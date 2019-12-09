2020 Subaru Crosstrek Review

If the thought of the occasional off-road adventure sounds fun but you don't have the budget for a traditional off-road-biased SUV, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek might just be for you. Using standard all-wheel drive, something Subaru is famous for, and a standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Crosstrek can scramble its way up and down obstacles that would stymie other small crossover SUVs. The Crosstrek is also useful even if you rarely leave the urban jungle. It offers a pleasing amount of room for passengers and a smooth and comfortable ride over rough pavement. Maximum cargo space is a little underwhelming compared to what you get from a more squared-off SUV, but it should still be sufficient for most people. Another strength of the Crosstrek is that Subaru makes its EyeSight safety suite of advanced driver aids standard on nearly every model. On the downside, the Crosstrek is stuck with an underpowered engine. Mash the gas for a pass on the highway and the resulting dribble of acceleration could make a sloth look speedy. Of course, we're exaggerating here, but it's an issue nonetheless. Other extra-small SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona and the Jeep Renegade are decidedly livelier when equipped with their optional engines. But overall, we're fond of the Crosstrek and recommend it for shoppers looking for an adventure-ready SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Subaru Crosstrek is your stylish gateway to the outdoors. It has modern tech, a roomy interior and lots of off-road capability. The underpowered and noisy engine, however, is a huge buzzkill.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Crosstrek is abysmally slow, and highway merging and passing maneuvers can be difficult. In Edmunds testing, our CVT automatic-equipped Crosstrek accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a slow 10.3 seconds. A Toyota Prius can outrace you from a stoplight.



Handling and in-town drivability are acceptable, but rival SUVs will offer a more enthusiastic driving experience the majority of the time. Off-roading is where the Crosstrek shines thanks to above-average ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Hill descent control (called X-Mode) works well and is a rare feature in this class.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Both the front and rear seats have decent bolstering, which helps you stay in place when driving around turns. But the seat padding is rather firm. If you prefer softer seats, long trips may cause some comfort issues. Even so, the Crosstrek does have a smooth ride quality, and it easily absorbs bumps on the road.



A couple of things bring down the score here. One is the engine's raucous and unpleasant sound when you go full throttle, which is pretty much every time you pass another car or climb a grade. Also, a couple of the climate control system's main air vents are right next to the steering wheel. They blow air directly on the driver's hands, which you may or may not like.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Crosstrek's cabin is functional. There's plenty of room in both front and back seats, and getting in and out is easy thanks to the lifted ride height of the Crosstrek (compared to its sibling, the Impreza). Outward visibility is excellent.



The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use, and the secondary top screen is surprisingly useful. Large fonts, high-resolution screens and simple button structures help the learning curve dramatically.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Standard features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the Crosstrek an easy entry point for tech-savvy users. The crisp-looking center screen is appealing too. We had some issues connecting smartphones through the car's Bluetooth and USB connections, but Subaru's Starlink is one of the nicer available infotainment systems once it's working properly.



Adaptive cruise control maintains an acceptable but conservative distance. Lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring work well too, but they can't be turned off. Reverse automatic braking is a pleasing addition that you can use along with the rearview camera when backing up.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Compared to rivals such as the Jeep Compass, the Crosstrek is below average in cargo space. Even against small hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic, it's still behind by a few cubic feet. Storage for small items also pales in comparison. The center storage console and door pockets aren't particularly deep or long, for example.



Car seat accommodation, however, is excellent. The large door openings, tall roof and easily accessible rear seat latches make for a swift installation. The best part is that the roomier, redesigned interior offers plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat, too.

How economical is it? 8.0

With the CVT automatic, the Crosstrek is rated at 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which makes it one of the best off-road-friendly compact crossovers available. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test Crosstrek returned 30.1 mpg.

Is it a good value? 8.0

If you want an inexpensive off-roader with some creature comforts, the Crosstrek is a great pick. It doesn't have as much cargo space as rivals, but it does come with a lot of standard equipment. Interior build quality is a little bit better than average as well.

Wildcard 8.0

This is where the Crosstrek shines. Only one or two vehicles in this class can go as far off the beaten path as the Crosstrek, especially when you consider the available features and cost. The Crosstrek's styling is distinctive too.

Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

Since the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek comes fairly well equipped from the get-go, and there are no optional engines, we recommend keeping things simple and sticking with the entry-level Base 2.0i. Here, you have the option of a manual transmission, although Subaru's well-liked EyeSight driver's safety system is only available with the CVT automatic. Higher trim levels don't add extra capability, only creature comforts.

Subaru Crosstrek models

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in three trim levels: Base, Premium and Limited. All Crosstreks come standard with all-wheel drive and are powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 180 lb-ft of torque). Base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with an optional CVT automatic, which is the only transmission offered on the top-of-the-line Limited.