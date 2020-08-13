  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Type:
#4 Midsize truck

What’s new

  • New front-end design and stamped Chevrolet logo across the tailgate
  • The base model has been eliminated from the lineup
  • Changes to standard and optional equipment availability
  • Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Gasoline V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines tow more than rivals
  • Maneuverable size along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Simple, easy-to-use cabin controls
  • Front seats can feel confining for larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
MSRP Starting at
$25,200
Save as much as $695
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $695 with Edmunds

2021 Chevrolet Colorado pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2021 Chevrolet Colorado Review

The Colorado is Chevrolet's midsize pickup and, for the 2021 model year, brings a new look to the streets and trails. Instead of the previous Chevrolet emblem on its rear, it now has the word "Chevrolet" embossed across the tailgate. It also gets a new front-end look with more pronounced styling details for the Colorado's different trim levels.

More substantial changes appear on the Colorado ZR2, the extreme off-road version of the truck. For 2021, the ZR2's new front fascia has a more prominent, wide-open grille that stretches out wider and lower than the previous version. The rest of the 2021 Colorado is pretty much the same. It offers impressive towing and hauling capability and an optional diesel engine, which is rare for a midsize truck.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' experts owned and tested a Colorado ZR2 for more than two years and 50,000 miles. Want to know what it was like to head off-road in the ZR2 or how it dealt with the urban jungle? Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2017 truck, the 2021 Colorado is of the same generation and most of our reporting still applies.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
We like the Colorado a lot. The crew-cab cabin is spacious, and the tech interface is straightforward and effective. Compared to the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma, the Colorado occupies a nice middle ground. It provides a little bit of something for everyone and compromises very little along the way.

How does it drive?

8.0
Our 4WD ZR1 test truck had the available 3.5-liter V6 engine. At our test track, 0-60 mph took 7.3 seconds, which is a respectable time for a midsize truck. On inclines, there's no real issue of the transmission hunting for gears, but it is occasionally reluctant to downshift on flat roads. The brakes are predictable and easy to control in routine driving.

Body roll is tamed by the firm suspension tuning, so you can hustle the Colorado along a curvy road with confidence.Thinking about going off-road? The low front airdam limits off-road clearance, but you can remove it in about 30 minutes. And even though there's no locking rear differential, the Z71's standard single-mode traction control can cope with wheel lift in rocky terrain.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Colorado offers a better ride quality than many competitors in its class, and it smooths out large bumps and small cracks with equal ease. Climate control and seat adjustability are basic, but drivers used to piloting pickups should be comfortable. The front seats are firm and nicely shaped, but larger drivers might find them a little confining. The rear bench is harder and its backrest is a bit too upright. The heated seats and steering wheel work well and are easy to operate.

The Colorado's cabin lets in a bit of wind, road and engine noise, but nothing close to levels that will cause passengers to raise their voices. The tall gearing of the eight-speed transmission does a lot to keep the engine quiet when cruising.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Colorado is a high vehicle and steps are optional, so getting in and out might be a reach for some. The front doors open wide, but the rear door openings are narrow, so entry there will be harder. The same problems carry over inside, with a good amount of room in the front seat but limited space in the back, even in the crew cab.

The driving position is high, and there's a commanding view of the road, with a good range of adjustability in the optional tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The large pillars, however, impede outward visibility. When it comes to interior controls, everything is easy to reach, and most controls are well labeled and generously sized.

How’s the tech?

8.5
Chevrolet offers solid in-car technology. The touchscreen interface is easy to use and feature-rich. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. The optional Bose system is a nice upgrade, but volume doesn't get as high as we'd like. For device charging, there are two USB ports up front and and available rear charging ports and a 110-volt outlet. Chevy's Wi-Fi hotspot setup is also one of the easier systems to use — it offers a 4G LTE connection and can handle up to seven devices.

Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are optional and a bit sensitive, but they work as advertised. Otherwise, we'd like to see blind-spot monitoring included on the options list.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Colorado offers high towing ratings (7,000 pounds with the V6 and 7,700 pounds with the optional diesel) and class-leading payload, and it's the only midsize truck with a built-in trailer brake controller.

Troublingly, though, the bed is relatively narrow with high sides, which make it difficult to load. Inside, the rear seats don't fold flat, and there are no clever compartments for larger items. But there are plenty of places for small items, including a cellphone tray next to the USB port, door pockets that are cleverly tiered, and generously sized cupholders. For child seats, the outboard rear seats offer car seat points, but the tether anchors are difficult to access and rear-seat space is limited.

How economical is it?

7.5
The Chevy's fuel economy is slightly above the segment average, especially with the diesel. A 4WD V6 has an EPA estimate of 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). We handily matched this figure during our mixed-driving test route.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Value for the money is a tough proposition here. The cabin is full of hard plastics and generally cheap-feeling surfaces, but the Colorado seems solidly put together and feels modern enough to beat the Frontier and the Ranger. Then, there's the issue of off-road usability compared to the Tacoma and the lack of practicality and livability compared to the Ridgeline — so it seems to fall right in the middle.

Pricing is competitive for the segment with a basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty and an impressive two years of maintenance covered up front. Roadside assistance (with towing) is covered for five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard

6.5
Most Colorados on the road are going to be utilitarian players, offering a very specific set of skills for owners and doing so without really wowing anyone. Sure, the bonkers ZR2 is fun to look at, and it can go bouncing around the rockiest trails without an issue, but most shoppers will opt for less capable, less expensive trim levels. If what you want is a road-duty truck that looks like a truck but isn't as big as a full-size truck, the Colorado is your niche player.

Which Colorado does Edmunds recommend?

Get the midlevel LT trim for a solid all-around truck. You get some appealing features on the LT that don't come on the base Work Truck model, such as cruise control and a remote-locking tailgate. It also grants access to options such as automatic climate control and the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. And if you're having trouble choosing from the Colorado's engines, we recommend the upgraded V6. The diesel gives the Colorado an undeniable big-rig vibe, but it's hard to justify considering its substantial price tag.

Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths (short bed and long bed) and four trim levels available: Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2. The WT includes many of the basics, and it comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque) that's paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Optional engines for most of the 2021 Colorado lineup include either a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp, 275 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic. Most Colorado configurations come standard with rear-wheel drive and offer optional four-wheel drive.

Standard features for the base WT include:

  • Air conditioning
  • Cloth upholstery and vinyl floor covering
  • Power windows
  • Tilt-only steering wheel
  • 7-inch infotainment system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system

The Work Truck can also be equipped with a few features that make it feel less basic. Notable options include:

  • Remote keyless entry
  • Cruise control
  • EZ Lift tailgate
  • Remote-locking tailgate
  • OnStar telematics and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity

The LT adds most of the above options, plus:

  • Leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Two additional USB ports

LT options include:

  • Heated front seats
  • Automatic climate control
  • Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
  • Seven-speaker Bose sound system

 
The somewhat off-road-ready Z71 comes standard with most of the LT's optional equipment, and it also gets:

  • All-terrain tires
  • Off-road-oriented suspension
  • Locking rear differential and hill descent control
  • Unique upholstery
  • Wireless charging pad

If you want a real-deal off-roader, the ZR2 is your truck. The ZR2 builds on the Z71's equipment by adding:

  • V6 engine as standard
  • Raised suspension with special dampers
  • Bigger all-terrain tires
  • Fender flares and a special front and rear bumper
  • Spray-in bedliner (optional on other trims)
  • Electronically locking rear differential

Other notable options, depending on the trim level, include:

  • Leather upholstery
  • Navigation system
  • Spray-in bedliner

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$41,600
    MPG 16 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
    Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,500
    MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
    Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
    2.5L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$29,100
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
    Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
    Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB
    2.5L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$25,200
    MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all 2021 Chevrolet Colorado features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Colorado safety features:

    OnStar System
    Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking. Standard on the LT and above.
    Safety Package
    Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. Available on the LT and Z71 models only.
    Teen Driver Mode
    Lets you have custom key settings for secondary drivers and can provide in-vehicle reports.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chevrolet Colorado vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Colorado vs. Jeep Gladiator

    The Gladiator is a versatile and highly capable truck. Impressively adept off-road, the Gladiator truly can be a comfortable daily driver and a weekend warrior. It's the only convertible pickup truck you can buy too. The Colorado is typically less expensive than the Gladiator and a little more stable in on-the-road handling.

    Compare Chevrolet Colorado & Jeep Gladiator features

    Chevrolet Colorado vs. Toyota Tacoma

    The popular Toyota Tacoma has impressive off-road capability in just about any trim level, and its top TRD Pro trim is a match for the hardcore Colorado ZR2. Driver comfort is a little lacking, but the same can be said for the Colorado. Overall, these two trucks are pretty evenly matched.

    Compare Chevrolet Colorado & Toyota Tacoma features

    Chevrolet Colorado vs. Honda Ridgeline

    The king of comfort in the midsize pickup class is the Honda Ridgeline. Its unique in the class for its car-like unibody platform. That makes it more comfortable on the highway and gives it better handling. Unfortunately, the Ridgeline is a bit less capable when it comes to towing and off-roading compared to the Colorado.

    Compare Chevrolet Colorado & Honda Ridgeline features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Colorado a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Colorado both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Colorado fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Colorado gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Colorado. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado:

    • New front-end design and stamped Chevrolet logo across the tailgate
    • The base model has been eliminated from the lineup
    • Changes to standard and optional equipment availability
    • Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Colorado reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Colorado is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Colorado. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Colorado's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Colorado and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Colorado is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,200.

    Other versions include:

    • ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,600
    • Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,500
    • Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
    • Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,200
    • LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,400
    • LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,700
    What are the different models of Chevrolet Colorado?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Colorado, the next question is, which Colorado model is right for you? Colorado variants include ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Colorado models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

    The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Colorado.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Colorado featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Colorado?

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,760. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $695 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $695 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,065.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 1.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,410. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $306 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $306 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,104.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,435. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $593 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $593 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,842.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,720. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $561 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $561 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,160.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 1.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,845. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $337 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $337 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,508.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Chevrolet Colorados are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Colorado for sale near. There are currently 291 new 2021 Colorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,395 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,335 on a used or CPO 2021 Colorado available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,245.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,253.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

