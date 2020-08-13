2021 Chevrolet Colorado Review

The Colorado is Chevrolet's midsize pickup and, for the 2021 model year, brings a new look to the streets and trails. Instead of the previous Chevrolet emblem on its rear, it now has the word "Chevrolet" embossed across the tailgate. It also gets a new front-end look with more pronounced styling details for the Colorado's different trim levels. More substantial changes appear on the Colorado ZR2, the extreme off-road version of the truck. For 2021, the ZR2's new front fascia has a more prominent, wide-open grille that stretches out wider and lower than the previous version. The rest of the 2021 Colorado is pretty much the same. It offers impressive towing and hauling capability and an optional diesel engine, which is rare for a midsize truck. What's it like to live with? Edmunds' experts owned and tested a Colorado ZR2 for more than two years and 50,000 miles. Want to know what it was like to head off-road in the ZR2 or how it dealt with the urban jungle? Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2017 truck, the 2021 Colorado is of the same generation and most of our reporting still applies.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

We like the Colorado a lot. The crew-cab cabin is spacious, and the tech interface is straightforward and effective. Compared to the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma, the Colorado occupies a nice middle ground. It provides a little bit of something for everyone and compromises very little along the way.

How does it drive? 8.0

Our 4WD ZR1 test truck had the available 3.5-liter V6 engine. At our test track, 0-60 mph took 7.3 seconds, which is a respectable time for a midsize truck. On inclines, there's no real issue of the transmission hunting for gears, but it is occasionally reluctant to downshift on flat roads. The brakes are predictable and easy to control in routine driving.



Body roll is tamed by the firm suspension tuning, so you can hustle the Colorado along a curvy road with confidence.Thinking about going off-road? The low front airdam limits off-road clearance, but you can remove it in about 30 minutes. And even though there's no locking rear differential, the Z71's standard single-mode traction control can cope with wheel lift in rocky terrain.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Colorado offers a better ride quality than many competitors in its class, and it smooths out large bumps and small cracks with equal ease. Climate control and seat adjustability are basic, but drivers used to piloting pickups should be comfortable. The front seats are firm and nicely shaped, but larger drivers might find them a little confining. The rear bench is harder and its backrest is a bit too upright. The heated seats and steering wheel work well and are easy to operate.



The Colorado's cabin lets in a bit of wind, road and engine noise, but nothing close to levels that will cause passengers to raise their voices. The tall gearing of the eight-speed transmission does a lot to keep the engine quiet when cruising.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Colorado is a high vehicle and steps are optional, so getting in and out might be a reach for some. The front doors open wide, but the rear door openings are narrow, so entry there will be harder. The same problems carry over inside, with a good amount of room in the front seat but limited space in the back, even in the crew cab.



The driving position is high, and there's a commanding view of the road, with a good range of adjustability in the optional tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The large pillars, however, impede outward visibility. When it comes to interior controls, everything is easy to reach, and most controls are well labeled and generously sized.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Chevrolet offers solid in-car technology. The touchscreen interface is easy to use and feature-rich. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. The optional Bose system is a nice upgrade, but volume doesn't get as high as we'd like. For device charging, there are two USB ports up front and and available rear charging ports and a 110-volt outlet. Chevy's Wi-Fi hotspot setup is also one of the easier systems to use — it offers a 4G LTE connection and can handle up to seven devices.



Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are optional and a bit sensitive, but they work as advertised. Otherwise, we'd like to see blind-spot monitoring included on the options list.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Colorado offers high towing ratings (7,000 pounds with the V6 and 7,700 pounds with the optional diesel) and class-leading payload, and it's the only midsize truck with a built-in trailer brake controller.



Troublingly, though, the bed is relatively narrow with high sides, which make it difficult to load. Inside, the rear seats don't fold flat, and there are no clever compartments for larger items. But there are plenty of places for small items, including a cellphone tray next to the USB port, door pockets that are cleverly tiered, and generously sized cupholders. For child seats, the outboard rear seats offer car seat points, but the tether anchors are difficult to access and rear-seat space is limited.

How economical is it? 7.5

The Chevy's fuel economy is slightly above the segment average, especially with the diesel. A 4WD V6 has an EPA estimate of 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). We handily matched this figure during our mixed-driving test route.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Value for the money is a tough proposition here. The cabin is full of hard plastics and generally cheap-feeling surfaces, but the Colorado seems solidly put together and feels modern enough to beat the Frontier and the Ranger. Then, there's the issue of off-road usability compared to the Tacoma and the lack of practicality and livability compared to the Ridgeline — so it seems to fall right in the middle.



Pricing is competitive for the segment with a basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty and an impressive two years of maintenance covered up front. Roadside assistance (with towing) is covered for five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard 6.5

Most Colorados on the road are going to be utilitarian players, offering a very specific set of skills for owners and doing so without really wowing anyone. Sure, the bonkers ZR2 is fun to look at, and it can go bouncing around the rockiest trails without an issue, but most shoppers will opt for less capable, less expensive trim levels. If what you want is a road-duty truck that looks like a truck but isn't as big as a full-size truck, the Colorado is your niche player.

Which Colorado does Edmunds recommend?

Get the midlevel LT trim for a solid all-around truck. You get some appealing features on the LT that don't come on the base Work Truck model, such as cruise control and a remote-locking tailgate. It also grants access to options such as automatic climate control and the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. And if you're having trouble choosing from the Colorado's engines, we recommend the upgraded V6. The diesel gives the Colorado an undeniable big-rig vibe, but it's hard to justify considering its substantial price tag.

Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths (short bed and long bed) and four trim levels available: Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2. The WT includes many of the basics, and it comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque) that's paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.