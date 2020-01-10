2020 Audi Q5 Review

In the span of just a decade, the Audi Q5 has gone from an unassuming little crossover SUV to Audi's sales leader. In fact, so successful was the original design that Audi has overhauled the Q5 only once in its lifetime. The newest version, introduced in 2018, has continued the Q5's upward trajectory and remains one of our favorites in a competitive segment. We like the compact dimensions of the Q5 and the ease with which passengers can get in and out of it, even in tight parking spots. And with its quality materials and clean design, the interior continues to impress us as well. Other advantages include advanced but easy-to-use technology features and smooth road manners. But other manufacturers are honing their small luxury crossovers. BMW's X3 and Mercedes-Benz's GLC, for example, offer similar levels of refinement yet more cargo space. The Q5 also comes up short on power upgrades — a four-cylinder engine is the only thing offered — though Audi would likely note that you can get the related SQ5 if you want more performance. Overall, the popular Q5 strikes a pleasing and satisfying balance of luxury and comfort.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Audi Q5 is compelling enough to contend for the top in the compact luxury SUV class. It gets high scores for its impeccably designed interior and easy-to-use technology. A lack of cargo space is the only significant drawback.

How does it drive? 7.5

Our test Q5 covered 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds, an average time for a small luxury crossover SUV. The braking power is also solid, and the pedal is easy to modulate in typical driving. Handling is secure, though the stability control system can be overly intrusive at times, diminishing your level of fun.



The best part about the Q5 is its great balance of performance and drivability. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic shifts quickly and smoothly, and it feels well-tuned for the engine. And because of the Q5's relatively compact size, it's easy to squeeze into small parking spots.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Audi Q5 does well on every comfort metric. Like most of the cars in the class, it's easy to drive for many hours at a time. The seats are firm but well shaped for hours of comfortable touring. The leather upholstery breathes reasonably well, but on hot days you'll want the ventilated seats that are available on the top trim level. The rear seats lack a little thigh support for the average adult.



Low levels of interior noise add to the comfort. Road noise is muted to barely noticeable levels, and wind noise is essentially absent at highway speeds. The engine is also appropriately quiet, but it doesn't sound that great under hard acceleration.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Q5's interior design continues to impress us. The design is minimal and tidy, and the smart use of multipurpose switches and knobs reduces the clutter of buttons found in rivals.



Even though the Q5 isn't a big vehicle, it feels big inside. Headroom and lateral space in front and back are generous, and there's plenty of legroom for adults in the rear seats. Visibility is also quite good. This is one of the few SUVs that doesn't require constant monitoring of the backup camera when you're maneuvering in tight spaces.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Audi's technology features are refreshingly easy to use. The doubling up of functions for switches, buttons and knobs keeps the cabin from getting cluttered with controls. The MMI infotainment system remains one of the best in the industry thanks to a simple layout and intuitive menus. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only adds to the tech flexibility, although we'd prefer a touchscreen interface for these applications.



Most of the Q5's driver aids work well, but the stability control system is unusually sensitive. If the Q5 is driven with vigor, the system will kick in aggressively when cornering by activating the brakes at specific wheels. Most drivers will never corner with this kind of speed, but it could occur in emergency swerves.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Q5's cargo capacity is typical for the class. Plenty of hooks and nets keep smaller objects in place, and a track-based anchor system handles the bigger stuff. A power liftgate is standard across the lineup. The rear seats don't fold completely flat with the cargo floor.



The door pockets and the center armrest bin are adequately sized for personal items, and a handy narrow slot keeps your phone secure. The cupholders are placed in front of the armrest, which might impede use of the infotainment system.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 24 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is marginally better than the four-cylinder AWD competition. On our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route, we achieved an impressive 28.1 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Audi Q5 is priced in lockstep with the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The Audi gets a slight advantage for the consistently good interior, sturdy assembly and impeccable materials on all trim levels. Warranty coverage is average for a luxury automaker.

Wildcard 8.5

We have high expectations in the luxury SUV class and the Audi Q5 meets or exceeds them. The Q5 is classy, modern and sophisticated inside and out. It's somewhat understated in the class and that's a good thing. Overall, it simply feels well built and special, giving the driver and passengers a premium luxury experience.

Which Q5 does Edmunds recommend?

Of the three available trim levels, we like the middle ground Premium Plus. It comes with some appealing luxury and technology features that you can't get on the base model. It also gives you access to more features you might want, offering many of the features from the top-level Prestige as options.

Audi Q5 models

The 2020 Audi Q5 is available in one of three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Moving through the trim levels brings more standard features as well as select option packages.