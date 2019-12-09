2020 Subaru Crosstrek
What’s new
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- New LED exterior lighting, engine stop-start and rear-seat reminder features
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
- Spacious seating for a hatchback of its size
- Comfortable ride quality
- Easy to see out of
- Slow acceleration on the highway
- Mediocre cargo space
- Handling isn't as precise as that of some rival vehicles
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Review
If the thought of the occasional off-road adventure sounds fun but you don't have the budget for a traditional off-road-biased SUV, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek might just be for you. Using standard all-wheel drive, something Subaru is famous for, and a standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Crosstrek can scramble its way up and down obstacles that would stymie other small crossover SUVs.
The Crosstrek is also useful even if you rarely leave the urban jungle. It offers a pleasing amount of room for passengers and a smooth and comfortable ride over rough pavement. Maximum cargo space is a little underwhelming compared to what you get from a more squared-off SUV, but it should still be sufficient for most people. Another strength of the Crosstrek is that Subaru makes its EyeSight safety suite of advanced driver aids standard on nearly every model.
On the downside, the Crosstrek is stuck with an underpowered engine. Mash the gas for a pass on the highway and the resulting dribble of acceleration could make a sloth look speedy. Of course, we're exaggerating here, but it's an issue nonetheless. Other extra-small SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona and the Jeep Renegade are decidedly livelier when equipped with their optional engines. But overall, we're fond of the Crosstrek and recommend it for shoppers looking for an adventure-ready SUV.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Handling and in-town drivability are acceptable, but rival SUVs will offer a more enthusiastic driving experience the majority of the time. Off-roading is where the Crosstrek shines thanks to above-average ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Hill descent control (called X-Mode) works well and is a rare feature in this class.
How comfortable is it?7.0
A couple of things bring down the score here. One is the engine's raucous and unpleasant sound when you go full throttle, which is pretty much every time you pass another car or climb a grade. Also, a couple of the climate control system's main air vents are right next to the steering wheel. They blow air directly on the driver's hands, which you may or may not like.
How’s the interior?8.5
The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use, and the secondary top screen is surprisingly useful. Large fonts, high-resolution screens and simple button structures help the learning curve dramatically.
How’s the tech?7.5
Adaptive cruise control maintains an acceptable but conservative distance. Lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring work well too, but they can't be turned off. Reverse automatic braking is a pleasing addition that you can use along with the rearview camera when backing up.
How’s the storage?7.0
Car seat accommodation, however, is excellent. The large door openings, tall roof and easily accessible rear seat latches make for a swift installation. The best part is that the roomier, redesigned interior offers plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat, too.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?
Subaru Crosstrek models
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in three trim levels: Base, Premium and Limited. All Crosstreks come standard with all-wheel drive and are powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 180 lb-ft of torque). Base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with an optional CVT automatic, which is the only transmission offered on the top-of-the-line Limited.
The Base trim level is equipped with a respectable amount of standard features, including 17-inch wheels, roof rails, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Stepping up to the Premium adds niceties such as heated front seats, an extra USB port for front passengers, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
For both of these trims, Subaru pads on its suite of advanced driver safety aids (EyeSight) when you select the CVT automatic. A few extra features are also available for the Premium.
Want a loaded-up model? The top-of-the-range Limited comes with leather seats, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, and even more safety features. Optional extras with this trim include a sunroof, a premium audio system and navigation.
Most helpful consumer reviews
like everything about this car except steering wheel controls. too crowded; always hitting some button unintentionally, the sport model has nice wheels. and better spoiler,pros keep saying it needs more power , i disagree, for 90% of people the power is fine. i have owned 41 cars so far, and i really like this one. .
Subaru listened to the consumer. I just purchased a limited model. The new true red. Love it. The back up camera is larger and you can see more angles when backing up. This vehicle now has the automatic door locks- a must have... and there is a sport control that gives the Crosstrek a little extra punch if you want it. Has all the previous features with eyesight, cruise, blind spot notification. Great vehicle with all the safety features as well.
I just picked up my 2020 Pure Red Crosstrek. I love the cloth seats, very nice along with great back seats.For me, being 5ft 8 in size was never a problem. It work very well with all the added extras you can pick up. It seats high enough so you can see whats up ahead. And the Subaru AWD is just wonderfull. The cargo space is just what me and my wife need So do your home work and look into a Crosstrek. So many people complain that its not this or that. All I have to say is , why did you buy it. Its a great car and what it has for the money is so much more than other brands. And you know what. You can get red paint at no extra cost!
As a lifelong Toyota owner, I was reluctant to leave the brand but Toyota suv ratings just weren’t great. I looked at Honda CR-V, and Mazda but every auto rating publication rated the subaru higher. So I visited my local subaru dealer and test drove one. The ratings are right- this is one fantastic compact suv. Not only does it drive like a dream- quiet, smooth and responsive with lots of pep, but the safety features are awesome. I have terrible night vision and for the last few years I have avoided driving at night. But not anymore. The Eyesight safety features that let me know when I can safely change lanes to the incredible steering responsive headlights that turn when I turn have changed my life. I can drive at night now because I can see! My new car is loaded with other goodies too for a price comparable to its competitor cars who don’t have these safety features. Definitely look at the subaru Crosstrek before considering anything else.
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,545
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,395
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,495
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$23,195
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Crosstrek safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space. Includes automatic braking as well.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Monitors your position on the road and can help steer if you unintentionally begin to drift out of your lane.
- Pre Collision Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if an imminent frontal collision is detected and the driver doesn't react in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback
Finding an equivalent for the Subaru Crosstrek is no easy feat because it combines many subcompact crossover SUV traits with an unusual amount of off-road capabilities. For that reason, some of its most direct competitors are its siblings in its own Subaru lineup. The Subaru Outback is larger. As you'd expect, the interior has more passenger space. But the Outback costs more, too.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Forester
The Forester sits in the middle of the Subaru SUV spectrum between the Crosstrek and the Outback. The Forester has much of the same off-road capabilities as its siblings but benefits from a larger cargo space. But you'll want to go with the Crosstrek if you like the idea of lower monthly payments and a more distinctive style.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda HR-V
If you're looking for a subcompact crossover SUV but don't need the off-road abilities of the Subaru Crosstrek, the Honda HR-V is likely a better fit. It possesses the practicality you'd require and is bolstered by some clever storage and cargo solutions. In particular, the rear seat gives the HR-V an unusual amount of flexibility for passengers and cargo. It also benefits from smart storage bins and pockets for smaller items.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Crosstrek a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek:
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- New LED exterior lighting, engine stop-start and rear-seat reminder features
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Is the Subaru Crosstrek reliable?
Is the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?
The least-expensive 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,145.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,545
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,395
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,495
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,195
- Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,145
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,145
What are the different models of Subaru Crosstrek?
More about the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Overview
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in the following submodels: Crosstrek SUV, Crosstrek Hybrid. Available styles include Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Crosstrek 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Crosstrek.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Crosstrek featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,487. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,601 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,601 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,886.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 6.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,614. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,478 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,478 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,136.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,184. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,336 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,336 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,848.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Subaru Crosstreks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Subaru Crosstrek for sale near. There are currently 36 new 2020 Crosstreks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,428 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,703 on a used or CPO 2020 Crosstrek available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Subaru Crosstreks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Crosstrek for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,535.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,736.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
