2020 Tesla Model S
What’s new
- Long Range Plus model offers a bit more range than the previous Long Range
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Electric range is impressive
- Wicked quick acceleration across the board
- Liftback design affords abundant cargo space
- Access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network
- Lacks the luxury polish of some similarly priced sedans
- Small dealer network means few service centers nationwide
- No Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or similar smartphone integration
2020 Tesla Model S Review
It's difficult to believe now — given the neat-but-flawed Model X and stupefying Cybertruck — that Tesla knocked it out of the park on its first attempt. The 2020 Tesla Model S is a continuation of the vehicle that turned the automotive world on its head nearly a decade ago. And despite no significant changes since its debut, the Model S remains one of the preeminent electric cars.
A standard air suspension provides the basis for this large sedan's comfortable ride, while the seats are both supportive and cushy. Inside is a thoughtfully trimmed cabin. It doesn't stun like the German and Japanese competition, but it quietly impresses in a restrained, almost Scandinavian way.
What isn't discreet is the giant 17-inch tablet that houses the infotainment system. While the on-screen menus are logically laid out, they are distracting to use and almost necessitate the presence of the standard Autopilot driving system. For a vehicle brimming with tech, we're also let down by the absence of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration.
There's nothing to gripe about when it comes to performance. Even the base version is capable of hitting 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and paying an extra $20,000 for the Performance knocks that down to 2.3 seconds. Those are supercar numbers, and almost unbelievable when you consider the Performance trim barely tips the six-figure mark. Estimated range also tops anything else on sale today, though we've often found real-world range falls a bit short of Tesla's figures.
Even after all this time, the Tesla Model S is one of the best EVs on the road. It faces serious competition this year with the arrival of the Porsche Taycan, but the Taycan is also a lot more expensive, offers less range, and isn't as quick.
What's it like to live with the Model S?
Edmunds' editorial team purchased and then tested a 2013 Tesla Model S for a full year. In our experience the early build Model S was prone to premature tire wear and a number of quality issues, which were sorted out in the subsequent years. That said, we found it to be a fun car to drive and unlike anything else on the road at the time.
The 2020 Tesla Model S differs from our early long-term Model S in a number of ways. It's the same generation, though, so many of our general driving impressions still apply. To learn more about the Tesla Model S of this generation, read our complete 2013 Tesla Model S long-term road test.
Which Model S does Edmunds recommend?
Tesla Model S models
The 2020 Tesla Model S is a five-passenger electric luxury sedan. Two variants are available — Long Range (later changed to Long Range Plus) and Performance. Both use the same 100-kWh battery pack and come standard with all-wheel drive.
Be aware that Tesla updates the Model S on an ongoing basis rather than by model year, so what follows might not necessarily reflect the most current offering.
The standard Model S Long Range offers 373 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. Standard feature highlights include an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, a power liftgate, heated front- and second-row seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, a 17-inch touchscreen and a navigation system. Later in the model year, this was replaced by the Long Range Plus, which offers up to 402 miles of range.
Every Model S comes with a suite of safety systems that Tesla calls Autopilot. This includes front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Model S Performance sees a reduction in range to 348 miles, but the sprint to 60 mph is estimated at a face-flattening 2.4 seconds. (Note: It can only deliver on that promise a few times per charge.)
The so-called Full Self-Driving Capability option is available on both trims. It adds nifty semi-automated driving features, including automated parking and the ability to change lanes simply by flicking the turn signal. It also adds the Summon feature, which Tesla says enables the vehicle to drive unmanned to its owner in a parking lot. Larger 21-inch wheels are optional on either model, though adding them reduces vehicle range slightly.
I have owned and driven some very sporty cars in my life. From a BMW M3 to a Porsche Cayanne, to the car I traded in for the Tesla S ( Porsche 911 Turbo), the S blows every Car I have driven, completely off the road. I was soooo excited to get ride of my 91 Turbo in exchange for the S. Although the Porsche was an incredible car, the S is in another world! Not only is the S so INCREDIBLY explosive, but is so much more comfortable drive. Driving it doesn’t feel like driving a car, it feels more like driving a freaking space ship, honestly (atleist it is what I imagine a spaceship would feel like. The comfort/smoothness is unparralled. The tech of the car is also very impressive. Auto-pilot is cool, but not necessary . The warning system and auto brake system has saved me from a huge potential accident. I would have completely crushed a completely stopped car (not sure why that car was stopped there, but I looked away from the road for just a second (yeah my bad big time!) and the system went off (completely stopped the car from 50mph automatically), and when I panically looked up from my now stopped car, I was 8 feet from the other cars rear bumper. If the car had not automatically stopped, I would have crushed it. That a was a moving experience ,thank God all was ok. The styling is nice and although the cabin luxury is not that of a 911 Turbo, it’s nice enough for me (the 911 is a 250k car vs 100k). I much prefer porformance over overly polished and styled interior. I love charging at home. It is way more convenient. Although I agree, that a cross country road trip is not as simple as with a gas car. The Superchargers still take 20-30 mins when on the road. Still , I have not had any issues with range, although I don’t frequently need to drive over 300 miles in a day or single trip. All said, I can’t be any more enthusiastic about this Car. I will never buy another gas powered car again. Driving the S makes driving a gas car seem ridiculous. I hate driving our other car now (Porsche Cayenne S ). That car seems like a loud, clumsy tank compared to the S. If you are even remotely looking into this car or any Tesla, I highly recommend you test drive one ASAP. They are amazing! It’s by far the best car I have ever driven! I absolutely love it.
We tested a Tesla model S performance vehicle after we had our Alfa Romeo Stelvio for a year. The Tesla was quicker than our Alfa, and that's all I can say about it. However being a drag racer back in the 70's, I will say that performance would scare the life out of any daily driver. My wife is 5 ft tall, and the seat would not raise high enough for her to test drive it. Very disappointing. It was 91 degrees outside and the a/c never did perform adequately. All we can positively say about the Tesla is it was quiet. The dash is so lack luster, and the 100% information flat screen is too much to deal with when driving the vehicle. We had a hard time trying to find anything we were looking for even sitting in the parked car. Also the passenger door had to be slammed to get it to shut. Tesla does not have any quality control.Reading the complaints online, this has been a problem from the start. Tesla has not addressed, or corrected the fit and finish problems. The ride is hard and noisy when the road is anything but smooth. Tesla guarantees a buyer can return the vehicle within 7 days for a full refund. But they don't tell you that the refund of your money may take months. All people need to do is look at all the complaints online. That is a terrible way to run a business!
The car has so manu quality issues that it can be best compared to YUGO. The entire experience is one of a lottery. if you get a car that has minor issues you can enjoy acceleration until your battery turns out to overheat. Getting service on it is close to impossible. If you want go cart performance coupled to kit car quality. TESLA is the right car, if you want quality and reliability, never a tesla
I drive 30-40 miles per day, and with the wall charger in my garage it takes less than one hour and costs about one dollar to top off the battery, saving me about $1,500 per year in gasoline compared to my performance sedan - and this car performs better. The low center of gravity provides great handling, and the acceleration is breathtaking - literally. No oil changes, no transmission fluid changes, no radiator coolant changes, and the regenerative braking makes my brakes last forever (and recharges the batteries). No cold gas station stops in the winter. No furnace-hot garage in the summer. The technology is unbelievable. I can preheat the interior, or precool the interior, all while plugged in at home from the comfort of my bed. It's a mature design, but it still turns heads, especially when I leave almost every car in the dust at a stoplight. AWD is standard and I can set the height of the vehicle for driving conditions, or just let the car adapt automatically. Steering sportiness can be set as well.
Features & Specs
|Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 05/20
electric DD
|MSRP
|$79,990
|MPG
|115 city / 107 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Performance 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$94,990
|MPG
|104 city / 104 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Long Range Plus 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$74,990
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model S safety features:
- Autopilot
- Uses four cameras and a dozen sensors to monitor and improve safety and provide semi-automated operation in various driving situations.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Determines if a front collision is imminent and can initiate braking to prevent or mitigate a crash if the driver takes no action.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver of an unintended lane change or drifting from the lane. Optional autonomous steering can steer the car back into the lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Tesla Model S vs. the competition
Tesla Model S vs. Porsche Taycan
It sounds difficult to believe, but the new Porsche Taycan poses the first significant threat to the Model S since the Tesla debuted in 2012. On the downside, the Taycan uses smaller battery packs that can't match the range of the Model S, and the Porsche is quite a bit more expensive. However, the Taycan is more refined overall, with unequaled handling, a richly detailed cabin and a more intuitive infotainment system.
Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Model 3
While the Model S is a true luxury sedan, the Tesla Model 3 is the EV for the masses. Though not terribly more expensive than rivals, the Model 3 feels more luxurious and better-equipped. The base version has competitive range numbers and a full features list, while more expensive trims increase range and acceleration. The Model 3 is an inexpensive way to get the full Tesla experience without paying an arm and a leg.
Tesla Model S vs. Audi e-tron
The Audi e-tron is one of the newest luxury electric vehicles on the market. It's essentially one of those SUV/hatchback vehicles that's all the rage these days, but one powered by electricity. It's not the fastest EV on the market, nor does it post headline-grabbing range figures. But it's quite well-rounded and features typically exceptional Audi build quality.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model S a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Tesla Model S?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Tesla Model S:
- Long Range Plus model offers a bit more range than the previous Long Range
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Is the Tesla Model S reliable?
Is the 2020 Tesla Model S a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Tesla Model S?
The least-expensive 2020 Tesla Model S is the 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,990.
Other versions include:
- Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (electric DD) which starts at $79,990
- Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $94,990
- Long Range Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,990
What are the different models of Tesla Model S?
