2020 Audi Q3
2020 Audi Q3MSRP Range: $34,700 - $42,900
2020 Audi Q3 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Packed with modern technology features
- Interior is lined with high-quality materials
- Quiet cabin and comfortable ride quality
- More passenger room than most subcompact SUVs
Looking for an affordable way to get a new Audi? The 2020 Q3 is a good way to go. It's not a particularly powerful SUV, but it's feature-packed and gives off a luxurious enough vibe. Standard features include items such as smartphone integration, heated seats, a panoramic sunroof and all-wheel drive. Want more? You can get the Q3 with premium features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure mitigation, and a fully digital gauge cluster display if you want.
Our verdict
The Q3's compact dimensions and fastback roofline drastically reduce the available space inside compared with other crossover SUVs. But pleasing performance, exceptional fit and finish, and standard all-wheel drive make it a lot easier to overlook the lack of space.
How does the Q3 drive?
The Q3 is more interested in delivering comfort than thrills. Our test Q3 reached 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slightly slower than average for a luxury subcompact SUV. The eight-speed automatic transmission can also be a little slow to react when you're first leaving from a stop.
The Q3 is more energetic from a handling standpoint. It has responsive steering and stays composed when driving through high-speed curves. Altogether, everyday driving is crisp and comfortable, but if driving pleasure is important, you're better off with a BMW X2.
How comfortable is the Q3?
The Q3's ride quality is firm but not overly stiff. Bumps can be felt through the cabin but the Q3 quickly dispatches with them and doesn't make any excessive body motions. It's also pretty quiet since there's little outside noise, either from the tires or wind.
The optional S Line leather sport seats have a drop to them, almost like buckets. They provide eight-way adjustment to find the perfect position and four-way power lumbar for long trips. The controls are clearly labeled and well within reach. It takes a moment to adjust to the location of each button, but you don't have to fish through the infotainment system. Heated seats take a few minutes to warm up and never get as hot as others in the class.
How’s the interior?
The Q3 has an accessible seating position that will meet the needs of most buyers. There's plenty of headroom up front and enough room for two adults to be comfortable in back. It's also pretty easy to see out of the Q3 thanks to big windows and a short hood.
The optional 10.1-inch touchscreen is responsive to the touch and offers a helpful clicking noise to let you know the command is registered. The buttons on the steering wheel and center console are clearly labeled.
How’s the tech?
With the optional MMI navigation feature, the Q3 can operate Apple CarPlay wirelessly. It sometimes takes a minute to activate upon starting the car, but it's ultimately convenient. Navigation is simple to input and control, but the real star is the map itself, which offers a beautiful three-dimensional view.
All of the Q3's active driver safety features work well, but it can be tricky to get used to all the buttons and knobs required. Adaptive cruise control is mostly helpful, but if traffic abruptly slows, it will sometimes brake too late and prompt the driver to take over.
How’s the storage?
The Q3 does the most with its limited cargo dimensions. There's a flat load floor and small compartments on either side to secure small bags, plus a security shade that can be removed to provide more space if needed.
A wireless charging pad and small grip between the cupholders are clever ways to store smartphones, but that's about it in the way of small-item storage. The rear door openings are wide enough to easily lean in and set up rear-facing car seats. The car seat anchors are simple to access, and there are three back anchors for overhead security.
How economical is the Q3?
A combined EPA rating of 22 mpg puts the Q3 near the bottom of its class since most entries rank in the mid-to-high 20s. The Q3 outperformed its rating on our 115-mile evaluation route, achieving 26.8 mpg. But in city driving or heavy traffic, it routinely failed to reach 20 mpg. Overall, we suspect you'll be able to match the EPA's estimate, even if it's not particularly great for the class.
Is the Q3 a good value?
No gaps, creaks or cheap plastics here. The surfaces inside the Q3 are tastefully put together and great to the touch, if a little bland. The S Line spices things up with natural wood and matte inlays. The Q3 is priced comparable to others in the class such as the BMW X2 and Cadillac XT4. Audi's warranties are similarly average for a luxury automaker.
Wildcard
You choose Audi because you know what to expect. The Q3 has a driving feel and styling language that is consistent with the brand yet wholly distinctive from other luxury automakers. The Q3 holds few surprises. But solid build quality, great infotainment and small personalized touches such as available ambient lighting give the crossover a hint of panache.
Which Q3 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi Q3 models
The 2020 Q3 is offered in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All Q3 models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi Q3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
In summary, this is a great handling car that has me scratching my head sometimes and saying why did they do something this way. Whereas all of the Japanese cars I have owned have been very intuitive and everything worked as expected, I can't say the same about the 2020 Audi Q3. Pros: Burns regular gas, handling is solid and secure, good acceleration and braking, roomy interior is laid out nicely for a smaller SUV, touch screen, the transmission is smooth and responsive, seats are good, looks nice. Cons: Remote start not available for cold weather warm-up, 2 driver memory seat only on prestige model, many features like tripometer are only available via confusing steering wheel buttons that require multiple steps to view, infotainment (radio, nav) system occasionally locks up and I need to turn the car off to reset, can't lock the car without having key in hand, no dedicated radio presets (common in all cars now), need to turn on rear window defogger and heated mirrors separately, takes some getting used to finding things that are normally easy to find on other cars, no mobile phone APP for this model. I like the car a lot and would buy this car again, but it takes some time to get used to and some things should be changed on future models.
This is a great SUV , its comfortable, quick and loaded with quality. Looked at the XC40 and the interior can not compare with the Q3, the Tech system on the Q3 is much more user friendly too. Lastly there is an actual arm rest the moves and works unlike so many others.
We've had our 2020 Q3 for a couple of months and it is certainly a step up from our previous Fords. It rides and handles extremely well, just rock solid, and has plenty of power around town and on the highway. The tech is outstanding and the B&O sound system is awesome. As for the gas mileage, don't believe the negative numbers. Our salesman told us that Audi underestimates the mileage and he was right. We're getting 30.5 mpg on the highway and averaging 25.5 mpg all around. And, that's on Regular gas, not Premium that the other brands require. We're looking forward to the next few years with our Q3 and then another Audi after that.
We have had our 2020 Q3 for 2 weeks now. So far we are very pleased with our choice of the Q3. We purchased the Prestige model. The reason for not giving this vehicle 5 stars as I really think the Prestige model should have been equipped with memory seats and Audi Connect for emergencies. We discovered just before our purchase that this vehicle was lacking those two items which we assumed would be on the Prestige model. The car is fun to drive and the ride is great. Other reviews state the pickup on the car is slow. We disagree. Pickup is fine. No issues to date.
Features & Specs
|S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,100
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,000
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,700
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S line Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,900
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q3 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot. Includes lane departure warning as well.
- Top View Camera
- Provides a top-down 360-degree view of the Q3 that makes parking maneuvers easier. Included with the Prestige trim level.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q3 vs. the competition
Audi Q3 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Part of the Audi's appeal is in its value, and that's definitely apparent if you cross-shop it against the Mercedes-Benz GLC. It's significantly more expensive at both base and upper trim levels. The Mercedes does provide slightly better fuel economy and a superb interior, but some shoppers may have trouble bridging the price gap.
Audi Q3 vs. Volvo XC40
Rated highly in Edmunds' subcompact luxury SUV category, the Volvo XC40 is a top competitor to the Q3. It's well-built with lots of standard equipment for the money, but it does have a frustrating infotainment interface that can be difficult to learn. The XC40 also has less power than the Q3, but the trade-off is better fuel economy.
Audi Q3 vs. Lexus UX 200
If you like the Q3 for its standard all-wheel drive, we might steer you away from the Lexus UX 200 — it's only available in front-wheel drive. But if you're just looking for a feature-packed luxury subcompact SUV, the Lexus might suffice. It has impressive fuel economy, a reasonable price, and lots of standard features.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q3 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi Q3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi Q3:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Q3 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi Q3 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi Q3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi Q3?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi Q3 is the 2020 Audi Q3 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,700.
Other versions include:
- S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,100
- S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,000
- Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,700
- S line Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,900
- Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,800
What are the different models of Audi Q3?
More about the 2020 Audi Q3
2020 Audi Q3 Overview
The 2020 Audi Q3 is offered in the following submodels: Q3 SUV. Available styles include S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S line Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi Q3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi Q3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q3 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi Q3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi Q3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
