and a third row of seats. The trade-off is a higher price.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi Q5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi Q5:
- New plug-in hybrid engine option
- Revised standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi Q5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi Q5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi Q5?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi Q5 is the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,300.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,950
- Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $43,300
- Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,700
- Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $56,600
- Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $48,000
- Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $60,350
- Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,900
- Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $51,350
- Prestige 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $55,800
What are the different models of Audi Q5?
More about the 2020 Audi Q5
2020 Audi Q5 Overview
The 2020 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV, Q5 Hybrid. Available styles include Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Prestige 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi Q5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi Q5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q5 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi Q5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi Q5?
2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,251 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,251 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,694.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,300. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,836 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,836 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,464.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,220. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,795 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,795 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,425.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,390. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $4,891 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,891 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,499.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 8.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,860. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,441 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,441 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,419.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,850. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $5,041 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,041 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,809.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi Q5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi Q5 for sale near. There are currently 146 new 2020 Q5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,000 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi Q5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,394 on a used or CPO 2020 Q5 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi Q5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi Q5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,110.
Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,930.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi Q5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
