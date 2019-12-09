  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Type:
#7 X-Small SUV

What's new

  • Some previously optional features are now standard
  • New LED exterior lighting, engine stop-start and rear-seat reminder features
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
  • Spacious seating for a hatchback of its size
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Easy to see out of
  • Slow acceleration on the highway
  • Mediocre cargo space
  • Handling isn't as precise as that of some rival vehicles
Subaru Crosstrek for Sale
2020 Subaru Crosstrek pricing

See all for sale

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Review

If the thought of the occasional off-road adventure sounds fun but you don't have the budget for a traditional off-road-biased SUV, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek might just be for you. Using standard all-wheel drive, something Subaru is famous for, and a standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Crosstrek can scramble its way up and down obstacles that would stymie other small crossover SUVs.

The Crosstrek is also useful even if you rarely leave the urban jungle. It offers a pleasing amount of room for passengers and a smooth and comfortable ride over rough pavement. Maximum cargo space is a little underwhelming compared to what you get from a more squared-off SUV, but it should still be sufficient for most people. Another strength of the Crosstrek is that Subaru makes its EyeSight safety suite of advanced driver aids standard on nearly every model.

On the downside, the Crosstrek is stuck with an underpowered engine. Mash the gas for a pass on the highway and the resulting dribble of acceleration could make a sloth look speedy. Of course, we're exaggerating here, but it's an issue nonetheless. Other extra-small SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona and the Jeep Renegade are decidedly livelier when equipped with their optional engines. But overall, we're fond of the Crosstrek and recommend it for shoppers looking for an adventure-ready SUV.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Subaru Crosstrek is your stylish gateway to the outdoors. It has modern tech, a roomy interior and lots of off-road capability. The underpowered and noisy engine, however, is a huge buzzkill.

How does it drive?

7.0
The Crosstrek is abysmally slow, and highway merging and passing maneuvers can be difficult. In Edmunds testing, our CVT automatic-equipped Crosstrek accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a slow 10.3 seconds. A Toyota Prius can outrace you from a stoplight.

Handling and in-town drivability are acceptable, but rival SUVs will offer a more enthusiastic driving experience the majority of the time. Off-roading is where the Crosstrek shines thanks to above-average ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Hill descent control (called X-Mode) works well and is a rare feature in this class.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
Both the front and rear seats have decent bolstering, which helps you stay in place when driving around turns. But the seat padding is rather firm. If you prefer softer seats, long trips may cause some comfort issues. Even so, the Crosstrek does have a smooth ride quality, and it easily absorbs bumps on the road.

A couple of things bring down the score here. One is the engine's raucous and unpleasant sound when you go full throttle, which is pretty much every time you pass another car or climb a grade. Also, a couple of the climate control system's main air vents are right next to the steering wheel. They blow air directly on the driver's hands, which you may or may not like.

How's the interior?

8.5
The Crosstrek's cabin is functional. There's plenty of room in both front and back seats, and getting in and out is easy thanks to the lifted ride height of the Crosstrek (compared to its sibling, the Impreza). Outward visibility is excellent.

The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use, and the secondary top screen is surprisingly useful. Large fonts, high-resolution screens and simple button structures help the learning curve dramatically.

How's the tech?

7.5
Standard features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the Crosstrek an easy entry point for tech-savvy users. The crisp-looking center screen is appealing too. We had some issues connecting smartphones through the car's Bluetooth and USB connections, but Subaru's Starlink is one of the nicer available infotainment systems once it's working properly.

Adaptive cruise control maintains an acceptable but conservative distance. Lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring work well too, but they can't be turned off. Reverse automatic braking is a pleasing addition that you can use along with the rearview camera when backing up.

How's the storage?

7.0
Compared to rivals such as the Jeep Compass, the Crosstrek is below average in cargo space. Even against small hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic, it's still behind by a few cubic feet. Storage for small items also pales in comparison. The center storage console and door pockets aren't particularly deep or long, for example.

Car seat accommodation, however, is excellent. The large door openings, tall roof and easily accessible rear seat latches make for a swift installation. The best part is that the roomier, redesigned interior offers plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat, too.

How economical is it?

8.0
With the CVT automatic, the Crosstrek is rated at 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which makes it one of the best off-road-friendly compact crossovers available. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test Crosstrek returned 30.1 mpg.

Is it a good value?

8.0
If you want an inexpensive off-roader with some creature comforts, the Crosstrek is a great pick. It doesn't have as much cargo space as rivals, but it does come with a lot of standard equipment. Interior build quality is a little bit better than average as well.

Wildcard

8.0
This is where the Crosstrek shines. Only one or two vehicles in this class can go as far off the beaten path as the Crosstrek, especially when you consider the available features and cost. The Crosstrek's styling is distinctive too.

Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

Since the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek comes fairly well equipped from the get-go, and there are no optional engines, we recommend keeping things simple and sticking with the entry-level Base 2.0i. Here, you have the option of a manual transmission, although Subaru's well-liked EyeSight driver's safety system is only available with the CVT automatic. Higher trim levels don't add extra capability, only creature comforts.

Subaru Crosstrek models

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in three trim levels: Base, Premium and Limited. All Crosstreks come standard with all-wheel drive and are powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 180 lb-ft of torque). Base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with an optional CVT automatic, which is the only transmission offered on the top-of-the-line Limited.

The Base trim level is equipped with a respectable amount of standard features, including 17-inch wheels, roof rails, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Stepping up to the Premium adds niceties such as heated front seats, an extra USB port for front passengers, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

For both of these trims, Subaru pads on its suite of advanced driver safety aids (EyeSight) when you select the CVT automatic. A few extra features are also available for the Premium.

Want a loaded-up model? The top-of-the-range Limited comes with leather seats, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, and even more safety features. Optional extras with this trim include a sunroof, a premium audio system and navigation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 27%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • appearance
  • doors
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • towing
  • climate control
  • acceleration
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • road noise
  • value
  • comfort
  • dashboard
  • wheels & tires
  • spaciousness
  • steering wheel
  • transmission
  • technology
  • lights

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, pleasant surprise
wilf,
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

like everything about this car except steering wheel controls. too crowded; always hitting some button unintentionally, the sport model has nice wheels. and better spoiler,pros keep saying it needs more power , i disagree, for 90% of people the power is fine. i have owned 41 cars so far, and i really like this one. .

5 out of 5 stars, Subaru 2020 improved
Second Subaru ,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Subaru listened to the consumer. I just purchased a limited model. The new true red. Love it. The back up camera is larger and you can see more angles when backing up. This vehicle now has the automatic door locks- a must have... and there is a sport control that gives the Crosstrek a little extra punch if you want it. Has all the previous features with eyesight, cruise, blind spot notification. Great vehicle with all the safety features as well.

5 out of 5 stars, A great so called small SUV
dogwede,
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I just picked up my 2020 Pure Red Crosstrek. I love the cloth seats, very nice along with great back seats.For me, being 5ft 8 in size was never a problem. It work very well with all the added extras you can pick up. It seats high enough so you can see whats up ahead. And the Subaru AWD is just wonderfull. The cargo space is just what me and my wife need So do your home work and look into a Crosstrek. So many people complain that its not this or that. All I have to say is , why did you buy it. Its a great car and what it has for the money is so much more than other brands. And you know what. You can get red paint at no extra cost!

5 out of 5 stars, Best suv!
Kim H,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

As a lifelong Toyota owner, I was reluctant to leave the brand but Toyota suv ratings just weren’t great. I looked at Honda CR-V, and Mazda but every auto rating publication rated the subaru higher. So I visited my local subaru dealer and test drove one. The ratings are right- this is one fantastic compact suv. Not only does it drive like a dream- quiet, smooth and responsive with lots of pep, but the safety features are awesome. I have terrible night vision and for the last few years I have avoided driving at night. But not anymore. The Eyesight safety features that let me know when I can safely change lanes to the incredible steering responsive headlights that turn when I turn have changed my life. I can drive at night now because I can see! My new car is loaded with other goodies too for a price comparable to its competitor cars who don’t have these safety features. Definitely look at the subaru Crosstrek before considering anything else.

Write a review

See all 15 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,545
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$27,395
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,495
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Premium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$23,195
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Subaru Crosstrek features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Crosstrek safety features:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space. Includes automatic braking as well.
Lane Keep Assist
Monitors your position on the road and can help steer if you unintentionally begin to drift out of your lane.
Pre Collision Braking
Automatically applies the brakes if an imminent frontal collision is detected and the driver doesn't react in time.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback

Finding an equivalent for the Subaru Crosstrek is no easy feat because it combines many subcompact crossover SUV traits with an unusual amount of off-road capabilities. For that reason, some of its most direct competitors are its siblings in its own Subaru lineup. The Subaru Outback is larger. As you'd expect, the interior has more passenger space. But the Outback costs more, too.

Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Subaru Outback features

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Forester

The Forester sits in the middle of the Subaru SUV spectrum between the Crosstrek and the Outback. The Forester has much of the same off-road capabilities as its siblings but benefits from a larger cargo space. But you'll want to go with the Crosstrek if you like the idea of lower monthly payments and a more distinctive style.

Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Subaru Forester features

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda HR-V

If you're looking for a subcompact crossover SUV but don't need the off-road abilities of the Subaru Crosstrek, the Honda HR-V is likely a better fit. It possesses the practicality you'd require and is bolstered by some clever storage and cargo solutions. In particular, the rear seat gives the HR-V an unusual amount of flexibility for passengers and cargo. It also benefits from smart storage bins and pockets for smaller items.

Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Honda HR-V features

FAQ

Is the Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Crosstrek both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Subaru Crosstrek fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Crosstrek gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Crosstrek ranges from 15.9 to 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Crosstrek. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek:

  • Some previously optional features are now standard
  • New LED exterior lighting, engine stop-start and rear-seat reminder features
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Subaru Crosstrek reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru Crosstrek is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Crosstrek. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Crosstrek's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Crosstrek and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Crosstrek is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?

The least-expensive 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,145.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,545
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,395
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,495
  • Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,195
  • Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,145
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,145
Learn more

What are the different models of Subaru Crosstrek?

If you're interested in the Subaru Crosstrek, the next question is, which Crosstrek model is right for you? Crosstrek variants include Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of Crosstrek models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Overview

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in the following submodels: Crosstrek SUV, Crosstrek Hybrid. Available styles include Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Crosstrek 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Crosstrek.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,487. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,601 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,601 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,886.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 6.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,614. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,478 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,478 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,136.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,184. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,336 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,336 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,848.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Subaru Crosstreks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Subaru Crosstrek for sale near. There are currently 36 new 2020 Crosstreks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,428 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,703 on a used or CPO 2020 Crosstrek available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Subaru Crosstreks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru Crosstrek for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,535.

Find a new Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,736.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

